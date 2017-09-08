Long ago, in the ancient city of Cyrene, there was a herb called silphium. It didn’t look like much – with stout roots, stumpy leaves and bunches of small yellow flowers – but it oozed with an odiferous sap that was so delicious and useful, the plant was eventually worth its weight in gold.
That’s the opening to an excellent story about silphium, a herb widely-used and loved by the Romans but that hasn’t been seen for nearly two thousand years. Part of the problem was biological, the plant grew only in a tiny region of modern day Libya:
Its entire range consisted of a narrow strip of land about 125 miles (201km) by 35 miles (40km).
Try as they might, neither the Greeks or the Romans could work out how to farm it in captivity. Instead silphium was collected from the wild, and though there were strict rules about how much could be harvested, there was a thriving black market.
Even today there are plants, like huckleberry which resist all efforts to farm them. (Ala Jared Diamond’s Guns, Germs and Steel). Part of the problem was also economic–a tragedy of the commons–as prices shot up and property rights weren’t strong enough to prevent over-farming.
And might silphium still be found somewhere in remote regions of Libya? Read the whole thing.
Actually, though huckleberry is not currently a domesticated plant, it can be ‘farmed’ easily enough – ‘Native Americans cultivated wild huckleberry stands, encouraging their growth with controlled burns. When early European settlers tried to transplant the berries elsewhere, they failed miserably, for a very basic reason: they took the wrong part of the plant. Huckleberries spread via rhizomes, long, leggy strands that look like roots, but are really just underground stems. “They think they’re digging up a plant, but they’re just digging up a limb,” says Dell. “Replanting” one is like burying a stick—nothing happens
Enough failed attempts, and huckleberries developed a reputation for being unfarmable, says Dell.
All crops, of course, started out wild. It takes dedicated botanists and scores of growing seasons before plants are prolific and consistent enough to grow fruit that doubles as a product. Strawberries needed hundreds of years to transform from tiny meadow-lurking treasures to golf ball-sized row crops. Blueberries have only been under our thumb since 1916.
“Huckleberries were about to follow the same path, but the funding got cut,” explains Dell. One botanist, Dr. Danny Barney, spent decades working on a tame huckleberry, in a dedicated lab at the University of Idaho. He grew his plants from seeds, skipping the tricky rhizomes entirely. As he crossbred generation after generation, the berries clumped bigger and ripened better. They developed thicker skins, and more consistent flavor.
Barney was one or two generations away from a fully civilized huckleberry when the University of Idaho ran into budget trouble and closed his lab. He has since retired to Alaska, where he hopes to continue his experiments—but he can’t do it all on his own, and state support is likely not in the cards. Despite their on-the-ground support, to the Idaho government, “huckleberries are just small potatoes, so to speak,” says Dell.’ http://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/will-we-ever-tame-the-wild-huckleberry
Seems like a moral somewhere in that story, though not one likely to be recognized by Prof. Tabarrok.
See, you had a nice, informative, interesting post going there, then you f***ed it all up with your unnecessary, gratuitous, petty, revealing swipe at Tabarrok at the end. God help those who have to deal with you in real life. People overuse this one, but you really are a sad little man.
There is nothing gratuitous about the fact that the GMU econ dept is filled with people who spend much time and effort convincing everyone possible that basically all government spending is just a waste of money. True, Prof. Cowen does seem to favor supporting military spending, but with only one notable exception, not a single member of that GMU faculty has ever turned down the opportunity to keep cashing their Commonwealth of Virginia taxpayer funded paychecks Though oddly enough, that single notable adherent of the free market seems to be another one of the people associated with GMU that simply cannot be mentioned here, if repeated past experience is to be trusted.
But why bother responding to someone who has justified their commenting by writing they come here to troll people, at no cost to themselves? Though one trusts that Prof. Cowen was able to hand over your 100 dollars to a deserving GMU student, a thought which certainly fills me with joy, though undoubtedly less joy than that of the student on the receiving end of your lost bet..
Pipe down, puffin. You’re tremendously rude and supercilious to your gracious hosts here. You deserve every bit of abuse you get.
So, you stiffed that student after losing your bet, right?
