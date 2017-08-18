Forget the Past: Statues Represent Who We Want To Be

That is the excellent title they gave to my latest Bloomberg column. The piece starts by offering a very simple theory of what statues are for, and then I shift to the perspective of a foreigner. Here is one bit:
Or consider the debates in Macedonia. The city of Skopje went on a major statue-building binge several years ago, both as fiscal policy and to cement national identity. One of the resulting disputes is whether those statues should emphasize the country’s ancient Greek connections (e.g., Alexander the Great) or the Slavic heritage (e.g., Saints Cyril and Methodius). It’s a strange debate to an outsider, yet to many Macedonians and some of their Greek neighbors (who wish to claim Alexander as their own), it is one of the most fraught issues of the day.
Again, you won’t get too far on this one by debating the life and times of Alexander, whether he led aggressive or defensive wars, or by asking how many slaves he owned. It’s better to focus on which political faction you wish to see assume more authority in Macedonia, and then work backward to figure out your preferred statues.
Similarly, if Macedonians were asked to evaluate the relative moralities of historic American leaders, I hope they would consider a similar approach. I don’t find it so fruitful to debate how much Robert E. Lee does or does not have in common with George Washington — arguably Washington was a traitor of sorts as well, against a relatively benign British ruler, and he fought against Native Americans and owned slaves. American treatment of Native Americans makes it hard to find many truly “good guys” from that period. Still, we can ask what role Washington statues play in today’s politics; few people are using them to lord over Native Americans.
So if you’re considering the worthiness of a particular statue, here are three pointers: Pretend you’re from some very distant foreign country and view the dispute through that more objective lens. Second, focus on the future, and third don’t be afraid to make some changes.
I don’t want to be Shi Huang Ti. Can we ship Martin-Luther-King-the-Merciless back to the Chinese contractor who carved it?
Paying American workers costs too much and would have killed thousands of American jobs!
The only way to create great high incomes jobs in America is to slash US labor costs.
The most terrifying thing I hear about statues in the DC area is from those who believe the National Mall is “complete” and no new monuments should be built there. These folks come out each time a new monument is proposed.
We should hope that American history is not yet over, that we will still produce many generations worth of heroes, and that these future heroes will require monuments. I hope the National Mall is one day as littered with monument as the Roman Forum.
+1, although they could always sub in the new heroes for the old.
We could rip out the guy who sent the Japanese-Americans to internment camps.
I was pro duck ramp, fwiw
Tyler entirely misses the key point of “government erected statues” versus “privately erected statues”. He very loosely uses the terms “we” and “public”… and pretentiously claims to present “general principles for public honors”.
Government should not be erecting public statues or memorials for any reason. That is not a government function in a free society.
Private citizens and private organizations are free to erect whatever statues/memorials they want, at their own expense.
“Public” statues/memorials are erected to express a specific point of view in hopes of influencing others.
If the “specific point of view” is the foundational ideology of the nation, in a nation built on ideology, then it would seem an appropriate function of government. If the function of government is to secure unalienable rights, then erecting memorials that reinforce the idea that the function of government is to secure unalienable rights would seem to help government perform the function of securing unalienable rights.
…the US National Archives is where we find such “national ideology” with the Declaration of Independence & US Constitution. The idolatry of public statues is primitive superstition.
Then there has never been a free society in history, as all governments have done statues.
Yes, free societies are certainly rare — that does not at all support the argument for public statues.
Rare? Name even one that fits your standards.
Yes, very insightful. We honor Washington and the Founding Fathers because we view ourselves as a, yes, exceptional nation that is built on an ideology of Limited Government and Natural Rights instead of ethnicity, religion, or historical accident. As even non-American Margaret Thatcher recognized, “Europe was created by history. America was created by philosophy.” The Founding Fathers are human embodiments of that philosophy, which is why their slave ownership (and any other personal character flaws) is beside the point. That Natural Rights philosophy was the ideological foundation for the eventual abolition of slavery and the subsequent Civil Rights movement. That same philosophy is also responsible for much human flourishing over the subsequent 200+ years. We keep those statues, not because the Founding Fathers were perfect as men, but because we continue to elevate the Natural Rights ideology as our nation’s and humanity’s aspirational ideal.
Not surprisingly, many of the people that want to diminish the Founding Fathers’ status aspire to a more collectivist socialist ideal, perhaps mixed with some group identity politics. Following Tyler’s insights, the Founding Fathers’ personal character flaws are just subterfuge. The true opposition is to ideals of Natural Rights and Liberty, which stand irresolvably in conflict with many socialist and group identitarian ideas.
Many (most?) of the Confederate statues were actually erected as defiant white opposition to Civil Rights, desegregation, and racial equality.
Regardless of the statues’ historical origins, these statues today represent the aspirations of white nationalists.
As Tyler predicts, views on statues indeed seem to align pretty well with “which political faction you wish to see assume more authority”.
You are clearly unfamiliar with the libertarian point of view. Tyler knows better but finds it uncomfortable.
More like immature and hopelessly utopian than ‘uncomfortable’
The whole theory sounds like someone writing from the point of view of a young nation still trying to forge an identity (Macedonia being an extreme example of that, but applies to some extent to the US too).
A good number of statues in many ‘old’ countries have been around longer than your nation.
The Taliban, the Bolsheviks, the Cultural revolution… they weren’t afraid to make changes. How did that work out for them?
Very interesting observation. The Chinese communists’ destruction of representations of thousands of years of their civilization is viewed pretty dismally by most people these days. My guess is that the US’s current infatuation with identity politics and attempts to eliminate the history of those who do not fit neatly into this vision will not be viewed favorably. We honor the dead for lots of reasons not just the three that Tyler mentions. In today’s WSJ there is an interesting column that points out that Cromwell is still honored by bust in Parliament notwithstanding that he fomented a civil war — because he is a great figure in British history. Not because the Brits want to provide incentives for others in the future to foment civil wars. Perhaps some of the great Confederate generals were also great men notwithstanding they fought for a cause that was largely ignoble.
“The Taliban, the Bolsheviks, the Cultural revolution… they weren’t afraid to make changes. How did that work out for them?”
Yes, *destroying* things that are old (Bamiyan Buddha statues) is very bad. I don’t see anything wrong with removing a statue from one place and putting it in another.
Well, the problem is the people who are choosing “what we want to be” are not exactly representing the majority. In many cases, they represent a very specific group of people who are really different than your average American.
And this is not just an American phenomena… http://www.dw.com/en/why-a-marx-monument-is-still-controversial-in-germany/a-37948036
The current left wing mania for statue destruction is just the American Taliban’s latest hate initiative. And people like TC believe it’s a real thing.
Shorter Tyler:
(1) Take whatever the left is whining about this week, and pretend that by definition, it must be the Most Important Issue Of Our Time
(2) Write a Bloomberg article agreeing with the left
Your ridiculously over the top language aside, the argument that a certain figure should not be honored with a public monument is not even anti-freedom.
Nor is this solely a leftist thing. As a conservative, I think Confederate monuments should come down, and I’m certainly not the only one.
Bet you felt the same way when they knocked down Sadhaam Hussein’s or Stalin’s statues as this was a part of their culture too.
Tearing down a statue when a violent mob demands it is exactly when you don’t tear it down. As an economist, Tyler should recognize the power of incentives, and rewarding thuggish behavior will only bring more.
More generally, it’s bizarre how fragile our modern society has become. The other day my family had ide cream in a public square and a storefront had a large flag with Che’s face waving for all to see.
I can see the flag AND know he was a murderous, racist sociopath without picking up a large rock and smashing the storefront window. And that’s how it should be.
We’re sitting at the edge of a very slippery slope and so many supposedly intelligent people are ready to jump, intoxicated with moral righteousness.
