Fairness > equality

Here is from a new research paper by Christina Starmans, Mark Sheskin, and Paul Bloom:
…despite appearances to the contrary, there is no evidence that people are bothered by economic inequality itself. Rather, they are bothered by something that is often confounded with inequality: economic unfairness. Drawing upon laboratory studies, cross-cultural research, and experiments with babies and young children, we argue that humans naturally favour fair distributions, not equal ones, and that when fairness and equality clash, people prefer fair inequality over unfair equality.
As I said in a talk at Harvard Business School a few days ago, “if you hear the word “inequality,” the chance that what follows will be wrong is at least 3/4.”
For the pointer I thank Michelle Dawson.
One problem I see with this approach is that, while you might be able to put a number to inequality for governmental purposes, meaning to have a way to address a problem however poorly, fairness is a concept too inexact for such uses.
That’s the point.
And hence come the corrosive effects of government efforts to ‘fix’ inequality.
Gee, I thought they were the corrosive effects of government efforts to ignore unfairness.
” humans naturally favour fair distributions”
What about honest? It might be fair to give everyone an equal share of something but is it honest? Is robbing Peter to pay Paul honest? It might be fair from Paul’s point of view and Paul will certainly vote for it. But wouldn’t honesty be a better policy?
fairness is a concept too inexact for such uses.
With ‘equality’, you have either an inexact concept or an exact concept that cannot be implemented on a scale large than an agricultural village. So, how are you better off adopting ‘equality’ as a goal?
Well, your point is clearly proven by the utter failure of the United States of America, founded by those who actually believed these apparently stupid words – ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.’
The Declaration refers exclusively to political equality, not economic equality, the topic of the article and discussion. The founders were a lot smarter and wiser than you: “The diversity in the faculties of men, from which the rights of property originate, is not less an insuperable obstacle to a uniformity of interests. The protection of these faculties is the first object of government. From the protection of different and unequal faculties of acquiring property, the possession of different degrees and kinds of property immediately results.” (Fed.10).
Cowen is right: most views about inequality are wrong. In particular, fairness isn’t the issue; life is unfair. Rather, the issue is whether inequality is an economic problem. Of course, to acknowledge that inequality is an economic problem is to acknowledge that something should be done to mitigate inequality. Don’t hold your breath. The Great Reset, however, will resolve the problem. That’s the beauty of markets: they self-correct problems. But as Cowen states in his book, the self-correction will make many uncomfortable. Did Cowen tell the fine young men and women at Harvard about his prophesy of the Great Reset and what that means to the aspiring leaders of finance? I didn’t think so; he wouldn’t be invited back.
We spoke about quite a few things, many from the new book. And we’d be happy to have him back anytime, what a great speaker!
Absolutely! As I have commented many times, it’s better to read a transcript of what Cowen says than to listen to what Cowen says. “Odysseus returns to Aeaea, where he buries Elpenor and spends one last night with Circe. She describes the obstacles that he will face on his voyage home and tells him how to negotiate them. As he sets sail, Odysseus passes Circe’s counsel on to his men. They approach the island of the lovely Sirens, and Odysseus, as instructed by Circe, plugs his men’s ears with beeswax and has them bind him to the mast of the ship. He alone hears their song flowing forth from the island, promising to reveal the future. The Sirens’ song is so seductive that Odysseus begs to be released from his fetters, but his faithful men only bind him tighter.”
I think it’s helpful for folks in places like HBS to reflect on what these trends like complacency and their coming counter-trends mean and what our role could be.
Day after Election Day was tense around here!
Of course, reflection is what one gets by looking in a mirror: one sees herself in the reflection. And that includes prophesy. I’m hopeful for our future, hopeful because we are blessed with many bright and inquiring minds. I don’t mean to denigrate finance, as innovations in finance (a futures market for rice changed the world) have made life so much better for everyone. On the other hand, the returns from speculation, whether it be in tulips or in advertising platforms, won’t bring progress but despair.
rayward writes : “As I have commented many times, it’s better to read a transcript of what Cowen says than to listen to what Cowen says.”
Why the vitriol and bitterness? Are you putting Cowen in the same class as Trump and Ms Clinton?
Cowen is always right, he’s a chess master. And indeed, it’s fair that rent seekers and other residents in the Washington DC area make up something like 8 out of the ten richest counties in the USA. Speaking for my 1% family (minimum net worth $9M), we think it’s fair that we won the geographic lottery by moving to the still then small DC area in the 1950s, and investing in real estate. We also think it’s fair that people pay all their taxes (we do cheat a little bit on our taxes, but no worse than any other family in the 1%). My family supported Trump (I did not) and don’t think it’s fair to either cut Social Security nor raise taxes (I disagree, but I don’t control that much money), and do support any and all efforts to increase the status and wealth of the Washington DC area. This April 15 I urge all of you to pay your taxes as model citizens. God bless America. (I almost typed an extra ‘l’ after the ‘o’ in that sentence, lol)
“Rather, the issue is whether inequality is an economic problem.”
I doubt Sanders’ folks are chiefly concerned with economic efficiency – in fact, I easily imsgine them trading some efficiency for justice – whatever it may be.
Except for the fact that homogenous societies do oppose inequality. In Balkanized societies economic unfairness is just a way for differnt ethnic groups to claim they are being treated unfairly and claim more spoils. In that situation it is a lot more important to control whose wealth is being redistributed to whom rather than to argue over where the wealth cut off is. This is why Carlos Slim a villain in somewhat homogenous Mexico can masquerade as a champion of fairness for Mexicans in the US.
