Are the people in Middletown, Ohio “killers”?

As their budgets strain, communities have begun questioning how much money and effort they should be spending to deal with overdoses, especially in cases involving people who have taken near-fatal overdoses multiple times. State and local officials say it might be time for “tough love”: pushing soaring medical costs onto drug abusers or even limiting how many times first responders can save an individual’s life.
“It’s not that I don’t want to treat overdose victims, it’s that the city cannot afford to treat overdose victims,” said Middletown Council Member Daniel Picard, noting this industrial town in northern Butler County might have to raise taxes in response to the crisis.
Often, the only thing separating whether an overdose victim goes to the hospital instead of the morgue is a dose of naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, a medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.
Two doses of an injectable form of naloxone, Evzio, cost $4,500, up from $690 in 2014. The price of other forms of the drug, including the nasally administered Narcan, typically range from $70 to $150 per dose, officials say.
…Here in Ohio, first responders say it’s not uncommon for overdose victims to have previously been revived with naloxone at least a half-dozen times.
…Picard, the council member, has proposed a controversial three-strikes policy in which first responders wouldn’t administer Narcan to repeated overdose victims.
Here is the Tim Craig at WaPo story. I do not know what is the proper response to such opioid cases, or how much money should be spent. I do know that somewhere, somehow a line has to be drawn. And if you are reading a discussion of health care policy that does not acknowledge such a line, and set out possible standards for it, beware of sophistry and illusion.
In the story it mentions that a large majority of overdoses are 1st time overdoses, so the law wouldn’t apply to them-so the proposed law isn’t going to save them much. Perhaps what they need is the ability to import generic naloxone at a fraction of the cost.
Protecting the extraordinary rents of pharma cos over saving lives of ordinary Americans is what makes libertarianism such a popular credo in American politics. +1 for authorising generic naloxone asap.
Ordinary Americans that overdose on heroin multiple times a year…
Exactly, pharma profit is much more important!
The drug obviously is generic. Some asshole must own a patent on a delivery device.
Curse those dastardly libertarians and their reverence for highly regulated monopoly medical products and services!
+1, a tough love approach would work better.
Contrary to common myth, withdrawal from opioid addiction is not any worse than having the flu. The indulgent attitude has, by promoting continued use, probably killed a lot more people than it has saved.
Actually, even on its own standalone merit, the idea that the county can save money by letting overdosing addicts die, seems questionable. What costs occur after death? How much will be spent on fostercare as an example?
Rent seeking in the USA – JFC
India
Trade Name Nalox
Manufacturer Samarth Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
Unit 400mcg
Type Injection
Quantity 1ml
Price Rupee 78
Why stop there.
If you have a kitchen fire, and it was your fault, the firemen should not risk their life to save you.
If you drive too fast and fall in a ravine, and are in danger of being swept away and drown in the stream, too bad for you.
If you get drunk and you…well, you would never get drunk, so that example of someone rescuing you or taking you to the hospital in an ambulance isn’t relevant.
What if you’ve already “accidentally” set four kitchen fires this year?
And each time the renovation makes it nicer.
There are four things that limit addictions.
1. societal pressure. Religious, legal, economic.
2. fear. You take this you may die, or you will end up like those lowlifes.
3. High price, unavailability. More available intoxicants become the first choice.
4. Personal choice. I like my brain, and dislike the buzz from intoxicants, even when medically required.
So you take away the first three, and you are left with however many people in your population fit in #4.
In the 90’s the reality here was that if you needed medical care you would wait for months. Cancer? Make an appointment with a specialist and you were lucky to see them in two months time. But if you needed a needle to inject an illicit drug into your arm, someone would deliver it to you wherever you were for free.
The result was a decade of Conservative governments.
If as someone says, the choice is between cardiac care and overdose drugs, the people paying for it will choose cardiac care.
What if you got drunk more than once in your lifetime.
By the way, if you keep having kitchen fires, you keep paying to get a new kitchen. I thought I was making a point about social insurance and common usage of reserve resources but I guess some missed the point.
Maybe we should have a court determine, in advance, whether you get to use these resources. You get an attorney, the city gets an attorney, just to assure due process. We’ll give you appeal rights before we kick you out of society.
As an attorney, this will be good for business.
“By the way, if you keep having kitchen fires, you keep paying to get a new kitchen”
The insurance company will certainly rebuild your kitchen 4 times a year. Wait, maybe not, which is exactly what we are talking about.
