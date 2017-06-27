Algeria America fact of the day

Perhaps surprisingly, [U.S.] immigrants from Algeria have higher educational attainment than those from Israel or Japan.
That is from a new paper by Ed Lazear. More theoretically, there is this:
…average immigrant attainment is inversely related to the number admitted from a source country and positively related to the population of that source country.
Worth a ponder.
The first people to immigrate from a country to America are always the cream of the crop. They are the hardiest and the most willing to take risks. Their presence here greases the wheels for followers, giving the followers communities of fellow immigrants from the same country in which to live. As the costs of immigration fall, so does the average quality of the immigrants. The best generation is the pioneering generation.
Also for a lot of these poorer countries, to get anywhere you really need to basically have a PhD. This is why there is such a strong push for high educational attainment from “middle-class” residents of these sorts of places. Look at other places where immigrants to the US come from; Canada might be a good example. lots of people immigrate from Canada and are quite successful, however I would imagine their level of formal educational attainment is generally not so impressive, because it need not be.
America as World Country Club is my favorite conception of immigration.
I prefer it for Americans
That model works pretty well for Americans. We get all the doctors, entrepreneurs, industrialists, and researchers. We get to stay on top of business, technology, medicine, etc.
It’s when we vary from that model that we get welfare drains, criminals, and sub-minimum wage workers that cause issues.
I believe these people are in the end mostly traitors waiting to strike
Wikipedia doesn’t have a list of famous Algerian-Americans. It says there were only 8,700 here in 2000.
The only Algerian-born person I can think of to spend any time in the U.S. was Jacques Derrida.
Did Camus ever visit?
Bernard Henri-Levy toured America and wrote a book about it, which Garrison Keillor wrote a funny review about:
http://www.nytimes.com/2006/01/29/books/review/on-the-road-avec-m-levy.html
“Did Camus ever visit?”
He visited Brazil and said Brazil was an unforgettable.
Auschwitz was unforgettable too
Not in the same way. Camus called a Brazilian city the “Tropical Florence”, he praised the sand, the trees, churches and the streets and his guide, who managed the oldest newspaper in South America .
Exactly the same way. Identical. Yes it is.
We have far more cuckolds in Brazil than they did at Auschwitz but not as many cuckolds as can be found on MR:
“Exactly the same way. Identical. Yes it is.”
No, it is not actually. Many Jews sought refuge in Brazil. Jewish writer Stefan Zweig wrote a book called Brazil, the Future’s Country, praising the Brazilian people. Many other Jews thanked Brazil for saving their lives. Meanwhile, America sent back Jews to the Nazi’s ovens.
Zaho is Canadian. Don’t know if that counts.
Who really cares
in America about
what’s happening in Algeria?
Who really knows??
~ Manu Chao – Denia (2001)
King of the bongo bong
Is Ed Glazer is the love child of Ed Lazear and Ed Glaeser?
No, it’s the product of the attention to detail this site is known for. Worth a ponder.
The author is Edward P. Lazear
Do we get the same Algerian immigrants that France does?
And it works great for Algeria as well.
America should be proud. Of what use could the smartest and most ambitious algerians actually be for Algeria.
I have heard their healthcare system is excellent. Islamic style perfection.
America should open its doors for many millions more – just like France. The french love it.
Or smartest Latvians for progress of Latvia, or smartest Portuguese for Portugal. Yeah, open borders wooohooo!
By what magic is it known that (say) a PhD in engineering from Japan is worth much the same, academically, as one from Israel or Algeria?
As far as I’m concerned, Neil Diamond will always be King of the Jews.