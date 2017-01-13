Is it boring to have too little corruption?

A few years ago I wrote this about Bolivia:
It is much debated in Bolivia whether corruption is going up or down. I believe it is going up, but partially for good reasons. For instance the construction sector is doing well, and construction tends to be corrupt in many countries, for reasons intrinsic to the activity itself (e.g., lots of big contracts, easy to claim invisible expenses, etc.). That means higher corruption but also a better corruption than the penny ante bribes of a shrinking economy.
I still think that is correct, and at the time it didn’t meet up with mass moral opprobrium, even though with some very very small chance I may have condemned the citizenry of Bolivia to corrupt, exploitative rule for ever and ever. I should add that such points are standard fare in the literature, see for instance the book on corruption by Susan Rose-Ackerman.
Now, these days, with more American status relationships on the line, everyone is up in arms because Peter Thiel had the following exchange with Maureen Dowd:
When I remark that President Obama had eight years without any ethical shadiness, Mr. Thiel flips it, noting: “But there’s a point where no corruption can be a bad thing. It can mean that things are too boring.”
As I interpret Peter, he is not saying it would have been good to have an exogenous increase in the corruption of Obama the individual. Rather, had some other conditions been different/better, the overall level of corruption in government would have been higher and that combination might very well have been a net plus. If you would like a “left wing example,” had the fiscal stimulus been twice as large, corruption in government probably would have been higher too (pointing out “the stimulus wasn’t very corrupt” is missing the point and in fact is a sign that you are a rampant mood affiliator, determined to restore the mood you feel is just, rather than tracing the analytic point at hand). In other words, Peter’s point is entirely defensible and probably correct. He’s not saying that “corruption is good.”
Now, to be sure, there is another dimension here. The incoming Trump administration is showing too many signs of being corrupt, and many people are condemning it on these grounds. Peter’s remark does not fit into that narrative and Peter has been a significant Trump supporter. But let’s think about this a little more. First, is there a role for some outsiders who eschew the dominant moral choruses of approbation and condemnation, in favor of making other, different points? I certainly hope so, because often I try to be one of them (though unlike Peter I have not supported Trump). Second, Peter is not an outsider in this process, rather he has taken on an important position on the Trump transition team. Given that reality, you can’t expect him to produce a quotation here condemning Trump. So he instead makes some other (valid) outsider-like point about corruption. Now, you might object to Peter’s role on the transition team, but that is old news at this point. You shouldn’t be holding any extra grudge against him for his corruption answer. And above all, keep in mind these are reporter-chosen excerpts from a four-hour dinner/interview, and so we don’t know the surrounding context and qualifications and possibly accompanying off the record statements.
People, you need to pick your targets. Get upset about the things worth getting upset about, such as the absence of a sustained foreign policy plan to head off imminent volatility in global relations.
I talked to a guy from mainland China, and I mentioned the problem with corruption. He said it also had some benefits, like cutting through the bureacracy. You can get stuff done faster.
So it’s about cutting bureaucracy, right?
That’s a very specific kind of corruption. There are also plenty of cases in corrupt countries of competition being squelched or vendors and suppliers being intimidated into unfavorable deals through extortion, legal harassment or threats of violence at the behest of politically connected rivals. For a Chinese example, see this case: http://www.cecc.gov/publications/commission-analysis/california-businessman-david-ji-subject-to-ongoing-detention-in
Obama did NOT have 8 years with no ethical shadines. His IRS engaged in harassment of conservative groups. His secretary of state, and various high ranking intelligence and security staff engaged in illegal behavoirs.
The scandal-free 8 years meme needs to die. It’s simply not true.
But we are to understand that all those were good things now right? The vampire king Thiel has spoken.
“People, you need to pick your targets. Get upset about the things worth getting upset about, such as the absence of a sustained foreign policy plan to head off imminent volatility in global relations.”
More classic Tyler Cowen Buzzword-Based Signalling. Sad!
‘I still think that is correct, and at the time it didn’t meet up with mass moral opprobrium’
Likely because back then, most Americans would have considered South America as being intrinsically corrupt, with a small group of extremely rich people running both politics and the economy, with ineffective government structures unable to provide basic services, unable to even begin to combat corruption. Of course, Americans still believe that, it is just that America seems to increasingly have many of the features of a banana republic, making South American countries seem much relevant when describing today’s U.S.
‘with more American status relationships on the line’
Come now, cannot we work in ‘mood affiliation’ when it comes to the rule of law too?
‘First, is there a role for some outsiders who eschew the dominant moral choruses of approbation and condemnation, in favor of making other, different points?’
