The polity that is California

From a recent UCLA email:
Dear Colleagues:
As indicated in the attached letter from UCOP, Governor Brown signed into law AB 1887 which prohibits state-funded travel to a state that has passed a law that (1) authorizes discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression, or (2) voids or repeals existing state or local protections against such discrimination. The law expressly identifies the University of California as an entity covered by the law.
As of the date of this notice, the States of Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee are on the prohibited travel list. The list of states may be updated on the Attorney General’s website found here: https://oag.ca.gov/ab1887.
Please note that the law does not prohibit travel that is paid for or reimbursed using non-state funds.
File under “Blue state overreach,” a growing dossier. How about not discriminating against people — co-authors, conference organizers, etc. — on the basis of the states they live in and the polities which rule over them?
For the pointer I thank E.
Finally a California initiative that I can get behind!
You mean all we have to do to not be hectored and preached to by these insufferable twits is to have a Men’s and Women’s sign on our bathrooms?
+100
I’m a Bath-room Hero
With Stars in my eyes
A Bath-Room Herroooo
I’ve got a wide stance, too!
What about travel to foreign countries that aren’t as tolerant as California? Better cancel that trip to the volleyball coaches convention in Riyadh.
From the act: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=201520160AB1887
> “any state that, after June 26, 2015, has enacted a law that voids or repeals existing protections against discrimination”
Places like Saudi Arabia haven’t repealed their non-existent anti-discrimination legislation, so they’re fine. In theory it’s possible that the UK will fall foul of this law when they withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights, as part of the Brexit process.
Clever loophole! So it’s not the discrimination that’s the problem, its the going against the popular tide (progress) that angers them so much.
That is correct. Very little changed on the ground in say NC (which is where I am most familiar) from say two years ago.
If the actual level of discrimination was the issue they should have been boycotting a long time ago. This is punishment for failing to enact or standing in the way of change.
And generally punishes those who were in favor of change as well.
“punishes those who were in favor of change as well”
Banning travel hurts people employed in the hospitality industry which is likely heavily black and Latino.
Well paid California legislators hurt low paid minorities. Very progressive!
And folks in big cities
And academics
Doesn’t move the needle at all for rural voters who support the bills. They could give a rats ass if someone comes to the state on CA government business.
This subject ought to be of particular concern to Professor Cowen, given that he teaches in Virginia.
What about traveling to a gay rights conference in North Carolina?
The state probably shouldn’t pay for that, either.
Those crafty buggers have figured out a legal way to keep government officials from California out! Well played.
Sorry, Tyler: this is too little, too late.
If this works on Massholes as well as it works on Californicators, it is like garlic encased in a silver bullet.
Californians are so ungrateful, as TRUMP ends their drought.
CNN is wrong! The atmospheric river calls TRUMP and asks where to go.
This can’t be true.
Yes. I am all for using social exclusion to marginalize bigots, but you have to be careful not to exclude so many people that you end up marginalizing yourself.
The progressive left is really starting to veer into this territory, where it classifies, really 80-90% of the rest of the country, as socially intolerable reprobates who must be isolated and cast out until they are brought to heel. The worst part is the guilt-by-association and collective punishment aspects of policies like this. When you start socially excluding everyone in a state with a law you disapprove of, you’re really going to start ratcheting up the percentage of the population you’re attempting to marginalize.
It’s a play to the vacuous Chamber-of-Commerce types.
I’m a Bath-Room Hero with stars in my eyes
“Social exclusion” often seems to take the form of “try to destroy their livelihood” at present. At which point, I fail to see how someone can think it is inappropriate for the government to fine or jail people for being bigots, but perfectly acceptable for society to try to prevent them from supporting themselves for the same. But perhaps most people who think destroying a livelihood is fine would happily throw all the racists or transphobic people in jail if they could.
Are you calling for a social tyranny of the majority, and just noting that progressives are making the mistake of trying to establish their tyranny before they are actually in the majority on an issue?
I’m fine with bigots being unable to earn a living because people don’t wish to associate with them. It’s sort of ironic that bigots are the ones going around insisting that their free association rights are violated by anti-discrimination laws, but then they have a huge problem with other people exercising their free association rights by avoiding them. Apparently they want black people to be socially obligated to patronize their restaurants so they can have the pleasure of denying them service.
Yeah, but imagine how awesome it must feel to do something so righteous and on the right side of history.
I also wonder if there is any evidence that using social exclusion to marginalize bigots actually leads to a reduction in bigoted beliefs, or if it does so, if it is the best means to achieve that end.
I would think that civil social interaction with people holding different beliefs would be more likely to change minds. Exclusion seems more likely to harden hearts and perpetuate the disfavored viewpoint.
What if people just don’t feel like interacting with bigots because, say, it’s boring, not fun, annoying, or otherwise bothersome. Not because they are trying to change their minds? What if I just don’t feel like having friends who are bigots? Am I obligated to be inclusive of bigots in some way? And what if that creates conflicts between bigots and the targets of their bigotry? Which group of people should I disinvite from my parties: A) the bigots, B) the blacks, transsexuals, gays, or other minoritiies?
