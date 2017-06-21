Shakespeare in an age of Trump is a little disconcerting

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is just one excerpt:
I see Trump as not a ruler but rather akin to the various fools, jesters or, in the case of Lear, the character of Edgar, who appears before the king in disguise and warns him of his enemies. Don’t interpret the word “fool” too literally here. The most common features of these characters is that they speak between the cracks in the action and utter sentiments that no one else dares to voice. That’s Trump on Twitter. Would the word “covfefe” be so out of place in one of those poetic rants?
And:
And looking forward, what might a study of Shakespeare tell us to watch for in the evolution of the Trump administration? How’s this for a start?:
- Blood may be thicker than water, but nonetheless power struggles can break family bonds rather easily.
- Power cannot be given away and still retained.
- Don’t overweight legitimacy and birth order in determining succession.
- Love is a wild card.
- There is no maximum limit to chaos.
That portrait was painted by Marlowe anyway.
It must be frustrating to realize we would rather have a fool as POTUS than the usual elite member of the “bum of election” club. So far we are out of Paris, Gorsuch is on the SCOTUS, NATO is going to pay up, pipelines are getting built, the market is up and, best of all, Hillary and her disappointed influence buyers are SOL. So sweet! Not bad for a fool!
Interesting, and common, trait among Trump supporters. He just announces that he wants to do something, and his followers believe it has already been done.
Interesting, and common, trait among Hillary supporters. She just announces that she wants to do something, and her followers know it has already been done. Like when she wanted an equal-pay-for-women law, and it was passed in 1963.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Equal_Pay_Act_of_1963
So Gorsuch is not on the SCOTUS and Hillary is the POTUS? I feel so humliated! I’ll have to stop reading all that fake news in the WSJ and The Econommunist! I need my daily dose from the Huffinpuff Post! 🙂
Poetic justice – “…humiliated…” 🙂
steve,
Don’t get cocky! Your Trump referendum record is 0 and four. That isn’t good, steve.
After November 2018, your fascist friends will need to shoot many more Republican Congressmen.
Wait, you mean that Sanders is part of the elite club? Really?
Gorsuch would be on the SCOTUS regardless of which “Republican” had ascended to the Presidency. You didn’t have to pick this clown. Even Little Marco would have done the job.
As for the rest, have you considered that the everyone in the rest of the world hasn’t gone out and tried to be as hostile to Trump as Trump is to them for the simple reason that everyone else is just biding their time and waiting for the Trump administration to pass? It would be rather short-sighted for everyone to burn their bridges with The United States over what they see as a temporary aberration.
Kris,
Two scoops! Two genders! Two Terms!
Bingo! That’s why your dork side loses elections outside DC, Hollywood, Marin County, Martha’s Vineyard, Greenwich Village, etc.
Despite eight years of Obama wrecking America, she still is the “shining city on a hill.” Everyone in the rest of the World should follow our example.
I almost feel bad about all the GOP election wins.
I’m buying Kleenex stock. .
“Despite eight years of Obama wrecking America, she still is the ‘shining city on a hill’.”
The only thing shinning is America’s Saudi terrorists’ glowing orb.
The pathology is that you actually believe that.
Sorry, I forgot your terrorist friends are above criticism. Lenin may or may not have said capitalists are people who are eager to sell the rope they wil be hanged with. If he didn’t say it , the Saudi House can go ahead say it about the Americans at least. At this point, is worshipping the Almighty Dollar any less barbaric than worship Allah?
It takes extreme hubris to call someone a fool who solved multiple puzzles you could never. Trump ran a company you could never run. Created a TV show you could never do. Had women who would never want you. Solved a poltical challenge you could never solve. And built a family you could never have.
I used to think you were moderately intelligent but nothing special. Your behavior commentary this election made me realize you’re one of the many academic fools. Sad!
You talking about yourself (projection) or TC? TC is more of a man than you’ll ever be.
As for Shakespeare, he’s only good if he mentions chess. Let me keyword search CHESS here: http://www.opensourceshakespeare.org/search/search-results.php
[Here PROSPERO discovers FERDINAND and MIRANDA] playing at chess]
Genius!!
My guess is that Cowen takes far more satisfaction and meaning from life than Trump does. Trump is one of the saddest and most pathetic men to ever sit in the White House. It is also no great achievement to sleep with and marry escorts, other than the fact that you need a lot of money to do that.