For an attorney you are either significantly more clueless than normal, or the exact right amount of disingenuous.
Governments will spend hundreds of millions on an overpass to save a handful of lives. Billions per life fighting terrorism.
Sure there’s a line. But that line is normally seven or eight figures, not five.
…Government already spent Trillion$ on its “War on Drugs” — with no success whatsoever… and hugely destructive effects on American society
do you detect any problem at all with the social mechanism of letting politicians make such big decisions for us ??
“with no success whatsoever”
Really, you think no one was ever deterred from using drugs by the illegality and the cost caused by the illegality?
That’s a funny definition of success.
Certainly, some people have been deterred. But others have been encouraged.
By putting the police and law in on drug policy, those who want to rebel end up taking drugs, as that is an easy way to do it. Once they are on the other side of the law, they often end up completely outside the system, where they are a detriment to society.
The war on drugs marginalises people and pushes them into organised crime. It increases the health cost of drugs because they are done in unsanitary conditions, while not effectively reducing usage.
It was a miserable failure on every count.
Though, yes, it did dissuade some people from doing drugs.
You are using governments as a generic term. The spending you’re describing is mostly federal. The article deals with local governments, with much smaller budgets.
At $70-$150 a dose, the Naxalone has to be, by far, the cheapest part of the emergency response (far cheaper than the personnel costs, in particular). This is not an amount of money that should be leading to a ‘When is it OK to just let them die?’ conversation.
The personnel costs whether they’re out on call or sitting around the firehouse washing trucks. If they have to add EMT’s to meet the increased demands from overdoses, that’s a different story. The article doesn’t mention that however.
Injectible naxalone is surely no longer under patent. (it was common and had been in use for many years when I worked in a hospital pharmacy 20+ year ago.) it’s also not drug without a good market. (Even it’s use in hospitals is not trivial.). So, there is no reason for it to be so expensive. Why is the domestic market not working here?
Few of you are debating the matter at hand, instead preferring straw men. Read Schelling (1968); he was a Democrat by the way. Then get back to me.
Maybe some are strawmen Tyler, but the most charitable reading of your post just comes off as you making an awkward point. It’s certainly true that cost vs. benefit is always overlooked in these discussions, with people appealing to emotional principles instead. Okay fair. It’s just that in this case, of opioid overdoses, the one drug that instantly reverses it all and turns a sure death into a sure survival is pretty cheap. So it’s an interesting point to make, or at least an interesting time to bring it up. If there is anything unequivocally clear in our emergency costs, it’s that nalaxone is worth the cost.
A more interesting point might be that nalaxone is often a restricted drug, so addicts cannot administer it to each other, requiring EMT time instead.
It may be an interesting question in the abstract but Matt above gets it right: Naloxone is yet another generic drug that was patented more than 50 years ago but whose price continues to increase because of the difficulty of introducing cheaper competitors into the market. The government of Alberta in Canada is able to supply take-home Naloxone kits at a cost to itself of only $27: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/naloxone-kits-fentanyl-overdose-province-1.3451860
As we’ve discovered, it doesn’t help if a drug is off-patent if there’s only one licensed manufacturer in the U.S. and imports are banned. The ethically challenged single-source manufacturer can calibrate how much public outrage they’re willing to brazen out and charge accordingly. No other manufacturer is going to go through the costly process of getting FDA approval to manufacture the drug when, as soon as they do, the existing company will simply drop the price back down and deny the new entrant the profits needed to pay back the cost of setting up production. And since everybody knows this, there won’t be any new entrants.
No one cares who was a Democrat. Tyler this post echoes the Bloomberg post from your pal McMegan about the Grenville fire. Handwringing and moralizing about abstract trade offs without looking into whether these specific costs are all that significant. Do any of you libertarians intend to ever have real political influence for your ideas or are you content to write impotent posts online forever? Because your type consistently picks the stupidest grounds on which to fight your battles.
Whatever you think maybe should be done with the drug price, isn’t being done. And still the local government must choose, and the point remains that they are over-strained and unable or at least unwilling to meet the obligations you all think they should bear. I ask a question: are they killers? It is a genuine question. Must we always invest more in cardio rescue units, at all margins? It would indeed save some lives. Natasha makes sense, but most of these responses remain weak. It’s not about whether some particular political point of view wishes to have impact, it is about figuring out the right answer to dilemmas like this.