What if an election, or a city council, decides a thing, and at the same time out on the front lawn, a real asshole demands the same thing.
Would you really say we can’t? We have to ignore the democracy, the civil change, because the asshole?
That seems to be your surface logic, and very silly, which makes me think you are really coming from someplace else.
Oh can you think of an example where a right wing asshole stopped you from believing in some good thing?
That is something you believed in, but something you dropped because he believed in it too?
First of all…how many statues have been destroyed?
And hating public honoring of people who fought to preserve slavery. How is that such a bad thing…that it is equivalent to the “Taliban”?
Another favorite example of mine is the city of Cluj-Napoca in Transylvania, which today is part of Romania.
Transylvania, which once spent 150 years as an independent country (and was the first European nation to grant complete freedom of religion to all of its inhabitants), was once a multi-ethnic state with a Hungarian nobility, German urban middle class, and Romanian peasantry. After World War I, control of Transylvania was given to Romania, which through a combination of superior birth rates and low-level ethnic cleansing came to dominate the region. Today Transylvania is mostly Romanian, with a small Hungarian minority and some gypsies. The Germans are mostly gone.
Cluj-Napoca is, among other things, the birthplace of Matthias Corvinus, one of the greatest kings of Hungary (who, as any Romanian will tell you, was half Romanian). There are a bunch of monuments to him there, as well as Catholic and Unitarian churches from the days when Hungarian Catholics and Unitarian Italians (yes, Unitarian Italian refugees!) lived in the city.
In the 1990’s, a Romanian nationalist was elected mayor of Cluj-Napoca. He began building ethnically Romanian monuments, basically as a huge middle finger to the Hungarian minority. He built an enormous statue of a relatively obscure figure from Romanian history, whose big contribution was helping to defeat the Hungarian Revolution of 1848. This statue is on a huge pedestal, taller than any of the Matthias Corvinus monuments in the city. It is surrounded by loudspeakers that play the music of the Romanian national composer. There is also an enormous Romanian Orthodox church being built in the area, which is probably complete by now (it was still being built when I was last there).
This aggressive building program clearly had one intent: to show that the Romanians were now firmly in charge.
This naval gazing about statutes and neo-Nazis is already tiresome after a week.
Its an obsession of a small sliver of politicians, pundits and tweeters, not the general population, who barely cares and much of which disagrees with the “elite” consensus.
In fact, there is a poll today that says that 49% of the population either agrees with Trump on “both sides” or blames the left for the violence last weekend.
You’d never know this from the lockstep agreement of the anointed. To use a cliche “this is why you got Trump”.
It’s funny, the marchers might have opened the discussion, but neither they nor you have power to say “it’s over.” It reverberates.
http://amp.timeinc.net/time/4906341/charlottesville-va-home-racism-confederacy/
You remember a tome when they went discussing this subject of “racism” constantly?
You might be right. There was a time when we could pretend it was about birth certificates or death panels, but even then …
The public at large is probably too busy to react to every perturbation on Twitter, whereas the elites feel the need to frequently signal their social status.
One of the early proponents of the theory that rule of law promotes economic development:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Absalon#/media/File:Copenhagen_statue_of_Absalon.jpg
A worthy statue.
So that’s what America has become. A country where rivals gangs squabble like Slavs. Was this what Nathan Hale and George Washington died for?
Well, at least it’s like Slavs and not like Brazilians… https://noticias.uol.com.br/cotidiano/ultimas-noticias/2017/08/18/sp-tem-o-maior-numero-de-latrocinios-registrados-desde-2004.htm
There have been some mistakes. Even so, São Paulo is much safer than 20 years ago when it was ruled by the PMDB. Campinas, where I live, is much safer than has been in a long time. My home state also got much safer. Things are getting better in Brazil fast. It is different from electing a Russian asset who consorts with Nazis. Also there are no Nazist marches in Brazil. Brazil fought against Nazism. According to famous American statesman Dean Acheson, Brazil was a loyal and decisive ally in the fight for freedom. Even more important: Brazilians are too dignified to be bickering the way Americans do.
