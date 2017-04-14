The Relevance of BR Ambedkar in Modern India

Outside my apartment a cobbler has a sidewalk shop where he sits and fixes shoes. One of the things that interests me in this photo is the picture the cobbler hangs behind him, that’s BR Ambedkar. In the independence movement BR Ambedkar was the leader of the Dalit (untouchable) class and the guiding force in writing the Indian constitution, which in India makes him a combination of Martin Luther King and James Madison.
Ambedkar died in 1956 but he continues to be highly regarded, especially, but by no means solely, among the Dalits. Indeed, of the great triumvirate, Gandhi, Nehru, and Ambedkar, only Ambedkar seems to have grown in stature since his death. Gandhi is given lip service but his image no longer carries meaning. As Arundhati Roy put it, “Gandhi has become all things to all people…he is the Saint of the Status Quo.” The image of Ambedkar, however, still signals a demand for justice and an insistent claim that not all is yet right.
Today is Ambedkar’s birthday and at the stroke of midnight my neighborhood, which happens to be on Ambedkar Road, erupted in a party and parade that lasted until two in the morning.
Of the great triumvirate, I’ve always been partial to Ambedkar. He had a PhD in economics from Columbia where he worked under Edwin Seligman and later also graduated from the London School of Economics writing another dissertation under Edwin Cannan. Ambedkar was not a free market advocate and he didn’t write much in pure economics after the 1920s but he was an early supporter of monetary rules because he had a sophisticated understanding of the distributional consequences of monetary interventions and feared government manipulation.
A managed currency is to be altogether avoided when the management is in the hands of the government.
Ambedkar also wrote insightfully on the problem of India’s small farms, a problem that continues to plague India (although some of his solutions such as government ownership of land actually don’t fit the problem, lack of capital, that he emphasized).
So why does Ambedkar continue to resonate in modern India? Ambedkar never had Gandhi’s worship of the village and tradition. He understood that progress would come with cities, industrialization and education. Exactly the forces that are transforming India today. Ambedkar did not mince words:
The love of the intellectual Indian for the village community is pathetic. What is the village but a sink of localism, a den of ignorance, narrow mindedness, and communalism?
Most importantly, quoting Luce’s excellent In Spite of the Gods (still the best introduction to modern India):
Ambedkar gave India’s most marginalised human beings their first real hope of transcending their hereditary social condition. He saw the caste system as India’ greatest social evil, since it treated millions of people as sub-humans by the simple fact of their birth.
But even as the caste system declines in importance (in some ways), there remain those who are marginalized and downtrodden. Ambedkar, for example, resigned as law minister in post independence India when his bill to bring greater equality and property rights to women was rejected. Even today, Ambedkar’s vision is not complete. Ambedkar was a modernist, a rationalist, a believer in the principles of liberty, equality, and the rule of law for all, and for these reasons he remains relevant in modern India.
I would recommend the writings of Rajagopalachari, an ardent advocate of the free market. A moderate social conservative. A William F Buckley of sorts in 20th century India.
A man whose writings have aged far better than Ambedkar.
Ambedkar was a man of some erudition, but badly prejudiced on a number of subjects which is understandable given his background.
“Gandhi has become all things to all people…he is the Saint of the Status Quo.”
Sounds pretty much like what happened to King in the U.S.
Ambedkar is actually the Martin Luther King of India.
A man beyond reproach. A Sacred cow who shouldn’t be criticized lest you be labeled a racist.
Gandhi remains a widely debated figure and it is quite common in public debates to openly deride or criticize his writings and pronouncements.
Not so with Ambedkar.
Sacred cow despite praising Subhad Chandra Bose, a Japanese collaborator? (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Subhas_Chandra_Bose) See this article: https://swarajyamag.com/politics/bose-not-gandhi-ended-british-rule-in-india-ambedkar (“Bose, Not Gandhi, Ended British Rule In India: Ambedkar”) Compare to the more scholarly looking Quora article: https://www.quora.com/What-were-the-compelling-reasons-for-the-British-to-free-India-and-other-colonies-after-the-Second-World-War (no one reason, and Atlee’s win over Churchill a factor, but to me it seems an insult to say that Bose was the reason since Atlee feared him, since, in a way, it admits that it was not the Indians who liberated India but the fear of a British politician, Atlee, of a single man, Bose)
“He understood that progress would come with cities, industrialization and education”
Well what’s the big deal. Even socialists like Nehru and communists like Lenin shared this belief! So did Fascists like Hitler.
