It’s time for some game theory, United Airlines edition

I agree the man should have left the plane in the first place, the police should not have used violence, the CEO should have apologized right away, United (possibly) should have known earlier it needed to transport the employees, and a bunch of other things. Perhaps United should have mimicked Ryan Air and charged people fifteen euros (or much more!) for dragging them off the flight. But let’s put that behind us and consider some analysis:
The priority of all other confirmed passengers may be determined based on a passenger’s fare class, itinerary, status of frequent flyer program membership, and the time in which the passenger presents him/herself for check-in without advanced seat assignment.”
There is also an exception for disabilities.
From the passenger’s point of view, this operates like randomization, as customers were told “the computer will decide.” An alternative of course is to eliminate the random shuffle and require cash payments to passengers no matter what, waiting until someone volunteers to give up his or her seat at the required high price.
One problem with using money to buy people out of queues is that it encourages more upfront queuing to begin with, and that involves negative externalities for passengers as a whole. In any model of stochastic demand and fixed capacity in the short run, demand will sometimes be too high, and I don’t know of many retail markets that rely on price alone to ration quantity. Given that reality, I am not sure why everyone is insisting the airlines should do things this way. If Nordstrom starts to run out of their blue cooking pots on the day of the sale, so be it, they don’t raise the price toward the end of the day as supplies dwindle. Paying $5 to each denied pot-buyer just ensures they are more likely to run out of pots the next time around.
You could spend many moons debating whether price-only solutions to short-run shortages lead to higher or lower upfront prices (and thus higher or lower deadweight loss) than price + quality adjustment solutions to short-run shortages. As far as I know, this question hasn’t been settled, and quality adjustment is well-known as a means of enabling more upfront price discrimination. If nothing else, it pushes more people into business class. The subtler mechanism is that the airlines have plenty of reasons to favor their more loyal customers, if only because of market segmentation, and this is one of them. The market segmentation effects brings more collusion, and higher prices, but the price discrimination effect tends to boost output.
To consider possible analogies, let’s say it was a queue to buy concert tickets, with more people in line than seats for the show. One option is to give cash to those who can’t get tickets, rather than just turning them away, but I’ve never heard anyone argue this would be efficient. The cash payments are a tax on product supply and also they encourage too much queuing in the first place. Instead we send some people home without tickets, even if they have waited in line for a long time. In essence, randomization is one factor behind who is sent home without a ticket, because no arrival, when deciding whether or not to show up, knows exactly how many other people will have been prior in line. Don’t be surprised if the airlines sometimes use a similar system.
As Garett Jones points out, sometimes the ATM runs out of cash and you don’t get any bonus afterwards. There are plenty of other examples.
Maybe United should allow for a secondary market for the doctor to stay on the plane by buying flying rights from some other passenger, one who wouldn’t take the United offer but who might take the doctor’s better offer. That idea is worth consideration, though arranging the contract could be tricky unless the passengers belong to a common system with pre-arranged arbitration in place (Facebook could run it? PayPal?) With tickets this kind of resale works smoothly through StubHub and the like. (By the way, once the guy proclaimed he was a doctor going to see his ailing patients, did any of the other passengers offer to get off instead? Hmm…)
The “re-accommodation” seems much worse to many people because the doctor already was seated. An endowment effect argument therefore might require that the airline use a full auction once seats are taken. That would increase the incentive of the airline to spot demand-supply imbalances in advance of boarding, and it might well be a good idea. On the other hand, the presence of an endowment effect can help make “removal” an especially effective pre-emptive demand tax in world-states of potential excess demand. The more you hate being removed from your seat, the fewer people have to be removed to achieve a greater S-D balancing ex ante. Furthermore, the highest valuation buyers will make sure to be loyal buyers, which presumably is what the airline wants.
The cynical, who have studied randomization in optimal tax theory (that is not I, I love human rights too much and spent my youth reading the Salamancans), would even say that the higher value are the trips, and the more people fear being manhandled, the more it makes sense to use stochastic pain as a deterrent for overbooking. Think of it as a way to increase the degree of ex ante price discrimination, and limit cross-buyer externalities, at minimal cost in terms of actual output.
Finally, the United episode gets at a more general problem with algorithms. Even if the selection of seat loser is “truly random,” it will not always look random to the outside world. The bumping of the doctor has been a huge event on Chinese social media, and how many of those Chinese are thinking that the doctor was bumped because he was Chinese. The international loss of reputation here is significant, and it damages the United States as a whole, not just United as a brand name. In essence, individual companies under-invest in perceptions of fairness, and reliance on “truly random” algorithms can make this worse rather than better. A deliberate human chooser might well have done better, if only by knowing that a public defense of the choice would have been required, and that might have nudged United back toward the full auction or some other solution. In essence, companies may be oversupplying “reliance on randomness,” not taking the collective negative externality into account. Counterintuitively, relying on algorithms can increase perceptions of unfairness, and many of the costs of unfairness come on the perceptions side, even if “the true model” is making choices using a fair process.
Two other factors are worth considering. First, due to social media it will be increasingly difficult to write and enforce retail contracts with legal meanings very different from their “common sense” meanings. Maybe I’ll write a separate post on whether that will raise or lower transactions costs, but I suspect a bit of both.