“Was this what Nathan Hale and George Washington died for?”
Ummm…George Washington didn’t die for the U.S. He died for…medical malpractice, shortly after retirement. At what was then a reasonably old age of 67:
http://www.pbs.org/newshour/updates/dec-14-1799-excruciating-final-hours-president-george-washington/
From the little Spanish I speak, it is clear he died for America. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4jjQ20Sjg60&t=2m40s
Well, the Simpsons writers are well-respected for their historical accuracy. After all, they were the first to discover the hatred between George Washington and Jebediah Springfield…as well as being the first historians to reveal that Jebediah Springfield was actually Hans Sprungfeld:
http://simpsons.wikia.com/wiki/George_Washington
So you’re probably right. The PBS account is probably just agitprop against for-profit medicine.
If the British had given Washington the commission he believed he deserved (after fighting the French and native Americans) and the Ohio Territory he believed he deserved (after he surveyed it), then perhaps we’d have avoided the civil war (the British rejected slavery) and joined the war against the Germans/Nazis much sooner and avoided the worst of the holocaust On the other hand, there’s the issue of the other British colonies and the brutality with which the British treated them, not my idea of a favorable history. I suggest Cowen stick to the history we know rather than trying to create an alt-history. As for those statues of confederate heroes, Cowen, a native of New Jersey, cannot appreciate just how large a presence and significance they have in the South and how offensive they are to the descendants of the slaves who suffered as the result of those heroes. Alexander the Great died in 323 BCE. Didn’t humanity progress in almost 2200 years?
Tyler’s “pointers” are the product of his mood affiliation.
How many statues of George Washington are there relative the number of Robert E Lee and Jefferson Davis statues, two men who together served the same role as GW, but for less time, and much less successfully?
Hitler accomplished more than Robert E Lee and Jefferson Davis before their efforts ended in disaster. All three fought for their version of a better future for their deserving citizens, white men, creating a lasting legacy.
Sure. Statues represent who we want to be.
But do we ever see a similarly vehement protest against erecting a statue for Malcolm X who preached among other things that “Black people are superior to white people” or that “white people are devils” or worse that “the demise of the white race is imminent”?
If you want to bring down statues of Robert E Lee, please recommend the same course for Malcolm X statues!
Not to mention this guy… https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Statue_of_Lenin,_Seattle
Funny. Not technically a monument. A sale item, possibly for ironic purchase by a friendly capitalist.
It would look good by a McMansion swimming pool.
It’s for sale. Has been for some time. Evudently theres not much of a market for that kind of thing even in Seattle. You could buy it and melt it down if you want.
As Tyler said, it doesn’t help to debate the facts of this or that person’s life. Just like no one uses George Washington as a way to lord over Native Americans today, so a statue of George Washington would not be a symbol of anti-Native American sentiment, the legacy of Malcolm X, together with any statue, are not used to lord the superiority of blacks over whites. In the simplest symbolic sense, Malcolm X is called up in the same spirit as Martin Luther King Jr., and that matters more than the facts of their lives. Keeping those statues up represents only a commitment to racial equality.
The moral equivalence that is drawn here between George Washington (one of the greatest men who ever lived) and Malcolm X is what is troubling him.
Malcolm X was ALL about civil rights. And as a part of this campaign, he preached hate. Period.
Washington may have owned slaves, as did several other southern whites in his era. But we don’t remember him for his slave-holding. We remember him for helping create the first successful Republic in human history. And for STEPPING DOWN voluntarily from power at the end of his 8 years as President, something without a precedent in human history.
Here was a man who could’ve been king, in an era when kings and queens were the norm. Yet he chose to step down!
