The basic model for Puerto Rico isn’t working any more

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one bit:
Worse yet, the island has about $123 billion in debt and pension obligations, compared with a gross domestic product of slightly more than $100 billion, a number that is sure to fall. In the last decade, the island has lost about 9 percent of its population, including many ambitious and talented individuals. In the past 20 years, Puerto Rico’s labor force shrank by about 20 percent, with the health-care sector being especially hard hit. The population of children under 5 has fallen 37 percent since 2000, and Puerto Rico has more of its population over 60 than any U.S. state.
And then came Hurricane Maria. According to a recent NYT piece, almost half of American’s don’t know that Puerto Ricans are American citizens.
In my considered opinion, using government money to help Puerto Rico has a much higher humanitarian return than devoting it to the further subsidization of health care.
This is not an either-or choice. And if do need an “or’ to take money from might I suggest our imperial projects around the globe?
never let a disaster go to waste.
so blatant
Has it even been two weeks since the last massive increase in military spending?
The ratio of military spending to domestic product is near the post 1939 nadir.
My conclusion from the figures mentioned above, is that government debt is unsustainable, and one should live by the old adage of not throwing good money after bad money, like in Greece and Detroit.
Puerto Rico’s employment-to-population ratio is 0.35. The rest of the country’s is 0.60. Rates like Puerto Rico’s are seldom seen bar in countries which have had natural resource bonanzas the proceeds of which have been spread around. Suggest the problem there might be minimum wage laws and social transfers set with reference to mainland income levels (and thus totally inappropriate for Puerto Rico).
The place also has some severe quality-of-life deficits. The homicide rate is 5x what it is on the mainland. You also hear stories to the effect that they’re not ace at institution building: that the public fiscal system’s a mess, the primary and secondary schools are hopelessly ineffectual, and higher education is ruined by impenetrable institutional politics.
I wonder if people from Puerto Rico feel like Americans… It seems to me that they are just a foreign country who is benefiting from a sugar daddy. That never works.
They feel so American they field their own teams in the Olympics. Cast them off already.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/25/opinion/hurricane-puerto-rico-jones-act.html
“Under the law, any foreign registry vessel that enters Puerto Rico must pay punitive tariffs, fees and taxes, which are passed on to the Puerto Rican consumer. The foreign vessel has one other option: It can reroute to Jacksonville, Fla., where all the goods will be transferred to an American vessel, then shipped to Puerto Rico where — again — all the rerouting costs are passed through to the consumer.”
I’d need to see a specific reference to the punitive tariffs, fees, and taxes. Hawaii has direct service from Asia on foreign flag ships and US flag service from the west coast. No reason foreign flag ships can’t call PR direct from Asia. Also no reason that goods can’t be transhipped from hubs in Panama, Jamaica or Bahamas using all foreign flag vessels. If you think about how little of the consumer product mix is made in the US, the only thing that triggers a US flag shipping requirement is if it is imported to US mainland first then sent to PR.
The Jones act only applies to cargoes carried between the a US port and another US port. It has nothing in it forbidding foreign imports as long as they are not already imported to the US. In other words goods that have already paid tariffs, if applicable, on entering the US.
The Jones act is awful but it is not like the navigation acts or the old Spanish monopoly given to Seville for all trade with Americas.
The place might benefit from a conservatorship – if you could find someone capable of running it. I don’t think their local politicians would like that, of course. It would help on an abiding basis if it influenced the terms of debate in PR. (DC seems much better governed now than was the case a generation ago).
Shorter summary: life in the tropics is hard, economically. I’m surprised Hawaii is not a basketcase.
” I’m surprised Hawaii is not a basketcase.”
It’s a real mystery….
Puerto Rico has a manufacturing oriented economy. Hawaii’s largest industry is the hotel-and-restaurant business.
Hawaii isn’t suffering horrendous street crime and their governments have a functional budgeting and payments system.
I expect PR to depopulate (as the governor implied), and that won’t be a bad thing. More opportunity on the mainland, and a smaller population reliant on tourism and agriculture.
I can see the strategic need for US ships, and the Jones Act, but exempt both Hawaii and PR. Neither are necessary to make it work.
Why reliant on tourism and agriculture? They’ve a manufacturing oriented economy right now.
I assumed that with 2-way Jones Act impact that would be difficult, but more power to them!
Speaking of tourism, I’ve never understood why PR isn’t more of a tourist destination. They should have a bunch of 4-5 star resorts that the guests never leave, like Mexico and Jamaica and the Bahamas do, but they don’t. And no passport or different money needed for Americans. What’s the catch?
I have never been, but my father, a well travelled gentleman, thought he had seen the most beautiful women in the world.
No offense, Thiago.
Well, JLo is pretty hot. Actually better looking since turning 40.
Puerto Rico’s experience ought to interest the fans of open borders, along with the fans of “institutional” theories of economic development. But the results would be too depressing, so they don’t.
As if we haven’t been trying that for the last 40 years? Tyler’s right that there has been a failure of policy there, but then proceeds to recommend the same thing. He’s just signalling his leapfrogging loyalties.
We should get them recovered from this, assume their debt and give them independence.
Fresh start. A win for us and them.
hard to look on the bright side, but look on the bright side:
Puerto Rico can do a re-over
how many countries are in a position like post-WW2 Japan? Puerto Rico can leapfrog every other island in that area
make it the polar opposite of Venezuela, and eat popcorn
Puerto Rico is not that sort of devastated.
Pre-war Germany & Japan were industrialized countries with the capacity to challenge the most powerful militaries on earth. Afterward they were able to rebuild bombed buildings, because they retained most of that capacity. Puerto Rico is in a radically different situation.
The removal of the section 936 tax preference devastated Puerto Rico. Certainly in the pharma industry (where I spent my career), everyone jumped out of Puerto Rico and moved operations to lower tax havens in Europe (those savvy Irishmen knew a thing or two about attracting new business). I had a lot of friends in QA/QC who used to make regular trips to Puerto Rico for manufacturing plant inspections until the tax break was gone.
This +1
It was actually a good deal for the US, it subsidized PR and yet kept US pharmaceutical manufacturing in the US under direct FDA supervision.
Ah, the old Clinton magic touch.
Enough with the “tropical people are inferior” BS, that was wrong when Queen Victoria’s subjects were repeating it to each other.
Singapore. QED.
The unconventional libertarianism of giving away tax dollars to failed foreign states.
The unconventional patriotism of wanting flags, anthems, and any other pro-americas symbolism banned from public.
Etc.
If the “help” starts with big pension haircuts, abolition of government unions, making civil service jobs into at-will employment, and tearing up civil-service labor “agreements”, we may have something to talk about.
If the help is to make existing arrangements “work” while physical infrastructure is left to rot – as it almost always is in “bailouts” – screw it.