The political economy of American independence

Here is a new revision of a paper by Sebastian Galiani and Gustavo Torrens:
Why did the most prosperous colonies in the British Empire mount a rebellion? Even more puzzling, why didn’t the British agree to have American representation in Parliament and quickly settle the dispute peacefully? At first glance, it would appear that a deal could have been reached to share the costs of the global public goods provided by the Empire in exchange for political power and representation for the colonies. (At least, this was the view of men of the time such as Lord Chapman, Thomas Pownall and Adam Smith). We argue, however, that the incumbent government in Great Britain, controlled by the landed gentry, feared that allowing Americans to be represented in Parliament would undermine the position of the dominant coalition, strengthen the incipient democratic movement, and intensify social pressures for the reform of a political system based on land ownership. Since American elites could not credibly commit to refuse to form a coalition with the British opposition, the only realistic options were to maintain the original colonial status or fight a full-scale war of independence.
Happy Fourth of July!
p.s. they are not going to make Puerto Rico a state either.
It would be interesting to see it put to the question, though, if the Puerto Ricans were to vote strongly in a referendum for statehood. My guess is that the Republicans would try to delay it forever, and Democrats would then admit it once they get back into power.
The American colonists were likely to cause Westminster no end of trouble, both with Indian tribes in North America and with the balance of power back home in Europe. The Americans tended to be talented, aggressive, and confident that whatever trouble they stirred up for Europe would work out to their benefit in America.
In 1754, a 23-year-old American named George Washington had helped plunge Britain into the Seven Years War by getting into a firefight with the French near present day Pittsburgh. By 1760, the most famous American, Ben Franklin, was already explaining that whichever power ruled the American Midwest would dominate the world in the 20th Century.
Americans expected the British Empire to rule the world, but they expected their descendants to rule the British Empire. The Americans would have been to the British Empire what the British were to the Concert of Europe: the offshore islanders who use their geographically privileged position to stir up trouble.
As it turned out, the Americans instead brought down their new friends in the French monarchy.
“Why did the most prosperous colonies in the British Empire mount a rebellion?”
Why did the Civil Rights movement occur in the 1960s, *after* significant economic growth and broad-based prosperity in the US? Perhaps you need to get above a certain subsistence level to worry about more complicated things like proper political representation?
Didn’t 1984 predict this? A proper controlling totalitarian government will generate not surplus but poverty for its subjects, to keep people’s minds occupied by constant shortage and not leave them time to think of rebellion.
“Even more puzzling, why didn’t the British agree to have American representation in Parliament and quickly settle the dispute peacefully?”
I think they underestimate cognitive dissonance strategies– it’s much easier to subjugate people if you convince yourself that they actually aren’t people– if you legitimately don’t believe ‘colonists’ and ‘natives’ are equally human and deserving of equal representation. This applies to all sorts of things– it’s easier to lie if you believe the lie yourself.