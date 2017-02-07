VIX is down, again, or the show so far (again)

A few days ago Conor Sen tweeted:
It’s close right now, but today might be the lowest close for the VIX since February, 2007.
Here is the broader chart. How can that be? Not to mention a high Dow.
The consensus view is that the first two weeks for Trump have been an extreme disaster. But is that true? Protest has been robust, and so far checks and balances seem to be working.
He issued a bunch of executive orders that mostly cannot be carried through. He still hasn’t filled most of the second-tier positions of import, and for the State Department he fired/induced to quit a whole bunch of senior figures. That militates in favor of not much getting done. Obamacare abolition and tax reform are being postponed until next year it seems, for better or worse. The Wall is stupid but won’t matter much and may not even happen, given environmental review, Native American rights, and the preferences of Texas Republicans.
Trump also trampled on just about every sacred icon held by those who inhabit my Twitter feed, most of all by having Bannon insult the press by telling them to shut up for a while, and the steady stream of absurdities continues. Yet the underlying story (NYT) seems to be about six guys in the White House who don’t know how to use the levers and pulleys of the Executive Branch.
Or consider the assessment of E. Richards:
As of now, however, events since January 20 support the conclusion that Donald Trump is not very sincere about actual, rather than verbal chaos and that his administration will mostly defend the world order status quo.
As for beating up on the marmite crowd, is there a better form of training wheels?
People, I do not favor this kind of experiment with governance or with rhetoric. And the market is by no means always a correct forecast. But right now it is worried less than many of you are. I do understand that America is consuming some of its political and reputational capital. Yet so far the best prediction is that the relatively manageable scenarios are coming to pass.
Addendum: Just think what kind of embedded embarrassment this is for the Democrats. Whether you agree with Democratic economic policy or not, and whether you agree with the markets or not, the Democrats in effect cannot convince the markets that their presidential rule is better for capital values than is the…scenario of Trump. The more stupidities you see, and the more you criticize him, the more painful that ouch should become.
I’m currently long VIX – I own many shares of VXX.
I don’t want to imply a connection between Trump and Hitler, but to illustrate that things can get quite bad without economic consequences, 1933-1939 Germany was a time where civil liberties and economic freedom were sharply curtailed and stock markets rose quite dramatically, at least if the chart here is graphing the right things.
http://www.investmentoffice.com/io/Investment_Thoughts/Markets_in_History/Germany_CDAX_Index_1930_1950.php
The travel ban rollout made me think this administration will not be able to competently manage a crisis, whether it’s trade or a terror attack or a war or something else. Maybe this will affect bottom lines and maybe it won’t. Katrina was a catastrophe exacerbated by poor management but maybe it didn’t affect the bottom line of too many companies. I don’t think the extreme outcomes are being appreciated enough.
If you bet that equities would finish lower under a GWB presidency, you would have been correct, but it would have taken a very long time for that prediction to come true.
I would love to be proven wrong! Maybe everything will be okay.
Tetlock instructs on taking base cases, and authoritarian economies can have good stock market results. The example of China is one example.
I think the stock market under Nixon, when he resigned, was still up overall for his tenure as president, so disarray in the executive branch doesn’t automatically mean go short.
Additionally, it seems reduction in corporate tax rates has to be positive for company earnings and equity values, regardless of how the tax burden is redistributed. As an investor the tariff conversations leave me the most cautious. Investments in retailers such as Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Wal-Mart, and similar seem weak currently due to reliance on imports.
Along with this, it’s tough to bet on the short case given both the long term upward bias in markets, and suggestions from many great investors (Buffett and Lynch are two that come to mind) to largely ignore politics because it’s not as important to stock market returns as many people think. That said, I am making a small shift in my portfolio, selling some of my US stocks and redistributing more to international with better valuations. It’s only about 8% shift in my portfolio so far, but I’d probably be doing so regardless of political considerations.
I agree that the risk of something bad happening is likely higher than appreciated, and that keeps me more cautious than I’d normally be. Right now risk is not much on people’s radars, and appetites for risk can change quickly.
Tax cuts are stupid and merely mean more decay in capital that matters, like infrastructure and educated workers and r&doing.
Tax cuts drive more emphasis on rent seeking and monopoly profits with insustainable debt the only driver of growth in gdp demand.
