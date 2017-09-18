Why I am opposed to Netflix streaming

Reed Hastings, the Netflix CEO who co-founded the company long before “streaming” entered the popular lexicon, was born during a fairly remarkable year for film. 1960 was the year Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho astounded and terrified audiences, influencing a half-century of horror to come. It was a year of outstanding comedies (Billy Wilder’s The Apartment), outstanding epics (Stanley Kubrick’s Spartacus) and outstandingly creepy thrillers (Michael Powell’s Peeping Tom—a close cousin of Psycho).
But in the vast world of Netflix streaming, 1960 doesn’t exist. There’s one movie from 1961 available to watch (the original Parent Trap) and one selection from 1959 (Compulsion), but not a single film from 1960. It’s like it never happened. There aren’t any movies from 1963 either. Or 1968, 1955 or 1948. There are no Hitchcock films on Netflix. No classics from Sergio Leone or François Truffaut. When Debbie Reynolds died last Christmas week, grieving fans had to turn to Amazon Video for Singin’ in the Rain and Susan Slept Here. You could fill a large film studies textbook with what’s not available on Netflix.
Netflix’s selection of classic cinema is abominable—and it seems to shrink more every year or so. As of this month, the streaming platform offers just 43 movies made before 1970, and fewer than 25 from the pre-1950 era (several of which are World War II documentaries). It’s the sort of classics selection you’d expect to find in a decrepit video store in 1993, not on a leading entertainment platform that serves some 100 million global subscribers.
The bottom line is that streaming rights are expensive, whereas for shipping around DVDs the company can simply buy a disc. Alternatively, you could say that the law for tangible media — such as discs — is less infested with special interests than the law for digital rights? What does that say about our future?
Here is the article, via Ted Gioia.
You forgot to say why you were opposed to Netflix streaming.
You need to read between the lines, though it helps to be around Prof. Cowen’s age.
Mr. McGuire: I just want to say one word to you. Just one word.
Benjamin: Yes, sir.
Mr. McGuire: Are you listening?
Benjamin: Yes, I am.
Mr. McGuire: Torrents.
Benjamin: Exactly how do you mean?
Amen! I have long said that I would gladly pay for a streaming service that offers no films within a decade of their release, but had essentially every film older than 10 years available to stream.
Channels on Amazon Prime Video. Tribeca Shortlist, STARZ, etc. have tons of old movies despite being more weighted towards films since 1990. There are a few other channels which have more classic ones.
The most depressing thing I’ve read all year. I was just about to switch over from movie theaters to streaming.
Poor choice of words, don’t you think? Wouldn’t it be more accurate to say you don’t want to buy Netflix Streaming. “Opposed” has a different meaning, doesn’t it? The commenter picks up on this- the reasons listed are all those telling us why you won’t purchase the product, not why you oppose it.
Is this line so easy to carelessly overlook – ‘less infested with special interests than the law for digital rights’?
Almost as if the author of a book praising capitalism for its bountiful ability to create art has actually belatedly discovered that capitalism has no interest in art unless it can be sold at a profit. And a man belatedly discovering that the age of physical objects carrying digital data is fading into the same past as Kodachrome – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrRRhoS3KFk
The problem is not exclusive to older films. The Netflix streaming library has shrunk by more than 50% in the last 5 years due to streaming rights headaches. It’s why they’re betting on original content.
Why would original rights holders turn over their library to Netflix when they can stream it themselves on their unlimited streaming services?
Competition does not mean every store carries every product, only that substitutes can be found from multiple sources.
Netflix has probably a hundred substitutes to every Hitchcock film and to Psycho.
Of course, conservative economists led the way in locking up Psycho from the public domain as their logical outcome of ending governments role in supporting the arts. They argued that by creating endless property rights, consumers would be forced to pay privately to support the arts, cutting costs of the arts. I was born when TV networks were born, and was in my 30s as the war on government support for the arts began in earnest, in contrast to the rest of the world.
Netflix is awful the selection is pathetic and will only get worse as they focus more on original content which is sometimes good but still
Yeah, instead of paying workers to create new content, Netflix should have bought old companies to get the work of dead people. Cutting labor costs and charging high prices to reap big profit from the past is the best way to create growth.
Right?
We are all partial to movies we saw as teenagers and adolescents. Hastings may have been born in 1960 but when did he come of age?
If I tried to interest my children in “Citizen Kane” , they would laugh me out of the house.
Incompetent analysis by Goia/TC. In fact, mechanical royalties are the same for streaming vs DVD. See here: “A mechanical royalty is a royalty paid to a songwriter whenever a copy of his or her song is streamed via an interactive service”. – http://www.tunecore.com/blog/2012/11/how-were-getting-your-mechanicals-from-streams.html
I’m not an expert in this area but the giveaway was this flawed sentence: “The bottom line is that streaming rights are expensive, whereas for shipping around DVDs the company can simply buy a disc”. – No, it’s the same. Now there is a thing as ‘performance royalty’ that memory tells me is higher than a mechanical royalty, but that’s where the user does not pick and choice what movie or song to play, but it’s done by somebody else.
The real reason there’s few movies from the 1960s is that the audience does not want them. It’s kind of like this blog: every story is current, ripped from today’s headlines, and anything more than a few weeks old is ignored. Market demand.
But the Netflix choices from ALL decades are horrible and extremely limited. You think there’s also major demand for the garbage they DO put on there?
Talk about your first world problems. We’re spoiled for stuff to watch and listen to compared to what it was like even ten years ago, and for a fraction of the price.
If people want someone to be angry with, it ought to be the big studio special interests and their bought congress critters who gave us the abomination that is the current Copyright Act.
To the author of the Newsweek article I’d say “What have done to make classic movies available to the masses? Far less than Netflix I bet.”
Netflix isn’t very good for movies these days.
Blockbuster is worse. In fact, it was worse than mom and pop video stores from the start.
Disruption always delivers inferior product.
On the Italian Netflix we have Sergio Leone’s movies, which I still enjoy a lot. Maybe at Netflix they believe Italians are not as much tired of classic movies as Americans are.
I went to a local SF book club session on Brave New World. The entire discussion was dominated by a few young people obsessing about the sexism and racism of the book. If I hadn’t been there nothing else about it would have been talked about. I was, frankly, shocked. Are movie classics seen the same way as classic books by younger generational cohorts? It might make an interesting survey poll – ‘Do you find old movies generally offensive in terms of the amount of sexism and racism implicit in them?’ I’ve been noticing for awhile that in the cases of the old movie classics that have been remade I’ve preferred the earlier version. Typing this now it suddenly makes a kind of sense. A kind of weird uncomfortable alienated sense.