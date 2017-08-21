Russia fact of the day

…the wealth held offshore by rich Russians is about three times larger than official net foreign reserves, and is comparable in magnitude to total household financial assets held in Russia.

That is from Novokmet, Piketty, and Zucman.

Much of it invested in Trump properties.

Another xountry that followed the American way of giving almost everything to a tiny share of the populace.