Second, given that the stock of United tanked after the incident, now airline customer service will improve rather rapidly. In the long run of course that will translate into higher prices too, so the net effect of this shift will prove regressive. The more you complain, the more you are redistributing wealth — through the medium of preferred price-quality configurations — away from lower earners and toward the wealthy.
I’m not saying that the United rules are efficient, either generally or in this particular case, but I do see many people not even willing to ask the question of under what conditions they might be efficient. And that is indeed to correct way to start on analyzing this problem.
Addendum: This is also a story of price controls, on that let’s turn the microphone over to Air Genius Gary Leff:
More importantly, United didn’t do it because Department of Transportation regulations set maximum required compensation for involuntary denied boarding (in this case 4 times the passenger’s fare paid up to a maximum of $1350). So they’re not going to offer more than that for voluntary denied boardings, especially since the violent outcome here wasn’t expected and the United Express gate agent had no authority to do more.
The best thing about this post is it reminds us of how strong Tyler’s analysis can be in (relatively) conventional analysis and application of economic ideas versus various speculation about food and various esoteric matters…… or perhaps tells us that similar analysis underlies that?
Everyone, and I mean EVERYONE disagrees with you even United’s own CEO! But sure, “Doctor Dude” totally deserved having his head smashed in because he was legally right and just because “Law Enforcement Dude” says so.
Who cares what “everyone” thinks? The CEO is simply capitulating to the mob.
Or worse, to the lawyers that will make it exceedingly clear that what United did was a distinct contractual violation.
Unfortunately, the matter is not likely to be litigated because at this point what matters more is the PR, but it would have been interesting to see if their lawyers could have found a way to make it stick.
Well, apparently after not volunteering, he fell – ‘United’s brief response to the incident Sunday night — Flight 3411 was “overbooked” and police were called after a man “refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily” — disintegrated in a storm of derision.
Even the Merriam-Webster dictionary joined the fray when it noted a volunteer “does something without being forced to do it.” .
The chief executive’s first attempt at a public apology, Monday, did not fare any better. He apologized not for the man’s treatment, but “for having to re-accommodate these customers” — phrasing that created a meme-storm of mockery.
Chicago police were also criticized for an early statement, as reported by NBC, claiming the injured man “fell.” By Monday afternoon, the Chicago Department of Aviation — a different agency — said it had placed an officer in the video on leave pending an investigation.
“The incident on United flight 3411 was not in accordance with our standard operating procedure and the actions of the aviation security officer are obviously not condoned by the Department,” the agency said in a statement.’ https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/dr-gridlock/wp/2017/04/11/amid-pr-fiasco-over-dragged-passenger-united-ceo-defends-his-crew/?tid=pm_pop
Occasionally, instead of reflexively defending the divine rights of corporations, Prof. Cowen may actually want to be informed about what transpired.
If Nordstrom starts to run out of their blue cooking pots on the day of the sale, so be it, they don’t raise the price toward the end of the day as supplies dwindle.
They could, though. It’s their pots. And if I didn’t like the price they charge to part with the pots they paid for earlier, I’m not allowed to use violence to take a pot by force.
‘They could, though. ‘
If they wish to break the law, as deceptive advertising involving publishing a sale price and then not honoring it is a crime (though mistakes can happen, and that is not deceptive advertising – http://smallbusiness.chron.com/company-advertising-price-wrong-responsible-mistake-73117.html )
This comment section is always such a delight to read, such as those commenters who seeemingly have no idea that they still live in a country where the rule of law is held higher than the divine right of merchants.
“but those who hate on United should ask themselves whether the people who spend their whole lifetimes trying to get people safely from one place to another, often places so far apart as to be astounding”
I have heard it is their business model. The whole situation is a revealing, sad picture of life in Trump’s America, where corporate Gestapo can steal what a man paid for and beat him up and it is still his fault.
The ticket analogy. The venue has no control over who lines up to buy. The airline does have control. If the flight is “full” (no seats plus standard overbooking algorithm satisfied for that flight) you don’t get issued a ticket at Priceline.com. and you can’t wait in line.
Exactly. Did I miss the part where he acknowledged this major difference?
The problem with the event ticket or blue pot analogies is I don’t believe that event tickets/pots are oversold as a matter of practice with the idea that some certain percentage of buyers will be no shows.
This practice by the airlines, while economically beneficial (in probability both to airlines and passengers as a whole) does shade the perceived moral obligation. While 99.6% of the time this practice works out, the 0.4% of the time creates unexpected externality costs for passengers who although in a purely legal sense may have bought a high probability ‘lottery’ ticket to fly in practical sense believe they’ve bought some degree of travel guarantee and have typically made additional financial/personal commitments based on that understanding.
As a frequent traveller who has almost been bumped a number of times (including opting for volunteer delays on a number of circumstances when able) I’ve taken to buying additional ‘insurance’ to reduce risk – typically in the form of pre-assigned seats (significantly decreases risk of bumps compared to non-assigned fares. I’ve never before seen a situation like this one, however, where an already seated passenger was asked to disembark – this represents a fundamental process failing by United, and you could see further moral shading on behalf of the client (the old possession being 9/10ths of the law – of the seat as a perspective). I have had airlines try to split up my family during travel including my wife and infant child, which again was incredibly unfortunate.
