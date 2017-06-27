Algeria America fact of the day

Perhaps surprisingly, [U.S.] immigrants from Algeria have higher educational attainment than those from Israel or Japan.

That is from a new paper by Ed Lazear.  More theoretically, there is this:

…average immigrant attainment is inversely related to the number admitted from a source country and positively related to the population of that source country.

Worth a ponder.

1 Richard June 27, 2017 at 2:40 pm

The first people to immigrate from a country to America are always the cream of the crop. They are the hardiest and the most willing to take risks. Their presence here greases the wheels for followers, giving the followers communities of fellow immigrants from the same country in which to live. As the costs of immigration fall, so does the average quality of the immigrants. The best generation is the pioneering generation.

2 Just Another MR Commentor June 27, 2017 at 3:42 pm

Also for a lot of these poorer countries, to get anywhere you really need to basically have a PhD. This is why there is such a strong push for high educational attainment from “middle-class” residents of these sorts of places. Look at other places where immigrants to the US come from; Canada might be a good example. lots of people immigrate from Canada and are quite successful, however I would imagine their level of formal educational attainment is generally not so impressive, because it need not be.

3 NE June 27, 2017 at 2:46 pm

America as World Country Club is my favorite conception of immigration.

4 Just Another MR Commentor June 27, 2017 at 3:56 pm

I prefer it for Americans

5 NE June 27, 2017 at 4:05 pm

That model works pretty well for Americans. We get all the doctors, entrepreneurs, industrialists, and researchers. We get to stay on top of business, technology, medicine, etc.

It’s when we vary from that model that we get welfare drains, criminals, and sub-minimum wage workers that cause issues.

6 Just Another MR Commentor June 27, 2017 at 4:14 pm

I believe these people are in the end mostly traitors waiting to strike

7 Steve Sailer June 27, 2017 at 3:04 pm

Wikipedia doesn’t have a list of famous Algerian-Americans. It says there were only 8,700 here in 2000.

The only Algerian-born person I can think of to spend any time in the U.S. was Jacques Derrida.

Did Camus ever visit?

Bernard Henri-Levy toured America and wrote a book about it, which Garrison Keillor wrote a funny review about:

http://www.nytimes.com/2006/01/29/books/review/on-the-road-avec-m-levy.html

8 Thiago Ribeiro June 27, 2017 at 3:16 pm

“Did Camus ever visit?”
He visited Brazil and said Brazil was an unforgettable.

9 msgkings June 27, 2017 at 3:33 pm

Auschwitz was unforgettable too

10 Thiago Ribeiro June 27, 2017 at 3:52 pm

Not in the same way. Camus called a Brazilian city the “Tropical Florence”, he praised the sand, the trees, churches and the streets and his guide, who managed the oldest newspaper in South America .

11 msgkings June 27, 2017 at 3:57 pm

Exactly the same way. Identical. Yes it is.

12 Thaigo Ribeiro June 27, 2017 at 4:15 pm

We have far more cuckolds in Brazil than they did at Auschwitz but not as many cuckolds as can be found on MR:

13 Thiago Ribeiro June 27, 2017 at 4:37 pm

“Exactly the same way. Identical. Yes it is.”
No, it is not actually. Many Jews sought refuge in Brazil. Jewish writer Stefan Zweig wrote a book called Brazil, the Future’s Country, praising the Brazilian people. Many other Jews thanked Brazil for saving their lives. Meanwhile, America sent back Jews to the Nazi’s ovens.

14 yo June 27, 2017 at 3:44 pm

Zaho is Canadian. Don’t know if that counts.

15 yo June 27, 2017 at 3:06 pm

Who really cares
in America about
what’s happening in Algeria?
Who really knows??

16 yo June 27, 2017 at 3:16 pm

~ Manu Chao – Denia (2001)

17 Neil June 27, 2017 at 3:19 pm

King of the bongo bong

18 PJ June 27, 2017 at 3:10 pm

Is Ed Glazer is the love child of Ed Lazear and Ed Glaeser?

19 Vivian Darkbloom June 27, 2017 at 3:47 pm

No, it’s the product of the attention to detail this site is known for. Worth a ponder.

20 Neil June 27, 2017 at 4:46 pm

The author is Edward P. Lazear

21 Moo cow June 27, 2017 at 3:24 pm

Do we get the same Algerian immigrants that France does?

22 Lukas June 27, 2017 at 4:10 pm

And it works great for Algeria as well.

America should be proud. Of what use could the smartest and most ambitious algerians actually be for Algeria.

I have heard their healthcare system is excellent. Islamic style perfection.

America should open its doors for many millions more – just like France. The french love it.

23 Captain Obvious June 27, 2017 at 4:54 pm

Or smartest Latvians for progress of Latvia, or smartest Portuguese for Portugal. Yeah, open borders wooohooo!

24 dearieme June 27, 2017 at 4:35 pm

By what magic is it known that (say) a PhD in engineering from Japan is worth much the same, academically, as one from Israel or Algeria?

25 Cock Piss Partridge June 27, 2017 at 4:38 pm

As far as I’m concerned, Neil Diamond will always be King of the Jews.

