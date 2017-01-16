As a thinker, Donald Trump is in some ways underrated

President-elect Donald Trump criticized a cornerstone of House Republicans’ corporate-tax plan, which they had pitched as an alternative to his proposed import tariffs, creating another point of contention between the incoming president and congressional allies.
The measure, known as border adjustment, would tax imports and exempt exports as part of a broader plan to encourage companies to locate jobs and production in the U.S. But Mr. Trump, in his first comments on the subject, called it “too complicated.”
“Anytime I hear border adjustment, I don’t love it,” Mr. Trump said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Friday. “Because usually it means we’re going to get adjusted into a bad deal. That’s what happens.”
Here is the WSJ piece. I am not suggesting, however, that I favor his preferred alternative or for that matter most of his other policy ideas. By the way, here is Trump on heroes. A willingness to think things through from scratch is in some ways admirable, but dangerous in matters of foreign policy and nuclear weapons, where predictability is at a premium.
And see some related remarks from Conor Sen.
Here’s Trump on Jefferson’s “All men are created equal,” coming to the same conclusion as Abraham Lincoln and AI co-founder John McCarthy:
https://twitter.com/Neomenckenite/status/821131510187249664
Im not sure what she means by “Trump 1 vs Conservatism 0”. Is he refuting some deeply held belief of conservatives?
Also, whats with the new handle?
Most above-average thinkers I know are aware of what conventional wisdom is worth re-thinking, and what is conventional for a reason. Let’s not give out points simply for thinking “outside the box” independent of whether those ideas are good or not.
We already work more than people in most developed countries and have and unemployment rate of under 5%. We do not need more jobs, what Trump voters want is higher wages. If he were really thinking through from scratch he would not be mouthing the mantra about needing more jobs.
If there were more available jobs wages would be higher.
Lol! As a president, all he has to do is not piss off Russia, not start nonsensical endless wars in the middle east, not diddle minors in the Caribbean, not sell political favours for money, and simply treat his fellow Americans as his top priority…. which seems pretty damn easy compared to the past two decades. He could fail miserably in his attempts and STILL succeed in the hearts of his supporters, just for giving it the ol’ college try!
Actually, in the context of ‘Mutually Assured Destruction’ Doctrine, each potential combatant must project the perception that ‘he’s crazy enough to do it’.
How can ‘thinking things through from scratch’ be dangerous in this regard?
Crazy enough to do what? That is the question. Crazy enough to protect NATO countries? Crazy enough to defend Taiwan? First, you have to clearly define your threat. What does this nut stand for when it comes to foreign policy? If nobody knows, there is no deterrent. That’s crazy like a dumbfuck.
Trump understands the “adjustment” will just be a corporate giveaway. Tariffs are the way to go.
“A willingness to think things through from scratch is in some ways admirable, but dangerous in matters of foreign policy and nuclear weapons, where predictability is at a premium.”
Putin doesn’t seem too worried.
Tarrifs are just as much a corporate give-way and not allowed by WTO.
The tax structure is more likely to be allowed, as VAT is similar.
I think Trump just doesn’t think its easy to sell: he wants to be able to threaten individual companies and industries.
Yeah, this seems to be the main point: tariffs probably violate WTO, and a border adjustment tax probably doesn’t.
He has a very good brain.
“I am not suggesting, however, that I favor his preferred alternative or for that matter most of his other policy ideas.”
Ah…what difference does it make what you “prefer”. He is the President of the United States and you are a professor at a second tier university.
I’m always amazed that those who make such comments , condescend to waste their time reading this blog.
I wouldn’t call their economics program second-tier.
But it is pretty funny how he feels the need to say “but this in no way implies that I support Trump” every time.
You have to these days but I suspect maybe not much longer
Yes, all preferences are irrelevant but Trump’s.
Are you delusional or have you not read any of his profound teeet?
Tweets
The tax plan is too complicated. I love it. Yes, Trump is commonsensical in many respects, though that does not mean he is not smart. He IS smart. For starters, he outsmarted *everyone* to win the election, and with remarkable self-confidence and aplomb notwithstanding the anger he would understandably have felt once in a while under continual attack by absolutely *everyone* who wielded a mouthpiece. Tyler Cowen, for example, grumbles that the Trump presidency is 100% certain to be “corrupt”, yet there is no evidence to sustain this claim. By the way, I don’t remember anyone fretting so about the incredibly rich democrat politician John Kerry when he took a lead role on international stage. It’s just an Obama-style liberal-elitist value assumption about the character of any man so alien as to have revealed real actual locker room experience. Maybe after Friday, or at some point in the next 8 years, some evidence of corruption will turn up and Tyler can let us know about it.
Just today I was skipping through a book by Melzer on Straussianism … no doubt about it, Trump is Straussian:
“As Strauss frequently emphasizes, the writings of classical political philosophy have a unique directness, freshness, and concreteness that are not to be found in modern writings because—on their surface as distinguished from their depth—they deliberately adopt and elaborate the ordinary citizen’s perspective on political things. They do not look down on the political world from some scientific standpoint outside and above, but rather take on the internal, practical, prephilosophical point of view. These writings are forever the great corrective to every kind of excessive sophistication. They are agents of Socratic simplicity and return, helping one to recall and to get back in touch with elemental, pretheoretical common sense.”
Excerpt From: Arthur M. Melzer. “Philosophy Between the Lines: The Lost History of Esoteric Writing.”
Poor Putin and Ryan are in for a really tough time coping with Trump’s light-footed global citizen perspective on politics and policy, his socratic simplicity, and his refreshing pretheoretical common sense. Trump is, in this sense, a guy who long ago got back in touch with the elemental side. Governance and policy CAN be simpler, need NOT be so complex that it produces stasis and opportunities for rent-seekers.
As an aside, predictability is most important in the national procedural rules of stage governance, which citizen Trump will of course have to get accustomed to and be constrained by. Not so difficult if one considers that the impediment of US political and legislative gridlock, stasis, and inability to take difficult decisions, which some well-known academic poseurs have long lamented (refusing to admit there were damn good democratic reasons for the gridlock), is now almost totally eliminated thanks to Trump’s helpful role in bringing about an overwhelming Republican victory. But in foreign affairs and nuclear deterrence, during an unconventional neo-Schumpeterian moment of upheaval in the global order, like the one we are now living through, I agree with inference of the other commenter — predictability might be plain stupid (and probably un-Straussian, whatever that means).
Predictability in nukes is easy to achieve dumping them. But feel free to play with fire : you don’t have children, hey ?
Ladies and gentlemen, it has gotten so ridiculous that even I do not comment on tweets anymore.
That says something, not good.