“It’s not about whether some particular political point of view wishes to have impact, it is about figuring out the right answer to dilemmas like this.”
It is most certainly is about “some particular political point of view” and that’s exactly how you framed the issue — you focused on the political entity of Middletown Ohio and the ‘state & local officials’ who are dealing with this decision. Whatever outcome results, it will most assuredly be a “political” decision.
Government policies and decisions are everywhere & always “political”… based upon who exercises the most power in any specific situation.
The notion that government politicians & bureaucrats objectively ‘figure out the right answer to dilemmas like this’ is absurd (…that’s the Ross Perot view of practical government).
“I ask a question: are they killers? It is a genuine question.”
Is it? Like I’ve said many times before the whole “hey there are costs we need to think about” argument is completely banal. Since municipal governments also don’t fund emergency rooms on every corner are they killers? I mean that might save lives. I think they should administer the treatment and maybe send a bill for after the 2nd or so times. I know that in Canada, despite having universal coverage, they still bill nominal amounts for things such as emergency response to reduce abuses. But then again this whole question just boils down to “should a city keep paying for X even though it can’t afford to pay for X any more?” Well gee I guess not….but what’s so insightful about that question?
The thing is, whatever outrage there is about this decision isn’t really about this decision, it’s an outrage over the entire crisis – which I know you want to blame on bad morals which have seemingly sprouted out of nowhere. If you are upset that people are not discussing this specific municipal decision ceterus paribus in an academic way…well you’re on the internet I don’t know what you expect. What this is really about is the ridiculous situation we are now in where we need to accept that huge swaths of the country are simply going to be routinely ODing on opiods and are we either going to ultimately have federal funding to treat these people or we just go through a process where large swaths of the country drop dead. Was this the unwritten chapter in Average is Over?
It’s the trolley car problem politicians hate most – whom shall we not save. And it’s about to get much more intractable. For decades the question could be sidestepped in the healthcare context. Disease response to an intervention was analogized to the variable response of barley plants to a fertilizer and all the faces of the sick were blurred into a single, faceless, average patient. For a new treatment to be approved Mr. Average under the new treatment must fare notably better overall (e.g. adverse event rates no worse than usual) than Mr. Average under the old treatment. This arrangement allowed for economies of scale even for rare illnesses since almost everyone with the disease would henceforth be given the new treatment. And that kept drug prices down from being even higher than they are.
But consider the future rapidly approaching in which politicians can no longer pretend that people and their afflictions are like Guiness’ barley crops. There are immune therapies coming in which bone marrow is harvested by one group, separated by another, analyzed by a third, a new cell surface marker is proposed by a fourth, the code is engineered by a fifth, attached to the patient’s T cells by a sixth and shipped back and infused by the first, who then harvests more marrow after a month and ships it off to the second who … Even if all the people involved work for minimum wage, and all the expensive gene chips, IHC antigens and … that are used just once are sold at cost the price will still be very high. And obviously there can never be a generic version.
Now imagine that opioid addiction is a disease and that it too is just a category for what is a constellation of individuals with similar symptoms but unique causal pathways requiring the creation and continued modulation of a patient-specific biologic. At some point even the most hardened progressive politician is going to come to the realization that scarcity will force him to decide whom, specifically, will die. And he’ll have to have an argument why. That’s when he’ll get out of the trolley car game (but he’ll take satisfaction from having gotten away with his Kobayashi Maru hack as long as he did).
Cost/Benefit is the most important part of policy making, not your feelings.
Yeah of course no one is denying the importance of cost benefit analysis you Clown but the point is utterly utterly banal.
I disagree. This pisses off the kind of people who would never vote for any libertarianish candidate: the snowflakes and the SJWs. Would it piss off the proles? Don’t think so. They are libertarianism’s real problem. It’s absolutely correct that libertarians are cursed to “write impotent posts online forever,” but for a completely different reason.
The real economics here is (1) that horizontal fiscal externalities make it hard for local areas to raise significant funds. The federal government should be riaising the tax revenue for this and then sending it down to the states. The money in the senate bill seems to be a move in that direction. (2) ODing has no external costs–if any maybe positive since you save on future Medicare/acid and SS spending. Emergency revival services should presumably be privately provided and paid for but with Pigouvian tax to correct for fiscal externalities. (3) You would have an obvious potential adverse selection problem when selling OD revival insurance so… that gets you back to mandates or public provision. Ugh.
