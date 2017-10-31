What should I ask Andy Weir?

I will be having a Conversations with Tyler with Andy Weir, author of The Martian and assorted on-line works (many of which appear to be off-line at the moment). He has a new book coming out, Artemis. Here is Andy’s Wikipedia page.
I thank you all in advance for your ideas and assistance.
Is working for a major publisher in the video game industry a good job?
“The Dodgers are the 1981 champions of baseball.”
Ask him about Facebook, and why it is just a nothingburger in modern political terms.
Dude, work just a little harder. Example:
“How does a sci fi author view the evolution of social media, possible good, bad, and middlin’ futures.”
It would be interesting to hear from a programmer/writer about past/present/future representations of AI in fiction.
It is my perception that authors have had different visions, but almost always clustering around the most optimistic then-current predictions.
There are rare pessimists. After writing about a Singularly, Vinge flipped to explore a far future with comp sci not much better than this. (That’s how I interpret A Deepness in the Sky.)
I was always curious about his process writing The Martian. Did he set himself a certain amount of time to solve each problem that came up? Did he write it in a linear fashion or was it more mapped out?
+1
Actually, the whole self-publishing thing is pretty interesting too but I assume you already have that on your agenda.
+1
What does he think of Elon Musk and other private space efforts?
What’s his opinion of the never-ending space operas out there, assorted Star Wars &Trek & The Expanse? Is it better to have a long running recognizable franchise or to reinvent the universe every time with every novel?
The American Gulag Archipelago: https://www.revealnews.org/article/they-thought-they-were-going-to-rehab-they-ended-up-in-chicken-plants/
How much time, rejection and editing elapsed from the day he decided to become a writer to when The Martian was published?
I would love to hear his thoughts on NASA’s Office of Planetary Defense (https://planetaryprotection.nasa.gov/about), the guys who try to keep our organisms from “infecting” other planets. Sterilizing everything that we send to other worlds is very expensive and it might be very important or it might not.
How do we assess the probabilities here? How does he feel about humans going to Mars in this context?
Which books and authors did you come to better appreciate as a result of having written The Martian?
There is some good related stuff on Official Futures at the link below. I guess what I was asking, narrowly about AI (above), was about OFs. In that example it was about technology, but generally it is a question about sci fi writers as curators of a society’s expectations.
https://www.the-american-interest.com/2017/10/30/official-future-dead-long-live-official-future/
What is the future of human space travel when it will be much easier to send machines instead.
If we colonized Mars how long would it take for them to seek independence from Earth rule. Would it be faster than typical colonists because they’re so far away or slower because they’re so far away.
Considering the exponential pace of technological change, isn’t it likely that the first humans to embark on a journey to another solar system will find more advanced humans/machines wake them up half way there and say, ‘guys, you’re just too slow.’