Pretty crazy, and I do not approve.
And with a handful of exceptions for essential out-of-state travel, AB 1887 prohibits all taxpayer-funded trips from California to Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee—including, as the Sacramento Bee reported, future away games for public university sports teams like the UCLA Bruins.
When the Golden Bears meet the Jayhawks in Lawrence the team will fly to Kansas City and then ride a bus hired by a donor for the rest of the trip.
Truly? Seems obvious the state funds are going for a trip there even if the flight stops just outside. I would think they should take their medicine and forfeit.
Clever to avoid Kansas, North Carolina and Duke in basketball.
Maybe Kentucky under its new GOP majority will also get on the banned list so UK and Louisville can be avoided.
To bad Connecticut won’t –help out the women’s team a lot.
“And with a handful of exceptions for essential out-of-state travel”: who decides which trips are essential? Who is going to make those trips? State politicians, perhaps?
College administrators, who are far worse than state pols, if less corrupt in a pecuniary sense.
Tyler – some very good posts in the last few days.
Agreed. I get stuff here I can’t find anywhere else.
While so many suffer under mass delusion that gender is what ever you say it is the vast majority of us are either male or female. It is irrational, illogical and dangerous to allow men in woman’s bathrooms and arguably irritating at worst to allow women in men’s bathroom. But the PC mafia demands it and they represent a voting block that the left depends on to retain power. So the hell with logic and safety let the pervs go where they want and punish anyone who doesn’t agree. This is a dangerous and stupid path and the state shouldn’t be making it worse.
You want to force this person to go in the women’s room?
http://www.advocate.com/transgender/2016/2/08/meet-first-trans-man-cover-mens-health-europe
I’d go a couple of steps back and tell this person we’re not going to cut off her breasts, eviscerate her genitals, and feed her daily synthetic hormones in a futile attempt to override the XX chromosomes in every cell in her body. Then the bathroom issue doesn’t come up.
I’m not an expert on pervs and/or bathrooms as you seem to be, but prior to such laws, did men frequently go into women’s bathrooms and do pervy stuff?
Let’s not allow a member of the Democrat coalition to be so modest about their knowledge of perverts.
We Republicans need to take a WIDE STANCE on Bathroom issues
It should be noted at least in NC that the new law essentially just formalized the laws as they had been in NC before hand. It just said that a city can’t pass its own discrimination law. It did strike down a few existing city ordinances, but mainly was aimed at a just passed Charlotte ordinance that said that private businesses had to allow transgenders the right to use the facility of their choice.
In most places, prior to the new laws a person who did not suitably look like a woman would have been asked to use the men’s facility and if they did not comply they would be asked to leave. And if they did not leave they would be trespassing. The Charlotte ordinance took the discretion away from the the business owner and the State law gave it back.
The State law also said that if the facility is government owned and has men’s and women’s restrooms then then you have to use the one that matches your birth certificate. But in practice this would never be enforced unless the person was obviously of the other gender. The bill also allows for unisex facilities if a government entity wishes to designate it as that.
So as long as no one was causing a scene, nothing really changed from the way it had been for years.
“As of the date of this notice, the States of Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee are on the prohibited travel list.”
The Bathroom Bill in TN was withdrawn without a vote (ie it failed). Apparently just considering the idea is enough to get the CA ban.
States of Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee are guilty of suppressing free expression so aren’t they guilty of red state outrageous overreach?
Note California explicitly supports individual free expression – anyone is free to spend their money supporting the suppression of expression of States of Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee.
Lol. A law mandating that private businesses have unisex bathrooms ia free expression in the warped and twisted lefty mind.
“Blue state overreach”? What if the state law in North Carolina authorized discrimination against white people, or people of German descent, or overweight college professors, or members of the Republican party, or blowhards who work for Fox News? Would it be okay in that case for a state law in Virginia that prohibited use of state funds to pay for travel to North Carolina? Discrimination of any kind should be attacked at its core, which means in the pocket book. As for the gender benders, I will admit that I don’t get it. But do gender benders actually choose to be gender benders? Why? Do overweight college professors choose to be overweight? Of course, the legal issue is a narrow one: can the state regulate purely personal conduct? And that includes discrimination against overweight college professors as well as gender benders.
“Discrimination of any kind should be attacked at its core”
Basically all preferences in human relationships, including sexual relationships, involves discrimination. A heterosexual male discriminates against men who might want to have sex with him, a homosexual male discriminates against women who might want to have sex with him, and a woman who likes taller guys discriminates against shorter guys who might want to have sex with her.
NC set its protected classes to match the federal definition of protected class. Boycott the USA? And by the way most of that had always been legal under NC law. If folks were upset about that they should have been upset a long time ago.
This isn’t discrimination you twit.
