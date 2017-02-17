Edward Luce reviews *The Complacent Class*

That is in the FT, here is the closing paragraph:

In most other ways, Cowen’s thesis is deeply troubling. Democracy requires growth to survive. It must also give space to society’s eccentrics and misfits. When Alexis de Tocqueville warned about the tyranny of the majority, it was not kingly despotism that he feared but conformism. America would turn into a place where people “wear themselves out in trivial, lonely, futile activity”, the Frenchman predicted. This modern tyranny would “degrade men rather than torment them”. Cowen does a marvellous job of turning his Tocquevillian eye to today’s America. His book is captivating precisely because it roves beyond the confines of his discipline. In Cowen’s world, the future is not what it used to be. Let us hope he is wrong. The less complacent we are, the likelier we are to disprove him.

The review very well captures the spirit and content of the book.  Here is Barnes&Noble, here is Amazon.  Here are signed first editions, here is Apple.

1 Ignacio February 17, 2017 at 11:07 am

It seems interesting. Will it come out as an audiobook too?

2 Locke February 17, 2017 at 11:08 am

“Tyler Cowen may very well turn out to be this decade’s Thomas Friedman.”–Kelly Evans, The Wall Street Journal

Why does Kelly Evans wish you ill?

3 Thiago Ribeiro February 17, 2017 at 11:11 am

Which decade was Thomas Friedman the Thomas Frieman of?

Also, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cc5vN2XReW

4 Thiago Ribeiro February 17, 2017 at 11:59 am

I think its very, very unfair what has happened to General Flynn, the way he was treated and the documents and papers that were ILLEGALLY, I stress that – illegally leaked. Very very unfair.

5 Thiago Ribeiro February 17, 2017 at 12:30 pm

In Brazil, this leaking would never happen.

6 Thiago Ribeiro February 17, 2017 at 12:50 pm

Nothing! I am being i,personated by a rogue peeson.

7 Ray Lopez February 17, 2017 at 12:30 pm

What does Gen. Flynn have to do with TC’s book, or are you trying to hijack the thread TR? Hijack. That makes you a cyber-terrorist.

Off-topic: Citigroup, symbol C, good investment or not? Negatives: we know. Positives: they do have branches all over the world (even Greece, though they cut back, I’m sure in Brazil), rising interest rates help banks, the stock has not taken off yet, unlike others, and if the Trump rally is real (time will tell) foreigner will pile into the stock market and raise this stock even more. Agree?

8 The Centrist February 17, 2017 at 12:39 pm

Lol, sentence one, you complain about thread hijacking. Sentence two starts with: Off-topic.

9 Thiago Ribeiro February 17, 2017 at 12:50 pm

Nothing. I am being i,mersonated by a fascist dog!

10 Thiago Ribeiro February 17, 2017 at 12:56 pm

I swear to you, I will finf out who you are and crush you, as the Prophet Bandarra has prophesied, we will rise like a lion and crusj the serpent with out heel!!

11 dan1111 February 17, 2017 at 11:20 am

One time a mad scientist went back in time and convinced young Thomas Friedman to become a farmer instead of a writer. But to his dismay, that made the world worse, because content like this never existed: http://delong.typepad.com/egregious_moderation/2009/01/matt-taibbi-flathead-the-peculiar-genius-of-thomas-l-friedman.html

The scientist had to go back and undo it, and incidentally, he was converted to the best-of-all-possible-universes theory by the experience.

12 Thiago Ribeiro February 17, 2017 at 11:25 am

Even worse, everyone is gerting bling because people have ro watch TV at the darkness.

13 Just Another MR Commentor February 17, 2017 at 12:00 pm

Yeah jesus is there any bigger buffon than Thomas Friedman? That’s a slap in the face Tyler.

14 Jonathan February 17, 2017 at 12:23 pm

Why compare Friedman to the greatest French naturalist of the 18th Century? Or did you mean the Italian goalkeeper?

15 Ray Lopez February 17, 2017 at 12:34 pm

@Jonathan – sorry this sort of smart one-liner is lost on the net, I’ve found by experience. Better to bait the 80-100 IQ crowd, as I do, with an occasional nod to the smarter readers as well. Otherwise your posts will not score, like Kaká.

16 Thiago Ribeiro February 17, 2017 at 12:52 pm

He is not scoring because his role is diverting the other team’s defense players.