I was struck by the discussion of a book on Lancaster Ohio with “glass” in the title by the description of business leaders, mostly anchor hocking management leading the charge on hiking taxes to build up the community and the business environment. While competition like plastics and aluminum, and bad business decisions, the author charts the buyout of the glass company and removal of its management from Lancaster as the cause of the town’s decline into hopelessness. I felt the same way as the author when I left Marion Indiana after a decade growing up there in the 60s, with tax hikes a frequent debate. Marion parallels the decline of Lancaster and a number of other towns in knew in the region.
The constant focus on tax cuts has merely doomed such towns since Reagan made tax cuts the sole solution to every problem, other than putting more people in prison longer.
Basically tax cuts are sold as part of cost cutting broadly which is based on workers being liabilities, and consumers never being workers by merely spenders of infinite cash based on prices being low and profits ever higher for everything consumers buy.
In the 60s, businesses wanted every other employer to pay higher wages every year and government to have more tax revenue to improve the infrastructure and provide better educated workers, plus good contracts to most every business for services.
You know, I really like mulp’s posts. There is a trick to them – sprinkle the word “not” liberally. They improve no end.
Indeed. But you do not get any of those things these days. If the government raises taxes on declining industries, those industries collapse even faster. If they take the money they get and waste it on lesbian outreach centers rather than repair, say, the water supply, the infrastructure does not improve. Flint has not lacked for revenue. The education system spends vastly more now than it did. The results are worse or perhaps, at best, about the same. More money is not the solution to any government problem.
The only way for the economy to improve is for business to drive innovation. That does require educated workers and electricity that works. Which is why business flees Democrat regions for Republican ones. Ultimately you need to leave businesses enough money to invest. The market has improved because people actually think Trump may improve things – by leaving people some of their own money instead of spending it on pictures of a guy with a whip up his butt or a crucifix in urine or whatever.
I am perplexed by the strength of the markets. I think Trump is a buffoon – but a very amusing buffoon with the right sort of political enemies. I would have thought that the markets would be more upset. After all, they bought and paid for Hillary. Surely they expected value for money?
It suggests that the Clintons weren’t selling influence. They were selling protection. People had to pay them or they would regret it later when Hillary was in power. So everyone is relieved that they are gone. For now.
He issued a bunch of executive orders that mostly cannot be carried through.
This I do not agree with. A judge who deserves to be impeached – and hopefully he will be – has put a hold on one Executive order. But last I checked the Keystone pipeline was going ahead and Obamacare is dying faster than it was before.
The consensus view is that the first two weeks for Trump have been an extreme disaster. But is that true?
The consensus where? Among whom precisely? The first two weeks look like they are going fine to me. Who thinks they are a disaster? Get out of the Upper Middle Class academic bubble. Virtually every blog except the hard left thinks the past few weeks have been great for Trump. His friends even won the Superbowl.
‘After all, they bought and paid for Hillary.’
Not even close – Goldman Sachs is very much an equal opportunity vampire squid.
“After all, they bought and paid for Hillary. Surely they expected value for money?”
A simpler explanation is that this wasn’t true. I am honestly curious as to whether it bothers you that Trump has appointed lots of Wall Street folks and is hoping to peel back regulation on the banks. (By the way, I generally like less regulation, but I fear that the Trump administration is going to listen to the big firms, which could result in them getting rid of the regulation that encourages moral hazard and keeping the ones that deter competition.)
I am unconvinced that Wall Street gave the Clintons so much money out of the kindness of their hearts. That is what you are claiming isn’t it?
No it doesn’t bother me. Hillary and Obama have both shown more predictions for crony capitalism. Big firms are unlikely to expand their moral hazard even if they may try to screw over the smaller companies. The markets, to my mild surprise, don’t think it is a risk
Obamacare is getting more entrenched by the day with the facts being laid out to counter the 5 years of conservative alternative facts and fake news about Obamacare.
Ironically, Trump has made repealing Obamacare impossible by his promises of free health care for all. Any loss of insurance, access, or higher insurance costs will be blamed on Trump and Republicans and health care provider bean counters are working overtime to ensure Republican in Congress understand that. Obama got corporate welfare in health care phased out, so medical bills get paid by patients and their insurance, not by secret bailouts by taxpayers.
And part of the secret bailout is heavily Muslim immigrant doctors sent by the federal government to provide primary and emergency care to Trump voters. They get visas if they serve rural America, but their pay must come from patients, not from federal bailouts to rural communities.
