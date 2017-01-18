The cost disease in government

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one excerpt:
At a further margin, government’s contribution to the health care, retirement and education sectors will also seem inadequate, because at such high prices a government really cannot pay for everything. A heated political debate will ensue. Progressives will argue that significant human needs are being neglected, and they will be able to point to numerous supportive anecdotes. Conservatives will argue that the fiscal path behind such policies is unsustainable, and they will be right, too. Because it will feel to voters that government isn’t doing a good job in these high-cost areas, the conservative view will get further traction. Libertarians may promote radical spending cuts, hoping for much higher productivity growth, but the government interventions are built in so thickly that that strategy could take a long time to pay off, and in the meantime it won’t look like a political winner.
All of the various sides may be correct in their major claims, but none will have a workable solution. This actually isn’t so far from where the health-care debate stands now, and where the retirement and nursing home debate is headed as America ages.
Do read the whole thing.
As a simple rule, reject any argument that asserts “my opponent X is leaving a health care need unfilled” because indeed that is always the case. Within Obamacare, for instance, do you favor expanding the scope of the mandate at every margin? Probably not. The trick is to have a good argument for why yours is the Goldilocks position, not to note that those who subsidize health care less are…doing less. There is always someone who wants to subsidize more than you do, so fight Parfit’s “war on two fronts.”
I think there is a good teaching point on Cost Disease, but don’t stop there.
It should be followed by Wagner’s Law.
My takeaway, which I will be so bold as to label moderate and pragmatic, is that we should try to get as much bang for the buck as we can, as we spend what rich countries tend to spend.
“At a further margin…government really cannot pay for everything”
At a further margin productivity has risen so much in every other sector that everything but education and health care and art and science is virtually free, so why not?
Sarcasm?
Take it to the absurd in schooling + Medical care is 90% of the economy and provided by government, most wives would not work in the taxed economy, along with many men.
“There is always someone who wants to subsidize more than you”
Not sure this is a two front war since I want to subsidize zero. If government ended all subsidies in health care, education, and retirement all my problems would be solved. Everyone would earn about an additional 30k/year plus compound interest. If the government does try and subsidize them, the subsidy will exceed GDP fairly soon unless they somehow manage to cut the number of people covered each year.
You left out “on average”, in “Everyone would earn about an additional 30k/year”. That’s an extreme position leaving all the elderly, handicapped, and foster children who are unfit to care for themselves to die.
Libertarians may promote radical spending cuts, hoping for much higher productivity growth, but the government interventions are built in so thickly that that strategy could take a long time to pay off,
Libertarianism never fails.
This isn’t really a “government” issue, it’s a culture/society issue. To put it in blunt terms: in education, should we devote our resources to the most gifted or the least gifted; in medicine, should we devote our resources to the most healthy or the least healthy; and in living standards, should we devote our resources to the most productive or the least productive? Cowen’s lament is that “government” always chooses the least gifted, the least healthy, and the least productive. Of course, there’s religious authority for devoting resources to the least among us, but piety provides cover for those who prefer to devote resources to the most among us.
That’s beautiful, man, and you should give your piety as much rein as you feel necessary. But add the force of State power and we go broke on piety. Medical care and education are not public goods.
“Medical care and education are not public goods.”–Brilliant! You say it so it must be so? What if I claim roads and fire protection are not a public good? There’s no definitive definition of a public good, and aspects of education and medical care, such as k-12 schools and vaccinations have just as much merit being considered a public good as anything else you can think of.
I couldn’t agree more. I think you have put your finger on the biggest political battle that will ensue in the next 50 years in the U.S., and possibly other developed countries. My guess is that it will take that long to sort out, because of the inherent complexity. Unfortunately, the vast majority of the voting public, even supposedly sophisticated types, are ignorant of the concepts of accrual accounting and off balance sheet liabilities. Thus the road will be long and tortuous.
A more pessimistic take is that rather than success, this conflict will go the other way and the country will fall into a highly socialistic / collectivist economic and social funk
Is this the wrong place to point out an underlying error?
“. . . a government really cannot pay for everything.”
Do you not really mean that government can not function effectively as a distributor of those costs?
Much is written about the “re-distribution” of incomes and benefits where the actual events are distributions of costs (PPACA, e.g.).
That is what lead to the “Tea Party” movement.
There will be more to come.
The healthcare argument is flawed from the get go. European countries seem to do a good job of establishing healthcare regimes that provide very good basic care for all their citizens, young and old. The US, with the establishment of Medicare dealt with the old, though when Medicare was first implemented it was cost effective because the life span was not as great and we did not have high cost interventions that are the norm today. The US could deal with healthcare quite simply by establishing a global budget for a basic healthcare package that covers everyone. This could either be done through a voucher system that provides for the purchasing of private insurance (google Victor Fuchs and Zeke Emanuel for the proposal that is now 12 years old) and thus eliminate both Medicare and Medicaid and cover everyone else as well. Sure it means that we need to enact about a 11 or 12 VAT to pay for this but it covers everyone with the ability to purchase after market add on insurance that will provide coverage for what the basic policy does not. The only other alternative is to move to a single payer model that some other countries are using. This will necessitate some form of rationed care in the same manner that the NHS does in the UK. Politically both approaches are difficult but not insurmountable if there can be a good discussion among all the stakeholders.
I can remember back to the Jackson Hole meetings of the early 1990s where the big solution was going to be managed care. Well we have that in the form of a number of HMOs and most insurance policies that have networks of MDs and prohibitions against certain actions. The base Obamacare policies that I’m familiar with prohibit generally going to an ER if the particular health issue can be dealt with at an urgent care clinic (of which there are numerous ones in my geographical area). This is a form of cost control and it is working.
I dealt with the healthcare issue in another post so here are my thoughts on education. There is nothing the matter with public education in many areas of the country. My Maryland county has great schools and there is no clamor at all for charter schools or vouchers. I know the same thing is true of Northern Virginia where TC’s home university is located. Both areas have nationally ranked high schools and kids get a very good education and go on to college and many earn advanced degrees. Why? the schools have adequate resources, good teachers, and involved parents. It’s really not rocket science. I watched some of the De Vos confirmation hearing yesterday and was dismayed at someone who was so ignorant about the basics. I guess I should not be surprised as she never went to public school, nor did she send her children to one. She seemed not to understand at all why testing standards to evaluate student achievement are needed. ONe should look at whey some areas of the country do a very good job of educating students before making blanket statements that we need more charter schools and voucher systems.