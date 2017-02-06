Great Britain fact of the day

Britain has changed since 1998.
Back then, it only took workers about three years to save enough money for a down-payment on a house. Now it takes 20 years, on average, according to the Resolution Foundation, which published a landmark report on income, housing, and inequality in Britain last week.
This is why England need to embrace the shipping container house revolution. Also and I’m just spitballing here favelas.
For me I think we have two effects on the housing side.
In London it’s demand vs supply in the rest of the country it could be zoning laws, house regulations and such.
Also low interest credits have led to an unhealthy boom that has increased housing prices. So also loose money is to blame.
On the worker wage side my impression has been:
There is less money per worker than a few decades ago. Maybe because the workforce has doubled since then. I am not saying that women should stop working but it is still a significant impact that should be considered.
The rest can be explained by stagnant growth and high inflation ( though state measured inflation was low).
Well, this is something the Brexit will surely fix, specially if traders move out of the City of London.
Because Britain is just London surrounded by a barren moonscape where only trolls and hobbits live.
For the average American leftist (and the leftist here are very average) this might as well be true. Except for the ones that are cosplay fans of Everton.
This is a man made problem. Welfare in all it’s nefarious forms creates a reason to not work and a necessity to not save or acquire assets. If you want to destroy people put them on a welfare system. Additionally the accumulating heap of regulations that lawmakers and bureaucrats love to pass add costs to everything especially to “real” property like houses. While simultaneously excessive regulations and taxes create a toxic environment for businesses which in turn reduces the number of jobs. This deadly combination creates the situation we see today in Britain and other Western countries.
The solution is to reduce and eliminate excessive regulations, end welfare and replace it with workfare. And bring back jobs so that anyone who wants to work could and they could also save money without being penalized. A solution so simple and elegant that the elite and bureaucrats will reject it out of hand.
Interesting and this dovetails with my observations about America. Possibly Sweden and some other developed nations as well. Lots of good questions. But why being chief.
so the rich and powerful zoned themselves in and imported cheap labour
Said another way… they built local walls and tore down national walls.
There is a chart showing that incomes have grown faster than house prices in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the North, and Yorkshire. No significant difference in the Midlands, and the Southwest is only a small gap. That’s a pretty large share of the country for which “time to save for a down payment” has remained the same or declined. All the work seems to be being done by assuming those people are saving for a down payment on the average British home, allowing the advocacy organization to roll in the higher prices and high price growth of greater London.
My gut tells me this is fake news. Prices have gone up, but was it really by 6.6 times?
Iain Mulheirn of Oxford Economics reckons the pace of housing supply in the UK has actually kept up with household formation.
The reason for the massive house price rises in the south is due to the minimal interest rates in place since the 2008 crash.
https://medium.com/@ian.mulheirn/part-1-is-there-really-a-housing-shortage-89fdc6bac4d2#.u1kiaw4t5
It’s self-reinforcing: fewer home owners means more renters, and more renters means higher rents, and higher rents means greater difficulty saving the “deposit” (down payment). https://www.theguardian.com/society/2016/aug/02/home-ownership-in-england-at-lowest-level-in-30-years-as-housing-crisis-grows We experienced something even more dramatic in my low country community when the financial crisis hit: home owners couldn’t sell their homes, so in an effort to avoid mortgage default, they offered their homes for rent, so many homes offered for rent that rents plummeted, aggravating an already desperate situation for home owners who couldn’t sell. When the housing market started to recover, home owners chose to sell, dramatically reducing the supply of rentals, causing rents to skyrocket. One need only understand a few basics to understand economics.