And immigrant doctors provide better care than US born doctors.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/medicare-patients-survived-better-with-foreign-educated-doctors-study-finds-1486080060
The consensus where? Among whom precisely? T
Among the Mercatus crew and their friends, drinking in the media. It doesn’t seem to occur to them that academics are notable for not having anyone working under them in most circumstances and for not accomplishing much when they do (due to the hideous office politics which ensues whenever academics are put to work on anything).
TC’s analysis is the conventional wisdom of those who get their “news” from the WaPo, the NYT and related sources. The “massacre” at the State Department is just one of the fake news stories catalogued by The Federalist : http://thefederalist.com/2017/02/06/16-fake-news-stories-reporters-have-run-since-trump-won/
People, you have to get your heads out of your collective ass and think for yourselves! Do read the whole thing.
Looks like Conor Sen was pretty wrong about the Superbowl! From his tweets he seemed to be *really* relishing the defeat of the Patriots.
As for Trump, it seems like the immigration move was a mistake, but maybe it will pay dividends in 2018. I don’t see how though, as the objectionable portion of the EO, the ‘temporary suspension’ of existing visas has been rolled back.
The markets don’t really care about these trifles. However, if tax reform gets pushed back, or the rollback in regulations is delayed, the markets will, likely, pushback.
I’m not that surprised volatility is down. Markets are still expecting tax cuts and deregulation of some kind and I think they will get something along those lines pretty soon. This does not say anything about what volatility will be in the long run, particularly since we will get bank deregulation without any repeal of the implicit or explicit subsidies for banks.
‘The consensus view is that the first two weeks for Trump have been an extreme disaster.’
What consensus view? OK, the president of the U.S. said that America is just as responsible for killing people its government opposes as Russia, which is likely the consensus view in Russia, after all. And who, except those who hate America, can have any problems with declaring a National Day of Patriotic Devotion to mark the ascendancy of our new president?
The little brouhaha about a 5 million illegal voters is just politics as usual, after all (though it is true that a few Trump Administration officials and family members will need to clean up their apparently fraudulent multiple voter registrations).
I thought the consensus view was that Trump is demonstrating exactly the qualities that he was expected to, both in the eyes of his supporters and detractors. Shame about the silent majority who apparently weren’t paying attention, but since when has that ever been a libertarian concern?
Especially in light of this illuminating comment – ‘Trump also trampled on just about every sacred icon held by those who inhabit my Twitter feed’
‘But right now it is worried less than many of you are.’
Tax cuts for the rich work, as any member of the GMU econ dept. will tell you, even if they do not have a Twitter account.
He didn’t say America was just as responsible. He said that America also killed people. Which, under Obama, it did. Obama asserted a legal right to kill any American he liked, although presumably as long as the American was overseas. Or sitting too close to someone else Obama wanted to kill. Not sure if the Obama doctrine would include the odd journalist in DC. But on holiday in Paris? Sure.
Now the Left was fine with that. Why are they not fine with Putin killing people in London?
Also, of course, Trump’s delusion is no more than a standard Leftist trope, as the Left have been insisting that American Presidents run death squads for years. Robert Redford’s entire career is based on playing people being hunted down by Presidential killers. Or these days ordering Presidential killings. So we are supposed to condemn Trump for believing what the Left has been consistently claiming for over a generation? Are they admitting they lied?
Why speculate, when it is so easy to quote the exchange –
‘O’Reilly: But he’s a killer though. Putin’s a killer.
Trump: There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think — our country’s so innocent. You think our country’s so innocent?
O’Reilly: I don’t know of any government leaders that are killers.
Trump: Well — take a look at what we’ve done too. We made a lot of mistakes. I’ve been against the war in Iraq from the beginning.
O’Reilly: But mistakes are different than —
Trump: A lot of mistakes, but a lot of people were killed. A lot of killers around, believe me.’ http://www.sbnation.com/2017/2/5/14516156/donald-trump-interview-transcript-bill-oreilly-super-bowl-2017
‘Which, under Obama, it did. Obama asserted a legal right to kill any American he liked, although presumably as long as the American was overseas.’
A right that Trump has not renounced, at least to date. And there is no doubt that this is one of Obama’s most shameful legacies, having a secret list of people to kill without following the need for due process – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fifth_Amendment_to_the_United_States_Constitution
‘Robert Redford’s entire career is based on playing people being hunted down by Presidential killers.’
Not really, but who cares about movies like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, Ordinary People, Out Of Africa, or The Horse Whisperer?
