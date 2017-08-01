Marijuana is bad for the grades of people studying in the Netherlands

According to a study recently published in The Review of Economic Studies, access to legal marijuana may significantly reduce academic performance.
The study took advantage of a natural experiment in the Dutch city of Maastricht. In 2011, the city sought to pull back some of the marijuana tourism going to its coffee shops, where marijuana sales are legally tolerated. So through the local association of cannabis shop owners, it banned some foreigners of certain nationalities from buying pot at these venues.
This let researchers Olivier Marie and Ulf Zölitz, in the cleverly titled “‘High’ Achievers? Cannabis Access and Academic Performance,” compare the academic outcomes of Maastricht University students with varying levels of access to legal pot.
What they found: The students who weren’t allowed to legally access marijuana saw their grades significantly improve, especially in classes that require numerical and mathematical skills.
Here is the full Vox story. I strongly believe it is morally wrong to throw people in jail for smoking such substances, but still policy decisions have real consequences, we should know what those are, and I am not convinced that full availability of marijuana is the optimal approach.
Here are ungated copies, noting there have been significant revisions in the paper along the way.
Here in my Canadian college town, we are hoping legal pot will help chill out the drinking related problems including violence, DUI and vandalism.
As for grades? Well, the smart ones have never been part of the party scene. My experience is that the top tier of students, the ones who move into the research positions and so on, are not at the bar and keeping things moderate.
Does this tell us more about marijuana, or about grades?
The law changed for sure but there’s no data on the students. What do the grades show? A) the same set of students before and after law change, or B) a set of exchange students that left for greener pastures after the change?
‘but still policy decisions have real consequences, we should know what those are’
Well, one would assume that leading lights at the GMU econ dept. would likely get behind raising the American drinking age then, at least if they are interested in increasing student performance. As noted by one of the authors of that study – ‘“The effects we find are large, consistent and statistically very significant,” Marie told the Observer. “For example, we estimate that students who were no longer able to buy cannabis legally were 5% more likely to pass courses. The grade improvement this represents is about the same as having a qualified teacher and, more relevantly, similar to decreases in grades observed from reaching legal drinking age in the US.”’ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2015/apr/11/cannabis-smokers-risk-poorer-grades-dutch-study-legalisation
Our culture has various norms about drinking being largely a nighttime practice, with daylight drinking being more for special occasions such as Memorial Day parties and tailgate parties and the like. Morning drinking is particularly frowned upon.
I don’t know much about marijuana norms, but my vague impression is that there is less hostility toward getting high in the morning than there is with alcohol. Among students who drink, it seems like only a small percentage come to class drunk in the morning compared to the percentage of students who smoke marijuana who come to class high in the morning.