The things that seems to make this consistently worse in my experience is these bumps often occur on international destinations with no remaining flights in the day – which can cause havoc for personal travel plans, vacations, etc. One could argue that the externality costs of vacations are lower compared to say, business travel, but given most people have limited vacation time and fixed vacation agendas the externality feels higher.
I think the fact that Hawaiian airlines has the lowest bump rate in the industry goes to support that supposition around perceived externalities – most people traveling to Hawaii on vacation have fairly fixed plans and high accommodation expenses, no shows are likely lower, and I suspect takes this into account and has made a brand choice tradeoff on keeping a lower oversold percentage.
Every day, the airlines who overbook make a calculated gamble that based on no-show percentages, volunteer buyouts, typically low coverage of negative effects will work out in their favour. It didn’t here for United in the short run and perhaps in the long run, which implies they’ve miscalculated and their policies/calculations need to be adjusted.
Which is all good economic theory, but in the end this was a human situation that was dealt with very, very poorly by all involved.
This is also what I thought when reading it. The analysis is quite complex but fundamentally flawed.
Is it just me, or does this entire analysis skip past the point that the customer already paid for and reserved a seat?
“If Nordstrom starts to run out of their blue cooking pots on the day of the sale, so be it, they don’t raise the price toward the end of the day as supplies dwindle. Paying $5 to each denied pot-buyer just ensures they are more likely to run out of pots the next time around.”
First, Nordstorm doesn’t take your money ahead of time and then not give you a pot. Second, most stores will give rain checks for items on sale that unexpectedly sell out and they can restock.
“To consider possible analogies, let’s say it was a queue to buy concert tickets, with more people in line than seats for the show. One option is to give cash to those who can’t get tickets, rather than just turning them away, but I’ve never heard anyone argue this would be efficient.”
Well, that’s because concerts generally don’t sell more tickets than there are seats, followed by turning away late-comers who have a valid ticket.
The crux of the problem is that customers think they are buying a seat on the plane, and the airline thinks it is selling them the chance of getting a seat on the plane. The unusual element is not compensating the bumped customer, but overbooking in the first place. Are there any other industries which overbook like the airlines do? Pretty much every other industry I can think of settles for selling only 100% of the available seats.
My thoughts exactly, nice response.
The problem is that people want to the cheapest prices, without thinking too much about what is required to achieve them. Out of sight, out of mind. Then there is suddenly a shock when you are the one who is affected or when you see a video with the mishandling of a concrete case.
After all this shock, nothing serious will be done because any airline that do not incur on this practice would raise their prices and lose a lot of customers. They will only learn how to optimize the response to these concrete cases.
Nonetheless, I do not agree with Tyler’s analogy of queueing in concert venues. Queueing is not compensated in this case: it is too risky a strategy to get easy money. You can’t resell the ticket around the airport. If you can’t resell it, with concert tickets at least you can enjoy the concert. In contrast, it doesn’t seem pleasant the idea of going to a city you are not interested of and having to buy quickly a return ticket if you don’t want to look for a room there.
Well indeed. If someone has paid for the ticket and then checked in then its not unreasonable for them to assume that they’ll actually get a seat.
The only other industry I can think of that overbooks is restaurants, also because people who reserve tables don’t show up. But they usually have a lot more flexibility than an airline – either the customer has to wait a bit until a table is free, or the proprietor can rearrange the tables and squeeze in some extra customers. Also, the customer can probably find a meal elsewhere.
Restaurants generally don’t take the customer’s money until after the service is provided.
And it’s presented as a necessity to ensure a full flight. But really they only overbook in the first place because they expect a certain number of passengers will cancel, reschedule, or no-show. But it’s a pretty simple matter to charge steep fees for late cancellations, up to the full price of the ticket depending on how late you cancel/change. The airline benefits greatly from this arrangement, you don’t have this overbooking nonsense (which comes with its own costs to the airline), and most everybody thinks it’s fair. It would absolutely suck to pay a full ticket price if you cancel last second because of a funeral or something, but I always thought that’s what standby flyers are for. Plus businesses are usually willing to pay extra for more flexibility in rescheduling for business travel, so that’s a pretty typical way of dealing with more fundamentally unpredictable travelers.
I agree. United sold this customer a seat, just as Nordstrom’s sold a customer a pot. I paid money, I expect a seat/pot. Anything else is misrepresentation of what I’ve actually purchased. Alternatively, United should have stated upfront that what they are selling are, in fact, vouchers that entitle passengers to partake in a lottery that for seats, with a chance that they might fail to do so. If that was stated upfront, I believe behaviors would change and either customers would choose to pay a higher fare for guaranteed seats or come earlier to check-in so they have a higher chance of not being kicked out.
I feel that it’s also unfair to blame this man, who believed he purchased a seat but was actually buying a lottery ticket, for higher prices for the rest of us. To be even more transparent, the airlines could charge higher for those who want guaranteed seats and charge even lower for those who are willing to roll the dice.
“United sold this customer a seat, just as Nordstrom’s sold a customer a pot. I paid money, I expect a seat/pot. Anything else is misrepresentation of what I’ve actually purchased. Alternatively, United should have stated upfront that what they are selling are, in fact, vouchers that entitle passengers to partake in a lottery that for seats”
Every time you buy a ticket, one of those checkboxes you click asks you to read and agree to the airline’s contract of carriage. United’s contract includes provisions such as Rule 21 (providing the airline with the right to remove a passenger in certain circumstances), Rule 24 (limiting the airline’s liability for delaying or cancelling your journey or putting you on a substitute flight that arrives later), and Rule 25 (covering overbooked flights).
