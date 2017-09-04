Does the National Flood Insurance Program Have Redistributional Effects?

by on September 4, 2017 at 4:29 am in Current Affairs, Data Source, Economics, Law | Permalink

Our findings indicate that premiums as a percentage of coverage purchased are regressive: premium shares are larger than income shares for lower-income zip codes. Payouts, however, also as a percentage of coverage purchased, are progressive, meaning lower-income zip codes receive a larger portion of claims paid. Overall net premiums (premiums – payouts) divided by coverage are also regressive.

That is from a recent paper by Bin, Bishop, and Kousky, via the excellent Kevin Lewis.  Here is Politico on the fight to thwart flood insurance reform.

2 comments

1 dan1111 September 4, 2017 at 4:57 am

This has to rank almost as high as ethanol subsidies on the list of Very Dumb Things that just won’t go away.

Reply

2 prior_test3 September 4, 2017 at 6:02 am

Has anybody considered aksing the excellent Kevin Lewis to be a formal member of the cast, instead of a recurring guest star on the series?

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post: