Would you rather be ruled by the people or the experts?

In my latest Bloomberg column I consider William F. Buckley’s old conundrum:
William F. Buckley famously said he would rather be ruled by the first 2,000 people listed in the Boston telephone directory than by the faculty of Harvard University.
Here is part of my take:
For better or worse, direct rule by Buckley’s 2,000 American citizens probably would mean a slower pace of immigration, less emphasis on free trade, more law and order politics, and a blunter form of nationalism in foreign policy.
Those don’t match my policy preferences (I am more of a globalist, and also a professional academic), but I fear what the Harvard faculty could bring. I can imagine an America closer to Bernie Sanders’s vision, with single-payer health insurance, levels of taxation exceeding 50 percent of GDP, levels of immigration unsustainable with a large welfare state, too many aggressive attempts to legislate equal treatment for various groups, excessive fondness for a universal basic income, and too many humanitarian interventions abroad.
Don’t forget:
It’s a good rule of governance that policy cannot race too far ahead of the citizenry, and I don’t view faculty as a class of people well-suited for that kind of humility.
But for the Fed and the EPA, among other areas, I very much want Harvard. My conclusion is this:
The real issue here isn’t intellectuals versus populism writ large. There is a time and place for populist sentiment, but an excess can be counterproductive on its own terms. As expertise is pushed out the door, the citizenry itself gets a bad name, precisely when we most need it to step up to the plate and demand some excellence.
I should note that on this topic I have been very much influenced by my colleague David Levy and also his work with Sandra J. Peart, see for instance their newly arrived book Escape from Democracy: The Role of Experts and the Public in Economic Policy.
I get to pick the experts.
And, I get to say your folks are not experts.
Even better is to pretend that faculty equals experts.
As anyone who reads this web site and calculated risk can easily see contrasted in daily practice.
Tyler’s problem is that he thinks declining to be ruled by the Harvard faculty has anything to do with “pushing out experts.”
This is not a problem he will ever, ever overcome.
Expert= guy who received grant money from institutions controlled by the ruling class.
Whether it is good to be ruled by experts depends on the morals of the ruling class. At present this is not such a great arrangement.
Mmm, add in a Daubert hearing and we’ll have ourselves quite the little litigation.
If only American culture did ask that question, “when to turn to experts.” Instead the Bonhoeffer quote seems sadly in sync with the times,
“Against stupidity we are defenseless. Neither protests nor the use of force accomplish anything here; reasons fall on deaf ears; facts that contradict one’s prejudgment simply need not be believed–in such moments the stupid person even becomes critical–and when facts are irrefutable they are just pushed aside as inconsequential, as incidental. In all this the stupid person, in contrast to the malicious one, is utterly self-satisfied and, being easily irritated, becomes dangerous by going on the attack. For that reason, greater caution is called for when dealing with a stupid person than with a malicious one.”
Feel free in following comments to be stupid, and push aside compiled facts on DDT, vaccines, or global warming.
Be self-satisfied at the same time.
Doesn’t the behavior described in quote apply equally to those you would endorse as experts, to yourself, as well as “the stupid”? I know some fairly self-satisfied, closed-minded, and ignorant experts. I may even be able to identify at least one self-satisfied and ignorant person who likes to quote Bonhoeffer.
You essentially ask “what if there is no truth?”
I do not consider that a serious or dangerous question.
Of course you dont. Facts that contradict your prejudgment simply need not be believed.
Lol, slow down and think about it.
bmcburney suggests that we can’t trust experts because we can’t distinguish them from non-experts, the self-styled, the fraud.
If that is true we are lot completely, we cannot tell truth from untruth, “there is no truth.”
“lost completely”
bmcburney can speak for himself, but i read his comment as saying that even experts can behave in a self-satisfied, closed-minded, and ignorant manner. And further that some who fancy themselves experts are not.
And I am saying we have a responsibility to distinguish expert from fraud. Of course we do.
BTW, did you hear that Trump wants Kennedy to lead a vaccine investigation?
Expert?
Im not even sure Bonhoeffer is really right in this quote anyway. I know plenty of stupid people who can be easily convinced by experts. Hell, im stupid when it comes to cars and yet i have no problem with my expert mechanic telling me the facts. Id say what Bonhoeffer should have warned against here is arrogant people. They are the ones who are utterly self-satisfied and easily irritated. They are the ones who push aside facts to protect their prejudgment. They are the ones whos ego wont let them be wrong. Sadly, i know plenty of those people too.