You’re once again ignoring the point about symbolism, preferring to do some kind of balance sheet analysis of which of the two lived a more moral life. In 2017 both GW and MX are symbols of certain ideals, and those ideals are ones we equally cherish. The point Tyler was making about GW was that anyone can argue that by today’s moral standards he was a monster because he owned slaves and believed he had a right to take Native American land by force, but such an argument is disingenuous because to celebrate GW today means to celebrate a broad set of ideals rather than any particulars about his life.
to which public Malcolm X statues are you referring?
How about this one –
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Malcolm_X_and_Dr._Betty_Shabazz_Memorial_and_Educational_Center
Appears to be a building where you could go inside and learn about him and his wife in the form of an educational center which appears to be in some way affiliated with Columbia University. A mural and a statue of Malcolm X are inside the building.
Malcolm Little was the press secretary to a religious sect which had about 20,000 members at the time its founder died. I wonder if Columbia University will be building educational centers on the life and work of whoever it was who took the calls for Cdl. O’Connor.
According to your link, this appears to be a private museum built on the site where Malcolm X was murdered by the Nation of Islam.
I haven’t heard any proposals destroying Appomattox Court House, and I would speak out against any such calls.
You mean a privately owed statue on private property? Lol try harder next time you google Malcolm X statue.
Wrt Robert E. Lee, he is symbolic of major event and an important inflection point in US history. He was a top tier graduate of West Point and his era, personal honor and loyalty were likely very important to him. He had to choose between loyalty to the US and the US Army or loyalty to his home and family in Virginia. Not an easy decision. He chose and he lost and many lives were lost. To see this as a slavery vs abolition issue is to view it through the lense of our present era.
Another thing to consider is the issue of secession from the Union itself, whatever the reason. The Confederacy chose to leave the Union over slavery. Lincoln resolved the issue of secession decisively at Appomattox.
That should be memorialized.
It probably should be memorialized in some kind of Museum of the Confederacy. There are probably many of these, just as there are many Holocaust Museums, but maybe the former CSA states can pick one to represent the official history. Put up a bunch of statues and murals and exhibits there, and take down most of the random statues all over the South that were put up mainly to let black people know who’s in charge.
As an alternative, keeping vandalized statues can be a symbol on its own, like the statue of Josephine Beauharnais, Napoleon’s second wife, in Martinique. She was the heiress of a slave owner dynasty and convinced her husband to re-establish slavery after its first abolition in 1789.
Statues presumably belong to some person or institution. Shouldn’t their free speech rights mean that they can keep on display any statue they want to?
Naturally, one would welcome a diversity of decisions, wouldn’t one?
These statues did not spring out of the rock spontaneously. They were erected by people at a specific place and time and for a specific reason. The desire to place markers of the Confederacy during the time period of 1945 to 2000 was impelled by the desire to legitimize the principles of segregation. I doubt that they were placed to remind us of the history of a genteel culture that probably never existed outside of a Faulkner novel. BTW, I think Faulkner was quite conscious of the reality hidden behind the myth.
I don’t think there should be a a statue of Alexander Stephens anywhere, but I do believe everyone should read him, or, at the very least, about him. He’s a paradoxical and mesmerizing figure to me, and I’ve learned much from my association with him. Nevertheless, his faults should preclude him from being civically celebrated.
Given that Karl Marx was a casual dropper of the n-word, thought blacks barely more than animals, hated Jews and found Mexicans irredeemably lazy it’s certain that the Left’s kulturkampf will soon turn its attention to Marx’ evil and demand that his thought and that of his equally racist buddy be rooted out and driven from all of our fine colleges and universities. Or does the Left make exceptions you could fly a 747 through for the those honored in its Pantheon?