Now, I know most people never read this stuff and there is broader debate we could have about how to summarize long contracts and terms of service and make sure customers’ attention is drawn to some of the more contentious or disadvantageous provisions. But it is also the case that any adult who is aware of how the world works generally knows it is not unheard of for airlines to bump passengers. It isn’t a rude shock or an obscure loophole in the contract of carriage.
I’ve probably taken over a thousand flights in my life, on carriers all over the world. I’ve never before seen someone taken off a plane once seated – that is something to reasonably consider a ‘shock’ and unexpected behaviour.
This lottery system has become more prevalent in recent years – and it’s affected my personal behavior in ticket purchasing to increase odds (typical approach being to buy pre-assigned seats). For less frequent travellers it would still be a shock to experience this (after all, the odds of this vs. getting 00 on roulette are almost equivalent and surprising).
“I’ve probably taken over a thousand flights in my life, on carriers all over the world. I’ve never before seen someone taken off a plane once seated – that is something to reasonably consider a ‘shock’ and unexpected behaviour.”
This exact situation is rare but I have been in situations where I have been bumped and also had the experience where a flight was cancelled after we were boarded and we were all asked to get off the plane and wait in the airport for alternative arrangements. As a passenger, you know there is no guarantee that you will arrive on time at your destination in the exact plane specified on your ticket — stuff happens and there are rules and contractual provisions that spell out the limits of the airline’s liability.
I don’t know enough about aviation law to know whether it is a violation of the contract of carriage or federal regulations to remove a passenger who has already been seated to make room for emergency crew members (which, again, was the actual situation here, not overbooking). But it is hardly something that is outrageous or unconscionable since that same passenger could have simply been denied boarding at the gate or during check-in or the entire flight could have been cancelled and all passengers could have been ordered off. As I said, United could have handled the situation better and there are probably things that could be done in the long-run to minimize the need to bump passengers to make way for emergency crew members.
As Nicole Gelinas points out in https://www.city-journal.org/html/may-i-drag-you-your-seat-15114.html — the United “contract” that you agree to is over 37 thousand words long and (having just plugged the section on cancellations and denied boarding into a reading level calculator) is Fleisch-Kinkade level 22 meaning to understand it you would need to be in graduate school (which admittedly includes the physician in question). The average reading level in the US is grade 8 BTW.
So basically you sign a “contract” that is the physical purchase equivalent of “click-wrap”; you have no opportunity to change or negotiate it and the vast majority of people in the country can’t even understand it if they tried. Legal or not, I suspect this type of thing is perceived as morally non-binding and when the legalities fly in the face of perceived fairness the company is going to fare poorly if they try to hide behind the practice in the court of public opinion.
In fairness, the customer also agreed to United’s conditions of carriage which, as Tyler points out, addresses this issue specifically.
In my experience it’s not uncommon for retailers to take money for items they don’t have in stock, and have to offer a rain-check or refund when too many people go to pick up the item. It happens. I don’t think airlines are unique in that practice. And given the complexities of union contracts and government regulations that airlines must contend with, I don’t think comparing them with cooking pots at Nordstrom is terribly apt. Jesus Christ I just looked at Nordstrom’s blue cooking pots, and anyone spending $481.00 on a 7.25 qt. cooking pot should be bloodied to a pulp and dragged away from polite society like that doctor. For crying out loud.
As the Gary Leff pointed out, United did not overbook. They were at capacity and then had contractual obligations that required them to bump a passenger to accommodate another crew. If that’s ‘overbooking’ then the only way to not overbook would be to leave four seats empty on every flight, which doesn’t seem terribly efficient. Leff says that about 40,000 US passengers are bumped each year, while the DoT says for 2015 there were 895 million US-based airline passengers. In that context, 40,000 is minuscule, and this doesn’t seem like an system in need of reform, considering prior to the irate doctor, 40,000 people a year dealt with this issue amicably enough to not warrant international media attention.
It is nice to see that somebody cares about making a correct observation. I don’t know why, but even after all these years of living in our current dystopia, my heart is still hopeful and gladdened to see that the pursuit of truth is not completely abandoned. By the way, I hope ‘coketown’ has something to do with steel. “coke” the drink would be great if people only drank it in summer, or only at the beach or only at the drug store or only at the county fair while walking over the straw-strewn paths in between exhibits. But people seem to want to drink it every day, and that is just not healthy.
‘nd then had contractual obligations that required them to bump a passenger to accommodate another crew’
They had no ‘contractual obligation’ to throw a passenger off the flight.
The airline is selling their best efforts, which usually consists of a seat on the flight that the passenger reserved one on. However, as a very frequent flyer, I know that is contingent on (1) the weather, (2) mechanical issues, (3) downstream issues arising from weather or mechanical difficulties, (4) labor disputes, (5) terrorism, (6) pilot gets stuck in traffic or gets sick at the last minute, (7) all other causes, and (8) overbooking. I have been removed from a plane for business reasons and I have been the cause of someone else being removed.
Because bad weather causes a great many flight cancellations and delays, it is never possible to buy an absolute guarantee of passage. The best bet if you really need to get somewhere is to book the flight for earlier than you need because, sooner or later, you *will* not get on the flight you are originally booked on, usually for weather reasons.