‘So we are supposed to condemn Trump for believing what the Left has been consistently claiming for over a generation?’
I think the word you are looking for is ‘confirming,’ not ‘believing.’ And really, about the only people unaware of what the U.S. does on the global stage are Americans. Nobody in South America, to give a concrete example, has any illusions about anyone’s death squads, whether they are called ‘leftists’ or ‘freedom fighters’ or ‘anti-communists.’
‘Are they admitting they lied?’
The ‘they’ seems confusing – do you mean that ‘they’ have now just heard the president confirming that the U.S. has, quote, ‘a lot of killers.’ Or are you saying that the ‘they’ were all the previous members of U.S. governments that denied ‘We’ve got a lot of killers’? Admittedly, for those that care about their virtuous political tribe, it has become hard to keep up with the whirlwind of collapsing ideological positions that the Trump Administration is creating.
So that is a big cut and paste in order to avoid admitting I was right? Fine. Trump is not confirming anything. He wouldn’t know. He has not been in government before.
Everyone in Latin America knows that Latin Americans do not need the slightest bit of help from the US to run a death squad. They have been doing it for hundreds of years. From before the US existed. The US mainly acts as a restraint on death squads. There would be a lot more of them if the US wasn’t there.
‘So that is a big cut and paste in order to avoid admitting I was right? ‘
We really are living in exciting post-modern times. I paste Trump’s actual words, and this is proof you are correct? Sure, why not – everyone is entitled to their own alternate facts these days.
‘Trump is not confirming anything. He wouldn’t know. He has not been in government before.’
And yet Trump, either confirming he is an utterly ignorant buffoon or that he knows more than one might reasonably expect, did say this – ‘”I know more about ISIS than the generals do. Believe me. … I would bomb the s— out of ‘em. … I’d blow up the pipes. I’d blow up the — I’d blow up every single inch. There would be nothing left. And you know what, you get Exxon to come in there and in two months — you ever see these guys how good they are? The great oil companies? They’ll rebuild that sucker brand new. It’ll be beautiful. And I’d bring it, and I’d take the oil.”‘ http://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/news/elections/presidential/caucus/2015/11/13/trump-his-own-words-highlights-95-minute-rant/75729070/
Interesting how candidate Trump mentions Exxon, while President Trump has a former Exxon CEO as his Secretary of State. What did Trump know, and when did he know it? ‘Who knows’ is as good an answer as any other, probably.
‘Everyone in Latin America knows that Latin Americans do not need the slightest bit of help from the US to run a death squad.’
A certain Marine colonel, one who would fall on his sword to protect the president before he would actually testify (that is, until he actually testified), clearly disagreed with your expert assessment. Not to mention disagreeing with the laws of the U.S. – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oliver_North#Iran.E2.80.93Contra_affair
‘They have been doing it for hundreds of years.’
This post-modern ability to state any fact desired must be invigorating. Do post a boring link to the centuries long history of South and Central American death squads, for those who lack faith that such a history actually exists.
‘The US mainly acts as a restraint on death squads. There would be a lot more of them if the US wasn’t there.’
The interesting thing would be finding any Southern and Central Americans who would believe in the benevolence of the U.S. Keep working on those alternative facts. Maybe the day will come when South Americans will throw roses in front of the Americans that have saved them from themselves again. As summed up ever so pithily in the case of Chile here – ‘I don’t see why we need to stand by and watch a country go communist due to the irresponsibility of its own people.’ https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Henry_Kissinger
I think he was saying something very clear. That he wasn’t going to start a war with Russia.
Watching the events since the election there are two things that are very obvious. One is the march to war with Russia. The case was made, the emotions stirred. It was a campaign indistinguishable from the two marches to battle that I have seen in the modern media age; Bush post 9/11 and Bush Senior with Kuwait. The only difference is that the one who would be Commander in Chief wasn’t going along.
Trump is making it very clear that the Steppes of the Ukraine will not be where the US empire goes to die. The very smart people in Washington figured that a good place to do war is in Afghanistan, and the Republicans were all ready to go into Crimea a few years ago.
Could it be that the only people in Washington who have read history books is Donald Trump?
‘and Bush Senior with Kuwait’
Almost as if some Iraqi dictator didn’t just happen to conquer a leading member of OPEC, with Iraqi forces poised on the border of OPEC’s prime oil exporter.
There was no march to war in Russia and there is no ‘U.S. Empire”.
