Some new results on family policies and women

Most estimates of the impact of parental leave entitlement on female labor market outcomes range from negligible to weakly positive. There is stronger evidence that spending on early education and childcare increases labor force participation of women and reduces gender gaps.
That is from a new NBER paper by Claudia Olivetti and Barbara Petrongolo. A different new paper, by Hope Corman, Dhaval Dave, Ariel Kalil, and Nancy E. Reichman, offers these results:
We find that welfare reform led to reduced youth arrests for minor crimes, by 7-9 %, with similar estimates for males and females, but that it did not affect youth arrests for serious crimes. The results from this study add to the scant literature on the effects of maternal employment on adolescent behavior by exploiting a large-scale social experiment that is still in effect to this day, and provide some support for the widely-embraced argument that welfare reform would discourage undesirable social behavior, not only of mothers, but also of the next generation.
Overall I still consider Clinton-era welfare reform to be underrated.
That’s because the sort of moderate Republicanism that Clinton represented has died a long, slow death in the last 25 years.
He was a Democrat, so that would make it the strong shift of the Democratic party to the left.
We can also talk about Bush the 2nd massively expanding government, running up the deficit and attempting to pass immigration reform as evidence of a rightward shift for Republicans.
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2008/oct/19/big-government-gets-bigger/
Sounds like a leftward shift??
It was just Republicans governing as Republicans back then!
I’m confused. There hasn’t been another Republican administration since then, right? Did someone stop expanding the government?
As far as economic policies go, I don’t think either party has truly gotten more radical. This can be shown by the Left’s diverse reactions, prior_approval claimed Republicans are so far to the Right while Jan showed that, no, they aren’t.
What died was compromise. Neither party is willing to compromise with one another, both are intent on demonizing the other.
Yes of course. Just like the moderate Democratism that Ronald Reagan represented has died a long, slow death?
WJC was the best Republican president since RR.
The negative effects of welfare reform on children, if any, would be mostly on pre school children of a working mother. Since their data set ends in 2005 this would not show up in this study, so I will reserve judgement until we know more
“There is stronger evidence that spending on early education and childcare increases labor force participation of women and reduces gender gaps.”
Since the best evidence indicates that pre-K has negligible gains too education, one would assume that the spending on early education isn’t worth anymore than just childcare.
If we want to help increase labor force participation we should as a society push to limit pre-K above the cost of childcare and use the additional money to expand the number of children and the number of hours per child of childcare.
How much more than childcare does pre-K actually cost? I don’t know and would be a little bit surprised if it was a whole lot more expensive, because the child:teacher ratio is higher than the child:caregiver ratio for younger kids. At least I assume the ratio is higher.
Here’s a man unfamiliar with public sector labor unions.
Do you have the numbers, Jim? I’d love to compare them.
Also, do pre-k or head start teachers have to be in a union? I have a couple teachers in my family and neither are in a “public sector labor union”.
“I have a couple teachers in my family and neither are in a “public sector labor union”.”
Man bites dog alert!
OK, I was wrong, the number of teachers not in unions is actually considerable:
http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2015/02/10/teacher-unions-fewer-half/23195433/
Still, a lot of that is teachers refusing to pay the fees, if the majority of your teachers are in union, for the management, it’s as if they all are. Note that teachers don’t get outrageous pay considering the fact that they are college educated workers. The problem is paying a college graduate to do what anyone could do.
To my knowledge, the large majority of charter school teachers are not in unions because they are not unionized.
Why would you assume the ratio is higher? The ratio is high for infants, I doubt it is higher if you make an apples to Apple’s comparison, though I can’t find any data.
As an economic matter, this should be treated like any other subsidy. Economists tend to be suspicious of subsidies and for good reason. Off course, this has never been about economics, it’s a culture war issue.
I assume the Pre-K classroom as being more similar to a kindergarten classroom (~15 or more kids per teacher) than a daycare full of toddlers (~5 kids per teacher at my daughter’s particular daycare). Is that wrong?
(If you compare 4 year old’s; an apples to apple comparison)
Pre-school teacher to child ratio is 1 to 9.
http://www.naeyc.org/academy/files/academy/file/Teacher_Child_Ratio_Chart.pdf
Daycare accredited programs have an adult to child ratio of 1 to 9. (But most day cares are not accredited and the ratios are higher than that.)
http://www.childcareresourcesinc.org/parents-families/about-quality-child-care/why-are-staff-to-child-ratios-important/
I’ve got news for you: you’re overpaying for daycare.
“How much more than childcare does pre-K actually cost?”
That’s actually a pretty good question and it’s highly dependent on the local state regulation.
“State-funded pre-K programs of decent quality cost $2,640 to $11,699, with the average at $6,408. ”
http://indianapublicmedia.org/stateimpact/2013/03/18/how-much-should-a-high-quality-pre-k-program-cost/
Most school programs are around 180 business days or 9 months. (6,406/9 = $711 per month)
However, child care costs vary wildly among states. That being said, the states with the very high child care costs probably have higher than average pre-K costs.
http://www.epi.org/child-care-costs-in-the-united-states
As you can see by clicking through various states, the numbers vary between $400 to over $1,000.
Strange, because the national average per pupil is 11,000$. Most likely, they got that number by ignoring fixed costs.
http://www.governing.com/gov-data/education-data/state-education-spending-per-pupil-data.html
Parenting has virtually no effect on children:
