My favorite things Ireland

The last time I was in Ireland I wasn’t blogging yet. What riches lie here, let’s give it a start:
1. Poetry: I pick Joyce’s Ulysses, then Yeats and also Seamus Heaney, especially if the word “bog” appears in the poem. A good collection is The Penguin Book of Irish Poetry, edited by Patrick Crotty. Beyond the ranks of the super-famous, you might try Louis MacNeice, from the Auden Group, or perhaps Nuala Ní Dhomhnaill, who writes in Gaelic but has been translated by other superb Irish poets into English..
2. Novel/literature: Jonathan Swift: Gulliver’s Travels. One of the very very best books for social science too, and one of my favorite books period. After Joyce, there is also Oscar Wilde, George Bernard Shaw, Samuel Beckett, Lord Dunsany, John Banville (The Untouchable), William Trevor, and Elizabeth Bowen. Iris Murdoch was born in Ireland, but does she count? More recently I have enjoyed Anne Enright, Colm Tóibín, Eimear McBride, Claire Louise-Bennett, with Mike McCormack in my pile to read soon. Roddy Doyle is probably good, but I don’t find him so readable. Colum McCann somehow isn’t Irish enough for me, but many enjoy his work. Can the Anglo-Irish Oliver Goldsmith count? His Citizen of the World remains a neglected work. The recently published volumes of Samuel Beckett’s correspondence have received rave reviews and I hope to read through them this summer. Whew! And for a country of such a small population.
3. Classical music: Hmm…we hit a roadblock here. I don’t love John Field, so I have to call this category a fail. I can’t offhand think of many first-rate Irish classical performers, can you? James Galway?
4. Popular music: My Bloody Valentine, Loveless. Certainly my favorite album post-1970s, and possibly my favorite of all time. When the Irish do something well, they do it really really well. Then there is Van Morrison, Them, Bono and U2, Rory Gallagher, Bob Geldof and The Boomtown Rats, The Pogues, The Cranberries, and Sinead O’Connor, among others. I confess to having an inordinate weakness for Gilbert O’Sullivan. Traditional Irish music would need a post of its own, but it has never commanded much of my attention.
5. Painter: Francis Bacon is the obvious and probably correct choice, but I am no longer excited to see his work. I don’t find myself seeing new things in it. Sean Scully wins runner-up. This is a slightly weak category, at least relative to some of the others.
6. Political philosopher: Edmund Burke, who looks better all the time, I am sorry to say.
7. Philosopher: Bishop Berkeley. He is also interesting on monetary theory, anticipating some later ideas of Fischer Black on money as an abstract unit of account.
8. Classical economist: Mountifort Longfield and Isaac Butt both had better understandings of supply and demand and marginalism, before the marginal revolution, than almost any other economists except for a few of the French.
9. Theologian: C.S. Lewis, you could list him under fiction as well. Here is a debate over whether he is British or Irish. Laura Miller’s The Magician’s Book: A Skeptic’s Adventures in Narnia covers Lewis, one of my favorite books from the last decade.
10. Silicon Valley entrepreneur: Patrick Collison (duh), of Stripe and Atlas, here is his superb podcast with Ezra Klein. Here is further information on the pathbreaking Stripe Atlas project.
11. Movie: There are plenty I don’t like so much, such as My Left Foot, The Wind That Shakes the Barley, Waking Ned, and The Commitments. Most people consider those pretty good. I think I’ll opt for The Crying Game and also In the Name of the Father.
12: Movie, set in: Other than the movies listed above, there is Odd Man Out (quite good), The Quiet Man, and The Secret of Roan Inish, but my clear first choice is the still-underrated masterpiece Barry Lyndon.
The bottom line: The strengths are quite amazing, and that’s without adjusting for population.
“The Crock of Gold” (1912) by James Stephens is a delightfully written philosophical novel.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Crock_of_Gold_(novel)
Britain’s greatest general, Arthur Wellesley, was born there.
Imaginary friends.
And there is a famous quotation about his Irish identity (or lack of same)
“No, he is not an Irishman. He was born in Ireland; but being born in a stable does not make a man a horse.”