You mean that instead of a billionaire secretly funding a lawsuit to destroy a media company, now that we have a billionaire outsider president elect openly threatening another media company, this is less boring, and thus an improvement?
‘Given that reality, you can’t expect him to produce a quotation here condemning Trump.’
Of course not – both Thiel and Trump share an interest in destroying media companies they do not approve of – after all, the 1st Amendment is one of those things that allows people to use approbation and condemnation when talking about such people as Thiel and Trump.
‘You shouldn’t be holding any extra grudge against him for his corruption answer. ‘
There is more than one type of corruption.
‘People, you need to pick your targets. Get upset about the things worth getting upset about’
1st Amendment, either an example of mood affiliation or status seeking or virtue signalling – really, there are more important things in life, right? Forget those civics lessons about how a free press is integral to a democratic society, grown ups talk about more important things, like shorting the market.
“But there’s a point where no corruption can be a bad thing. It can mean that things are too boring.”
This is a pretty simple statement. Who knows what he really means. Your make a good try to rationalize this statement, but I think judging by this and to the rest of the interview and to the fact that he supports Donald Trump, that the most likely interpretation is the simplest. He just blabbering. he later says: “Maybe I do always have this background program running where I’m trying to think of, ‘O.K., what’s the opposite of what you’re saying?’ and then I’ll try that.”
The fact that he supports Trump and says such inane things makes me think he basically not too smart.
I used to work at Starbucks headquarters and and once saw Howard Schultz reaming out in public a low level employee for doing something minor that Shultz didn’t like. I thought, what an idiot. Then later I saw what he did to the Sonics and my impression was confirmed. You can be smart in one area of life an make a lot of money and then be an idiot in the other areas.
Yes, to forgo significant welfare-enhancing economic growth or liberalization because it may engender increases in corruption is foolish. This is trivial: like noting that bad side effects may nevertheless be worth it for many medical interventions. Of course, trivial points need to be made when they are being overlooked, but is Thiel here responding to an argument that increased corruption is never an acceptable side effect? If not, then your interpretation of his remarks is not only trivial but without relevance.
There is, relatedly, an odd slippage in your opening graph: you first acknowledge that you are interpreting what you think Thiel may be saying, but by the end of the graph you have assumed that your interpretation is absolute in its correspondence to his meaning. It’s not “Peter’s point” that is defensible, it is your interpretation of his point.
As the post continues, you then argue that Cowen-as-Thiel’s #slatepitch is welcome lest the political culture become dangerously conformist in its moral zeal against Trump. But what is also welcome is a political culture in which political corruption is condemned and ethical public service is venerated. By what lights do you see fit to eschew the latter point in favor of the former, especially given the “too many signs” that we agree are clearly evident?
(Also, the point that Thiel shouldn’t be expected to condemn his boss is wrong: although it is true that low-status citizens will often need to “kiss up” to survive and will habitually internalize the values of their high-status colleagues, this does not apply to Thiel: he freely chose his course without a hint of coercion. The bigotry of low expectations reveals a rather lower opinion of him than you wish to portray).
To veer the discussion back to what I perceive as actually relevant…there is, in this post, an implicit rebuke to Yglesias’ and others’ argument that Trump’s potential for corruption is indeed the most urgent threat to the political, social, and economic liberties that we enjoy. Foreign policy, you say, is the threat. Fine, but care to elaborate on why you might dismiss the threat of systemic and self-sustaining corruption?
Tyler,
You used to be a smart guy, now you are an idiot
Thiel is a homosexual who’s obsessed with life extension because he’s HIV positive. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. But he’s not exactly cognitively 100% as a result.
Does anyone else notice how differently these posts read if you replace the term “mood affiliation” with “interpretation consistent with priors”? I can’t be the only one who finds the near-constant invocation of this pet phrase wearisome.
Also it’s odd that volatility would be bad in global relations yet somehow desirable domestically. I’m always impressed by the knots smart people will tie themselves in to justify plainly absurd statements when they feel kindly disposed (notice I didn’t say “mood affiliated”) towards their author.
“So he instead makes some other (valid) outsider-like point about corruption. Now, you might object to Peter’s role on the transition team, but that is old news at this point. You shouldn’t be holding any extra grudge against him for his corruption answer”
I think anyone who joined the Trump team is there because they saw him as a strong agent for change in the direction they were interested in. The boss comes with strings attached. He can be at times mouthy, inconsistent, unpredictable and his business holdings are rich potential conflicts of interest. They know they may be called upon sometimes to explain away to the public some incoherence or about turn from their boss.