P.S. I note an awful lot of postmodern “criticism” in the comments assume without need of any need for evidence that all these statues were erected for the sole purpose of subjugating blacks (who curiously didn’t notice it until yesterday). Bloom was correct about the killing of history. The thinking of a scary number of people is now reduced to this: (a) make a subjective assessment about power relationship between two groups; (b) note some act undertaken by the group in power that you don’t like; (c) engage the post hoc propter hoc fallacy; (d) come up with a narrative that explains why the act led to the power difference; and, (e) denounce the act as obviously being intended to oppress and demand the act be repudiated. Hopefully these people are kept away from systems analysis or anything else requiring genuine critical thinking and put some place safe (for us) like HR departments, Studies lecturing and Starbucks.
For an alternative explanation of the statues I suggest sentimentalism instead of hate and the old yearning for a simpler and more honorable age than one of mindless world wars and constant unsettling technological innovation. Watch this and let me know if it evinces hatred or sentimentality: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6jSqt39vFM
Marx was Jewish.
If you were to replace, say, a Southern General’s statue, what statue would you replace it with that referred to the tragedy of the Civil War?
Maybe, if the issue is thinking about the past, we should think about what replaces, say, a statue erected in the ’20s to symbolize Jim Crow.
Maybe a statue of a freed Negro slave.
With the chains cut.
“If you were to replace, say, a Southern General’s statue, what statue would you replace it with that referred to the tragedy of the Civil War?”
A very big wall with the names of all the dead.
But obviously many of the dead were slave holders.
Why do you want to create this monument to hate?
You sure sound like a racist. Can you post your work address please so we can discuss this with your employer?
Sincerely, The Democrat Party
How hard is it to build a strawman to knock down?
“But obviously many of the dead were slave holders.
Why do you want to create this monument to hate?”
I consider it to be a monument to folly. I’m convinced that the Civil War could have been resolved with few (hundreds or less) deaths. The solution would be to offer to compensate slave holders on an extremely slanted scale, e.g.:
1-3 slaves at twice market value,
4-6 slaves at market value
7-20 slaves at half market value
21-100 slaves at 0.1 times market value
100+ slaves at 0.01 times market value
…or something along those lines. That would have split the people in the South who didn’t own slaves or owned few slaves from the large slave owners. As soon as the battle of Shiloh it should have been obvious to both sides that the chosen course of fighting was going to be a foolish bloodbath.
Tyler: Exactly.
The confederate monuments were about creating facts on the ground that would influence the future. Statements about who is in charge, putting blacks in their place, symbols of intimidation.
Statues of Confederate soldiers across the South were cheaply mass-produced in the North
https://qz.com/1054062/statues-of-confederate-soldiers-across-the-south-were-cheaply-mass-produced-in-the-north/
Statues also exist to heal. That is rather than demonize, when we come together as a country we should celebrate those who led their people to surrender. Our political discourse today is too polarizing. Harmonize and co-exist–don’t obliterate and destroy.
It’s hard to not see parallels between taking confederate statues down from Gettysburg and the actions of ISIS in Palmyra and Mosul.
Basically, there is a Scramble for America going on, much like the Scramble for Europe at present. It’s a mirror image of the Scramble for Africa of 130 years.
Mostly online in chat rooms though. Once 99.9% of Americans turns off their TVs and computers they live their lives exactly as they did a year ago.
Looking forward instead of back is an interesting way to think about these statues. It would be more likely so if statues were privately funded on private property. As it is, most of these statues are under political control, which means their purpose is to fulfill short-term political objectives.
If governments were out of it, then maybe instead we’d be fighting over whether to build Kirk or Picard statues. I’d send my GoFundMe dollars to the Picard camp, with extra donations going to those proposals that include Deanna Troi.
A key point is that statues are built to last a long time. While our moral fashions can shift quickly. That is why reasonable people usually don’t re-evaluate all our statues every decade, thank goodness. Certainly not by this weeks social justice outrage on Twitter. The only major exception to this has been the marxist societies (and cities in revolution or war, as the examples Tyler mention).
I don’t have to pretend to not be an American. And I can tell you Tyler, it looks pretty crazy to me as a centrist Scandinavian person. It more or less feels like what I used to think of as “Twitter-outrage” now seeps into the real world with devastating effects.