What about the corruption in travel journalism? Leff like practically every “travel expert” reflexively took United’s side on this only moderating their position when facing backlash.
I don’t know about Leff, but from my personal experience and from several friends with family working for airlines, that almost all travel journalists are very slow to blame providers because they are so completely compromised by their enjoyment of perks. Regular upgrades by themselves are enough to buy most of them, and that is not counting special promotional events, junkets, etc… There is considerable awareness of this issue re. the cruise industry but it is at least as bad in the airline one.
Southwest Airlines seating free for all, ie lack of assigned seats, and lack of first/business class is much complained about in the travel press, but in my informal talks with Southwest’s regular flyers, especially those who fly the most it is very popular since those flying on short notice can still have a chance of not getting a middle seat.
“Addendum: This is also a story of price controls, on that let’s turn the microphone over to Air Genius Gary Leff:” — in what world is this a story about price controls? In no way is there a maximum limit on the contracts that the airlines can offer to passengers. There is a price control on the floor, and while that is a bad idea, it didn’t come up at all in this case.
As for the stock drop, I wish I had been following this *useless* story I would have bought the stock as soon as it fell, since this will have no impact *none* on UAL. Sadly the stock has almost recovered.
Finally there is only one correct interpretation of what happened: the doctor was entirely in the wrong. The end. He disobeyed a lawful order since he thought he was more important than the law. Hopefully as he convalesces he will come to the realization as to how entirely wrong he was.
Oh there are other “correct” conclusions.
1. The overbooking issue has enough public outrage that at least one politician could probably profit from it.
2. United has really shown what not to do when it comes to PR, whole chapters of business books of the sort sold in airports could be written on it.
3. Maybe CSX and AT&T are not good places to hire an airline CEO when their is concern about customer service.
4. Maybe Chicago Airport police need better training and supervision, the falsified “he fell” police report was impressive. I suspect that as Black Lives Matter declines room will exist for a more general anti police violence push. Whether successful or not more people than Radley Balko should be able to turn this into an income opportunity.
5. China’s combination of mass social media with its huge list of banned subject means that any topic not banned can really blow up there.
6. Something about smartphones.
And so forth
(1) will clearly happen. Politicians are, generally, horrible people.
(2) Agreed. They should have stuck to their guns: this doctor has a highly inflated sense of self worth. He is scum.
(4) I bet he did fall after he resisted lawful orders. I hope that they throw the book at the doctor. And I hope that we have streaming video as he gets what he deserves in at prison, time and again.
LOL you sound like a horrible fascist. Let’s count the number of people who disagree with you: United’s CEO, the law enforcement agency that took the Dr. out, the passengers on that plane, the entire public, and numerous attorneys (e.g. http://hollywoodlife.com/2017/04/11/united-airlines-passenger-suing-david-dao-lawsuit-dragged-off-plane/)
So you lose Alain. Go back to your pathetic existence.
While it is irrelevant, it turns out the “doctor” is, in fact, a sack of shit. Likely this will convince the mob to drop this particular case.
You lose liberal. You lose for entirely the wrong reasons, but you lose.
Character assassination. Nice. Really relevant to the issue at hand /s
BTW that came out before the Munozs last statement. He obviously disagrees with you that the Drs past from 10 years ago mattered. Dr is going to be a multi-millionaire! Must hurt your precious snowflake feelings so bad. And no not a lib.
Not one dime past 1350.
And throw the book at the scumbag. Multiple felonies, 100% chance of successful prosecution. So savory.
‘100% chance of successful prosecution’
Of the security officer that assaulted a passenger? Probably not, he will just most likely just lose his current job. And if you mean the passenger, the odds are quite low – all of his actions after his head slamming an armrest due to the actions of the security officers will likely be more than adequate as a defense for subsequent actions after being dragged off the plane. And the actions that led to his being dragged off the plane seem to be not well grounded in the law, to put it mildly. Besides, why should he bother to file assault charges at this point – United will be paying the freight, so to speak, while the officer was just a flunkie.
“1. The overbooking issue has enough public outrage that at least one politician could probably profit from it.”
Gary Leff’s article is on point. This flight was not overbooked and there has been a long-term trend toward fewer passengers being bumped due to overbooking. Which is to say, yes, some politician will probably latch onto overbooking as a serious problem in need of legislative remedy. But I agree with the rest of what you wrote.
3. People who want to travel on the cheap should not expect great service. The main fault is that the airline hasn’t figured out a way to cash in on getting people to pay a premium to avoid being bumped.
Not true. Airlines have figured out how to charge for this and regularly do so.
Higher class tickets reduce chances of being bumped.
Seat assignments also significantly reduce chances of being bumped.
Regular travellers understand this and make choices on whether the increased costs are worth the reduced bump risk. A previous employer of mine even had a policy that required employees to pay for seat assignments on flights because they recognized the value of that tradeoff.
Those are mainly indirect ways of reducing the chances, which the airlines do not put much emphasis on advertising.
Doesn’t the captain of a ship or plane have final, arbitrary authority over who is on board when he embarks?
Air Genius treats $800 they offered as equivalent to the $1350 they should have offered. Or am I missing something?
Also they were offering a crappy United voucher, it wasn’t something useful like a Southwest one, and Amazon gift card, or you know actual cash.
