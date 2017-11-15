Can It Happen Here?: Authoritarianism in America*

Acclaimed legal scholar, Harvard Professor, and New York Times bestselling author Cass R. Sunstein brings together a compelling collection of essays by our nation’s brightest minds across the political spectrum—including Eric Posner, Tyler Cowen, Noah Feldman, Jack Goldsmith, and Martha Minow—who ponder the question: Can authoritarianism take hold here?
With the election of Donald J. Trump, many people on both the left and right feared that America’s 240-year-old grand experiment in democracy was coming to an end, and that Sinclair Lewis’ satirical novel, It Can’t Happen Here, written during the dark days of the 1930s, could finally be coming true.
Is the democratic freedom that the United States symbolizes really secure? Can authoritarianism happen in America? Sunstein queried a number of the nation’s leading thinkers. In Can It Happen Here? he gathers together their diverse perspectives on these timely questions and more.
In this thought-provoking collection of essays, these distinguished thinkers and theorists explore the lessons of history, how democracies crumble, how propaganda works, and the role of the media, courts, elections, and “fake news” in the modern political landscape—and what the future of the United States may hold.
Due out in March, pre-order here. The book also has Jon Elster, Timur Kuran, and Jonathan Haidt, dare I call it self-recommending?
I would argue that already happened, at least twice, with Lincoln and With FDR.
Explain how FDR ended democracy. I understand the Lincoln argument.
While the forced sale of gold at the pre devaluation price of $20/oz might not be undemocratic, it was definitively fascist.
Also, FDR tried to dilute the supreme court, which was undemocratic, but the system prevailed.
FDR’s court packing plan nominally failed but only because the Court decided to let him achieve his objectives without packing it [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_switch_in_time_that_saved_nine]. I guess there have been at least two Justice Roberts’s in history that have made political accommodations to avoid challenging the President.
“Explain how FDR ended democracy.”
The opposite of authoritarianism is not democracy; it’s liberty, Limited Government or, dare I say it, libertarianism. FDR, with cooperation from his intimidated-through-threat-of-packing Supreme Court, struck down the most fundamental pillar of our Limited Government, limitation by enumeration. Under the original Constitution, Congress could exercise only those powers specifically enumerated in the Constitution. FDR and his Court declared, outside the Amendment process, that the commerce clause allowed the Congress to do anything (not specifically prohibited elsewhere in the Constitution) because everything “relates” to commerce in some way or another. Note the switch: Congress can do only those things specifically allowed vs. Congress can do anything not specifically prohibited.
The case here was Wickard v. Filburn [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wickard_v._Filburn]. I guess it’s incorrect to refer to that Court as simply intimidated by FDR’s court packing threat — by that time FDR had appointed 8 of the 9 justices.
Wartime is the exception to the rule that capitalism outperforms communism/totalitarianism. In fact, the Soviets had a phrase recognizing this phenomena, it was called “wartime communism” and they tried without success to replicate it in peacetime. Hence Lincoln/FDR had to adopt command-and-control tactics during these periods to preserve capitalism and the American way. Trump is the dangerous exception to this rule as the USA is not at war yet. My thought experiment on how the USA turns totalitarian is simple: Trump fails to nuke North Korea, which develops multiple ICBMs and nukes several US cities, Seoul and Tokyo with fusion warheads. The American public demands “strong leadership” which steps in as a permanent solution. Trump is not the Antichrist, but he paves the way for a future American Hitler/Stalin.
Bonus trivia: “Pereira Declares” by Antonio Tabucchi is excellent fiction on how totalitarianism can affect ordinary people.
“Trump fails to nuke North Korea, … he paves the way for a future American Hitler/Stalin.”
Hmmm, this seems like a logical disconnect.
I thought he set out the logic pretty clearly. There are *assumptions* that could be questioned (NK gets a deliverable bomb; Kim will nuke a “western” city and bring down anihiliation, as opposed to just making threats; etc) but the logic is there.
“…the USA is not at war yet.”
Combat activity by the US military is taking place all over the world. Maybe you could say that congress hasn’t declared war on anyone since 1941. If that’s the case why does the military award decorations for veterans of no wars?
I thought that blurb was dreadful. Who wrote it?
P.S.: tense. Is the democratic freedom that the United States used to symbolize …?
Lower class English anti-Americanism yawn.
If you guys could have mustered up half of that hated and energy to fight your domestic left maybe you’d still have a country.
Yeah, to some degree it sounds as if it promises to be a just a high-brow outpouring of indignation about the Trump Administration. Concern trolling PhDs, in other words. Maybe it will be better than that, but I see no reason to be optimistic, given that blurb.
Did any of these guys get Trump’s election right in the first place? Why would we now listen to their predictions about what’s next?
“Can authoritarianism take hold here?”
