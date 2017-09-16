This is from a job market paper at Stockholm University, by Sirus Dehdari:
This paper studies the effects of economic distress on support for far-right parties. Using Swedish election data, I show that shocks to unemployment risk among unskilled native-born workers account for 5 to 7 percent of the increased vote share for the Swedish far-right party Sweden Democrats. In areas with an influx of unskilled immigrants equal to a one standard deviation larger than the average influx, the effect of the unemployment risk shock to unskilled native-born workers is exacerbated by almost 140 percent. These findings are in line with theories suggesting that voters attribute their impaired economic status to immigration. Furthermore, I find no effects on voting for other anti-EU and anti-globalization parties, challenging the notion that economic distress increases anti-globalization sentiment. Using detailed survey data, I present suggestive evidence of how increased salience of political issues related to immigration channels economic distress into support for far-right parties, consistent with theories on political opportunity structure and salience of sociocultural political issues.
Here is Dehdari’s cv, all via Matt Yglesias.
“the Swedish far-right party Sweden Democrats”: that sounds exciting. Viking expeditions, rape & pillage, worship of Odin – or are they so very far right that they approve of democracy?
How dare lower class Swedes protest their displacement by voting for far-extremist-right-Nazi-white-racist-supremacist-homophobic-angry-white-evil-patriarchal-islamophobic-misogynisticasddbbklajbgpjbbeblwjkbfsxakjbshf?
Why do Swedes support their far-right parties?
Because there’s an establishment cartel injurious to their interests.
The key takeaway for leftists is that If you want multicultural openness, you probably need flexible and dynamic labor markets. Libertarians have been saying this for decades, and everyone just ignored us.
Didn’t Milton Friedman say “you can have open borders or a generous welfare state, both not both”?
And even if he didn’t say it, he (or someone else) should have, because it’s hardly been surpassed as a pithy summation of where parts of Europe are at.
Flexible labour markets do not count for anything, if you have people coming from cultures which are the complete opposite of anglosaxon liberalism.
The us labour market would be quite different if you had 5 millions syrians in it, the same percentage as sweden have now.
So keep dreaming about a multicultural open society with a booming economy of no regulations, it has never existed, and the reason sweden became rich, was because of the swedish culture, now they are importing an ethnic underclass which will make them dismantle what they built up for their own people , pretty ironic
Some context:
Labels are so limiting.
Whether a party is “right” or even “far-right” depends on where you yourself are standing.
“Borgen” is about Denmark but it is interesting that even the far-right politician is portrayed with a degree of understanding of where his working class supporters are coming from and what they are worried about.
“increased salience of political issues related to immigration channels economic distress into support for far-right parties.”
The relevant lesson is simply that it channels economic distress into support for parties that acknowledge the increased salience of political issues related to immigration. The fact that the only parties doing so are “far-right” is a separate issue; nothing prevents other parties from moving into this space.
Actually the immigration axis seems to be the main way people categorize parties now. Anti-immigrant = far right no matter what else is on your platform. Le Pen’s party in France is considered ‘far right’ even though aside from that issue they are pretty socialist.
nothing prevents other parties from moving into this space.
Nothing would prevent Paul Ryan, John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Haley Barbour, and clan Bush from moving into this space either. They. Just. Don’t. Feel. Like. It. Ditto members of the punditocracy (Jennifer Rubin, David Brooks, Matt K. Lewis).
They don’t feel like it because they don’t support that policy, obviously.
Although they will do so if the votes are there. Does Trump’s success signal that? Maybe so.
Why do Swedes vote for far-right parties? It’s a real mystery…..
The economists are still pretty confident that immigration does not cause unemployment, even if it seems so, seems “salient?”
To be honest if it is just “I was unemployed, and saw an immigrant working” I am not sure this is the best political development.
I think that’s because those economists come mostly from countries that still have some degree of selectivity in immigrants (the legal ones). Even refugees can be selected for. That’s not the case when you totally give up border control.
