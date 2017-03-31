What about moving the American capital out West?

If the US capital would move to the West coast where would it be located? Would this make more sense as China/ India grow in power? How would US policy change if at all having a West coast perspective if such a thing exists? What if it had moved previously at some point in our history? Is there anything that would have played out differently?
That is a request from George, a loyal MR reader.
It has become increasingly clear that the D.C. bureaucracy and policy world will be able to thwart most of what the Trump administration might have been thinking of doing. In this particular case I see much upside in that, but still it is a dangerous precedent. The political culture of the ruling capital city should not always hold such sway.
The longer-run problem, of course, is that putting the national government in a city makes that city “more professional” in a way that also will turn the city more toward the Democratic Party, noting that many cities in America are fairly Democratic to begin with.
Increasingly, I am a fan of the idea of distributing our government across various cities and regions of the country. so here are a few suggestions, focusing on the West:
1. The agencies concerned with economic regulation would go to Salt Lake City, Utah.
2. The offices concerned with science policy, including the NIH and NSF, would be relocated in or near Silicon Valley. I believe the ability to absorb the dynamism would outweigh the rent-seeking problem. There is already plenty of venture capital in the Bay Area, and the lure of government funds is relatively non-corrupting there. Rents are high but the total number of staff is not enormous, so give them each a big raise.
3. The Department of Agriculture would go in Honolulu, Hawaii. It would be harder to get to, and once you were there you might just go swimming. An alternative would be Twin Falls, Idaho “…near the site where Evel Knievel attempted to jump across the Snake River Canyon in 1974 with a rocket-powered motorcycle.”
4. The National Endowment for the Arts would be put in southern California, so as to be reminded that America’s heritage is one of popular culture. This would be one of the agency moves easiest to pull off.
5. The defense establishment would be clustered near Los Angeles as well, where there has long been a military connection and also a talented pool of engineers and numerous airports and access to the ocean.
6. I see New York City capture of the Treasury as an overrated issue, so if it must go out West I am fine with Denver, Dallas, or Houston, cities with a fair number of direct flights to back east. San Francisco would work in the abstract, but rents are too high there.
7. The presidency goes to Sacramento, which is already a major capital and has enough space for something larger and better-guarded than the White House. It is also not too close to the other parts of the federal government, and it would lower the relative status of the governor and legislature of California, to the benefit of America’s largest and richest state and bellwether of our future.
It is hard to predict how big a change all this would make, or how much of the change would be due to decentralization per se, rather than the movement westward. Maybe those living in the western part of the country would feel less like outsiders, while those marooned in the East simply would go insane. New England would be the new Rust Belt, and in some ways it already is the current Rust Belt. Foreign policy would be more Pacific-oriented, mostly a good thing if believe in doing something rather than nothing, but that could backfire as well.
Virginia real estate would be worth less.
As for moving the federal government out West earlier in American history, I don’t see how one might run a bureaucracy where a professional major league baseball team cannot be supported. So we’re talking 1950s or later, and even up through the 1960s. Probably the main effect would have been to ruin California even more quickly than turned out to be the case.
Judges and elected representatives have been the reason that Trump cannot do whatever he wants. (Which is a good thing. Right? Agree or disagree with Trump, the much heralded strength of the US system is checks and balances.)
What could some policy wonks in DC possibly have to do with this so early in the presidency? They don’t even know who’s making decisions yet. Who to lobby.
Also, state and national capitals should never be in the same city. For a whole bunch of reasons.
Interesting to think about though.
The objectionable issue isn’t the existence of checks and balances. It’s the left-right asymmetry. Obama, who’s about as left of American center as Trump is right, was able to significantly alter policy much more during his first two years. Not only that but Republicans have a larger majority in Congress, SCOTUS and governor houses in 2016, than Democrats had in 2008. Yet Trump is getting checked to a much greater degree than Obama was balanced.
And I say this as someone who didn’t vote for Trump. But doesn’t that strike you as a little… strange. Like checks and balances work, but for some reason they seem to work stronger when pushing left than right. It’s one thing to temper the whims of the mob. But consistently imposing an ideological bias in how you temper them starts smelling pretty anti-democratic.
Left vs Right doesn’t not describe your observation so much as establishment vs anti-establishment.
