My Conversation with Mark Miller

Mark is the most brilliant food mind I have met, here is the opening summary:
Mark Miller is often called the founder of modern southwestern cuisine, but his unique anthropological approach to food has led him to explore cuisines in over 100 countries around the world. He joins Tyler for a conversation on all that he’s learned along the way, including his pick for the most underrated chili pepper, palate coaching, the best food cities in Asia, Mexico, and Europe, the problems with sous-vide, why the Michelin guide is overrated, mezcal versus tequila, the decline of food brands, how to do fast food well, and why the next hipster food trend should be about corn.
Here is the text, audio, and video. Mark is a blizzard of information density, and I don’t know anyone else who has his experience with the food world, most of all with Asia, Mexico, and the American Southwest. (You may recall he was an interlocutor in my dialogue with Fuchsia Dunlop, and so we recorded this session with Mark afterwards.)
I thought the highlight was Mark’s six-minute riff on tasting chiles, it really shows Mark in his glory — this is one of those cases where I definitely recommend the video over the text:
Elsewhere in the conversation, see why he picks Seoul, Tokyo, and Bangkok as the three best world cities for food tours. And:
COWEN: You don’t need brands, right?
MILLER: You don’t need brands anymore. The consumer used to have brands as guide and trust. Today there are other ways of developing that. We’re in consumer level 3. Consumers are defining brands, and how brands get used. I think that the idea of brand is probably — you’re an economist — dated. [laughs]
There is this:
MILLER: You go to a bus station in Monterrey: you can see a hundred of the best tacos in the world.
The questioner was Megan McArdle. I enjoyed the entire exchange immensely, and hope you do too.
Owning food brands, however, is pretty much increasingly limited to just a few global companies – they seem to think the value of a brand worth spending large sums to acquire and maintain.
‘So whether you’re looking to stock up on anything from orange soda to latte-flavored potato chips, Mondelez, Kraft, Coca-Cola, Nestlé, PepsiCo, P&G, Johnson & Johnson, Mars, Danone, General Mills, Kellogg’s, and Unilever own just about everything you could hope to buy. It seems that six degrees of separation theory has been proven after all, if only because we all drink Diet Coke every now and then.
In order to visually elucidate that point, Oxfam International created a comprehensive infographic that reveals the extensive reach of the “Big 10” food and beverage companies. Unlikely ties between brands we largely don’t associate with one another show how easy it is to be misinformed about the American food system. For example, PepsiCo produces Quaker granola bars, and Nestlé makes Kit Kat bars but also frozen California Pizza Kitchen pies.’ https://health.good.is/articles/food-brands-owners
That was very very good, but not better than the classic Fuchsia Dunlop conversation, from my point of view. Bangkok, Tucson, Salt Lake City, Budapest, by the way; not Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul. Everyone knows that! Quibbles follow, stop reading if you don’t want to think these things through: Sad to say, as good as that was, I find it hard to fathom how someone intelligent can enjoy eating lobster. That is the foodie equivalent of a chess master heading down to the park and greedily stealing quarters from the ex-cons who are just trying to make a few bucks, not because they need the money, but because they want to feel good about themselves, honestly (well, non-criminally – if you have seen it even once, you know what I mean) swindling people at the chess boards. Deny it if you will but it is true. Still, lobster semi-cannabilism (lobsters are on average the same age as our uncles and aunts) is better than octopus semi-cannabilism (if you don’t know how smart and charming your everyday average octopus is you are missing out on one of the great secrets of the world God made – I always forget which day the sea creatures were made, but it was one of the early ones). Good conversation, as I said, but reading this stuff I sort of feel like a Christian must feel reading the Christian-haters like Voltaire and Hemingway and their ilk or how a kind-hearted aristocrat must feel reading Dickens in those chapters where he specialized in hating on aristocrats (none of whom he ever bothered to be friends with – that was one of his main faults, as Dearieme has explained more than once). Because I like the little lobsters, and the octopi of all sizes.
“lobsters are on average the same age as our uncles and aunts”
While lobsters can live a long time, the typical 1-1.5 lb lobster you are likely to eat is usually less than 10 years old.
Also, if intelligence is the criterion, lobsters should be one of the least objectional creatures to eat. They have a very simple nervous system and are basically like a huge insect.
There’s a word he said in that video that I didn’t quite catch. Tannens? He says it at 2:41. Could someone help out?
FYI Tyler, I wasn’t going to listen to this episode since I’m not at all a foodie, but this write-up convinced me it was interesting. I probably should’ve had faith. More generally, thanks for all the valuable free content you’ve provided me!
Tannins. Wikipedia has a good write-up on tannins. Wine without tannins is called “Ripple” or “Boone’s Farms.” Foods without tannins are fairly cheap – not many tannins in Taco Bell burritos.
There was an article the other day about Cambodian round peppers, as in ground black peppers, that have a ‘chocolate’ and ‘smoke’ etc flavor that are supposed to be the best in the world, grown in a terrier that’s only found in one small patch in Cambodia. Watch for it, coming to a salt-and-pepper shaker in a starred restaurant near you!
I live in Bangkok and while I do love the food, I am beginning to doubt whether it is such a great food city.
Thais won’t pay high prices for Thai food at restaurants, so there are few good top end Thai restaurants that aren’t just pretentious. Bangkok Thais have a taste for sugar and an inability to eat spicy food. 20 years ago you got great Thai food in Bangkok and weak sweet imitations in the US. Now it might be the other way around.
There are a lot of great small cheap Thai restaurants that produce concisely good stuff, but they are almost impossible to find near the center of Bangkok.
The general quality of international food is extremely high, but I don’t think that is what people are talking about.
I spent New Year’s in Northeast Laos and was blown away by the cuisine. The quality of ingredients was phenomenal and the cooking was uniformly excellent.
Beer Lao, the perfect accompaniment, is about a billion times better than anything Thailand brews.
This was fantastic. Miller could be on the short list for most interesting man in the world, if the ad was ever made a real contest.