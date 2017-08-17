What should I ask Mary Roach?

I will be doing a Conversation with Tyler with her. On the off chance you don’t already know, here is a brief Wikipedia summary of her work:
Mary Roach is an American author, specializing in popular science and humor.[1] As of 2016, she has published seven books,: Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers (2003), Spook: Science Tackles the Afterlife (2005) (published in some markets as Six Feet Over: Adventures in the Afterlife), Bonk: The Curious Coupling of Science and Sex (2008), Packing for Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void (2010), My Planet: Finding Humor in the Oddest Places, Gulp: Adventures on the Alimentary Canal (2013), and Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War (2016).
But there is much more to her than that. Here is the full Wikipedia page. Here is her own home page.
So what should I ask? I thank you in advance for your inspiration.
Colons: how essential are they, really?
Just try going #2 without one
May we see the ultrasounds? Please.
What do most ordinary people know that many scientists don’t?