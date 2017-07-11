North Korea strategies: how scared should you be?

Here is a good Tobin Harshaw interview with Jeffrey Lewis, here is one good bit, scary in more than one regard:
Nuclear-armed missiles are a 1950s-era technology.
And:
Well, there is a difference between the range the missile demonstrated last week, which was about 4,000 miles, and what the simulations we do at the Middlebury Institute suggest the missile may be capable of. My colleages, along with David Wright at the Union of Concerned Scientists, looked very closely at the launch of a new intermediate-range missile in May, as well as this one, trying to measure the missile and model its performance. It seems to me the North Korea cut the engines a bit early here, possibly so they did not overfly Japan. But they have been very clear their targets are in the continental U.S. — the Pacific Fleet in San Diego, Washington, and lately New York City — not Alaska. And our initial modeling of this missile suggests that it should be able to deliver a nuclear-weapon sized payload to most, if not all, those places. We’re still modeling away though.
And:
I don’t think the North Koreans are going to deliberately start a nuclear war, but I think they might use those weapons if they thought a war was coming and they needed to get a jump on the U.S. and South Korea. And, despite the poor track record of decapitation strikes, the idea really frightens the North Koreans. But instead of making them behave, I suspect it will lead them to do things that I really don’t like, such as releasing nuclear weapons to lower level missile units.
Food for thought, the interview is interesting throughout.
Biological weapons are from the 1300s, by the way.
‘Abstract
On the basis of a 14th-century account by the Genoese Gabriele de’ Mussi, the Black Death is widely believed to have reached Europe from the Crimea as the result of a biological warfare attack. This is not only of great historical interest but also relevant to current efforts to evaluate the threat of military or terrorist use of biological weapons. Based on published translations of the de’ Mussi manuscript, other 14th-century accounts of the Black Death, and secondary scholarly literature, I conclude that the claim that biological warfare was used at Caffa is plausible and provides the best explanation of the entry of plague into the city. This theory is consistent with the technology of the times and with contemporary notions of disease causation; however, the entry of plague into Europe from the Crimea likely occurred independent of this event.’
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/8/9/01-0536_article
What the hell is so scary about it?
That the USA actually had an agreement in place to provide NK with a light water reactor, and access for its own N-inspectors within the country 15 yrs ago?
Or that it knew what PAK was doing with A.Q. Khan in the early ’80’s, but chose to turn away, as it used the ISI as a money vector to the Taliban?
Grow up.
South Korea has gone from one of the world’s poorest countries in the 1950s to one of the richest, not from natural resources but industry and trade. That same capacity slumbers in the north.
Decapitate the regime in Pyongyang, and eliminate the risk they pose.
Do not occupy the country.
Do not unify with the south, but establish a multi-decade Marshall-esque Plan to redevelop the north.
Include a promised referendum for unification to be put to the public only when/if economic parity with the south is reached.