Montgomery of Alemein also had very strong Irish connections. Blair “Paddy” Mayne and Tim Collins also come to mind immediately.
“Strong Irish connections” in this case being of an Irish family, the son of a Church of Ireland Minister, who happened to have been born in England. Which would make him slightly more Irish than Shane MacGowan and the rest of the Pogues. MacGowan being born in Kent and raised in London.
It is interesting how Southern, or rather perhaps Green, this list of Irish music is, without being all that Irish. The Pogues, being very much on the Green divide politically, also sing traditional Irish music. Van Morrison, growing up on the Orange side, does not so much. But U2 and the rest, being born on the Green, sing “on the Orange”, that is, like the rest of the English speaking world. As does one noticeable absence from that list – Thin Lizzy.
I would have thought it was compulsory for anyone writing on Irish music – sung on the Green side anyway – to mention Christy Moore and Planxty or The Dubliners.
Wellington was born a subject of the King of Ireland and was therefore Irish, however much he was disinclined to admit it. It’s an odd idea that there can be only one sort of Irishman – nationalist, Roman Catholic, and preferably given to violence, dishonesty and drunkenness. How would you feel if the only US citizens viewed as authentic were Negro-lynching mental defectives from the South or witch-hanging Puritans from New England?
The same remarks apply to the absurd “Can the Anglo-Irish Oliver Goldsmith count?”
Fans of the Dorset-born John Churchill might dispute the greatest general title.
Besides, why not British and Irish?
Hehe. I knew someone would say that, but the France of 1808 was more formidable than in Louis XIV’s day.
For me, the impressive part about the Irish music scene is you can wander into basically any random pub on any day of the week and find excellent and extremely authentic music. Sometimes it is Irish folk and sometimes it is a cover band and sometimes it is a local kid singing for free beers. But it is always fun and the locals never think anything of it, cause its just the way it is there.
On literature, you forgot Flann O’Brian, whose “The Third Policeman” and “The Dalkey Archive” are profound and hilarious.
And “Barry Lyndon” is indeed a woefully misunderstood masterpiece; the cinematography is what gets all of the attention, but the story is the thing – never has Thackeray been better served on film.
Maybe Cantillon deserves to be on the list?
Dr Cowen,
CLASSICAL MUSIC: I am puzzled that you “don’t like” John Field. De gustibus… Still, search Spotify for Elizabeth Joy Roe playing the complete Nocturnes, a form that Field apparently ‘invented’. They are contemplative and taught. Also: that the drunken, rumbustious Field made these is astonishing to me; and sort of consoling.
Best wishes.
And cuisine?
Guiness for breakfast, lunch and dinner 😊
FOOD. That’s what we really want to know! Tyler will probably have a whole new post on just food.
Ireland (3) Nigel Kennedy, violinist extraordinaire
The Irish speak the best English in the world so poetry is where they are strongest, Joyce is practically poetry I think, not prose. Trevor often the same (in a different way). John Peel always claimed the most perfect pop song was by the Undertones, Teenage Kicks. A lot of Mancunian music (Smiths, Oasis, the Factory bands) is actually from people with an Irish origin and of course both Lennon and McCartney have many Irish antecedents.
I am all for a bit of Irish Exceptionalism so let me a dd a few naturally subjective recommendations:
Best reasonably priced whiskey: Black Bush
Best bookshop in Dublin for hipsters: The Winding Stair, for everyone else: Chapters on Parnell street
Best common Irish first name name for confusing foreigners: Tough category this but I am going to go for Caoimhe (20th most popular girls name) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BI1UaHt1zRU
Best holiday that Ireland has given to the world: Halloween (far older and more steeped in history than Paddy’s day)
People pronounce Cian as “Sean” in the US all of the time. Another tough one is Aoibhinn. They tend to get Maedhbh correct but dont understand how they can read it.
Chapters or Hodges Figgis though?! It’s hard to choose.
Mathematics: William Hamilton, “discoverer” of quaternions and inventor of Hamiltonian Physics. ijk = 1.
It never occurred to me before, but TC treats each country like a round of Jeopardy. Or a cerebral exercise. I would be interested in the pubs and the people therein.