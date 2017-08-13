Charter cities in Honduras update

The Economist has a lengthy and very informative article on this, here is one bit:
Another candidate to be the first ZEDE is a public-private partnership with Canadian investors to create an “energy district” in Olancho department, where wood would be harvested for fuel. The ZEDE itself would be confined at first to a 1.6 square km (0.6 square mile) patch, which will be occupied by a power station. But it could eventually expand to an area covering 8% of Honduras’s territory and including 380,000 people. HOI, a Christian NGO based in the United States, is to provide health care and education from the outset in this “area of influence”.
…Even now, just how ZEDEs will work is a matter of argument among their supporters. The law places effective control in the hands of investors and a “technical secretary” who will administer each zone (and must be a Honduran citizen). They are answerable to an independent “commission for best practices” (CAMP). Civil and criminal cases will be adjudicated by special ZEDE courts, though it is not clear whether each zone will have its own or whether they will join a single parallel system. They could employ foreign judges to hear civil and criminal cases, just as Honduran football teams hire foreign players, suggests Mr Díaz. A “tribunal of individual rights”, guided by international conventions, will protect residents. Its decisions can be appealed to international courts.
But this governance structure is not settled; participants do not agree on what has been decided or even on who is part of it. The original CAMP, appointed by Mr Lobo, had 21 members, including Grover Norquist, an American anti-tax campaigner, Richard Rahn, then of the libertarian Cato Institute in Washington, DC, and Mark Klugmann, a former speechwriter for Ronald Reagan. This body met just once, in March 2015, on the resort island of Roatán.
In short, the prognosis is still unclear, which I take to be bad news. In any case, there is much more at the link.
Honduras is a horrible country with a long tradition of gangster governments. It makes Mexico look like Norway.
Do you really think you can morally insulate yourself from the power structure? Why have anything to do with Honduras if you weren’t born there?
Because, as Romer told me at the beginnings, only desperate countries do desperate things. Obviously, everybody would feel much more secure if they could install a Zede in a small, uninhabitated piece of Canada, Australia or Finland. But those countries do not have the need to do it (yet), even with their relatively low nationalism, the experiment would simply not justify the political backlash. Unfortunately, those of us who want to find a small piece of land to create a real free community, based on market and not politics, have to look to more exotic (and dangerous) places.
And I don’t understand the reference of “insulating ourselves from the political structure”. In my case, if I could, I would forbid the entrance to the Zede to any politicians, Hondureñan or from other countries. Unfortunately, the Zede law prevents me to do it with Hondureñans, but at the very minimum they will have to follow the rules of the Zede as everybody.
And who enjoys the theoretical monopoly of violence within the Zede?
(In Honduras in reality of course there’s little in the way of a monopoly on violence, but help me understand how it is supposed to work just in theory, much less in reality.)
Here I talk about the private Zedes, I don’t know much about those sponsored by governmental entities. The framework legislation should be the same, but I am sure a lot of special exceptions would apply to those.
Hondureñan police cannot enter the Zede territory. Security has to be provided by the owner of the Zede. Only defense against foreign aggression is supposed to be provided by the State of Honduras, and for the service the Zede has to pay to the central government 12% of total tax take (this is the only fee the sedes pay to the government). The legislative framework is chosen by the owner of the Zede, provided the Constitution and Honduras international treaties are respected. In civil issues most are choosing Anglo Saxon customary law, with Delaware legislation for commercial aspects. Also the penal code could be changed. The judiciary is chosen by the owner of the Zede, although the persons must be ratified by Honduras Supreme Court. In theory, also the prison system should be managed by the owners, although most want to find a way to outsource the service, either to specialized agency in a specific Zede, or even, who knows, with an agreement with the state of Honduras.
The big difference that the article does not make clear, is between the Zedes promoted by the government (or, unlikely, by municipalities) and those promoted by privates on private land. In the first case there are people already living in the land that can suddenly find themselves in another jurisdiction and might conceivably being exploited. But if the Zede is built on private land by privates, it only adds another option to the beleaguered citizens of Honduras. Nobody lives there anyway now, they will go only voluntarily, if they think they will be better off than in Honduras proper. Which is, by the way, a very low bar.
Also, the article might mislead people into thinking that Barbara Kolm is some type of white supremacist. She is absolutely not. She is the head of the Hayek Institute in Wien and a traditional classical-liberal, meaning that, contrary to TE, she is not Keynesian, interventionist and prohibitionist. I would guess that she could define herself as a bleeding-heart libertarian, in today political lingo.
‘I would guess that she could define herself as a bleeding-heart libertarian, in today political lingo.’
I’m sorry, but a member of the FPÖ does not generally fit your description. https://www.fpoe.at/artikel/barbara-kolm-ist-die-idealbesetzung-fuer-das-amt-des-rechnungshofpraesidenten/
I recognize that this web site is oriented to Americans, and that the distinctions of European politics is not something generally understood here. So no, I have absolutely no idea if Kolm is a white supremacist – however, she belongs to a party that is extremely comfortable being considered a welcoming political environment for people who are. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_Party_of_Austria#Heimat provides a bit of specific background (the article provides good information in general), though again, Americans are unlikely to pick up on how these terms are used in German speaking politics, and who identifies with them. Even the ‘an-Germanism’ aspect is difficult to get across, though one can note that one of the most famous pan-Germanists in the 20th century is still extremely well known.
I can’t read German, Prior, so I do not know what the fpoe piece says on Barbara. I am also too ignorant of politics in Austria to judge the FPO, apart from noting that it is becoming a mainstream party, in terms of voters.
I have the privilege to know Barbara, and in our discussions I never heard anything that could be interpreted as racist or statist. She has always been against the EU, but not as a reactionary answer to the increased competition of globalization, on the contrary, she sees (as I do) the EU as a supranational government that stifles competition in the most important of goods, governance.
Also, here is the link to the blog page of the Austrian economics center, one of the two think tanks that Barbara chairs: http://www.austriancenter.com. I frankly doubt that people like Alberto Mingardi or Robert Higgs would associate themselves with somebody with fascist ideology.
‘But it could eventually expand to an area covering 8% of Honduras’s territory and including 380,000 people.’
So, the Canadians have now decided that the term gringo should apply to them too?