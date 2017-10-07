What should I ask Brink Lindsey and Steve Teles?

I will be having a Conversation with them, in part connected to their very important forthcoming book The Captured Economy: How the Powerful Enrich Themselves, Slow Down Growth, and Increase Inequality. But not only. What should I ask these two leading lights?
By the way, here is an abstract for the book:
The relentless increase of inequality in twenty-first century America has confounded analysts from both ends of the political spectrum. While many can point to particular contributing causes, so far none of the policies that have been enacted-not just in the United States but in other advanced countries-have been able to lessen the wealth and income gaps between the top decile and the rest. Critics on the left are more forceful critics of rising inequality, and they tend to blame capitalism and the private sector. Predictably, they see solutions in government action. Many on the right worry about the issue, too, but they come from a position that is more sanguine about corporations and more suspicious of government. But as the libertarian Brink Lindsey and the liberal Steve Teles argue in The Captured Economy, perhaps all of us-left, right, and center-are looking in the wrong places for culprits and solutions. They hone in on the government-corporate sector nexus, apportioning blame not only to both forces but also to the distorted form of governance that this partnership has created. Through armies of lobbyists, corporations and the wealthy have become remarkably adept at shaping policy-even ostensibly progressive policies-so that the field is tilted in their favor. Corporations have become classic ‘rentiers,’ using their monopoly power of influence over highly complicated legislative and regulatory processes to shift resources in their direction. FCC policy, health care regulation, banking regulation, labor policy, defense spending, and much more: in all of these arenas, well-resourced corporate rentiers have combined to ensure that the government favors them over everyone else. The perverse result is a state that shifts more and more wealth to the already-rich-even if that was never the initial intent of Congress, the President, or the electorate itself. Transforming this misshapen alliance will be difficult, and Lindsey and Teles are realistic about the chances for reform. To that end, they close with a set of reasonable policy proposals that can help to reduce corporate rentiers’ scope and power to extract excessive rents via government policy. A powerful, original, and genuinely counterintuitive interpretation of the forces driving the increase in inequality, The Captured Economy will be necessary reading for anyone concerned about the rising social and economic divisions in contemporary America.
Ask about corporate executive compensation levels. The abstract talks about corporations becoming rentiers through their influence over government. But are executives becoming internal rentiers, through their power over the corporation?
Please do not accept glib answers about shareholder power which is, in corporate governance as practiced today, close to non-existent.
The abstract clearly shows that they must both be enthusiastic supporters of draining the swamp. What is their opinion of how well that project is going as the Trump Administration moves forward?
Is one to believe that Democratic and Republican governments alike promote the interests of rentiers equally? Does the kleptocracy of the Trump administration shed any light on this question?
There are a lot of bad things to say about the Trump administration, but it does not appear to be a kleptocracy.
In fact I don’t think you could produce any evidence that it is more or less kleptocratic than the Obama or Bush administration.
Just another brain dead slur, I guess.
Perhaps he’s referring to the private jet flights.
Although Obana’s Holder did those as well, but they seemed to ruffle less feathers in the press.
Perhaps you can point us to a similar list for the Obamas or Bushes.
http://www.newsweek.com/trump-familys-endless-conflicts-interest-chapter-and-verse-631216
Does “the lie” consist of articulated academic perceptions of inequality (with the unwillingness, reluctance, or refusal to account for its distribution and apparent ubiquity)? –or is “the lie” our prevailing notions of “egalitarianism” itself?
I remain amazed that the utopian conceit “equality” could retain its appeal as a political or social ideal worthy of the fruitless pursuit: the only grounds I see for asserting equality to the human condition are the bare ephemerality of existence and the inevitability of death, neither of which are commonly or explicitly celebrated amidst all the pageantry of egalitarianism.
Can there not be a moral case for income inequality?
Maybe the men of the 40s-50s with their stronger work ethic and superior self restraint did deserve to lead better lives (which they did for their time) than the men of today who are on opioids or alcohol and live off their girlfriends, and earn nothing more than their grandparents did 50 years ago!
The fact that these working class men of the mid-west are struggling is moral justice done! I’d be unhappy if they were to enjoy better outcomes, without improving their ways! That would annoy God!
This hypothesis is practically self-evident to the kind of person who would read a blog like Marginal Revolution. My question is how can these ideas be communicated to the 99% of people with an unsophisticated view of political economy?
The situation is one of growing fascism via a faux democratic process. When government is not only a major shareholder in businesses through corporate taxation but also through technological and marketing mandates the definition of true fascism has been met. The automobile industry is a great example. Both the left and the right favor more government control but naturally they each want to be the one pulling the strings. The conflict is between two closely related fascist movements.
1. Anything about political strategy would be interesting.
2. Ask them about how they see the Niskanen Center’s ideological/political posture as differing from more traditional libertarian organizations like Cato.
Would they support Representative Bolsonaro’s presidential run?