I’m a bath-room warrior with fire in my eyes
The left enshrines violations of “normal” behavioral in law, then pretends that people who oppose the positive encroachment on society are the “warriors”. Lol
The equivolent would be the right mandatong the naacp rent facilities to the Klan or PETA rent facilities to a BBQ compeition. This BS is the #1 reason for Trump.
You don’t even understand the legal issue at hand, which is embarassing considering you claim to be a lawyer. Hint: a municipality enacted a law requiring there be no seperate sex bathrooms in any private business or government building.
Since none of the legislators in those states give a darn about travel by California employees, this may be the ultimate virtual signalling.
Restaurant and hospitality industry groups may well care and those groups have been known to lobby and donate to legislators at the state level. Since California has the largest population and largest economy of any state in the country, I suppose their hope is that national academic, scientific, or public-policy oriented conferences involving any state and/or public university employees would be likely to avoid these states. Conference business is fairly important to the restaurant and hospitality industry so I don’t think this law will go completely unnoticed.
Those states should sue under interstate commerce. Trump’s SCOTUS will rule the right way. Hundred billion dollars would be an appropriate settlement.
Doesn’t this run afoul of constitutional bars on interstate trade restrictions?
I don’t think so. It just about the use of the money owned by the state of California, not interstate trade.
There is no law in SCOTUS anymore. Trump’s SCOTUS will rule the right way.
Sanctions for the states of Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee! Their officials should not be allowed to enter California, their account in Californian banks frozen… Bring the popcorn!
“Blue State Overreach”?
From someone in California myself, the interesting thing is that if you talk or listen to UCLA professors, this isn’t going far enough.
It is going to take the left to stop this overreach. What becomes the tipping point for it to happen when the incentives are to run further and further to the left?
Probably when the States that are the subject of another State’s boycott implement counter-boycotts – banning all non-essential, public-funded travel to States that have enacted boycotts of their own State.
I would guess that, even with the population disparities, the general flow of funds is more in the direction of California from these States. If I were organizing a conference, I’d probably choose San Diego as a destination over Lawrence if I could.
“if you talk or listen to UCLA professors”
My baseball oriented buddy does not approve, but I don’t think he should be so dumb as to die on this hill.
These things self-correct. It might take a Republican Governor, but that has happened before.
I know of several UC academics who have long running research projects in affected or soon to be affected states. This is a recruitment opportunity!
Of course at the top Texas will win this game, but maybe we can pick up the people they would have hired…
And in biomedical I bet they would rather be cut off from California than Texas or even North Carolina.
Come on Dan Patrick you can do it!
As you’ve often written about, people are free to move. Labeling this (or anything else) as discrimination based on state diminishes the notion of discrimination.
Obviously you’re not familiar with the concept of discrimination then
Why stop there California, why not discriminate against states that don’t have an assault weapon law, or that do not pursue a strong enough climate change policy, or put restrictions on abortion, or simply voted for Donald Trump !
CA a Democratic state is probably the most expensive state to live in the nation. gasoline ( only second to Hawaii), electricity ( twice the median average),water, housing. There is a net out flux of people. The ones who are coming in are poor immigrants.
http://www.wsj.com/articles/uncomfortable-truths-behind-californias-economic-surge-1483747393
There may be a “net out flux of people” but the population is growing by half a million people a year nonetheless. And part of the reason California is so expensive is that there are so many people living here. So that “net out flux” may not be such a problem after all.
It’s a problem in that it’s indicative of bigger problems.
You mean the problem that there are too many people in California is indicative of a bigger problem? Like so many people want to be in California?
Cali has nice weather. Cali is a third world of income inequality.
There are not too many people in California, there are too many restrictions on doing business ( high taxes, zoning, environmental regulations, green energy mandates)
California now has the highest poverty rate in the country (adjusted for PPP). That looks like a significant and growing problem.
And a very good reason that people who are poor should leave for greener pastures. My proposal (should I run for governor) is to pay people to leave and never come back. My goal (when elected) is to get 10MM people (ideally children) to leave. That would ease pressure on housing prices and especially important, get those a*#@holes off the freeways!
It’s great not to have to do business with people with whom you disagree.
It is outrageous to not fund travel to some states and not others. Let’s not fund travel to such states.
This is actually a good law, since the state should not fund travel anywhere and in fact should not spend money on anything. It is unfortunate that this is the only way they can rein in spending, but for the time being all academic conferences should be held in one of those states.
How does this apply to sports travel/recruiting? Would love to see some arbitary exemption for the breadwinners.
I don’t understand why North Carolina Republicans didn’t market the law as”The Protection of our Women and Daughters Act”. Men in girls locker rooms/bathrooms, what could possibly go wrong?
Budget concerns in the Department of Defense a few years ago led to all travel approvals including a line to sign off explaining why the travel is necessary. That’s how it will be for California as well. “Is this travel to North Carolina necessary?” “Yes, that’s where the meeting/conference/basketball game is being held.”