Draw the line for opiate overdoses in the same place you draw the line for heart attacks.
Vancouver has safe injection sites and an active harm reduction program for addicts, and is seeing the deaths from overdose increase dramatically.
Is the availability and common use of Naxalone seen a corresponding increase in overdose deaths?
@derek: Cue to the GMU professor who advocated putting a sharp dagger in the center of an automobile steering wheel, to promote safer driving, think about it! And think about it: a one legged stool in a nitroglycerine factory that requires concentration to keep from slipping off; one false move from an inattentive, lazy factory worker and it’s all over for everybody in the factory, no dosing off! And think about IT: an information technology specialist with a vial of nitroglycerine wrapped around their neck, along with concomitant hammer attached to vial and chain, and one rude response to a customer could lead to an altercation involving hammer, vial and neck in a most vile manner, talk about losing one’s head and blowing one’s top!
This is what America has become. People’s desperation and disillusionment with their leaders is so big, the richest and most powerful government in the world can not deal anymore with the droves of people tryingnto end the pain.
My aunt has responsibility for ensuring that nuisance / hoax callers for ambulance services are cut off from service in one (rural) region of England.
It’s not so much the ‘cost’ in pounds, but rather the opportunity cost. There are often more calls than there are ambulances available.
Admittedly they aren’t usually in acute danger when they call, but they do lose the ability to make real requests in the future.
“Two doses of an injectable form of naloxone, Evzio, cost $4,500… The price of other forms of the drug, including the nasally administered Narcan, typically range from $70 to $150 per dose, officials say.”
So only authorize the use of the nasally administered form. Isn’t that the same solution to high health care costs that advocates of single-payer propose…i.e., “death panels”?
@ Bill – So is there no personal responsibility line anywhere? I’m not sure if it’s the third irresponsible, same action or the tenth, but without some line it’s simply irresponsible to every other taxpayer. As this country grows more socialist and more govt heavy, there becomes more responsibility on realizing hey tax spending is the collective of all taxpayers, and compromises have to be made in how he govt spends its money. Otherwise, you eventually wind up in a Venezuela like situation, where there’s no more other people’s money to spend.
I’ve called 911 several times over the last decade. Typically, 10+ men show up 20 minutes later with 2 fire trucks and an ambulance, regardless of whether those resources are appropriate to the situation. If someone takes a ride in the ambulance (which they push even when not very appropriate), they bill you $500-$2000 to pay for the excesses (frequently not covered by insurance).
I do agree that a line needs to be drawn somewhere, but this sounds especially horrible when emergency services tend to throw away so much money anyway.
To be clear, when I say that “I agree that a line needs to be drawn somewhere” I’m not necessarily agreeing that the line is anywhere near a few thousand dollars of a drug.
Presumably, they send the extra vehicles and manpower because they are available and not needed in more urgent situations. Like the military, it makes sense for first responding agencies to be staffed to deal with catastrophies — ideally paid for through taxation rather than “billing” people — which means they will have excess vehicles and people around a lot of the time. Some local fire departments rely on volunteers to get around this problem but you need highly trained people for medical emergencies or worst case scenarios.
This is where the distinction between average cost and marginal cost comes into play. The marginal cost of sending a few extra salaried employees who would otherwise be sitting around reading the newspaper is $0 and the marginal cost of an extra vehicle or two is a few dollars.
Yes, they are killers and their murder weapon is complacency and a lack of imagination.
In Western Europe we do not have a system to leads to some local council having to ponder, let alone decide on, such an issue. Yet our health care is better and cheaper and in discussions of our health care policy, the issue of the monetary line hardly comes up. When it does come up and some number is mentioned, most people are fine with it, acknowledging it just makes sense and the number of reports of people that feel they were unjustly cut off of medical care are so low that we are probably erring on the ‘spend a bit more’ side of caution.
You are being distracted with these ethical conondrums. The fact that this conundrum comes up at all is the problem.
Isn’t the goal of the Senate healthcare bill to push even more of these decisions down to a lower level, for “cost savings?”
I’m a single payer supporter but I dispute this notion that “the issue of the monetary line hardly comes up.” Of course it does, it has to. Is the government, or the private hospital paid by the government, going to pay for this expensive new machine? It may save lives. If a new medication is developed, does the ambulance stock it? These questions have to come up.
The big bills are for the patented delivery mechanisms. The patents on the drug itself ran out long ago. The generics run about $5.00 per dose.
I wish the Republicans would start mentioning “rationing” in the AHCA debate. “Death panel” has a nice ring, too.
I see an estimate of $450 per QALY from Narcan. The point at which a US drug is considered cost effective is $500,000 per QALY. So this is not even a close decision and perhaps you should consider why you think it is.
One can disagree about where the finding for the narcan should come from but not whether or not it is worthwhile to provide.
You might also have some fruitful discussion with a colleague about the issue. http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2009/06/the-value-of-life-and-the-value-of-health-care.html
Obviously, if someone is drowning, there is no obligation to jump into the water yourself especially if you are not a well trained strong swimmer. However, if saving a life requires a minor and low risk undertaking, then I do think it should be done. We actually do often use well trained strong swimmers as life guards in a variety of venues. Shouldn’t society place a high value on human life even on the lives of people who are distasteful such as opiate users? The alternative would be to have some rating on individuals that would specify how much we are willing to spend on their safety. If the alternative is the preferred option, I would place a low value on people who talk on their phones in the checkout line at the supermarket.
I thought the trade-off for drug legalization was that you don’t get to socialize your expensive, destructive habit on the rest of us.
Which of the drugs mentioned as causing overdoses is legal? Or was this a hypothetical question not germane to the post?
“Two doses of an injectable form of naloxone, Evzio, cost $4,500, up from $690 in 2014. The price of other forms of the drug, including the nasally administered Narcan, typically range from $70 to $150 per dose, officials say.”
It’s important to note these prices are what *AMERICANS* pay for the drug. Every other country pays fractions of a percent of that amount (India, for example, pays ~$1.50).
It’s indicative of Professor Cowen’s morality, or lack thereof, that line he proposes drawing is one of human lives, rather than pharma profits, as the most obvious solution would be “allow the purchase of imported drugs.” The idea that a drug costs X in country A, and costs .0001x in Country B, reeks of market inefficiency.
1. Allow importation
2. Emulate Portugal
3. Focus more on allowing people with real pain to get the treatment that actually helps them
It’s very rare in a rich country like the U.S. to find any individual thing we absolutely can’t afford. So saying “a line must be drawn” implies a hard constraint that doesn’t actually exist. We can afford naloxone. The question is whether we chose to buy naloxone instead of using that money for other priorities.
Saying “we don’t chose to pay for life saving overdoe medication so we can have lower taxes, or higher education spending” is a more appropriate framing of the tradeoffs that must be made. Saying “we can’t afford it” is a cop-out that avoids the appearance of any such tradeoffs being made.
It would probably be easier and cheaper to set up communities in rural areas where diamorphine is administered by medical professionals. People would be able to check-in at will but not check-out until they are clean. It would be a mix of a minimum security prison and a dope house but with clean drugs and (minimal) medical care. I’m sure that this would be way cheaper and would offer more dignity than the current drug enforcement framework.
This would have a lot of secondary and tertiary effects on property crime rates, property values, cost of border enforcement, etc. Not exactly a total decriminalization.
BTW I live an hour northeast of Middletown, OH and lots of people agree with Daniel Picard. I feel like lots of the commentators who are throwing consternation at Tyler don’t really understand the cartoonish level of the epidemic and how fed up normal citizens are. Picard’s proposal is definitely extremely controversial in Ohio though.
Wouldn’t “tough love” also apply to locking them up in a mental/rehab institution? The stated costs of “Half a dozen overdoses” are around 27.000$ – which would perfectly cover a couple of months in such a facility.
Yes, I know.. liberty, laws, destroying yourself isn’t illegal, human rights yada yada. Look, morally the burden is on us to get out that comfort zone where we keep telling ourselves that overdosing to death is a decision of free will. How much free will is there left in a junkie? And how much of his mental illness has been around _before_ his addiction (and thus being the reason for it)?
I guess the point I’m willing to make is, that it is better ethics to take liberty (e.g. medication by force) away from insane people as long as your goal is to enable them to have it back later.
It’s funny how cost/benefit analysis never considers the benefits of rehabilitation as an alternative, and how the benefits of rehabilitation extend over a lifetime.
Last evening we had a couple over at our house who had studied the Norwegian rehabilitation and incarceration system, where, if you are incarcerated you get trained for a job. Recidivism rates are low.
