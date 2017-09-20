My Conversation with Larry Summers

Larry was in superb form, and we talked about mentoring, innovation in higher education, monopoly in the American economy, the optimal rate of capital income taxation, philanthropy, Hermann Melville, the benefits of labor unions, Mexico, Russia, and China, Fed undershooting on the inflation target, and Larry’s table tennis adventure in the summer Jewish Olympics. Here is the podcast, video, and transcript.
Here is one excerpt:
SUMMERS: Second, the VIX — people tend to underappreciate this. The volatility of the market moves very much with the level of the market. The reason is that if a company has $100 of debt and $100 of equity, and then the stock market goes up, it’s 50/50 levered.
If the stock market goes up by $100, then it has $100 of debt and $200 of equity and it’s only one-third levered. So when the stock market goes up, its volatility naturally goes down. And the stock market has gone way up over the last 10 months. That’s a factor operating to make its volatility go significantly down.
It’s also the case if you look at surprises. The magnitude of errors in the consensus estimates of company profits or the consensus estimates of industrial production or what have you, numbers have been coming in close to consensus to an unusual degree over the last few months.
I think all those things contribute to the relatively low level of the VIX, but those are more in the way of ex post explanations. If you had told me everything that was going on in the world and asked me to guess where the VIX would be, I would expect it to have been a little higher than it is right now.
And:
COWEN: If there’s an ongoing demand shortfall, as is suggested by many secular stagnation approaches, does that mean monopoly cannot be a major economic problem because that’s from the supply side, and that the supply side constraint isn’t really binding if you think of there as being multiple Lagrangians. Forgive me for getting technical for a moment. Do you see what I’m saying?
SUMMERS: That wouldn’t have been the way I’d have thought about it, Tyler, but what you’re saying might be right. I think I’d be inclined to say that, if there’s more monopoly, there’s more money going to monopoly firms where there’s a low propensity to spend it, both because the firms don’t invest and because the owners of the firms tend to be rich or endowments that have a low propensity to spend.
So the greater monopoly power, to the extent that it exists, is one factor operating to raise savings and reduce investment which contributes to demand shortfalls and secular stagnation.
I also think that there’s likely to be less entry in competition in markets that aren’t growing rapidly than there is in markets that are growing rapidly. There’s a sense in which less demand over time creates its own lack of supply.
And:
COWEN: What mental qualities make for a good table tennis player?
SUMMERS: Judging by my performance, qualities that I do not possess.
[laughter]
SUMMERS: I think a deft wrist, a certain capacity for concentration, and a great deal of practice. While I practiced intensely in the run-up to the activity, there were other participants who had been practicing intensely for decades. And that gave them a substantial advantage.
Recommended!
If you think you know someone who is very smart, Larry is almost certainly smarter.
Way to press him on Russia
“the stock market has gone way up over the last 10 months.” — Good, he agrees that the market shot up when his candidate lost and Trump, who he maligns at every opportunity, won.
Does this make him rethink any of his positions? I kid. He is far too entrenched in the democratic machine to back out now.
The 2017 market looks too much like the 2013 market to draw any big lessons.
Smarter than Prof. Williams, a man whose appreciation for his own intelligence is awe inspiring?
In line with the last sentence, listening to many of your podcasts has indeed been quite humbling. Those with Chetty, Heinrich, Pinker, and Rodrik in particular. Even when reading many of these authors, you don’t necessarily get the full sense of the scope of their sophistication. It’s genuinely awe-inspiring to listen to them riff on such a broad range of topics.
I hate to ask a stupid question, but does a company’s leverage change with the market value of its common equity? As opposed to the value of its assets?
And in any event surely a sharp drop would generate a rise in the VIX even if the market level remained much higher than a year ago?
A very good interview as always.
On the question of what to do with $100 million in St Louis, I’d try something crazy and see if it could affect Municipality balkanization. The metro area is a treasure trove of information on how to entrench segregation, both racial and economical, with a non-insignificant legislative component. Tiny municipalities that get their budget mostly from people that don’t really live in them, and small, independent police departments that would feel at home in the old days, and interesting school districting decisions.
I think the area would only gain value if St Louis county lost at least 70% of its municipalities, but it takes a lot of resources to create such a change.
Not at all a stupid question. Money changes hands among shareholders when the market goes up. The total leverage of companies that compose the market does not change at all. The talk is about “market equity” which, charitably, one could interpret as money invested in the market. This makes little sense though because Summers is initially quoted as saying “if a company has…”
Really smart people are normally able to express themselves more clearly.
In reply to cjcjc
“the total leverage does not change at all”. That is to say neither equity nor debt change.
Thanks! I didn’t think it sounded quite right.
Trolling Barkley, I see.
Kudos to TC for interviewing Summers, but what do people keep saying he’s so smart? Apparently Summers got his start in economics from famous relatives. Doesn’t that show he’s just well connected? Has Summers taken an IQ test like I have (I scored, in my middle age, 120, which is above average; I would have scored higher but it was a UK test with UK pop culture questions).
As for volatility, Summers is wrong (“So when the stock market goes up, its volatility naturally goes down”), as his relationship only is good from 2005 to today, not from 1990 to 2005, see: Coleman, “Applied Investment Theory” (2017) – “Nor does implied equity price volatility – such as the VIX Index – improve forecasts beyond a month … and fundamentals are of little use either (Engle and Rangel 2008 ). This finding is amplified in the next chart which shows the linkage since 1990 [to 2015] between the S&P 500 Index and the log of its volatility… Consistent with uncertainty in the relationship found by most studies, volatility and price tended to move together during the first half of the period, and then inversely. This makes it obvious why ex post analyses show no consistent relationship between return and risk (Fig. 4.1 ).