Nope.
Respect – most people would not pay 100 dollars at the whim of a sad little man on the Internet, one who is tremendously rude and supercilious to his gracious hosts.
Good luck with your trolling in the future.
**eyeroll emoji**
Prior, Alex and Tyler have different political and economic views than you do. And indeed than I do. Why don’t you just argue with them like an adult, instead of the constant bitchy sniping? They are libertarians. They are not beyond the pale. It’s a valid position to inhabit.
“It is not enough that my opponents are wrong, they must be stupid too” is not an impressive position to constantly hold.
@prior_test3- ignore the food allergic from LA’s hockey center dude, you’re quite right. Googling this herb referenced by AlexT, it seems there’s a cheap substitute: “another plant, asafoetida, was used as a cheaper substitute for silphium, and had similar enough qualities that Romans, including the geographer Strabo, used the same word to describe both”. Which perhaps explains why nobody cares about silphium.
Bonus trivia: many molecules found in nature as poisons have medicinal uses. Snake venom comes to mind, and just the other day the Zika virus is being used to cure an aggressive brain cancer.
“(Ala Jared Diamond’s Guns, Germs and Steel)”.
Diamond wrote that Zebras can’t be domesticated but I’ve seen them do a lot of cool tricks at circuses. Can one of you smart people explain why my own eyeballs lie to me?
Are your eyeballs in the Trump Administration?
(Hacky, but too easy for me to pass up)
“your unnecessary, gratuitous, petty, revealing swipe at Tabarrok at the end. God help those who have to deal with you in real life. People overuse this one, but you really are a sad little man.”
TKO. +1000
LOL you Trumpies are such babies. prior took a shot at Alex, and I called him out on it. I took a shot at Trump, who literally asks for it and enjoys it, and you guys cry like toddlers. Too funny.
LOL. You got knocked out lil guy.
Nah, you guys just got clowned for your Trump love.
lol
For the uninitiated:
https://westhunt.wordpress.com/2017/09/04/guns-germs-and-steel-revisited/
Yawn. One sentence–a patronizing one by Diamond that Papua New Guineans are smarter than average–is made into a blog post. Boring.
Domestication is not the same thing as either taming or training.
Apparently zebras will bite you quite savagely, even when seemingly tame. Kind of like the Siegfried & Roy white tigers.
Domestication generally means to do things horses and mules do– be ridden, pull carriages and bear loads. Here’s why they don’t: http://www.slate.com/blogs/quora/2013/09/04/can_zebras_be_domesticated_and_trained.html
There’s a difference between taming an individual animal and domesticating a species. Almost any animal (well, those with some intelligence) can be tamed, but domestication is fairly rare. There’s even an ongoing argument as to whether house cats are truly domesticated or merely tame opportunists taking advantage of an odd vulnerable spot in human nature.
Or maybe silphium was to Roman herb enthusiasts as semper augustus was to Dutch _ _ _ _ _ enthusiasts.
Dutch p***y enthusiasts? Dutch p***s enthusiasts? Dutch booby enthusiasts? Spell it out, man!
Dutch Oven Enthusiasts? Are there such people? Nevermind…I don’t want to know the answer to that question.
I was gonna go there, but ‘oven’ only has 4 letters.
No sense in trusting the wisdom of the sort of crowds attracted to this comment section, is there?
Self-indicting LOL. We’re all here together.
prior comments here more than anybody.
Tulip obviously. Tulips (in the lily family i seem to recall) were cultivated centuries ago, and were fairly easily transplanted from Persia and Turkey to Europe. They were never scarce (although they were in Europe, viz. Holland, when the 17th century tulip disease hit).
The Romans also loved garum, a sauce made from rotten fish, so temper your expectations.
If ancient testimonials can be believed silphium was a natural contraceptive. I do think some skepticism is in order though given that ancient, medieval and early modern pharmacopias were filled with useless and even toxic natural meds.
In my limited understanding, garum was a kind of fish sauce like one sees added to dishes in Asia today. And it was added to many Roman dishes, perhaps akin to the way ketchup is added to dishes here in America, amongst a younger (very young!) demographic.