I’m sure that they were offering cash, since they are required to grant cash by law (if the passenger requests).
What makes you think they were offering cash? On about 1/3 of the flights that I’ve taken, the gate agents have asked for volunteers to give up their seat due to overbooking. Not once have they offered cash; it’s always either a voucher for a future trip on the airline (often United in my case), or a voucher for a certain dollar amount towards a future trip on the airline. Never have they offered cash.
If the passenger has to request it, that’s not an offer, it’s a response.
I was offered cash at the gate once some time ago. They appeared to be offering it to all people traveling alone. We had to stand aside until someone accepted it. It was $250 from memory. It was the last flight of the day and there was also a hotel voucher and a booking on the next flight in the morning. Seems a lot better than physically dragging someone out of their seat.
Let me bring some legal analysis to this issue. United’s legal right to remove that passenger depend entirely on the contract of carriage. That is the lengthy document prepared by United that is part of every ticket. The language at issue says that passengers may be “denied boarding involuntarily” because of “overbooking.” The legal issue is what “boarding” and “overbooking” mean.
I see at least two possible interpretations of “boarding”: (1) getting on the plane and sitting down, and (2) getting on the plane, sitting down and staying there until takeoff. I can think of reasonable arguments for both. In a word, the contract is ambiguous, because it is susceptible of inconsistent interpretations. Happily, there’s a rule of contract interpretation to help us out. That rule says that a contract of adhesion – a form contract like the one here – is interpreted against the drafting party where different interpretations are possible. If the court were to apply that rule, it would hold that what United did was not deny boarding, which is permitted, but something else, which is not. (2) The second issue is whether the action was taken because of “overbooking.” The overbooking rules were adopted to protect the airline against the risk of no-shows. That is inapplicable here, because the airline did not decide to put its employees onto the flight until after the plane was already full, so the airline knew that there was not any “no-show” problem. United conceded this on Tuesday when it admitted that the plane was not overbooked.
The aircraft is United property, so they can exclude anyone even though it is not covered by the boarding provision. This just means they are in breach of the contract and are civilly liable for actual damages. He still has to get off and is liable for not doing so, and the liabilities probably about cancel out.
Wrong. He was already there and not trespassing! He has a right to be there and is NOT liable for that. If I tell the cops that you need to be removed from your legally leased apartment and the cops do so without checking that it is proper to do so, how in god’s name is it your fault you are forcibly removed??
I’m not a lawyer but the difference is that there is a body of law that says that, as a tenant, you have a right to occupy the space you leased up until the moment a court orders your eviction. An airline ticket is not a like a lease and includes fairly broad language in the contract of carriage giving the airline the authority to remove you from the flight. If you don’t agree with the airline’s decision to order you off, you have the option of suing them in civil court after the fact and blasting them on social media for questionable judgment. You don’t have the option to refuse orders given by the crew and by aviation police and insist on litigating the matter while the pilot and crew are preparing to take-off.
If not a lawyer why comment. Let’s query what they have to say http://hollywoodlife.com/2017/04/11/united-airlines-passenger-suing-david-dao-lawsuit-dragged-off-plane/
And by the way you DO have the option of not following an unlawful command. Do not believe that you have to follow the crew or law enforcement instructions at all times. You may pay for it with bodily harm but you will not be charged or liable
“If not a lawyer why comment.”
Your analogy to a leased apartment is clearly wrong. As I said, this guy has the same access to the courts as anyone else does and can sue the airline for any inconvenience caused. Whether it is a valid claim or not I leave to others.
“One problem with using money to buy people out of queues is that it encourages more upfront queuing to begin with.” Only if it’s free to queue. In this case, joining the queue costs hundreds of dollars, increases in price as more people enter the queue, and eventually stops being possible once enough people are queued. “I don’t know of many retail markets that rely on price alone to ration quantity” this one doesn’t either, it sells a limited supply of tickets!
Right, I think Tyler has made some poor modeling choices an analogies in this post. What sort of upfront queueing does Tyler think will be encouraged? To buy a ticket and not use it incurs a substantial financial penalty, either in the form of a reservation change fee or a higher ticket price for a refundable ticket.
The other problem, besides the price, if you are in the queue you will eventually end up far away from where you want to be. The system only encourages queuing by flexible people choosing the flights most likely to be overbooked.
‘I agree the man should have left the plane in the first place’
Of course you do. But as noted in the Simon thread also, ‘According to the discussion here, United was likely not actually legally right – ‘”Failure to follow flight crew instructions” – you mean the instructions to leave in violation of the Contract of Carriage? Rule 21 spells out the only reasons United can remove someone from an aircraft, none of which applied to this customer. By boarding him, they threw Rule 25 out the window. ‘ http://www.airliners.net/forum/viewtopic.php?f=3&t=1360189
‘First, due to social media it will be increasingly difficult to write and enforce retail contracts with legal meanings very different from their “common sense” meanings.’
Or vice versa – United seems to have actually violated its contract, as noted by people less interested in defending the rights of corporation when it comes to ignoring their contractual obligations.
‘The more you complain, the more you are redistributing wealth — through the medium of preferred price-quality configurations — away from lower earners and toward the wealthy.’
Beyond parody.