President Barack Obama 2014 – ““We’re not just going to be waiting for legislation in order to make sure that we’re providing Americans the kind of help they need. I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone,” Obama said Tuesday as he convened his first Cabinet meeting of the year.”
“Unfortunately, you’ve grown up hearing voices that incessantly warn of government as nothing more than some separate, sinister entity…They’ll warn that tyranny is always lurking just around the corner. You should reject these voices.”
That scared me. The applause for the idea of tearing down separation of powers terrified me.
Judging from the Left’s paranoia, intolerance and desire to deplatform and otherwise muzzle dissenting opinions, it’s safe to say that authoritarianism is already here.
Citizens who can’t agree on the basics see no alternative but to silence or otherwise eliminate their rivals.
Impatience about progress & the inability to tolerate reasoned disagreement show there might be an increasing appetite just to crush the opposition instead of debating them.
Let’s not forget the dirty tricks and the gaming of the process that shows that both sides have diminishing respect elections and their results. Russia? Birth Certificates? Hanging Chads? Whitewater?
Democratic sportsmanship & fair play may be dead.
Even before the elections they game the system. The left refuses to acknowledge that requiring photo ID might reduce voting fraud and is not an onerous discriminatory practice and almost all civilized countries, even the socialist European utopias they dream about require it. The right also hasn’t entirely approached this issue completely honestly and could show their good faith for democracy by making balloting secure and convenient instead of using tricks and chicanery that make it burdensome in hope to depress turnout of their rivals.
Finally the left’s efforts to import ringers to manipulate of demography & democracy are transparent and outrageous. What should they expect their opposition to do when they so often gloat that America’s future is Brown and that Democrats can look forward to a permanent majority & one-party rule?
We’ve returned to a climate of mistrust and scheming to manipulate the system to our advantage, probably not seen since just before the Civil War. The bitter divisions to perhaps gain advantage or preserve balance of power surrounding the Missouri seem terribly familiar.
Except, of course, that it was Karl Rove who promissed Republicans a permanent majority. Republicans lost the popular vote in all presidential elections since 1992 with the lone exception of 2004.
Let’s be blunt: the unavoidable internal contradictions of the American system make a house divided against itself out of America. Almost all Americans believe half of the country is treasonous and must be crushed by all possible means.
“Almost all Americans believe half of the country is treasonous and must be crushed by all possible means.”
That’s just laughably incorrect.
Are you sure? The depth of feeling may vary, but I can quickly construct a variety of cases where you get a hard 50/50(ish) split.
Guns: Pro? You likely believe as the supreme court does that weapons are a constitutional guarantee that shall not be infringed. Con? You believe a whole massive swath of guns (or all of them) are not covered under any constitutional protection (or if they are it is a core error) and should be controlled or banned. No matter which camp you are in, the other camp is dangerous and deluded. I suppose treason only applies to the Ds, who want to ignore the constitution.
Choice/Abortion: Pro? The fundamental job of the government is to preserve and protect individual freedoms from those who would take them away (life, liberty, pursuit of happiness). Those who are against abortion are against personal choice for women, and so any government action to reduce choice is antithetical to the core reason we have government. R? You likely believe the same thing, with the exception you consider the fetuses as people (and because they don’t have a choice while the women do, protecting the unborn is more important a job than protecting the women’s freedom, and so for the government to allow any form of abortion is antithetical to the core reason we have government.
I can keep going, but I give much more truth to A Truth Seeker’s statement.
One just have to read America’s press.
According to Mr. Krugman, America has become a failing state. According to Mr. Kupelian, America is bizarre and Americans Christians are persecuted by a totalitarian state. According to the New York Times, Mr. Trump’s notions are bizarre. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/01/opinion/trump-kelly-republicans-history.html
According to George Gilder, secularism is satanical.
According to FOX News, the CIA wants to overthrow Trump. http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/02/18/im-democrat-and-ex-cia-but-spies-plotting-against-trump-are-out-control.html
Steven Pinker’s new book looks to be on a similar topic:
https://gnxp.nofe.me/2017/11/07/the-rising-waters-of-human-tribal-nature/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
A shame that the NYT got scared and dropped Khan. He would’ve been such an interesting op-ed writer these past couple years, and could’ve exposed NYT readers to truly different viewpoints in a civil way.
So this is how liberty does in America… with thunderous applause.
I find the blurb to be backwards. The election of PDT shows the people democratically revolting against Authoritarianism. It has been proven that the DNC stacked the deck to get HRC elected. The only thing that got in it’s way is PDT and the “deplorable” people who voted for him. How can you see it any other way?
And don’t say “Russians” because that argument is becoming more and more ridiculous by the day.
Have you ever considered Russians? I saw a Russian under my bed yesterday telling me to get my news from more than one source. Then there was the Russian the day before that, hiding in the bushes, who said to reject identity politics. Then a Russian subliminally edited my newspaper this very morning to say that international deals should be re-examined from time to time! The Russians are undermining our free society!