Anon,
Nothing in my comment suggests we are unable to distinguish true from false in all circumstances. Rather, my broad argument is we cannot do so, or had best not do so, by simply referring issues to experts. Experts are human and are as prone to error as any other human. In fact, they are more prone to the types of behavior described by the Bonhoeffer quote.
I suggest we can better determine the truth by examination of the logic of expert arguments (which are not always logical), the consistency of their arguments (which are not always consistent) and, especially with respect to science topics, predictive success that experts enjoy. Scientific experts should be required to earn trust by accurate predictions and should lose trust when predictions fail. By those standards we can accept the “experts” as to vaccines (where predictions have been successful) and reject them as to global warming (where expert predictions have consistently failed).
For what its worth, I think you will find that expert judgments have changed considerably regarding DDT since “Silent Spring”. Indeed, even at the time, actual experts were far less supporters of Ms. Carson (who was not an expert) than opponents. This, of course, does not prove that she was wrong, only that some people have inconsistent standards when it comes to belief in the benefits of expertise.
Heh, he should hire Andrew Wakefield instead. Who more expert than a doctor with published papers in the UK’s most prestigious medical journal, Lancet?
At this point I should probably tap out, handing the argument to Tom Nichols.
http://www.publishersweekly.com/978-0-19-046941-2
MOFO,
Yes, exactly.
I understand that you picked “a guy” to make your point, and avoided “the AMA” or “the NIH.”
I hope you understand your choice as well. “There is no truth. Who can knoz”
anon,
Probably, most people familiar with Robert Kennedy (especially with respect to vaccines) believe that he is more or less exactly the type of person described in the Bonhoeffer quote. In other words, Kennedy is an expert on vaccines. The correct response, however, is not to conclude that the report is going to be unbelievably stupid just because Kennedy is connected with it. (That would be the sensible way to bet but agreeing the terms of the bet and finding a counter-party might be difficult.) Instead, we should read the report and then determine whether the analysis is logical, consistent and that the predictions (if any) are born out by future events.
This is exactly what Nichols is talking about.
You name bad apples, and you do not say “let’s not trust these bad apples.”
You say “because there are bad apples we should mistrust the entire medical community. We should mistrust the idea of expertise itself.”
This is a big problem for America.
“But for the Fed and the EPA, among other areas, I very much want Harvard.”
You don’t directly address an important issue: for issues relevant to agencies like the Fed and EPA, where should the rule of the populace end and the rule of the experts begin? The People may not understand the intricate issues of interest rates and the environmental effects of different pollutants, but do you think they should have some say on the goals at which experts are told to aim?
The proper trade-off between employment levels and inflation does not seem like a purely technical matter. Nor does the proper trade-off between economic growth and environmental protection. The experts in these areas seem to regularly move beyond simply doing their best to intelligently achieve goals set for them by the citizenry, and instead decide what those goals should be themselves.
That is a good example, of failure.
The EPA properly digested the science of global warming, but the people did not take that, and use it do decide policy. The people said “oh no, I exhale CO2, so it can’t be bad.” A good example of stupid and self-satisfied.
Note that the Trump transition team has made various indications that they will purge global warming believers. Again, not a use of ecpertise, a rejection of it.
Human economic activity generates CO2 which causes global warming. Period. Less globalism, less human economic activity. Less commuters, less container ships, less air travel, less deforestation.
I’ll take the people, thank you very effing much.
You are miles ahead of the “I exhale” folk.
“Properly digesting the science of global warming” doesn’t tell you how to properly evaluate the trade-offs. Are you saying the people are stupid, so the EPA should get to decide the proper amount of economic costs for The People to bear (and their proper allocation)? I don’t know why the EPA would have any expertise in that choice.
I think a lot of average people who express skepticism about the scientific aspects of global warming are actually most motivated by the belief that it isn’t worth sacrificing economic resources to attempt to marginally slow it down. They argue about the science as a way of avoiding having to confront the choice of a trade-off. Maybe they would be more in favor of protective efforts if they confronted that choice, but I don’t think it is the proper role of experts to come in and say “if you weren’t stupid you would believe this was the proper trade-off, so we’re going to implement that goal on your behalf.” That seems like a great way to get people to distrust experts, and to see them simply as people substituting their own policy preferences for the people’s under the guise of expertise.
Well, I think you are setting a line much closer to EPA trust, and my preference, than we see in the wild.
If the outright denial of ~15 years ago really has moved to a discussion of trade-offs, that is great progress indeed.
I ignore both the denialists and the alarmists, both are unreasonable positions supported by no science at all. Trouble is that some of these folks are in the EPA calling the shots.
I don’t think it has necessarily moved there, just that a very basic consideration of trade-offs (i.e., just to the extent of saying “not worth it”) is in the back of many people’s minds, and is a motivating factor for arguing about the scientific issues. They are (possibly without realizing it) trying to fight the battle “over there” so they don’t have to fight it “over here.”
I think the environmental movement made a mistake by focusing so much on carbon emissions. I believe that average people are much more open to being convinced about the importance of keeping toxins out of their air and water, and that efforts towards those ends can have impacts on carbon emissions as a by-product as well.
My impression was that EPA scientists felt pretty powerless. I mean their high water mark was that Obama believed them, and that’s about it. No Bill restricting GHG cleared Congress.
And now, as is his legal right, Trump will probably roll the executive branch back beyond GWB resistance.
Be happy if you wish, you can be sure they are sad.
This is where the people vs. expertise line is important. I don’t think it is proper for the EPA to decide that it can regulate greenhouse gases and to go ahead and do so on its own. I think this is an area where specific enabling legislation should be required, because it is a general policy question that The People can and should decide: should the EPA regulate greenhouse gases? Seeing the legislature and executive as “The People” is surely a stretch, but they are nearer to being so than the EPA.
If the EPA is operating under a Congressional mandate to prevent harm, and they determine harm, what to do?
That is a serious question. To see harm and punt is actually punting on legal responsibility.
Now I understand that many want to say “wait, we didn’t mean CO2” .. but is that science, law, or just politics?
They should say “We do not possess the power to prevent this harm, and require specific Congressional authorization to do so.”
The Administrative State should not be able to expand itself so broadly from an initial enabling statute into all manner of new realms not envisioned at the time of that original statute. Perhaps an Administrative State headed by a President Trump will get more push-back to this expansiveness. I would be very happy with that result.
Is that what you say they should say, or what the regulating law says?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/supreme-court-limits-epas-ability-to-regulate-greenhouse-gas-emissions/2014/06/23/c56fc194-f1b1-11e3-914c-1fbd0614e2d4_story.html?utm_term=.93aad11f55ac
I think that is a reasonable interpretation of the laws of the land, and I think to the extent it isn’t the way our Administrative State and enabling statutes are currently structured and typically interpreted, it should become so.
Yes, from what I recall of that case I would join in the Alito/Thomas dissent.
Well, what is the Supreme Court but just a bunch of “experts.”
Any nine MR commenters could do as well. Amiright?
Nine experts who, in that case, came to a variety of opinions, often in opposition to one another. Why are you discounting the expertise of Alito and Thomas?
“The EPA properly digested the science of global warming . . .”
From this statement I can confidently conclude that you have no actual experience dealing with the EPA (and very limited knowledge of “the science of global warming”).
FWIW I spent ~5 years doing Clean Air Act work for power companies. The power companies were my clients, I was on their side.
Maybe you conflate CO2 with pollution then. I like some of the CO2 regs because they help with the actual pollution that burning coal produces.
Why isn’t CO2 a pollutant? AG and TV implicitly accept it as such. It is a byproduct of combustion that causes environmental damage.
I think it is a different type of pollutant. I don’t think it was properly considered as a pollutant under the Clean Air Act, and believe that new legislation should have been required in order for the EPA to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.
But unfortunately the current law did not cite an exception?
If the mandate is “identify pollutants and regulate them” ..
You surprise me. With respect to my own dealings with the EPA, I have never met any group less interested in evidence, science, logic, or reasoned judgments. The Bonhoeffer quote above describes them exactly.
And I was on their side.
I think “pollution” as used in the Clean Air Act is better understood to address pollutants causing more direct harm to human health. Toxic substances and the like. The causal chain of greenhouse gases causing harm is more attenuated and of a different type: it is not causing cancer or other disease, it is leading to higher temperatures and a variety of mostly-economic harms.
The EPA should not be able to expand its jurisdiction so easily. Congressional authorization to regulate greenhouse gases should be required. If it can’t be achieved, then our Administrative State shouldn’t be regulating them.
Water vapor is also a product of combustion and alters the climate as CO2 does (actually more than CO2 does). Is water a pollutant? Does water cause “environmental damage”? CO2 and water are both necessary for life on the planet to exist. By what logic can EPA “experts” conclude that CO2 (and water) “damage” the environment.
anon, your comment is beyond dumb.
“Note that the Trump transition team has made various indications that they will purge global warming believers.”
No. He has not. Saying Scott Pruitt is a climate science denialist over and over doesn’t make it true.
The left is calling anyone who mildly disagrees with their politics as a science denialist and it is dumb and will backfire.
I was referring to the list requests.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-climate-idUSKBN1421V0
The expert at the California Air Resources Board researched diesel fumes and decided to ban diesel trucks. (this after pushing for diesel for a long time.)
So, according to Tyler and others, this was a good idea and standing against it would be like opposing apple pie and baseball.
Except it turned out the Expert faked his research, which CARB didn’t mind because their main goal is to expand their budget and purview.
Oh, and the Expert turned out to have a fake PhD.
Sounds like a bad apple to me.
“The experts in these areas seem to regularly move beyond simply doing their best to intelligently achieve goals set for them by the citizenry, and instead decide what those goals should be themselves.”
Absolutely. And even in the areas of the Fed and the EPA, we have good reason to believe that the that advice of the “experts” here is less than reliable. The EPA’s cost-benefit analysis reports are fraught with questionable assumptions about the “values of a statistical life” and other such measures. Similarly, the Fed mostly uses New Keynesian, DSGE models which have their own problems. I agree with Tyler that I would prefer not to let citizens determine what is the appropriate monetary policy, but perhaps what we really need is some intellectual diversity at these top posts. Does ever academic at these posts need to come from the same three Ivy League schools, for instance?
I can’t speak to inflation, but I’d argue that for environmental protection, a “trade-off” implies more of a zero-sum game than actually exists. The classic example is the introduction of catalytic converters in the ’70s – all the car companies and the gearheads complained about emissions controls sapping power. Fast-forward a few years and we have 300HP, full-size pickup trucks getting better mpg (and far lower emissions) than the compact cars of yore. That’s not to discount the real trade-offs that took place while car makers got serious about engine technology, but those investments are paying huge dividends today. You could look at Obama’s CAFE standards for a modern equivalent, but there’s also a lot going on with safer chemicals, energy efficiency, worker protections, etc.
The People (and, heck, most of The Business People running companies) have a hard time seeing those possibilities and thinking over a longer time frame.
To the extent it isn’t a zero-sum game, it should be easy to convince The People to go along with the desired scheme – just make sure they get more benefits than they bear in costs. If they can’t be convinced, maybe it’s because they’re dumb, but maybe it’s because the issue isn’t quite so clear.
At bottom, I have a problem with overriding people’s preferences because “this is what’s best for you.” Essentially any tyranny can be justified in that manner (“Look I know you like your religion and all, but it’s dooming you to Hell. I have the One True Faith here, and I am going to make sure you accept it, even if it takes persecution and torture. You can thank me in Heaven.”)
AlanW. Your example is a very good one.
The costs of those improvements in efficiency – incrementally driven by regulations – and the “huge dividends” being paid today, are nowhere quantified for you to confidently say whether they’re zero-sum or not.
It could very well be the non-zero amount is entirely derived from advances in material science exogenous to the regulations.
And in the meantime, America got a slew of overpriced and under powered Corvettes.
So old Bill is trolling Tyler from beyond the grave. I have to tell Rush about this.
This wouldn’t be such a conundrum if the experts didn’t see themselves as so detached from the people, with inimical interests.
Would it really be so bad if you had to correspond with your overseas colleagues by Skype or e-mail or even paper letters instead of air travel? Are you willing, say, to pay more at the cash register and less in transfer payments so we don’t have this growing class of citizens with no employment or familial prospects? Would it kill you to have the guy who mows your lawn say, “Hey boss” and ask if you caught the game last night, instead of an Aztec helot who avoids eye contact?
Your experts’ vision of a frictionless economic model peopled by fungible cogs is historically quite fragile and dangerous. But if you’re in a non-profit Bubble–where most experts dwell–it’s hard to see that.
Surely the real outcome of being ruled by academic experts would be a system that treats the average worker as badly as our system treats its graduate students and adjuncts, and fails the average consumer as badly as our system fails its average student. That, plus constant moral preening from the mandarins at the top. No thanks.
This wouldn’t be such a conundrum if we didn’t task the federal government with doing things best left to experts via a robust free market.
We should be ruled by the first 2,000 names on all matters entrusted to government. For everything else, we should let the free market submit us to the rule of profit-motivated experts.
