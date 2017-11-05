Have the Saudis created a coup-proof society?

You might wish to read James T. Quinlavin from 1999 (pdf), who also covers Syria and Iraq, here is one bit:
While observers have pointed to the apparent fragility of this balance for decades, the longevity of the balancing act is both a tribute to the Saudi rulers and evidence that their tools are more effective than generally recognized.
Ibn Saud’s personal conquest of Arabia, supported by a community of trust of about sixty men willing to fight against the odds, began with the recapture of the family seat in Riyadh. From there Ibn Saud went on to conquer the Nejd, the traditional heartland of Arabia, relying on both war and marriage to personalize his alliances and conquests. Marriage, even to bereaved relatives of defeated opponents, provided Ibn Saud an effective means of monitoring his enemies. The tribes of the Nejd made up the human core of Saudi Arabia, while Ibn Saud’s numerous progeny comprised the dynasty’s human core. Today the al-Sauds rule from a base within a family group that is not monolithic. Bonds of personal loyalty rather than of an “abstract notion of citizenship” extend from the family to the tribal groups. Only nontribal Saudis define their relation to the Saudi rulers in the latter terms.
Here is another:
To varying degrees, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Syria have come to concentrate key capabilities of offense and defense in parallel military forces. The total military power of the state is reduced, however, when these forces are not made available when needed.
Ahmed Al Omran on Twitter, a former WSJ correspondent, is monitoring current developments. If you are wondering, Saudi stocks have rebounded.
Not to take a deep dive headlong into the lowest common denominator..BUT..I’d be interested in the views of the goats (in particular) and the camels of the Kingdom.
Does jailing prominent family members promote the family’s hold on power? https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/04/world/middleeast/saudi-arabia-waleed-bin-talal.html
No, they haven’t made a coup proof society, as witnessed by recent actions to prevent it. The question you have to ask is: how stable is governance when it is dependent on links within a hierarchy where people get sick, have fights with each other, are corrupted or corruptible. Democracy is remarkably stable relative to oligarchy and family. It just means you have to have an educated population which works for a living and is not dependent on connections.
Which is more stable: Saudi Arabia or Iran? In one, stress occurs within a framework that is not flexible, and one occurs where there is more flexibility.
“… created a coup-proof society?”
yes, the Mid-East is well known for its political and societal stability over the centuries. Quinlavin is so insightful. And coup-proof monarchies/warlords/dictatorships are so commonplace in world history.
“Saudi Arabia is an important U.S. ally….”
The billions they spend lobbying U.S. politicians with their enormous oil wealth probably contributes to regime stability as well. Something everyone should remember in conversations in which the words “meddling,” “collusion,” or “interference,” are used.
Spreading the oil-wealth around promotes dependence and helps avoid a coup, but serves as a disincentive to ambition. What happens when the oil-wealth runs out? The U.S. seems to be facing a different sort of crisis: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/03/books/review/ac-grayling-democracy-and-its-crisis.html