Those gosh darn Russians. One of them even turned my milk sour last week, and I’m pretty sure they’re responsible for the low harvest this year. We should declare war!
‘PDT’
Pacific Daylight Time was elected?
don’t say “Russians”
Go read of Don Jr and private messages to Wikileaks.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/14/politics/trump-jr-wikileaks-russia/index.html
No wonder Don Sr, in a Jerry Lewis version of Authoritarianism, warns against CNN.
“Is the democratic freedom ”
We are not a democracy, we are a republic. California, which is 15% of our economy, has already restricted the right of assembly and voting due to legal, and unconstitutional, restrictions. But we get away with it because we are net donors to the Swamp. In our past a lot of the states were quite authoritarian.
But we cannot be authoritarian in DC as it would simply cost too much to police across the North American continent. The plan,instead, is to generate our regular generational default, suffer a few years of very high inflation, then go back into severe debt. That is the plan, anyway, it is how we normally do it. No authoritarianism, just default.
What planet are you on lol.
The belief that Trump represents some final end of the US experiment with democracy or that Trump represents some dramatic form of authoritarianism seems unhinged and deranged.
One year after Trump’s election victory, and towards the end of his first year of governance, what has been so horrible? Insulting CNN? Trump’s rude tweets? Trump’s orthodox conservative domestic agenda on health care and taxes? Attempts at limiting and tuning future immigration levels?
Even committed Trump opponents acknowledge that Trump is actually less authoritarian than Obama. Trump has shrunk the size and scope of his own executive branch. Betsy DeVos is controversial for scaling back the size and scope of the federal Department of Education. Trump has done similar controversial regulation cuts in environmental and energy departments.
To cite some strong anti-Trump writers agreeing with this:
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/445185/trump-less-authoritarian-obama
He has also nominated Federalist society approved conservative to the Supreme Court and lower courts to universal conservative praise.
Not to mention obeying the various “travel ban” decisions with a minimum of complaints but no defiance whatsoever. Some tyrant.
Not to mention obeying the various “travel ban” decisions with a minimum of complaints but no defiance whatsoever.
I like to think he’s picking his battles. If we’re to restore self-government in this country, the legal profession will have to be gelded, the federal judiciary in particular.
A whole book of liberals and NeverTrumpers whining.
Pass.
We’ll know we’re going to authoritarianism if the semi-auto weapons are confiscated. You can’t have authoritarianism without doing that first.
Or the right to own a tank (legal) or fighter jet (id). Even hand grenades. After all, a ‘well regulated militia’, according to the NRA*, means one capable of fighting any competent modern army, so I guess like Ray Bradbury’s short story, suburbanite preppers would need to carry nuclear weapon missiles as well.
Sentence fragment from an excellent NY Times article on the 2nd Amend.: ““A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” The courts had found that the first part, the “militia clause,” trumped the second part, the “bear arms” clause. In other words, according to the Supreme Court, and the lower courts as well, the amendment conferred on state militias a right to bear arms—but did not give individuals a right to own or carry a weapon. … Enter the modern National Rifle Association [to overturn this interpretation starting in 1977]”
Hard to judge something by a blurb but… when is this insanity going to stop? What has Trump really done that is outside of the norm? Even though I didn’t vote for him and do not like his style, I find the left attitude towards him really childish. Of course, this is nothing new (Naomi Klein did say that GWB was not going to leave office) but it has reached levels that are silly and scary.
The political system in toto is a corrupt broken down wreck. Authoritarianism might conceivably lead to more just outcomes. Provided, of course, you get Pinochet and not Peron.
“Provided, of course, you get Pinochet and not Peron.”
And you give him nine years of absolute power to wreck the country and enrich his cronies and another eight years to start picking the pieces of the country. When he left power, Chine was poorer, as compared to other Latin American countries (which did not fare so well in the eighties themselves) than when Allende was trashing the country. It is a wonderful way to waste seventeen years.
Nice try, but Sunstein’s book does not include my essay “Goedel’s Loophole”: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2010183
Abstract: “The mathematician and philosopher Kurt Gödel reportedly discovered a deep logical contradiction in the US Constitution. What was it? In this paper, the author revisits the story of Gödel’s discovery and identifies one particular “design defect” in the Constitution that qualifies as a “Gödelian” design defect. In summary, Gödel’s loophole is that the amendment procedures set forth in Article V self-apply to the constitutional statements in Article V themselves, including the entrenchment clauses in Article V. Furthermore, not only may Article V itself be amended, but it may also be amended in a downward direction (i.e., through an “anti-entrenchment” amendment making it easier to amend the Constitution). Lastly, the Gödelian problem of self-amendment or anti-entrenchment is unsolvable. In addition, the author identifies some “non-Gödelian” flaws or “design defects” in the Constitution and explains why most of these miscellaneous design defects are non-Gödelian or non-logical flaws.”