Bingo. Perhaps the correct answer to the question of this post is, “I would prefer not be ruled.”
Or how about this: align governance with ownership. How did we get wedded to the idea that the democratic process, and expanding the franchise to everybody who can fog a mirror, is an end in itself? Half the country are net tax-eaters; this is not sustainable. Here’s a proposal: grant a single vote to property-owning households and mom and dad, or dad and dad, whoever, can fight over how it’s cast. Government employees and contractors don’t vote. Welfare and SS recipients don’t vote. Abolish political parties. Dynamite K Street. And on and on.
There are lots of novel things to think and write about but you don’t read them from the supposed intellectuals.
Seems a false and ‘never-existed’ choice by Buckley. Harvard’s faculty has never been in charge, and neither has somebody’s version of the hoi polloi. The American system of government, at least at the federal level, has always been run in large part by people interested in government. They may have been an expert in some prior field (military, law, I suppose a couple of actual academics in Wilson and Hoover), but mostly they have put in a proven amount of time in demonstrated public service and policy. I consider a long and/or distinguished military career to fall into that category.
What we are seeing now is leadership, at least in the executive branch, that is something else. Certainly not people one would find in the phone book. Many of them are not proven public servants to any great degree at all. The center of the incoming administration seems to be populated by individuals with an axe to grind, led by a man with no proven commitment to or experience in public service and/or policy implementation. That is what is new and problematic.
“Many of them are not proven public servants to any great degree at all.”
Proven in what way? How did Obama’s resume ‘prove’ him as a public servant? How about GWB? Or Clinton? What do you see in their past that is so comforting?
I’m not seeing the difference between Trump’s nominees and Penny Pritzker or Hank Paulsen.
“Harvard’s faculty has never been in charge”: some of them were in charge of Russia’s economy for a while. They looted the joint. As Mr Larry Summers is well aware.
Do we have to use the Boston phone book?
Seriously, I think your EPA/Fed comment is based on an artificial dichotomy. Rule by the 2,000 people doesn’t preclude the use of experts. My hope, perhaps naive, would be that those people would recognize the need for experts in technical areas. The question is not whether to use experts, but whether those experts or the 2,000 people would make the ultimate decision.
Ruled by experts who’s decisions are measurable. When they are wrong, the penalty is death.
One way to bend the will of governments towards my interests and values is to vote in people who are like me. They might be idiots. But if they are my kind of idiot then the chances of them making decisions in my favour is ever so slightly increased. I think that experts (to some degree and subconsciously) are making the same sort of calculation when they call for more experts in government. That isn’t a knock on experts. It is just a recognition that they are human too. We should keep this in mind when discussing the proper role of experts in government.
As expertise is pushed out the door? Have you seen Trump’s cabinet?
They seem pretty accomplished people to me. Are they as in over their heads as the team that decided to blow up the Middle East for the second time since 2001?
I can’t resist passing along an old joke.
Never listen to experts. And “ex” is a has-been, and a “spurt” is a drip under pressure.
My pet theory here is that the tastes and preferences of upper class people (both the financial and cognitive elite) contain more status-signalling elements, so all over the place you see these silly phenomena where the “best” modern art looks like something a six year old smeared on a canvas, starchitects getting paid millions to build buildings that look like refuse piles, people paying thousands of dollars to “performance artists” whose only real talent is ritualistic self-debasement, high fashion shows with clothing that looks like a half-made costume for a gay halloween party, people paying $70 for a five ounce steak that’s gone in six bites, etc. Unfortunately, this bleeds over into policy preferences, too, and so when the Harvard faculty is running the show, all too often, sensible, practical goals get shoved to the side in favor of utopian schemes or more wasteful, counterintuitive status signalling. Wind farms, for example, strike me as the energy equivalent of the $250 bottle of wine that people fap over endlessly for it’s “subtlety” and various “notes” but which in a blind taste test is actually indistinguishable from Boone’s Farm.
The correct answer to the question “would you rather be ruled by the people or the experts?” is ‘neither, please.’
“It’s a good rule of governance that policy cannot race too far ahead of the citizenry”
Why assume Harvard faculty would be *ahead* of the citizenry? Seeing what happens there socially seems like a step back.
“he would rather be ruled ”
I’d rather not be ruled by anyone. The story of civilization, through all its fits and starts, is the attempt to avoid rule. The rule of so-called experts is an extension of divine right and then democracy. We seem to be little different than societies ruled by pharaohs, emperors, tsars and kings. In fact, the soon-to-be historical POTUS has had far more privilege than any pharaoh or emperor and has had a more direct effect on the lives of his subjects. Rule by experts would simply place them between the neo-kings and responsibility.