The bigger problem is the US prohibits efficent crewing. If the needed a pilot in whatever state he could have taken the jump seat in the cockpit. All flight attendants are useless, so stick a co-pilot in a crew seat on the first flight, and operate the second with no attendants. Everyone could have stayed on, it would have saved fuel and made passengers happier, and basically this would make everyone a lot better off.
Gary Leff’s article is very informative and worth reading in full. The issue here was that United needed to send to board several of its employees on this plane so they could serve on a flight leaving from Louisville. When planes do not have the required number of crew members, everyone on that flight gets inconvenienced and delays can quickly cascade through the system. From a utilitarian perspective, having four passengers take a later flight is far better than causing delays for hundreds of passengers in other airports. That said:
1. United did not offer as much compensation as it could have. It should have maxed out its offer before randomly ordering people off the plane and even involving the aviation police.
2. Airlines should have more flexibility (esp. through union contracts) to get employees to work at remote airports without inconveniencing its own passengers. $800 or $1,000 per person might have been enough to send their employees on a Delta, Southwest or American flight going to the same airport, for instance.
3. This looks more like an excessive use of force issue by aviation police than an airline issue. Ultimately, when you buy a ticket, the carrier is promising to get you to your destination — not necessarily on the exact plane with the flight number listed on your ticket —
within a few hours of the stated arrival time. When the carrier can’t do that, they have to pay compensation (unless it is force majeure in which case the airline legally owes you nothing) but it isn’t a monumental injustice. Again, potentially hundreds of passengers would have been subject to delays and cancellations had the airline not made space on its flight for its employees.
United’s stock has dropped losing about $255 million in value. Surely this will bounce back eventually, but not for a while, and maybe not fully. That should be accounted for when deciding what to do because they are too stupid to schedule their employees in the right city on the right day. I actually interviewed at United for an analyst position and was not impressed to say the least. These stories coming out do not surprise me at all. The HR lady tried to chide me about my “sloppy” resume because I had a “typo,” which consisted of just the letter “R”…because I have some experience with the R programming language. I declined the round of interviews after talking with people in the stage past HR. It seems like they go for college kids from 5 or so schools, and relatives, pay them nothing, wonder why they are all the same and have the same strenghts/weaknesses, and then repeat the same process.
Heh! Your story about the hiring person not recognizing R deserves wider distribution. R is growing rapidly in popularity — and at least one airline has personnel who are clueless about it.
When I saw this incident it made me think that the quasi monopoly that the incumbent airlines have in the US is even stronger than I previously thought. No corporation that had to compete for customers would ever treat people that way. Even if you argue that they had a right to do what they did thanks to the contract they should have realised that it just wouldn’t seem fair to most people (I am actually surprised by the amount of defenders of United I have seen online). So the question for me, is why is the airline business a monopoly? Is it due to it being a natural monopoly due to network effects? Or is it more like the car dealership business where there has been regulatory capture?
United are arguing that they need these rights in order to keep fares low. But surely they should have thought about how to exercise these rights in a way that avoids this aggravation. Maybe they can no-bumping rights to anyone who really needs to fly, with a certain limit per plane allowed. Maybe they could just do it by check-in time, somehow to me it seems fairer to say to someone that they checked in too late as the reason they are being bumped. I did have this happen to me once, now of course I check-in as soon as online check in opens as a result.
A big part is that landing slots are limited and their distribution controlled by the part of airport governance run by the airlines using the airport. This is in addition to the considerable normal government regulatory hurdles. Thus it is effectively impossible to start up a competing airline in many markets.
The saga of Sun Country and it battles against Northwest (now Delta) at MSP is very informative.
As every other commenter has noted, this was Tyler’s worst post in ages. Did someone hack his account? How can he be factually wrong on so many counts? Is this some sort of weird test?
Anyway, I’d like to point out this particular oddity: “One problem with using money to buy people out of queues is that it encourages more upfront queuing to begin with, and that involves negative externalities for passengers as a whole.”
This is certainly true in some (many?) scenarios. However, it is obviously implausible here. About one passenger in 10,000 gets paid to leave, and an overwhelming majority of those do accept the lower offers United tried to get away with here. Is the hypothesis that people will fly more because there is a one in a million chance that they will be paid $2,000? And if so, wouldn’t that be extraordinarily good news for the airlines? Paying $2,000 (or even $10,000) for a million passenegrs seems like a fantastic deal.
As usual, a normal market soultion would work. The only one surprised by that is, apparently, the moron who hacked Tyler’s account.
‘this was Tyler’s worst post in ages’
Or one of his best – it is rare for Prof. Cowen to be so blatant in advocating for the divine rights of corporations.
C’mon, there are whole web sites explaining how to get bumped and compensated. Moral hazard is a real thing.
Links?
I think you may have meant ‘assaulted’ instead of bumped, right?
I’m not a constitutional lawyer, so I hope one can jump in… wasn’t there a Supreme Court case, not too many years ago, which ruled that although the government has to provide certain services, people can have no expectation of service in any particular instance? I believe it had to do with a failure of police protection.
I don’t know if the legal reasoning there can be analagous here.
Reality is second-best and the equilibrium is general, not partial. But that analysis takes longer and requires more actual knowledge, so the first-best, partial equilibrium version always gets around the world before the more substantial arguments have got their boots on.
Is there no Libertarian view that the state shouldn’t be getting involved it what is just a dispute between a company and a group of customers? The corporation’s poor planning and scheduling leading to a dispute after the passengers have already boarded the plane gives them the right to call on police to solve the issue for them?
