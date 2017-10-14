The High Cost of Good Intentions*

The subtitle is A History of U.S. Federal Entitlement Programs, and the author of this new and excellent book is John F. Cogan of Stanford University and the Hoover Institution. It is the single best history of what it covers, and thus one of the best books to read on the history of U.S. government or for that matter American economic history more generally.
How did the American entitlement state get built? In multiple, discrete pieces:
The House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a modified version of President Truman’s Social Security proposals in June 1950. The Social Security Amendments provided a mammoth across-the-board increase in monthly benefits. The law’s sliding scale of benefits…averaged 77 percent per recipient…The 1950 Act also rewrote Social Security’s eligibility rules to enable hundreds of thousands of workers with little history of contributing payroll taxes to begin collecting benefits.
And:
…from 1969 to 1975, inflation-adjusted federal entitlements pending grew annually at a remarkable 10 percent, registering an 86 percent increase in six years…Total annual inflation-adjusted entitlement expenditures grew 20 percent faster under President Nixon than they had under President Johnson.
And:
The eligibility liberalizations from 1997 to 2008 produced sharp increases in the food stamp and Medicaid rolls. From 1998 to 2008, the food stamp rolls increased to 28 million people from 20 million and the Medicaid rolls increased to 59 million from 40 million people. The liberalizations enacted during the Great Recession have lasted well beyond the recession’s end in 2010. In 2016, the number of food stamp recipients ballooned to 44 million, and the number of Medicaid recipients rose to 73 million in 2016.
Here is a good sentence:
In 2015, 41 percent of the nation’s nonelderly-headed households received entitlement benefits.
This book is well-written and has useful and important information on virtually every page.
Well, it is nice to see know America’s defense spending is not an entitlement program, because comparing its growth under Truman to today would be fascinating.
More bucks for the bang, basically, because if there is any thing that weapon makers feel they are entitled to, it is taxpayer money.
Sounds like we will be paying for the Obama administration for some time to come. The gift that keeps on giving.
There is an idea of a Megan McArdle, an abstraction. But if you look her in the eye, shake her hand, and look at her bowtied husband she’s simply not there.
Since the poor are just a conduit for funds, they rarely get to save any of it, this amounts to a massive subsidy to hospitals, doctors, dentists, landlords, child-care providers, and grocery stores – probably in that order.
So that’s what America has become: a country where more than a one-seventh of the population depends on the generosity of State to eat… “Brother, can you are a dime?”, indeed.
Substitute any of this with the any neocon social engineering project and get the same outcome.
The US somehow manages to constantly through resources in the end-stateless, goal-less, sinkholes such as Afghanistan for decades, STILL subsidize the defense of rich EU and Asian countries, fight the latest “Al qaeda offshoot” everywhere on the African continent but the US can’t afford universal healthcare like US welfare baby Israel or about every other developed country, or restore power or drinking water in a US territory.
But hey, it feels good and the intentions are good!