“although some of his solutions such as government ownership of land”
Gandhi would never advocate something as evil as government ownership of land.
Here’s a conservative take on Ambedkar –
https://swarajyamag.com/ideas/the-ambedkar-they-dont-want-you-to-know-about
A complex flawed man. Some of the ideas like letting the State establish a Priesthood service are hardly secular in any sense. He was also an Islamophobe by the way.
https://thewire.in/29745/was-ambedkar-really-anti-muslim-as-the-sangh-parivar-claims/
Was he really against Islam? He was right about the idiocy of the caste system infecting Indian Islam.
“He saw the caste system as India’ greatest social evil, since it treated millions of people as sub-humans by the simple fact of their birth.”
Well if caste were truly a predictor of economic success or failure, you shouldn’t be seeing 50% of Brahmins (the “highest” social class in theory) subsisting on less than $100 a day
The original quote does not saying anything resembling the claim that caste is “truly a predictor of economic success or failure.”
AlexT: “Ambedkar was not a free market advocate and he didn’t write much in pure economics after the 1920s but he was an early supporter of monetary rules because he had a sophisticated understanding of the distributional consequences of monetary interventions and feared government manipulation.” – but wait, if money is largely neutral (and the evidence shows it is, see Bernanke’s 2002 FAVAR econometrics paper which shows a mere 3.2%-13.2% change, out of 100%, for a range of real variables in response to US Fed policy shocks from 1959-2001, i.e., fairly small albeit statistically significant), then short of hyperinflation, monetary rules don’t really matter.
The American thinker who influenced Ambedkar most profoundly was John Dewey, his teacher at Columbia. The pragmatists left a deep impression on him, and Ambedkar often mentioned Dewey in his later work.
Given how far the country moved from a Gandhian vision, and immediately after independence, Arundhuti Roy’s take on Gandhi is a poor one. Her frustration with Gandhi is perhaps based on the fact that Indian’s so far have ignored her calls for a revolution. Ironically, more so in the urban areas than in the rural — her ideas find greater resonance with the Maoist-Naxalites violent insurgency that affects rural tracts of India but has barely moved the urbanites, rich or poor. But coming back to Gandhi himself, the last thing one could accuse him of was being for the “status quo”. And it was the misery that Gandhi saw in the Indian rural interiors that motivated his fight against the British maintained status quo. There were genuine differences too between him and Ambedkar on caste reform. Ambedkar thought Hindu enlightenment on this issue to be a hopeless cause, and instead called for a wholesale conversion out of Hinduism, christening the lower castes, Dalits or the “broken”. Gandhi thought to fight on for a more enlightened Hindu, and preferred to have the lower castes christened as Harijans or “children of God”. With the country being 80% or more self-declared Hindus, I rather place my bets on Gandhi’s fight than on Ambedkar’s. Otherwise we are in trouble.
From India Today in 2014:
Those, like the author Chetan Bhagat, who condemn English for creating a new caste system might ponder the fact that English as the language of democracy, human rights and equal opportunity has played a vital role for three centuries in battling India’s indigenous caste oppression, political despotism and religious obscurantism. They should have the humility to ask why millions of Dalits, led by the great Dr B.R. Ambedkar, embraced English education and Western liberalism as their emancipators from two millennia of oppression under both Hindu and Muslim rulers. Many Dalits still venerate English as their goddess of learning, revere Lord Macaulay, the Victorian statesman who brought English education to India in the 1830s, and celebrated his birthday, October 25, as English Day.
Macaulay’s motives were more pragmatic than ideological. British administrators needed a link language to govern territories as linguistically diverse as Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Maharashtra. Almost two centuries on, that administrative imperative for English remains stronger than ever. Hindi, despite 70 years of vigorous promotion by the Central government, is still spoken by less than half of India’s population and remains more alien than English to most of the country’s southern and north-eastern regions.
Are English-speaking Indians an oppressive elite? Quite the contrary, if one looks at modern Indian history. Macaulay rightly anticipated that English would give Indians rapid access to global advances in science, medicine and technology. Time has proved him right, as a whole swathe of countries, from Scandinavia to China, embrace English as their language of higher education. Macaulay also envisaged that English would spread liberal political and economic values in India, eventually making Indians the political equals of their British rulers.
http://indiatoday.intoday.in/story/chetan-bhagat-macaulay-ambedkar-literature-english/1/399482.html
The British in India decided to adopt the Spanish ‘Caste’ system with respect to their own. Thus, a white person educated in England at a Public School who spoke with a refined accent was considered the highest class. Next came white English speaking people from Scotland or Yorkshire or wherever who might speak with a regional accent. Third came ‘country bottled’ English people who might have a creditable enough accent but spoke the local languages with a suspicious fluency. Last came people of English ancestry who spoke ‘Hobson Jobson’- i.e. a creole.