They went in with their eyes open. We have to assume they’re not venal without scruples but pragmatic people.They believe this bargain worthwhile to achieve important goals. They’re riding a train, uncomfortable as it is that will get them to their destination , not mired in a swamp
Similarly the Evangelicals held their noses after Trump’s groping revelation but still preferred him over HRC. Beyond the flawed persona, they saw an heavenly light.
Corruption can be moral when it takes the form of accepting (but not asking for) money in exchange of not implementing an immoral law. It could apply to policemen, EPA or OSHA inspectors, FDA personnel (to expedite one’s process, not to slow another’s). Following the classic “Defending the indefendable” of Walter Block, check out “The dishonest cop”, page 91: https://mises.org/sites/default/files/Defending%20the%20Undefendable_2.pdf
I invite you to read the other chapters too, they are all examples of the value of supposed outlaws for the society to work, grounded usually in microeconomics and sometimes in natural law.
Corruption is a system design problem. In countries with better judicial systems, independent powers and a functioning social contract with citizens corruption tends to be lower while there where judiciary can be manipulated by executive power and citizens voices can be ignored without consequences, corruption rules the system.
Corruption is inefficient and should be reduced to the minimum primarily through effective justice system. Corruption is, above all, the child of impunity.
New York has the same systems and court type that South Dakota has. What it also has is a lot more people descended from immigrants who came through Ellis island.
You really think that there is no corruption in New York’s garbage disposal industry? Construction? Power generation?
Hillary has got hundreds of millions of dollars in pay-for-play schemes that have made her family rich. There hasn’t been such open corruption in any Administration since the Teapot Dome. Or even further back.
Obama’s administration handed automatic weapons to drug gangs so they could justify further eroding the Second amendment.
For anyone to sit there in silence when someone who should know better claims there was no ethical shadiness is insane.
There is no context for the corruption topic. Anyway it’s a very poor word selection. He’s on the board of several publicly traded companies, shareholders should be a surprised.
It’s a very poor word selection because of the US FCPA foreign corruption protection act. A bit more corruption means more cases like the ones this law goes after. I fail to see the good side of more corruption in business.
The incoming Trump administration is showing too many signs of being corrupt, and many people are condemning it on these grounds.
What? What signs would these be? I see a bunch of distinguished men who have been in the public eye for generations. Giving sterling performances for the most part. To call people like General Matthis corrupt is absurd.
In fact the only hint of corruption I can see is that Trump presumably paid the Clintons to come to his wedding. But it is always different when Hillary does it.
MR 2017: trigger warnings are neat and BLM is misunderstood genius. Of course Trump is corrupt.
If we can’t expect Thiel to be intellectually honest about his boss then we can’t expect the news media, and even less the political opponents of Trump, to pass up a quote of a noted Trump surrogate frankly talking about corruption (analytical rigor for thee but not for me?). Thiel is trying to spin corruption as a positive, and his political opponents are trying to spin that spin as a negative.
Moreover, people aren’t upset that about the nuance of Thiel’s point. They’re upset because the Trump administration seems like it will be corrupt. They’re upset because it’s obvious that Thiel realizes the Trump administration (for which he is partially responsible for assembling) will be corrupt. And they’re upset because instead of talking about fixing the problem, apologizing for the problem, or even distancing himself from the problem, Thiel’s instead made a statement that might be true as far as it goes but in the context of the Trump transition is more of an excuse. (Note that the statement is only easily defended in precisely the sense of non-endogenous corruption that doesn’t apply to Thiel’s work on the transition). Saying true things that sound like they justify bad behavior is not morally neutral.
>As I interpret Peter, he is not saying it would have been good to have an exogenous increase in the corruption of Obama the individual. Rather, had some other conditions been different/better, the overall level of corruption in government would have been higher and that combination might very well have been a net plus.
Tyler, this seems like a _real_ stretch to me. The quote here is “But there’s a point where no corruption can be a bad thing”, in the context of discussing potential ethical problems with an incoming Trump administration. In order to interpret this quote the way you do, you have to assume that, when he says “corruption”, he really means “a state where there happens to be no corruption”. Essentially, you have to assume that he means something totally different from what the text and thrust of the discussion indicate. I’m not really comfortable arbitrarily extending these assumptions towards people with influence over the executive.
Now, I agree that your larger point is true, and that in fact is a powerful argument that we ought to be more cognizant of. But on a meta-level, even if you’re willing to adopt this charitable interpretation of Thiel’s comments, I think you ought to be concerned with the superficiality of his comments on the matter. Thiel is supposed to be one of the more competent and well-informed outsiders advising Trump, and if the best he can do when asked for his thoughts regarding ethical conflicts is to say, well, theoretically sometimes it’s not really relevant, and sometimes having them just mean you’re really excited about a subject, then isn’t that really concerning?