So, in the cost benefit analysis, consider the costs and benefits over a lifetime, and don’t assume the job ends with a can of Narcan. Maybe it tells you something if you ignore the problem, and treat only the incident, that the costs relative to the benefits of alternative programs will be lower than if you address the problem and work on rehab. Of course, it could come out that the can of Narcan is cheaper, and maybe is, than other solutions that address the problems, which is why they probably only offer Narcan.
http://www.businessinsider.com/why-norways-prison-system-is-so-successful-2014-12
Here’s an idea: use of heroin or unprescribed use of prescription opioids is a crime, so give them the drugs and then punish them for the crime. Give them two weeks in jail, just enough time for the (not worse than the flu) withdrawal symptoms to work their magic.
But, I sense that, because “muh mass incarceration,” that is unthinkable, for both the libertarianish like Cowen and the snowflakes. That spending two weeks in prison would be preferable to possible death does not much matter to them.
With other drug problems has this been approach been successful at reducing usage?
Tangential to Cowen’s point, but one wonders how many of those overdoses are due to the inconsistency of the drugs used? If I’m accustomed to injecting white powder that’s 3% active ingredient and the rest milk sugar and floor sweepings, then I’ll plan my dose accordingly; and that means that when I happen to get a batch from an honest supplier, I’ll unwittingly take far too much.
This is a point in favor of legalization. When I buy a bottle of booze, I know just what I’m getting; I can trust the greedy corporation that manufactures the stuff to sell a consistent product, so that I know just how much EtOH I’m getting in a glass. Similarly, if I were buying my opiates and opioids from Altria or Brown-Forman, I’d know how much active ingredient I was getting, and could confidently adjust my dose to get the effect I wanted without risk of OD’ing.
As with the devil quoting scripture for his own purpose, one can also cite Schelling for another purpose as well.
Take the phrase “Opiod Epidemic”. Now, consider the words “tipping point” and epidemic and you’ll understand what I mean. Opiod users might be the persons that “infect” or persuade others to use the same release mechanism. This expansion of use causes new recruits to recruit others, leading to the epidemic. A tipping point.
If you’ve read Schelling, you know the word phrase “tipping point”, and if you know cost/benefit analysis you also know that you don’t just look at one interdiction (and its costs) while ignoring the failure to interdict and correct without considering the costs of others of adopting the same conduct from their interaction with the infected individual.
I am sure that the costs of interdicting one ebola victim is quite high. We spend money to correct, detect, and prevent…not because of one individual, but because of the effect on many others was well.
By the way, re Tyler’s comment on emotions, just remember: humans evolved with emotions and they serve a purpose to protect the species. Curiously, we did not evolve into an emotionless Dr. Spock.
Better solution: spike all drugs in the cities, towns and rural areas with fentanyl, and just kill them all off
From the article, Middletown OH has responded to about 600 OD calls for 2017 so far. So let’s call it 1,200 per year.
Wikipedia says there’s about 49K people in Middletown. Let’s say on average you need two doses to revive someone. Injectable that’s $9K but the cheaper nose version that would only be $140. So for the year that cost is maybe $168,000 to $10,800,000. From https://middletownoh.opengov.com/transparency#/2520/accountType=revenuesVersusExpenses&breakdown=types¤tYearAmount=cumulative¤tYearPeriod=years&graph=bar&legendSort=desc&month=5&proration=true&saved_view=null&selection=15E8C538AF619ABE85CD6D21A4AEC0E9&fiscal_start=earliest&fiscal_end=latest it appears the city budget is around $125M per year.
Few factors though:
1. You can bill people for medication used on an emergency call. More opioid abusers than you’d think have insurance.
2. Medicaid/care patients means that some of this cost is tapped to state and federal budgets.
3. You can place a psych hold on someone if he appears to be a danger to himself or others….overdose would qualify.
3. a. Results based health care compensation. Pay for rehab of those revived. Compensation like this: $1000 base. If patient does not need another OD treatment for the next 12 months, $9000 more. If patient gets a job and holds it for 6 months after treatment, an additional $2500 to rehab place and $2500 to patient.
“Here is the Tim Craig at WaPo story. I do not know what is the proper response to such opioid cases, or how much money should be spent. I do know that somewhere, somehow a line has to be drawn”
Well not really. We could afford, if we had too, a person who insisted on overdosing every other day. Is it optimal? No of course not but the idea that we cannot afford $70 per dose OD drugs is absurd. I guarantee the drugs kept for heart attack and stroke victims that enter the ER don’t even begin at $70 per dose.