On the importance of the hegemon, with reference to Macedonia but not only

In other words, a country can experience hundreds of years of bad events, but if it succeeds in attaching itself to a benevolent, moderately competent protector, it still can have a fantastic future of peace and prosperity, even if it does not stand on the global cutting edge.
If Macedonia doesn’t make it into the EU, it is not difficult to envision a future where the country ends up being picked apart by a variety of pressures from Russia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Albania and Greece, in some unknown combination. Keep in mind that an independent Macedonian nation has existed for only a few decades over the course of many centuries, and so its continuing existence cannot be taken for granted.
But when it comes to economic development, don’t just look at demographics or economic policy. Ponder the hegemon.
I wish to thank J. and P. for conversations that spurred some of these thoughts.
Tyler, you seem to be consistently pushing an expansion of the EU, but I’ve never seen you push for an expansion of the US. Why the double standard?
Wouldn’t a lot of the Carribbean or Pacific Islands benefit from incorporation into the US?
The US should expand into Europe and East Asia, too: https://notesonliberty.com/2016/10/02/taxes-free-riding-and-federation/
No, it wouldn’t. North America (just see the name!) has no place in Guam, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. Americans, go home!
EU expansion, or contraction, relies on the will of the voters of the country joining or leaving.
The people of the unincorporated territories of the U.S were not asked their opinion about becoming inhabitants of American territory ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unincorporated_territories_of_the_United_States – American Samoans are still not automatically American citizens, by the way), and quite honestly, no one seems to be clamoring to join (or leave) the U.S.
“no one seems to be clamoring to join…the U.S.”
False.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/12/puerto-rico-votes-become-americas-51st-state/
Also Guam had a referendum in 1982 where they overwhelmingly voted to remain a part of America.
Macedonia and Poland are legitimate parts of Russia. As much as I despise the Russian regime and its leader(s), I think no one has the right to keep the Russia nation divided.
“…..has existed for only a few decades over the course of many centuries, and so its continuing existence cannot be taken for granted.”
You could say the same of the EU, obviously, but is there a country whose “continuing existence” can be taken for granted? No. The 20th century should have put the notion that states have any permanence to rest for good. But more humorous is the notion that an EU that cannot even secure its borders from a large scale invasion of migrants or even pacify the millions they already have absorbed could protect a smaller member state. An EU without NATO is defenseless. But the funniest bit in the whole thing is the notion that the EU could offer Macedonia a “fantastic future of peace and prosperity.” As if a 1.6% growth rate was prosperity and migrant riots were not the new norm, as if France has not been in a state of alert for the past two years with its armed forces deployed internally patrolling the streets. Membership would only exacerbate emigration problems leaving the country weaker and poorer. And the EU’s campaign to eliminate the few remaining coherent populations of indigenous peoples would leave Macedonia with unsustainable numbers of desperately poor migrants. Bigger is not better despite all the pseudo-cosmopolitan wishful thinking in the world.
“continuing existence” can be taken for granted?
yes, that also struck me as a dumb statement
“Macedonia” is merely a passing political abstraction & artifice of very little significance. The same can be said of the U.S., on a bit longer time frame.
“Hegemon”, the submission of smaller political state to a larger one… is severely anti-democratic and anti-liberty. Why would a 21st American economist find it even slightly appealing?
Having one hegemon protect you from a worse hegemon can be pro-liberty.
Not ideal, but realistically, that’s usually life for small states.
Countries!=people. So we should not mourn if countries don’t exist anymore. Maybe the average Macedonia would be better off if they were ruled by another country. A lot of countries definitely would be better off ruled by say one of the more progressive European ones. Nationalism is just another mind hack by career politicians of our evolutionary psychology where we like to think we are part of some tribe with common goals. Having lived all over the world I find the idea comical that just because of a common geographical birth area I should be nice too one group of people rather than other ones born elsewhere.
“Having lived all over the world I find the idea comical that just because of a common geographical birth area”
Everyone else but you has a problem
Macedonia will try to join the EU, it’s hard to say no to the roughly 1000$ each East European gets from the West European taxpayer.
Not sure what it will get in terms off security. If there is a secessionist war in Macedonia, what help will the EU be? Didn’t do much to help Spain or Britain. Maybe that 1000$ will bee enough to entice the Albanians to stay rather than try to form a breakaway state.