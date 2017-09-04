Does the National Flood Insurance Program Have Redistributional Effects?

Our findings indicate that premiums as a percentage of coverage purchased are regressive: premium shares are larger than income shares for lower-income zip codes. Payouts, however, also as a percentage of coverage purchased, are progressive, meaning lower-income zip codes receive a larger portion of claims paid. Overall net premiums (premiums – payouts) divided by coverage are also regressive.
That is from a recent paper by Bin, Bishop, and Kousky, via the excellent Kevin Lewis. Here is Politico on the fight to thwart flood insurance reform.
This has to rank almost as high as ethanol subsidies on the list of Very Dumb Things that just won’t go away.
Has anybody considered aksing the excellent Kevin Lewis to be a formal member of the cast, instead of a recurring guest star on the series?