The upper middle class Indian professional class adopted a similar caste system. Chetan Bhagat is well aware that his accent and education put him in a caste lower than his success warrants. Many millions of Indians are aware that they have more money and more useful qualifications than the old English speaking elite. Thus they resent the English caste system. Rahul Gandhi is the first member of his dynasty who is trying to sound more ‘desi’ than his education warrants.
Incidentally, when Mayawati became C.M of U.P she did not turn her back on Hindi. It is as foolish to imagine that the poorest and most oppressed can leapfrog over those blocking their progress by superior attainment in a wholly foreign language to which they have little access.
Very well written. Ambedkar is now everybody’s hero. Yet thirty years ago he was considered gifted but unbalanced because-
1) He was used by the British to throw a spanner in the movement towards independence. He made out that Democracy would be bad for the ‘untouchables’ because the Caste Hindus would treat them far worse than the British had allowed them to. The Muslim League made a similar claim. Ambedkar was thus against one-man-one-vote Democracy. However, his actions were more pragmatic and sensible than his rhetoric. Thus, it was a colleague of his- J.C Mandal- who decided to throw in his lot with the Muslim League. He was appointed a minister in Pakistan but had to flee for his life. This ended his political life. Ambedkar too did not fare well as a democratic politician. People voted for competent administrators like Jagjivan Ram who could have become P.M and founded a dynasty. Interestingly, Jagjivan Ram’s caste- the Jatav/chamars- are political heavyweights and their leader, Mayawati, has been a C.M and once looked like a possible P.M. By contrast, Ambedkar’s own Mahar community has suffered factionalism and never risen up to become the dominant member of a ruling coalition.
2) He converted to Buddhism, having adopted the specious theory of a Tamil neo-Buddhist, though he knew full well that Buddhism had spread untouchability across India and even to Korea and Japan. Thus, in the end he became a ‘Boddhisattva’ just as Gandhi had become a ‘Mahatma’. However, his version of Buddhism was opposed to cross caste proselytism and also rejected Buddhist deities like Ganesha etc. Thus it lacked dynamism. It was absurd to suggest that India needed yet more Religion when, clearly, Religion was part of the problem, not the solution.
3) He married a Brahmin lady instead of one from his own caste. This meant that his widow was ostracised and could not play a leadership role. Thus his legacy was disputed and fragmented.
4) In economics, he ran with the hares and hunted with the hounds. The new Hindutva Right claims him as their hero with greater plausibility and enthusiasm than the Left can do.
My own view is that Ambedkar was born ten years too early or to late. Every politician in the inter-war period took a stupid trajectory and adopted a silly ideology. Born ten years earlier, Ambedkar would have risen rapidly as a technocrat. Ten years later, he would have risen as an administrator. As it was his role was obstructionist and his rhetoric overblown.
His big failing- in common with the other ‘barristocrats’- was that he made no move to reform and revitalise the administration of Justice. Thus, the Criminal Justice system remained heavily biased against the poor and the Dalit. Ambedkar and his ilk were happy to waste their time creating a new Constitution and passing wonderfully progressive Laws but had zero interest in doing their job as officers of the court- viz. working for the reform and expansion of the Judicial system.
Ambedkar also stopped bothering about Monetary policy or anything else he had been trained to do. Instead he became a Buddhist for a ridiculous reason which goes like this- ‘Buddhists didn’t eat beef so they gained power. The cunning Brahmins, imitating the Buddhists in accordance with Gabriel Tarde’s mimetic law, went a step further in terms of vegetarianism and thus became all powerful. They then cruelly discriminated against the Buddhists who were still eating meat who were declared Untouchable.’
This story is as silly as any Gandhi told. If not eating meat gives you magical powers because some French sociologist said so then the remedy for every oppressed group is not far to seek. Eat only veggies. Don’t drink. Dress up like a Buddhist or whatever. Why bother with Econ or the Law or good Governance. Everything has to do with what you eat and what soteriology you profess.
In the end, it seems, in India, it’s not just Harvard Professors who are worthless compared to ‘hardworking people’ (as Modi said recently), any guy with Doctorates from Columbia and the LSE is bound to end up saying stupider things than the ordinary person.