I think the ‘disrupting the flight to the police can drag you up for any reason’ takes shows how baked in our acceptance of state violence is.
Also how great would an interview with the guy who came in and sat in that seat be? He must have taken a lot of grief on that plane.
I’m a bit suspicious of the proposition that the passenger was selected at random for bumping off the flight. I think it quite likely that “selected at random” involved some discussion by staff of who would be an easy person to bump. It turned out that the guess was wrong.
I don’t think that fining late no shows 100% of the fare would completely solve the overbooking problem. Airlines would still want to overbook, albeit to a lower percentage.
“In essence, individual companies under-invest in perceptions of fairness, and reliance on “truly random” algorithms can make this worse rather than better. A deliberate human chooser might well have done better, if only by knowing that a public defense of the choice would have been required, and that might have nudged United back toward the full auction or some other solution.”
A deliberate human chooser would likely over-pick a more passive group, such as women. That’s great for United’s PR—women are more likely to leave the plane without causing a scene—but bad for women—they would be systematically more likely to be bumped from flights.
In the interest of actual fairness, I hope United keeps it’s “truly random” algorithm.
“…..contracts with legal meanings very different from their “common sense” meanings.” I think this is the issue.
As a passenger I’ve assume the definitions of ticket and boarding pass are proof of fare payment from A to B and having a seat in a specific scheduled flight respectively. Passengers assume the re-accomodation process occurs before a boarding pass is issued, or at worst before you board the plane. Why the 4 passengers were not blocked at the gate 10 minutes before they seated in the plane? Indeed, my common sense tells that there’s should be a deadline for re-accomodation, I thought this deadline is when you pass the last boarding pass check at the gate.
Some local United manager should have said: the passengers are seated, the deadline for re-accomodation was 10 minutes ago…….we lost. The problem here is that the United’s business culture does not take a “we lost” as acceptable outcome. This event is not an outlier, it’s common business practice. Involuntary denials of boarding in United is 3 times as much as Delta and twice as much as AA. http://www.economist.com/blogs/graphicdetail/2017/04/daily-chart-6
Involuntary denials of boarding means “denials of boarding” not dragging you out of the plane. So, don’t mask this event as a re-acommodation or involuntary denial of boarding. Use the proper description: use of force to remove passenger valid ticket and boarding pass from the plane because deficient company scheduling.
There should be a deadline for re-acommodation. Imagine you’re already seated on the plane, sending the last message before putting the phone on flight mode: “honey, I’m on flight 2956, arrive at 19h45, see you at the airport”. It seems you can’t do this with United, until the plane is already taxing to the runway.
I appreciate Tyler’s game theory framing but he’s missing something important. Games are not eternal. Games start and games end. In this case the game starts when you buy the ticket, but it would be great if United clarified when the game ends. It seems, the game does not end when you are seated on the plane. So, when does the game ends?
Gary Leff presents the fact the flight was not overbooked in the usual sense was exculpatory for United, but in my book it makes United look much worse. In a traditional overbooking, you have two customers with a claim to the seat, so at the gate the carrier is going to have to screw one of them. Yes, overbooking sucks, but we all expect it, and standing at the gate you are sitting across from other passengers in the same situation. But in this case there is just one paying customer with a claim to the seat, and in the moment the passengers see themselves being screwed over for the benefit of an employee. That’s a major no-no in customer relations. It’s as if Nordstrom had just one left of a dress you want; you paid for it and head for the door; the clerk runs after you and says “actually, I’ve decided to take that dress for myself; here’s some cash (that’s maybe more, maybe less than you paid); you have to give it back to me”.
Leff waves his hands about “union regulations” making it hard to get the employees to point B any other way, but unless he can cite specifics, I am very skeptical. What interest does the union have in insisting on such a rule? And would it really forbid all possibilities, including: company car to point B, pay employee to drive to point B, pay another carrier to fly employees to point B, hire a private jet to fly employees to point B?
Personally, I’d be much assuaged if United would simply announce that traditional overbooking would continue as usual, but under no circumstances would United ever bump a passenger to transport an employee. For bonus points, they can announce that when bumping people, they will always offer the statutory maximum compensation to volunteers before involuntarily bumping anyone.
Few people seem to wonder—if the Dr. really did have patients, how would you feel if a loved one had an appointment canceled because of the removal of the Dr from the plane and that appointment was to deal with a potentially severe disease?
Tyler does realise that the Ryanair story is from a satirical website, right?
http://claireconnelly.com.au/hello-humans/united-will-rough-you-up-before-it-pays-for-its-mistakes/
“UPDATE: So it turns out that ‘The Meeja” confused Dr David Dao, last seen being hauled off a United airlines flight, with another David Dao who was arrested for soliciting a gay prostitute for drugs and now they all stand to be sued for defamation. Hate to say I told you so… More to follow. “
Overbooking is what “caused” the problem, so shouldn’t that be the focus of the remedy? The airline wants a passenger in every seat, but since passengers who don’t show up do pay something for it, it’s not as though an empty seat generates no revenue. Perhaps no shows should be charged the full price, or charged the full price absent advance notice to the airline the passenger won’t be on that flight. Passengers who buy a ticket, show up at the right time, and board the plane are punished because another passenger didn’t. That makes no sense. Punish the passenger who didn’t show up.