> “Robert Redford’s entire career is based on playing people being hunted down by Presidential killers.”
Yes, that is a great summary of the plots of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, and Out of Africa. On second thought, not. So much for subtlety, indeed.
The big long range concern is that the Establishment is in the process of thoroughly discrediting itself in the eyes of future voters with its extremist anti-borders rhetoric and encouragement of political violence against dissenters, as in Berkeley.
Trump’s people don’t have a lot of experience governing, but they do know the craziness of the conventional wisdom. They know that the KKKrazy Glue that holds together the Democrats’ Coalition of the Fringes is fear and loathing of the cishet white male, and the more they can get the Democrats to vent their rage against Core Americans, the more the Establishment will alienate average voters.
Who is going to rebuild the Democratic Party into a pro-American people party?
The Democrats really need to be thinking hard about finding a reassuring, patriotic cishet white male to be the their standard bearer.
I’m thinking Tom Hanks.
Ideally, professional politicians work from a script and play a role so Tom Hanks or perhaps George Clooney would be the ideal Democratic candidate. My personal preference would be a different kind of entertainer, magician David Copperfield. He would be hard for Putin to handle in person-to-person encounters, being able to pull rubles from the guy’s nose and make battle tanks disappear.
Consensus view? Who is that? The media? Academia? The bureaucracy? The State Department????
The State Department brilliance has presided over a series of utter failures; the Ukraine, Iran, north Africa, Syria. Turkey has turned into a radical islamic state. Not too long ago they were considered for entry into the EU and considered an ally and western nation. One would wonder why they would join the dysfunction of Europe, join a club only as everyone else wants out. China is stretching it’s military influence, North Korea has a bomb and is working on delivery systems. If they aren’t happy at the State Department we should cheer, especially if a bunch of them quit.
And by the way, you should stop believing the New York Times. The people leaving the State Department are a few of a very deep and wide upper management.
Your point about humiliation is important. Trump is saying things that no one dare say, he is questioning things that no one dare question. The US has been extraordinarily poorly run for two administrations, the results are now measurable and clear. It was bipartisan. The emperor truly has no clothes.
As Bill Moyers said, the Republicans won the Presidency, both Houses of Congress, and about 2/3 of the Governorships, and State Legislatures. The left made Steve Martin apologise for liking how Carrie Fisher looked in Star Wars.
As for immigration, watch what happens to that building supply company who had an immigration ad at the Super Bowl. Call it the canary in the coal mine, either way it goes.
By the way, how many US military personnel died under Obama? We will know with Trump because every one of them will be reported. Why is that? Did Obama not grasp that the most important thing for important people in the US was that they were purposely and knowingly kept ignorant of what their government was doing? That way you all could preen and gaze in wonder at the composure and cool of the President? I saw very early that he had the knack of making people believe that when around him they were in the presence of two great minds. Did you fall for that shtick? All the while the whole base of his power and by extension the political, economic and social assumptions of a large part of the country were falling apart. Or more accurately, were being systematically dismantled either purposely or by neglect.
Are we seeing a Ceausescu moment in the US?
‘Are we seeing a Ceausescu moment in the US?’
Seriously, I doubt that there will ever be videotape of Trump and his wife being executed – ‘The Ceaușescus were executed by a gathering of soldiers: Captain Ionel Boeru, Sergeant-Major Georghin Octavian and Dorin-Marian Cîrlan, while reportedly hundreds of others also volunteered. The firing squad began shooting as soon as the two were in position against a wall. A TV crew who were to film the execution only managed to catch the end of it as the Ceaușescus lay on the ground shrouded by dust kicked up by the bullets striking the wall and ground. Before his sentence was carried out, Nicolae Ceaușescu sang “The Internationale” while being led up against the wall. After the shooting, the bodies were covered with canvas.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolae_Ceau%C8%99escu#Death
Who was itching for war over the Crimea? Care to name names?
China’s productive base grew very large very quickly. Friction is inevitable as it finds its place in the world, and we’d better hope its just friction. As for Russia, the period running from 1984 to 1998 was wretched for them and they’re in the throes of a revanchist reaction to that. Russian revanchism is fairly mild compared to Arab revanchism, or interwar German revanchism, or even late 19th c French revanchism; we may be fortunate inasmuch as there is a fair chance it burns out over the next generation. As for Turkey, their pathologies are self-inflicted. There’s not much the State Department could have done to avert any of these problems, thought they might have been managed more deftly (Lewis Amselem, the retired FSO who blogs as Diplomad 2.0 has said that Victoria Nuland is an incompetent who should have been summarily sacked).
