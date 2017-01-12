China fact of the day

by on January 12, 2017 at 2:36 am in Current Affairs, Data Source, Economics, Law | Permalink

RMB accounted for 98% global bitcoin trading volume over past six months

Here is the link, picture, and source.  Of course that is all about capital controls, and a capital control-evading mechanism is what Bitcoin has evolved into.  I wonder how it will evolve further, especially if the Chinese crack down on the practice, which they are more than capable of doing.

7 comments

1 JC January 12, 2017 at 3:12 am

So the Chinese government can put an end to Bitcoin through regulation? That’s a serious risk.

Reply

2 5North January 12, 2017 at 4:57 am

government regulation is good– it protects the populace

(at least that’s the general viewpoint of most all MR commenters)

U.S. currency regulators (+IRS & DEA) are quite eager to crack down on BitCoin– and they will eventually

people of the world must be protected from this dangerous BitCoin scheme, government regulators have no other motives

Reply

3 Doug January 12, 2017 at 6:01 am

Don’t discount second order effects. Chinese regulation may reduce RMB/BTC volume, but it may also spook a “flight to quality” in a sense. BTC could just as easily spike on regulations as everyone and their brother in Beijing rush for the exit.

Reply

4 yo January 12, 2017 at 4:30 am

How does that work? I mean where do Chinese Bitcoin sellers get the Bitcoin from?

Reply

5 Reduction January 12, 2017 at 6:12 am

At a first approximation, a Chinese bitcoin miner with a party friend and a low electric bill.

Reply

6 zby January 12, 2017 at 6:13 am

Most speculators believe that the trade volumes at the Chinese exchanges are fake. And beside that they are also the result of the exchanges having 0 fees for the trading – so people trade back and forth a lot. I don’t know of any other exchange with 0 fees trading.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post: