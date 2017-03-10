Excellent Yuval Levin piece on the House health care proposal

It is not easy to excerpt, so do read the whole thing.  But here is the closing bit:

And in any case, momentum depends on a strong, successful push at the start. This could have started better, and it needs to end smarter.

1 Matt March 10, 2017 at 9:05 am

“The architects of the House proposal seem to think they can’t do this because they can’t alter Obamacare’s community rating in reconciliation.”
This seems to ignore the fact that ‘preexisting conditions’ has become a household phrase, and that Trump specifically promised not to undo community rating. The problem isn’t procedural, it’s political.

