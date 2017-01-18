Did 18th century prizes really stimulate innovation?

Maybe not, possibly patents were more effective. Here is some new research from B. Zorina Khan, entitled “Prestige and Profit: The Royal Society of Arts and Incentives for Innovation, 1750-1850”:
Debates have long centered around the relative merits of prizes and other incentives for technological innovation. Some economists have cited the experience of the prestigious Royal Society of Arts (RSA), which offered honorary and cash awards, as proof of the efficacy of innovation prizes. The Society initially was averse to patents and prohibited the award of prizes for patented inventions. This study examines data on several thousand of these inducement prizes, matched with patent records and biographical information about the applicants. The empirical analysis shows that inventors of items that were valuable in the marketplace typically chose to obtain patents and to bypass the prize system. Owing to such adverse selection, prizes were negatively related to subsequent areas of important technological discovery. The RSA ultimately became disillusioned with the prize system, which they recognized had done little to promote technological progress and industrialization. The Society acknowledged that its efforts had been “futile” because of its hostility to patents, and switched from offering inducement prizes towards lobbying for reforms to strengthen the patent system. The findings suggest some skepticism is warranted about claims regarding the role that elites and nonmarket-oriented institutions played in generating technological innovation and long-term economic development.
I consider the origins of modern science to be a still under-studied topic.
The prizes generated intense media coverage. They were an advertising expense for science and technology. As such, I would think they were successful.
I’m not sure I believe this study. It could be, like outlined in “Longitude” by Dava Sobel (still haven’t read that book) that the prize committee was too tardy in rewarding the prize winner once the milestone was reached, or, perhaps the initial prize was too small. As for 19th century patent protection, it left much to be desired, as many an inventor (Charles Goodyear, vulcanized rubber; Eli Whitney, cotton gin come to mind*) got burned and died relatively penniless.
* Notice the co-inventor of Whitney’s gin also got screwed, metaphorically (Wikipedia): “Ultimately, patent infringement lawsuits consumed the profits and their cotton gin company went out of business in 1797.[3] One oft-overlooked point is that there were drawbacks to Whitney’s first design. There is significant evidence that the design flaws were solved by a plantation owner, Catharine Littlefield Greene, wife of the American Revolutionary War general Nathanael Greene; Whitney gave her no public credit or recognition”
And this sexy silver screen siren invented an early form of spread-spectrum for radios, but got nothing but fame (appropriate for a Hollywood actress?): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hedy_Lamarr
TC: “I consider the origins of modern science to be a still under-studied topic.” – yes, and how to teach and encourage innovation too. Seems economists believe in the free market for everything but invention, there, it’s expected that geeks and nerds do their civic duty and invent stuff that will later be appropriated by businessmen for profit, for free (and historically largely these geeks and nerds have complied).
Patent law generates patents, not innovation necessarily.
I fail to see how parents are considered to be “market oriented,” regardless of your opinion of their utility. They suppress a free market, not enable it.
Well, patents are a protection of intellectual property and allow the owner to forbid others of copying his/her/their idea.
But you, Casey, probably like Fee Simple Absolute in real property? If not, then I commend you for being consistent. If so, reexamine your priors.
Ideas aren’t scarce in the same way land is.
True, it’s not like real property. A better analogy is fresh water.
Someone could take fresh water and haul it up to a town to sell it. Someone else, could “take” the water and say it’s not stealing, because there’s an endless supply from the river and the “owner” got it for free and can always get more.
The owner’s point is that while there is an endless supply of water (ideas), he spent the effort to haul it up to town (create the particular idea) and if anyone can take his water (ideas), he has less incentive to haul the water up to the town. Sure he can always try to haul up small amount of water and sell it before it can all be taken by others, but then he doesn’t have much incentive to haul large amounts of water (ideas requiring lots of research) since he won’t have time to sell very much before the rest is taken (short or no copyrights).
That’s why nobody sells food or bottled water. They can’t be patented.
“That’s why nobody sells food or bottled water. ”
Those are physical items. If I take them from you, I would be arrested.
I would appreciate it if you took time to actually read my post, and feel free to leave some constructive criticism.
“I fail to see how parents are considered to be “market oriented,” regardless of your opinion of their utility. They suppress a free market, not enable it.”
A free market exists because someone has a marketable commodity, labor or a device or a skill or an idea that can be profitably traded to another. Without patents ideas can’t be profitably traded. And generally good ideas that can be hidden instead become secrets and are carefully protected. Which means less of a market. Or good ideas that are expensive to research are never researched which also means less of a market.
Patents are definitely market oriented (that’s the whole point). They just sacrifice some of the “free” portion to make the market larger.
Without patents ideas can’t be profitably traded.
But ideas don’t have to be economized, as distinct from the raw materials and processes that generate goods. This is why services can be profitably traded even though nobody has a patent on how to clean a house or cut hair.
TAG do you find your position on patents flowing from your overall political point of view or is it a teirtiary issue.
IOW what do you see as the Who/whom in patent law.
Tertiary issue. I’m not a technical person, so it’s a debate I ignored for years. But watching IT expand relentlessly, often generating just alternate overhead, made me wonder if there were externalities involved. I’m coming around to the hypothesis that it’s artificial scarcity more often than not.
“I consider the origins of modern science to be a still under-studied topic” But it is very clear though: European Christian white men like Cardano, Pascal, Galileo, Newton, Huygens, Faraday, Maxwell and dozens more discovered and invented all there was to find. I can’t believe you don’t even know that. If you have any question, don’t be shy: just ask and it will be my pleasure to explain the details to you.
Many in the Royal Society hated prize awards because it exposed them, largely established and sinecured academics and the like, to competition from craftsmen and uneducated people like the clockmaker John Harrison, who beat academics and astronomers to win the Longitude Prize.
You see the same antipathy towards prizes today from academics and industry, who prefer large research budgets and being shielded from competition by non-specialists and amateurs.
“largely established and sinecured academics and the like”: really? Where did they hold these academic sinecures?
That seems plausible. I remember noting something similar back in college when studying the Royal Geographical Society’s activities in Africa during the 19th century. The RGS, under William IV’s patronage, started awarding cash prizes in the early 1830s to little effect, but exploration positively exploded with the proliferation of the penny press and more robust lecture circuits in the UK and US from the mid-1850’s onward. Novel discoveries and dramatized expeditions were incredibly lucrative and compelled a lot of exploratory activity, with explorers rushing to discover something new then immediately returning home to monetize their adventures. Being ‘the first’ to discover something was in effect a patent, since nobody else could make a similar claim (though some did, and at other times original claims were contested) and your authority as ‘the first’ gave you a monopoly on recounting the experience.
Somewhat related, and concluding a story TC linked to a year ago, China can finally manufacture the little ball in the end of ballpoint pens…after a decade of focused effort and massive losses for the state-owned company directed to achieve this feat. I know TC is bullish on Chinese innovation but stories like this make me skeptical that China’s top-down approach will allow dynamic and spontaneous innovation to flourish. (I also think WeChat is an abysmal piece of shit and a poor example of Chinese tech prowess.) Adam Minter’s BV piece on this story is a good read and arrives at the same conclusion as the paper’s author: https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-01-16/china-s-latest-innovation-the-ballpoint-pen