17 A Black Man February 17, 2017 at 1:01 pm

https://virtualglobetrotting.com/map/thomas-friedmans-house/view/bing/

Life is good for a pundit who has been wrong about everything.

18 Andrew M February 17, 2017 at 11:13 am

“trivial, lonely, futile activity”: For example, commenting on blogs.

Reply

19 dan1111 February 17, 2017 at 11:22 am

What is more complacent? Commenting or not commenting?

Reply

I would answer this question, but I have become too complacent and apathetic to do so.

21 FYI February 17, 2017 at 11:48 am

I get the joke but it actually has an interesting corollary: According to Tyler’s theory, is this blog part of the problem (or at least a consequence of the problem)?

Reply

22 Ray Lopez February 17, 2017 at 11:14 am

“Democracy requires growth to survive” – this is bad, if true, due to the Gambler’s Ruin problem. Any stochastic process will eventually hit zero (the title of the Zero Hedge web page). An example of this is debt: debt can only be serviced if the growth rate is greater than the interest rate on the loan.

23 WM February 17, 2017 at 11:58 am

Anyone know how to get past the paywall?

Reply

24 anon February 17, 2017 at 12:27 pm

Still free with registration, I think.

Reply

And also, I expect the VIPs to get advanced copies, but why are there so many reviews of the book on websites like Amazon and goodreads? Are they fake?

Reply

26 Thiago Ribeiro February 17, 2017 at 11:58 am

I think its very, very unfair what has happened to General Flynn, the way he was treated and the documents and papers that were ILLEGALLY, I stress that – illegally leaked. Very very unfair.

27 Thiago Ribeiro February 17, 2017 at 12:53 pm

If you don’t stop impersonating me, I will take action.

28 Thiago Ribeiro February 17, 2017 at 12:57 pm

I think its very, very unfair what has happened to General Flynn, the way he was treated and the documents and papers that were ILLEGALLY, I stress that – illegally leaked. Very very unfair.

29 dearieme February 17, 2017 at 12:02 pm

“he feared but conformism”: I’m old enough to remember when Americans were routinely sneered at for their attachment to conformity.

In a way “Literally Hitler” is trying to lead an uprising against its clammy embrace. If, however, his opponents don’t manage to overthrow him they’ll just have him shot.

You could make a case that they are more conservative than he is.

30 The Centrist February 17, 2017 at 12:41 pm

Americans have been sneered at since the beginning of their polity, notably by Europeans. It is illuminating though depressing to read some of the books on the history of Anti-Americanism.

31 Thiago Ribeiro February 17, 2017 at 12:55 pm

Thomas Mann famously poi ted out that Americans are much more conformist and narrow-minded than Germans, Austrians and other Europeans.

32 rayward February 17, 2017 at 12:15 pm

I find it hard to be complacent when a madman is our president. But maybe that’s just me. You say you want a revolution. Well, some would say that Trump is the revolution, the revolution that Irving Kristol, channeling Leo Strauss, predicted (hoped for), the populist leader who would “impose a national religion on America, thus unifying the country and saving it from the moral disintegration of liberalism”. https://newrepublic.com/article/140265/populist-ploy-irving-kristol-predicted-trump-uprising-liberal-elites I find it hard to believe that the ranting and raving Trump is that leader, but ranting and raving leaders can certainly cause lots of disruption.

33 The Centrist February 17, 2017 at 12:49 pm

I suspect you aren’t that smart, Mr. Rayward.

Why should we take the ravings of a hack, writing in the recently revived but surely doomed to mediocrity New Republic seriously on what a dead former Trotskyite (Kristol) has to say about a long dead anti historicist German genius? This piece of intellectual lint even concludes by quoting certainly the least informed person ever to comment on Leo Strauss, one Shadia Drury.

NB: what a shame that the once interesting New Republic should reinvent itself as Vox…

34 Mike W February 17, 2017 at 12:16 pm

Should I buy shares of Target or a bunch of signed first edition copies?

Reply

I wonder what one would do with a time machine. Could a different Internet make a different world? If Microsoft controlled all our social media, would we all hate Microsoft, but be much safer?

36 The Other Jim February 17, 2017 at 12:43 pm

Yes, it’s terrible how complacent Americans have become.

So let’s give them all free healthcare – that way they don’t have to lift a finger!

And maybe a universal basic income would help?