Well, maybe if your definition of establishment heavily leans on DC bureaucracies. Which in turn are overwhelmingly left of the American center. For example let’s not forget that at the time of Obama’s election Wall Street was quite establishment, and America’s largest and most powerful industry. However the Democrats handily neutered at those establishments with Dodd-Frank, repeated DOJ lawsuits, administrative regulation, etc.
‘Well, maybe if your definition of establishment heavily leans on DC bureaucracies. Which in turn are overwhelmingly left of the American center. ‘
Well, since the Pentagon and CIA headquarters are technically in Virginia, I guess you are technically correct, in an utterly meaningless sense. You may want to check out what is the single largest part of the not quite precisely located in DC bureaucracy. Unless, in time honored MR commenter fashion, you wish to argue that the Pentagon and CIA are filled with far leftists radicals.
CIA has always been full of leftist radicals.
‘CIA has always been full of leftist radicals.’
As proven by their long term support of Castro, right? Though calling George Bush a leftist radical is kind of amusing – it also probably explains why he was Reagan’s VP, for that matter.
Obama, who’s about as left of American center as Trump is right, was able to significantly alter policy much more during his first two years. Not only that but Republicans have a larger majority in Congress,
In the first half of Obama’s first term, Democrats had a 257-178 advantage in the House. Republicans today have a 241-194 advantage, and their House caucus includes a faction (the Freedom Caucaus) that’s been repeatedly antagonistic towards the party leadership and had no Democratic analogue in 2009-10.
Also in that first half of Obama’s term, the Dems had a majority in the Senate that varied between 58 and 60 votes (fluctuating due to how long it took to certify Franken’s election in Minnesota, Arlen Specter switching parties, and Ted Kennedy passing away and eventually being replaced by Scott Brown). That put the Democrats close to, and for a while over, the 60-vote supermajority necessary to overcome a filibuster. The Republicans today have a much narrower 52-48 majority in the senate.
Then of course there’s the fact that Obama had won the election with 53% of the popular vote, beating his opponent by 7 percentage points, and he came in in the midst of an economic crisis, giving him a mandate for immediate and sweeping action. Donald Trump in contrast got 46% of the popular vote, 2 percentage points fewer than his opponent. This doesn’t make a difference in terms of the constitutionality of his election, of course, but it affects how his political capital is rated by both the bureaucracy and by other elected officials. There also is no pressing crisis that seems to call for immediate radical action.
“Not only that but Republicans have a larger majority in Congress, SCOTUS and governor houses in 2016, than Democrats had in 2008. Yet Trump is getting checked to a much greater degree than Obama was balanced.”
You know, Obama actually got Obamacare approved by Congress instead of not being able to talk to jis own party and going twitter about how George W. Bush was wiretapping him or how the CIA was conspiring against him. It is almost as if who gets elected president actually mattered to the success of the president’s agenda. Go figure, elections do have consequences.
The problem is not that Trump cannot do what he wants. The problem is that he cannot do what he promised the voters, what he was elected on, and what every grown up who has looked at the question admits that he has the legal right to do. The Courts are making nonsense excuses up to prevent him doing what he has every right to do.
That is unacceptable. As is breaking the law by leaking information designed to damage him by people who claim to be politically neutral and professional bureaucrats.
If I were them, I would play by the rules and obey the law. Because otherwise the rules may change and the Left won’t like that.
The moral, spiritual, and cultural heart of the United States is really Las Vegas, so it makes sense to move the capital from it’s old colonial home.
“So now, less than five years later, you can go up on a steep hill in Las Vegas and look West, and with the right kind of eyes you can almost see the high water mark — that place where the wave finally broke, and rolled back.”
CIA Headquarters should be relocated to the Pine Ridge Lakota Sioux Reservation in South Dakota to pump up the Native American economy.
Thread winner!
I was fixing to mention South Dakota. Why put ANY of the federal government where it’s already congested and crowded and expensive to live? I think just outside Rapid City would be great (close to Mt. Rushmore). It could be like Brasilia without the high modernist architecture. Let all the various agencies decide. Awesome infrastructure project!
4. is the only suggestion I really disagree with. I agree with the sentiment, but Hollywood doesn’t need more subsidy. If we have an NEA at all I feel it should be for funding high culture or other forms of art with less immediate commercial viability. If we’re restricted to the west, I would choose Victoria, British Columbia. Is there any inviolable rule that says federal agencies must be based in the US? In BC the NEA would output more East Asian inspired art, and generally Canada has more experience in selecting quality media in the shadow of the American behemoth.
I doubt they would get a building permit for the renovations in Victoria.
No offense intended. But very likely it just wouldn’t happen. And I don’t think they would intend offense by it either. And interesting idea too … maybe later?
More regular Seattle/Victoria ferries would help.
Is the west coast really that much closer to Asia than the east coast?
LA – Beijing is 6,254 miles
DC – Beijing is 6,928 miles
LA – Delhi is 7,990 miles
DC – Delhi is 7,485 miles
It’s a fun thought experiment, but it doesn’t seem to matter much…
As for decentralizing the federal government, that might be a better idea
The only “major” federal agency that’s HQ outside of the beltway currently is the Center for Disease Control at Atlanta, GA. So what was the justification beyond “cooties”? Had any economists studied how such distance affects its funding/effectiveness?
When the capital moves away, will Cowen still be saying “our” government? ‘Cuz we don’t talk that way in the provinces.
Average starting salary of a 33-year old post-doc (PhD) scientist at the NIH is $43,692 a year. With 5 years experience, that increases to $53,160.
They’d need a hell of a raise to live in Silicon Valley.
Greater DC already has less than 20% of the federal workforce. St Louis has huge offices for several departments. Major research hubs are widely distributed. Military bases are in every state. Smaller offices are all over.
Spreading out the legislature/cabinet just seems inefficient – any innovation that might result is better done at the state level.
If an unstated goal is to get rural areas to like government more, I think it’d just exacerbate the divide – seemingly unaccountable neighbors with stable relatively well paid jobs.
If I were The Donald, I’d send SCOTUS as far away from me as I could (the Aleutians?)
I think the Capitol should be in Fairbanks.
And Congress should be restricted to meeting twice a year for two weeks in February and two weeks in August.
Your suggestions epitomize complacency! A random permutation of you agency/locale pairing would likely be better. Arts to Twin Falls, Finance to Honolulu, and Stanford can be the Aggies for a change.
‘It has become increasingly clear that the D.C. bureaucracy and policy world will be able to thwart most of what the Trump administration might have been thinking of doing.’
The idea that most of the federal government seems actively or passively opposed to using a religious test to determine what happens to their fellow citizens that are members of that religion, is something to celebrate as showing how the U.S. system of government is still functioning in the fashion intended by the Founders. Particularly after America’s experience in using an ethnic test to round up citizens and place them in camps, the idea that D.C. bureaucracy and policy world do not want to participate in a similar action, particularly one based on groundless fears leading to American citizens having their rights and property removed without due process, seems quite comforting at this point.
As a German I was chatting with yesterday as we sunbathed at a local lake remarked, when talking about Trump and the Muslim ban, Germany is very sensitive to this sort of government action, after killing millions. I agreed, but also pointed out that the U.S. does not have any where near the horrific history of Europe when it comes to religiously motivated hatred being used to whip up mobs or motivate inquisitors.
While the Puritan religion of the 17th century has been transformed to the corporate capitalism of the present day and no longer exists in its previous form, its world view persists. The Puritan concept of the virtue of work, particularly work performed by others, and punishment, the Puritans enthusiastically hung witches, flourishes in the American psyche today. Perhaps the most pervasive Puritan idea is that of predestination, which justifies treating classes of individuals as incorrigibles. The morbid Puritan religion, the basis for the US experiment itself, has been secularized but its tenets remain in force.
A lot of the time we compare the history of the United States (as well as other superpowers), to the history of Rome. This move in Roman history would be analogous to the movement of the capital from Rome to Constantinople under Constantine. For centuries, Emporers had been growing distant from Rome, the Senate only being of a symbolic nature (a worthless and dangerous symbol). By the time of Constantine, the seat of the empire was de facto wherever the emperor happened to be at that particular time. Him choosing to settle down in Constantinople had little immediate impact on the politics of the country. However, the duel centers of power did allow for ambitious men to separate the empire into sections controlled by essentially warlords and was another one of the billion reasons for the fall of the Roman Empire.
In our current situation, we have presidents spending less and less time in the White House, spending their days on the permanent campaign. The decreased time spent on actual governance degrades the presidency, allowing for the election of incompetent leaders who will use the instability of the country to gain political power.
Now, we are obviously not in a place where every few years we have a new rebellion. Heck, I would be lying if I said we were passed Augustus in the history of Rome. It seems to me that the United States still has its best days in front of it.
Nor do I think that this is bad policy (note that I am from Seattle, Washington). I just thought that seeing the world from the view of one of the most successful civilizations in history might be useful.
If I gave actual arguments against this policy, they would be: spreading bureaucracy out tends to allow for greater diseconomies of scale, it would be a huge shock to the economy, and federal agencies should be using technology to reach broader demographics not the movement of headquarters.
I don’t think it is as easy to “exploit instability to gain political power” as seem you think it is, in that the incompetent leader does it. Time to bone up on your Machiavelli, and I don’t mean Osso Buco at that little place on Pine St.
This reads like Tyler trying to control the government in weird underhanded ways by micromanaging agency locations.
If we were to take this seriously, the capital cannot be in California, as other states would object to making California too powerful. Washington state is too far north, and the name is confusing. So, Oregon it is. Not Portland. Build a new capital from scratch like Canberra, or take over Eugene.
“Build a new capital from scratch like Canberra”. [SNIP]
Just, don’t.
Ask Thiago about Brasilia
Brazil moved the capital West in the 50’s and it made Brazil stronger. Nowadays, thevnew capital is thiught to be one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World.
Y’all are acting like the federal bureaucracy is somehow indigenous to the greater DC area. It isn’t — people come from all over the country to work those jobs. If the agencies were moved elsewhere, you might shake some people off at the margins but you would still get the same sort of people from all over the country coming to work for them. Just because the CDC is in Atlanta doesn’t mean it’s dominated by Southerners.
That’s not the point Tyler is making. In my observations, based on the people I went to college and law school with and who were itching to go to DC and take federal jobs, the federal bureaucracy attracts talentless individuals with sociopathic tendencies. Concentrating these people in the capital is not conducive to a healthy society.
Worse from a time zone perspective, US west is about 15 hours behind Beijing time. East coast is 12 hours. I’m in Asia and trying to keep in contact with west coast is a pain. East coast can get by with beginning and end of day synch ups.
Trump should propose breaking up the CIA into several pieces and scattering them to the winds.
It has become increasingly clear that the D.C. bureaucracy and policy world will be able to thwart most of what the Trump administration might have been thinking of doing.
..but eI think you might be surprised by Trump’s success in spite of their opposition.
The Canadian government moved its department of Veterans Affairs from Ottawa to Prince Edward Island, a remote and underpopulated region, in the 1990s. This did nothing to affect rent-seeking or the types of people working there. The core bureaucrats still work out of the capital and are as venal and short-sighted as ever.
“It has become increasingly clear that the D.C. bureaucracy and policy world will be able to thwart most of what the Trump administration might have been thinking of doing.” Yep, that D.C. bureaucracy thwarted the repeal and replace of Obamacare. It isn’t the bureaucracy that stands in the way of the Trump administration, it’s the unpopular ideas they brought to D.C. Cowen has resorted to defending those unpopular ideas by arguing that they aren’t what they appear to be: that allowing ISPs to sell a customer’s browsing history wouldn’t really be an invasion of privacy, that repealing net neutrality rules wouldn’t really result in discrimination among users of the internet, that tax cuts benefiting the wealthy wouldn’t really benefit the wealthy. Diffusing government agencies across the country may appeal to Cowen because it would enhance the power of private (i.e., special) interests at the expense of the power of the public interest. Would Cowen recommend that GMU disburse its departments across the country? How about sending the economics department to Omaha, the math department to Houston, the history department to Savannah, the law school to Cincinnati. Pack your bags you are moving to Omaha!
rayward March 31, 2017 at 7:07 am
Would Cowen recommend that GMU disburse its departments across the country?
Steve Sailor has written about making the Ivy League spread out across the country. And why not? They are sitting on massive endowments. Those should be spent for the public good. Why not make Harvard support education in poorer regions? Make them open a campus in Mississippi for instance? They can take over a failing Historically Black college perhaps. More students would get an excellent Harvard education. More Harvard academics would get to meet real Americans. It is a win-win. I can foresee Princeton-on-the-Tombigbee. Brown-on-the-Sagavanirktok. Cornell-on-the-Bois de Sioux. And of course Yale-on-the-Okeechobee.
There is no downside to this at all. Those endowments are for charity, right? They are for furthering education, no? Make ’em spend.