I think you should ask then about the other theories to explain the rise in inequality (skill biased technological change and rise of the “super firm”, that is, globalization and information technologies allowed the rise of firms which are much more productive than other firms). Also, their argument works in ways skill biased technological change and rise of the “super firm” do not. As income inequality in other countries has not risen compared to the US. For example, in France the top 10% share in 1974 was the same as in 2014. source: WID
If the government is tilting the economy in favor of large corporations vs small businesses, certainly that’s bad for growth but doesn’t it increase equality? Bigger companies pay higher salaries, and almost certainly more uniform ones. And on the capital income side, anyone of any IQ, any family background, any education level, any race/gender, any level of social skills and connections, can invest their savings in Facebook and 5x their money. Not anyone can invest in small businesses (in fact, it’s pretty limited to the wealthy through both FDR-era laws and practical factors), few people have the means and opportunity to start them, and of course most small businesses fail regardless of any regulatory concerns.
Explain why few people have the means to start small businesses, but they have money to invest in Facebook.
Plenty of people have investable assets of only $5,000 to $100,000, which isn’t enough to get something even as small as a restaurant or dry cleaner going but can easily be invested in large cap stocks. Even if you have investable assets closer to $250k- and now we’re probably talking about the wealthiest 10% of 40 year olds anyway- you’re probably going to balk at risking the majority of that in a startup. Buying fractions of small businesses is rare and mostly done by the wealthy (either directly or through private equity/venture capital funds).
Even aside from the money, starting a business is very hard, it takes time, conscientiousness, and customer service skills that a lot of people don’t have.
I wonder Teles’ thoughts in particular on Manne’s “The Market for Corporate Control”
It sounds excellent. Thanks for pointing it out.
My question is:
How do you differ with Keynes who wrote:
“Now, though this state of affairs would be quite compatible with some measure of individualism, yet it would mean the euthanasia of the rentier, and, consequently, the euthanasia of the cumulative oppressive power of the capitalist to exploit the scarcity-value of capital. Interest today rewards no genuine sacrifice, any more than does the rent of land. The owner of capital can obtain interest because capital is scarce, just as the owner of land can obtain rent because land is scarce. But whilst there may be intrinsic reasons for the scarcity of land, there are no intrinsic reasons for the scarcity of capital. An intrinsic reason for such scarcity, in the sense of a genuine sacrifice which could only be called forth by the offer of a reward in the shape of interest, would not exist, in the long run, except in the event of the individual propensity to consume proving to be of such a character that net saving in conditions of full employment comes to an end before capital has become sufficiently abundant. But even so, it will still be possible for communal saving through the agency of the State to be maintained at a level which will allow the growth of capital up to the point where it ceases to be scarce.”
My study has convinced me that since circa 1980, the ‘agency of the State’ switched from promoting abundance of capital to increasing scarcity of capital. Today, GOP policy seeks to destroy capital creation precisely because that euthanized the rentier.
Ie, no public transit of high quality to increase the available housing stock in areas of high intensity business. No universal provision of capital creating education in every aspect once common from the 30s to 60s, ie, vocational and apprenticeships starting in public school, employers investing several years of training in the first five to ten years after hiring workers, etc. In the 30s, the CCC was an investment in young adult men which trained them to work, human capital, while building long term capital assets that one finds in use even today.
Very excited to hear about this book–this is the kind of book I’ve been waiting for and very much looking forward to reading it. Thanks for pointing it out. Do they also discuss patents and how that is providing an unfair advantage for larger companies? For a project last year I interviewed small businesses and that subject came up a number of times. Also do they get into how environmental regulations have become so complicated that it is easier for established, large companies who can afford a swathe of lawyers to compete on projects but not newer, smaller companies? I’d be curious to hear their thoughts on these two subjects when you interview them. Thanks for doing this.
If outsized corporate influence on Congress is the problem, how can we expect Congress to address the problem? It would require corporations to tolerate changes to laws that are not in their best interest. If corporations have as much influence as seems to be suggested, under what scenario would they allow Congress to proceed with measures that shape power away from these corporations, limit their eventual influence, empower other voices etc?
I don’t know if it’s corporate influence on Congress as much as a symbiotic relationship between bootleggers and baptists.
Democrats who want to see their social justice programs implemented find a willing and enthusiastic audience in massive corporations. They have robust legal departments, and they’re large enough that they can risk some low quality hires in the short term for good PR.
Workplace safety and environmental groups find a willing audience. Same thing, legal departments and the staff to deftly navigate bureaucracy.
Certain people want control, and large corporations go along with it since it raises barriers to entry and increases their economy of scale. I’m not certain the story is more complicated than that.
Other than that, you want to be in the new commanding heights sector, a la Kling. Education, health care, finance. You want to be in a government related industry, again for barriers to entry reasons. That’s where the money is, a sector where government restricts supply and subsidizes demand. The only flourishing sector apart from that is tech, which does not require that many employees in a labor/revenue basis.
