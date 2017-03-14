The two Irelands have ties Brexit cannot destroy

That is the title of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one bit from it:
…the U.K. seems to be in a crisis of ideas, as outlined by Michael Moran in his recent “The End of British Politics?”. He points out that the earlier Protestant, imperial and social democratic rationalizations for the political union largely have fallen away. Scottish separatism — now very much back on the agenda — is one manifestation of this problem. In such a setting, it’s possible to imagine a slightly different legal status for Northern Ireland, where the border check — if there is to be one — is done for flights to London rather than for ground transport to the Republic of Ireland, such as on the ground in Donegal County.
I don’t expect full union anytime soon, as I explain the piece, but here is the closing tag line:
I’m seeing a world where the past is emerging as stronger than we had thought, and where nationalism has arguably been the most influential idea since the 17th century. That probably means the two Irelands still have some surprises in store for us.
Do read the whole thing. And now there is talk of a Northern Irish referendum.
I wish to thank Ray Lopez for the pointer to Moran.
As the Perfidious Albion falls, the peoples it enslaved will conquer again their freedom.
I think it would be awesome if Scotland gets their independence, Brexit or no Brexit. For Northern Ireland, why not?
If nationalism is making a come back the two Irelands will remain divided. The United Kingdom may or may not be doing so well, but whatever happens to it, a return to the 17th century is very bad news for the Irish getting along.
There is no reason why Britain cannot impose border controls. It should do so. And encourage people to move to the other side if they are not happy. Granting Ireland independence was done with extreme generosity. The Republic has repaid Britain by siding with Hitler, funding and arming the PIRA and generally being obnoxious. Time for those politics to carry a price.
One would have been forgiven for thinking, after 240+ years, some Americans would have be able to give up the habit of licking English boots.
” generally being obnoxious.”
That’s what can happen when one country invades another and treats its residents like farm animals. The immediate victors in such a situation expect a very short statute of limitations for their offense, the long-time losers may not accept any statute of limitations at all. Christians now treat the Roman Coliseum, a place where their ancestors were once fed to lions, as a tourist attraction. Post WWII Europeans are outraged that a building that once served as an SS office is used in the processing of refugees. The statute of limitations is somewhere in between, apparently.
Nothing like a measured response to prove the reasonableness of your case.
You are comparing British rule of Ireland – which saw the rise of the largest Irish population in history – to the Holocaust? Classy.
So erecting barriers between two trading nations, who have close ethnic and linguistic ties in the border area, is a bad idea. I wonder where else this might apply?
(The answer is the Mexican border. Subtlety doesn’t work on here.)
I am not that sure. What if the Irish pay for the wall?
I am not sure that is a reasonable conclusion. Rather if you carefully choose your criteria, you can prove that not getting your desired policy outcome is “bad”. However people living along that border might well have other criteria of “badness” by which such barriers would be a good thing.
There is strong public support for less immigration across the Mexican border. Which suggests the criteria used here are too narrow. The Irish Republic turned a blind eye to smuggling which funded the PIRA. There are people on one side or other of that border who might well think that fewer crossings might be a good thing.
Still, with Brexit, the British government should do what the Republic has done. They lowered taxes to steal business from the rest of Europe. Britain should lower taxes on things sold in Northern Ireland. Abolish the VAT. See how much the Republic likes those border crossings when it is used to bring in cheap smokes and booze. Britain would probably save money on a reduced welfare bill.
Placebo for whom?
A placebo often offers a pancea to the affliction.
Certainly he doesn’t seem to be a placebo for the majority who voted against him.
But a relief that TC expects him to be a much ado(mestic) about nothing Presisdent.
I hope that Romania and the Republic of Moldova will, one day, be another example of a country with shared people, language and history successfully reuniting, especially since things have been going so badly for the Moldovans since the USSR broke apart (not that any of us were doing especially well before that time).
Compared with Scotland, Northern Ireland it’s a different and very interest case. As mentioned in the article, Good Friday agreement and elections from 2003 contributed to an economic and social integration between two Irelands. What is missing in the material is just to remind the engine that boost that cooperation: Ireland economic boom (recently in 2016 +5,2%, https://www.rte.ie/news/business/2017/0309/858381-gdp-growth/). In consequence, there is an inevitable question in mind about Northern Ireland economic dilemma in growth opportunities: IE, UK or a hybrid solution?
I wish someone would ask the English if they wanted independence.
Nationalism and religion are two sides of the same coin. Would Christianity be the world religion it is today if Constantine had not made it Rome’s official religion? Whether he was a practicing Christian or only decriminalized the faith is debated by scholars, but the early followers of Jesus chose Rome as the center of the faith for reasons other than the weather. My own Christian denomination (I’m Episcopalean) resulted from the intersection of politics and religion, the same source of the conflict that separates Ireland and England. For those unaware, the Church of England was the official religion of not only the colonies but some of the states. When I was a child, my church would conclude the Sunday liturgy with a rousing rendition of God Bless America. In Sunday School we would sing Onward Christian Soldiers, from which I surmised that I would eventually be on the front lines with other faithful Christians fighting the enemy. Today scholars realize that nationalism like religion is an identity. As Popeye would say, “I Yam What I Yam and Dats What I Yam”.