Thank you for pointing out that “inequality” has been rendered a thoroughly useless and irrelevant word, much like “racism” or “Brazil.”
I’m guessing you’d dare not say so in publication or on NPR. But… baby steps.
“Brazil” is not a thoroughly useless and irrelevant word. Quite the opposite, it embodies, stands for, symbolizes human greatness.
“May the shout from the Ipiranga
Be a defiant cry of faith!
Brazil sprang forth already free,
Standing above the purple vestments of royalty.
So then, forward Brazilians!
May we shining harvest green laurels!
May our country be triumphant,
A free land of free brothers!”
Re inequality:
“Elites over the millennia have devised a variety of ways to control those under their rule. These have included brute force, conscription, tribute, and religious doctrines ordaining social inequalities. New research points to another possible strategy: Making a practice of ritualistically killing members of the lower orders.”
https://www.wsj.com/articles/human-sacrifice-as-a-tool-of-social-control-1490379093
I would have hardly thought this was news. Surely everyone knew this?
Still the important question is not whether they cut someone’s heart out with an obsidian knife or burn their infant at the shrine to Ba’al. The important question is whether the victims have been selected fairly. If it is a random lottery – as the Phoenician sacrifices may have been – then who can object? If you need to have done something to offend against the norms of polite society – like say the word “niggardly” – then I am sure we would all agree that was fair.
Actually I tend to think this does not matter. If you random kill people because you have a quota – as in Communist systems – then it still seems to work. Stalin, like most Communist mass murderers died peacefully in his own bed. Well, study.
Yeah, one would have thought that it is obvious that we need inequality of opportunity or initial conditions to preserve the social order for those elites and offspring who wish to maintain their position.
But: Irrt euch nicht, God cannot be mocked. Read the first pages of Waugh’s Campion. Let us leave subtlety completely behind. Nobody reaches the very end of their lives thinking how happy they are that they got away with so much evil. They may be thinking of something else – as they may have hoped to be doing in their last moments on earth, when they gave such things a thought in the long ago times before their last days on earth – but they are not wishing, in those last moments, that they had done more evil than they did. You might say, perhaps they did not know they had been doing evil? Well, either you care about other people or you don’t – and if you reach the end of your life not caring about other people, and you have done bad things, you know you have done evil; and if you reach the end of your life caring about other people, and you have done bad things, then you know that you have done bad things, and you wish you hadn’t. Or maybe you die not thinking about anything important, and not having thought about anything important for a significant period of time. Very sad!
This take is too simple. What people value foremost, I think, is their own material welfare, and if this is improving they won’t pay much attention to either inequality (ie. their neighbor having more) or unfairness. This explains why Chinese society became so stable during the two decades after Tiananmen. When people’s welfare isn’t improving, however, that’s when they tend to notice inequality and unfairness (and I don’t think it’s easy to distinguish between these two, because we’re in the world of perception, and people are looking for scapegoats). And if people’s welfare is declining, especially if this involves the risk of real hardship, the tendency of people to see those who are well off as corrupt is heightened.
Does the rule about what follows being wrong 3/4 of the time apply if Tyler writes it?
Or maybe 3/4 is much better than average.
Some reasons to doubt the value of the paper here:
http://crookedtimber.org/2017/04/09/the-poverty-of-psychology/
Thanks, I think I’ll go over and read that whole post
Not
Well, I guess that if a two paragraph post is too much for you, then there’s no arguing about it.
That link is a treat for those who have enjoyed Asimov’s “Foundation” and remember it.
In Asimov’s parody of medieval scholasticism, Lord Dorwin describes a suggestion that he go out and gather new data instead of relying on an 800-year old book based on an even older book as “hopelessly wigmawolish”.
The paper under discussion claims “that these two sets of findings can be reconciled
through a surprising empirical claim: when the data are examined
closely, it turns out that there is no evidence that people are actually
concerned with economic inequality at all”.
The response in the link does not trouble with empirical claims at all. It castigates the writers of the original paper for not having read (or rather referenced) enough political philosophy.
Isn’t this essentially a restatement of “equality of opportunity vs. equality of outcome”?
Fairness goes a step further than “equality of opportunity.” People want what they have worked for, and if they see themselves and everyone else getting what they’ve worked for, even if everyone is working at different levels and thus getting more or less than others, then they percieve fairness.
“Equality of outcome” means everyone gets the same no matter how hard they’ve worked. Nobody actually believes this is a *fair* outcome.
‘“Equality of outcome” means everyone gets the same no matter how hard they’ve worked.’
Which is supposed to be point of the rule of law, in the American framework. This includes, for example, everyone paying their fair share of taxes, of course.
The chance that what follows will be wrong is at least 3/4? Where did you derive that inequality?
From my own observation, it’s probably more like 95/100.
In this paper, “fairness” is defined as getting rewarded proportionate to your work. It seems hard to translate that to real situations. Are high earners using their intelligence to succeed or are they just taking advantage of their position to do things that others could do almost as well given the opportunity? If I know some secret info that allows me to do work worth 10 times as much as some other similarly skilled guy who doesn’t have the info, is that “fair”?
Seriously? You can’t imagine how to translate proportional compensation to real situations?
If you don’t even have an introductory familiarity with market economics, why are you commenting on this blog?
A very poignant observation, Tyler.
Hence the Protestant ethic. Consumption inequality matters a lot, especially for people at near-starvation consumption. Income inequality is the operation of free choice to organize an economy efficiently enough to raise everyone in the OECD well above near-starvation consumption.