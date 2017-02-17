Edward Luce reviews *The Complacent Class*

That is in the FT, here is the closing paragraph:
In most other ways, Cowen’s thesis is deeply troubling. Democracy requires growth to survive. It must also give space to society’s eccentrics and misfits. When Alexis de Tocqueville warned about the tyranny of the majority, it was not kingly despotism that he feared but conformism. America would turn into a place where people “wear themselves out in trivial, lonely, futile activity”, the Frenchman predicted. This modern tyranny would “degrade men rather than torment them”. Cowen does a marvellous job of turning his Tocquevillian eye to today’s America. His book is captivating precisely because it roves beyond the confines of his discipline. In Cowen’s world, the future is not what it used to be. Let us hope he is wrong. The less complacent we are, the likelier we are to disprove him.
The review very well captures the spirit and content of the book. Here is Barnes&Noble, here is Amazon. Here are signed first editions, here is Apple.
"Tyler Cowen may very well turn out to be this decade's Thomas Friedman."–Kelly Evans, The Wall Street Journal
Which decade was Thomas Friedman the Thomas Frieman of?
“Democracy requires growth to survive” – this is bad, if true, due to the Gambler’s Ruin problem. Any stochastic process will eventually hit zero (the title of the Zero Hedge web page). An example of this is debt: debt can only be serviced if the growth rate is greater than the interest rate on the loan.
“he feared but conformism”: I’m old enough to remember when Americans were routinely sneered at for their attachment to conformity.
Americans have been sneered at since the beginning of their polity, notably by Europeans. It is illuminating though depressing to read some of the books on the history of Anti-Americanism.
Thomas Mann famously poi ted out that Americans are much more conformist and narrow-minded than Germans, Austrians and other Europeans.
I find it hard to be complacent when a madman is our president. But maybe that’s just me. You say you want a revolution. Well, some would say that Trump is the revolution, the revolution that Irving Kristol, channeling Leo Strauss, predicted (hoped for), the populist leader who would “impose a national religion on America, thus unifying the country and saving it from the moral disintegration of liberalism”. https://newrepublic.com/article/140265/populist-ploy-irving-kristol-predicted-trump-uprising-liberal-elites I find it hard to believe that the ranting and raving Trump is that leader, but ranting and raving leaders can certainly cause lots of disruption.