The less power the government has, the less important is the issue: who rules? Minimal government would make politics less contentious (except for the pressure from those who wanted stronger government, with their sort of people in charge).
Nature abhors a vacuum; populists abhor experts; and I abhor populists with craniums that are a vacuum. Mr. Buckley purportedly said that “the primary goal of education is to familiarize students with an existing body of truth, of which Christianity and free enterprise are the foundation”, evidence of either his populism or the vacuum in his cranium. I recall shortly after the attack on 9/11 a sense of relief that President Bush, for whom I had not voted, had so many experienced hands around him for sound advice at such a difficult time.
Well, we are going to find out here aren’t we? With Donald Trump and his CEO cabinet. (Also on state and local level there have been plenty of inexperienced private sector officials. Some were huge successes (Reagan) and failures (Arnold)
That said I don’t know why we think rich CEOs are not considered ‘experts’ in their fields. We hear about experts saying free trade is good so it must be the government fault for Chinese outsourcing not the CEOs that made the decision to do so. That was Trump’s pitch in the rallies.
Anyway, I thought Rex Tillerson was a good SOS pick but found his handle of detail foreign policy lacking. I am concerned that an inexperienced SOS and Trump will not be effective for two years.
To a certain extent, it’s the same thing. If the people are ignorant and misinformed, that’s in large part thanks to the kind of information flow down they receive from “experts”. All that populist rhetoric on trade didn’t come from nowhere. It came from most left-leaning politicians who were considered authorities by the public.
The sad fact is that the elites have often spread misinformation or half-truths for political gain, so it is somewhat rich for them to complain about how sadly uninformed the public is now. If you want an educated public, you have to start by telling them the unvarnished truth.
“Ruled”? Hell no. Our government is there to serve not to rule. They have lost their sense of their place in this relationship. Follow the constitution, just do the job we hired you for or get out.
I’d rather not be ruled, period.
A minimalist system, as suggested by the likes of Frederick Hayek or Murray Rothbard, is the best way to go.
The problem with “intellectuals” is that although they do have a few extra IQ points and fancy degrees they do not recognize when they’ve gone beyond their domain of competence. Their hubris compels them to interfere in things without having any localized knowledge at all or skin in the game. When dealing with complex or localized systems, the regular folks are the true experts. Better yet are evolved local systems with the accumulated wisdom of past generations. Intellectuals will not hesitate to “reform” this or that and upend centuries old customs and institutions without even understanding the rationale for them. And when they screw things up (say by removing a foreign dictator and throwing a country into chaos) they retire to their leafy neighborhoods, removed from the repercussions.
Relevant comments from Taleb:
https://medium.com/incerto/the-intellectual-yet-idiot-13211e2d0577#.bss5xxifk
And of course Hayek:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Use_of_Knowledge_in_Society
Tyler gives us the choice between the “faculty” of Harvard – whatever that means (instructor? lecturer? adjunct? associate? assistant? full? emeritus? visiting? ) as if they represent a group of people with more than a single (almost entirely irrelevant to politics, public policy, and governing) achievement in common and another who only live in the same city, some by choice, some not. A quote from a time when the public school system in Boston was probably significantly better than today’s. He also fails (miserably, imho) to explain what “rule” means; neither the Fed nor the EPA “rule” us. I’d bet that the Harvard “faculty” would do a better job, but it would obviously depend on the structure of the system. Funny thing, I didn’t see (but maybe I missed it) any comments about being ruled by laws and not by people…
“faculty of Harvard University”
Wait, I though we were discussing “experts”?
Our current pols are bad enough, nothing we have done would make us deserve the faculty of Harvard University.
Australia. I’d rather be ruled by Australia. Why can’t we just contract out to a country that has demonstrated competence?
You don’t get to cherry-pick which members of the faculty are running things; it’s the entire faculty. You have to give the English; Psychology; Women, Gender & Sexuality; and Theater, Dance & Media faculty equal say to those in the Economics and Engineering departments. I’m with Buckley.
I’m an expert in my field. It’s a narrow field but with surprising depth and complexity. After 30 years, I know pretty much everything there is to know about my field.
‘Ruling’ is not a job that is capable of achieving anything like expertise in this sense.
Neither is macroeconomics.