Obama brought nothing special to the table. His intellect may exceed that of a rank and file attorney, but he’s too complacent and apathetic ever to put it to work. His world view is a summary of the attitudes abroad in the subcultures in which he has spent his life, and is congruent with the outlook of the vociferous and elite Eurotrash element. He has less individuality than anyone who has occupied that office in the last 40 years.
The US has been extraordinarily poorly run for two administrations, the results are now measurable and clear. It was bipartisan. The emperor truly has no clothes.
The country hasn’t been poorly run. Congress and the Presidency have a talent for bollocks (e.g. being unable to pass a conventional budget and appropriations bills); the state government in Springfield and Sacramento (and, more intermittently, Albany) are in the hands of people similarly inadequate. With the exception of fiscal discipline, the headline results have been worse in the lifetimes of most of us on this board. (Compare the VietNam War to the Iraq War or macroeconomic policy between 1966 and 1979 and macroeconomic policy today).
Our most severe problems concern otiose law enforcement, our bloated higher education sector, and the franchise lawyers have arrogated to themselves to loot and rape every other sector of society. Recall BO’s pre-political employment consisted of the simulacrum of a career as a lawyer and academic. He is the regime. (While we’re at it, the Mercatus crew is perfectly at home with the regime).
Of course the checks and balances are working as intended. I told you months ago they would. Gracious of you to concede. You need more political scientists on your staff.
The job of the presidency is mainly to set the tone of the US government. Thank goodness the tone dramatically changed last month. ‘Hooray’ is all I can say, as I will be able to return to enjoying the world and getting on with ma private bisnes with a greater sense of physical and public security now that the world’s superpower is finally acting super once more. You were sadly missed guys. For the next 8 years no [other] country will dare to mess about. Granted, the USA has become a little unsafe — loads of uncertainty on a daily basis if you bother to worry yourself by reading the media, which has suddenly become profitable again — but on the whole the rest of the world has become safer. Bliss.
first ‘Trumble’, now marmite?! How many insults can a country take in one week?
Not great for the flash boys 🙂
The Hitler rally went from 1933 to 1938 (more than 100% gain). Next there was a very slight consolidation until WWII. And then you could make another 50% or so until 1942. Eyeballing the chart, it looks like volatility was rather low during that time. So, no problems ahead?
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aktienindex_des_Statistischen_Reichsamtes#/media/File:Aktienindex_des_Statistischen_Reichsamtes_in_Reichsmark.png
Stock market indices contain a small number of very large companies with a tilt towards sectors where they are more common. Those are typical beneficiaries if unabashed crony capitalism becomes the rule. There is no contradiction that those companies can do well while the country goes authoritarian. The Russian stock index (RTX) went through the roof between 2000 and 2008 when Putin crushed what little there had been of democracy, the rule of law, or human rights. Of course, Gazprom is doing fine. That’s what it is all about.
Dividends would be juicier if there were some kind of tax amnesty for foreign earnings.
This is a very good summary of the contrarian view, in this case the view of Seth Klarman (the “Oracle of Boston”). https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/06/business/dealbook/sorkin-seth-klarman-trump-investors.html?ref=business I have expressed similar views myself, that investors are hypnotized by the illusion of stimulative tax cuts while ignoring the full ramifications of the enormous deficits and inflation the tax cuts may cause and Mr. Trump’s erratic leadership style and the likely uncertainty and volatility that will result from it. But of particular interest is his view of index funds that now dominate investing, the effect of which is to lock in today’s relative valuations between securities. And this: “Stocks outside the indices may be cast adrift, no longer attached to the valuation grid but increasingly off of it. This should give long-term value investors a distinct advantage. The inherent irony of the efficient market theory is that the more people believe in it and correspondingly shun active management, the more inefficient the market is likely to become.”
That you have to repeatedly remind everyone you don’t like this whole Trump thing throughout a post where you are merely arguing things aren’t quite so terrible shows how batshit crazy people who are trying to compare Trump to a rising totalitarian are.
The current social requirement is apparently for a Trump disloyalty oath in every statement relating to him, his policies, or his Presidency. But yeah we are about to be arrested for not clapping. Seems more likely some group will try to boycott people out of their jobs for clapping.