You’re projecting,
“Trump is one of the saddest and most pathetic men to ever sit in the White House”. At least he’s not reduced to shagging his slaves.
“Created a TV show you could never do. Had women who would never want you.”
Those are American standards for choosing the leader of the Free World. Sad.
Completely sad and pathetic distractions, yes. But these distractions will have to make do til we find serious ones.
So that is what America has become… a frightened mob in search of a TV star to lead it. It used to be the land of Wshington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Eisenhower.
So that is what America has become… a frightened mob in search of a TV star to lead it. It used to be the land of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Eisenhower.
You’re correct, Iago!
HRH Hillary (It was her turn!) promised to give us eight more years of Obama. With that threat, who would have thought she could lose? She spent $1 billion saying Trump is bad and “Vote for me you inbred racists idiots!” She could have made a pile and burned $1 billion.
A blind man, but not the academy and media, might have noticed that during Obama’s eight, horror years, the GOP won 62 House seats and 10 Senate seats.
It wasn’t Trump’s election to win. It was Hillary’s to lose. And, lose it she did. She plucked defeat out of the maws of victory.
Now, you’re qualified to pass judgment on the “Leader of the Free World”, down there in the fever swamps, what say you about our four referenda on “Trump” that the Republicans won – snatching victory from the idiot liberals (redundant).
In conclusion, everything spewing from the academy and media is bull shit.
He means fool in the sense that he is willing to speak truth to power, not that he is stupid. A court jester.
That being said, it is unlikely that President Trump will make as many brutally irreparable mistakes as his most analogous forerunners, Eisenhower and Roosevelt. Well Eisenhower was not all that Shakespearean, Roosevelt neither. Maybe Lincoln was – and compared to Lincoln, there is almost no chance President Trump will not be seen in the future as, comparatively, an angel of peace and light, in the long run. (Actually there was nothing Shakespearean about Lincoln. Sad, but true, but I recognize some people disagree and I may be wrong).
Also, love is not a wild card, according to Shakespeare. “Love is a fixed mark…”
I’m curious – what were some of either Roosevelt’s or Eisenhower’s ‘brutally irreparable mistakes’? The Nazis and Soviets remain firmly planted in history’s ash heap, and the U.S. is still pre-eminent in a way that those who grew up under Roosevelt or Eisenhower would recognize.
“I see Obama as not a ruler but rather akin to the various fools, jesters or, in the case of Lear, the character of Edgar, who appears before the king in disguise and warns him of his enemies.”
I don’t think Obama was ignorant, I think he consciously chose to reject all of America’s most cherished and long-held values. Likewise, I think Lois Lerner knew exactly what she was doing when she tried to weaponize the IRS.
Turkey is not bird-brained!
Don’t forget Obama’s other major accomplishments – he gave birth to ISIS and enabled Iran!
What a great man, and he is not even a fool!
“he gave birth to ISIS”
ISIS is the successor organization of al Qaeda in Iraq, which has been around since 2005.
Most recent additions to Obama’s legacy: Congresswoman Handel from GA Sixth District. The Norkers killed Otto Warmbier.
Mean-spirited crap. The NYT/academic crowd will approve. Eat anywhere good lately, Tyler?
I should elaborate. Remember when MRU did videos about the crippling growth of bureaucracy and regulation?
Now there’s a guy willing to wield the knife, and all we get is acceptance of the easy and popular premise that Trump is a flailing buffoon.
Will Trump generally be efficacious and for the better? I don’t know. But the game has just begun and already here come the white flags and wails of regret.
‘acceptance of the easy and popular premise that Trump is a flailing buffoon’
This is much like accepting the easy and popular premise that the Earth is round, even if a few people still seemingly consider such a premise incorrect.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDeC5ifgTM4
I expect “Out, damned spot” with a gender bent twist to make an appearance.
Snowflakes, keep reading below fool and you’ll get to this:
“The king or leader cannot play victim for very long, and is obliged, one way or another, to find a way to climb out of that role.”
Jews have been successful at playing the victim role while also being the most successful ethic group in America, so I’m not so sure that quote is true.
Jews are another story.
Trump as a victim is a new persona on display. The rest of his life his public face was closer the guy who shaved Vince McMahon on Wrestlemania 23.
Neither “Falstaff” nor “Alazon” are mentioned in this thread.
“Has anyone told Donald Trump that he runs the government?”
” To be, or not to be- that is the question:
The insolence of office,————“