The show so far, a continuing series

1. The situation with North Korea has moved to one of open confrontation. That said, there are stronger commercial sanctions on North Korea than before, and the attitude of the Chinese does seem to have shifted toward recognizing North Korea as a problem needing to be solved. For the time being, both the missile tests and the jawboning have stopped, for unknown reasons. Note that the South Korean and Japanese markets remain high, of course the U.S. market is strong too.
2. Trump has spent a great deal of time with Prime Minister Abe, the real “pivot toward Asia.” Abe is being treated like the most important leader of the free world — is that crazy? Merkel is now teetering.
3. The Trump administration has recognized and encouraged a much more explicit semi-military alliance between America and India, also part of the pivot. China-India relations could be the world’s number one issue moving forward.
4. The apparent “green light” from the Trump administration probably raised the likelihood and extremity of the Saudi purge/coup. I give this a 20% chance of working out well, though with a big upside if it does. Whether you like it or not, so far it appears to me this is Trump’s most important initiative.
Just to interject, much of your assessment of the Trump administration should depend on #1-4, and I am worried that is hardly ever the case for those I see around me. While I do not view the current administration as “good executors” on foreign policy, the remaining variance on #1-4 is still very high and it is not all on the down side.
5. The Trump administration seems to think that keeping production clusters within this nation’s borders is of higher value than shaping the next generation of the world’s trade architecture. I don’t think they will get much in return for this supposed trade-off, but there you go.
6. I am seeing deeply biased assessments of tax reform, from both sides. I don’t favor raising the deficit by $1.5 trillion (or possibly more), I do favor cutting corporate rates and targeting some of the most egregious deductions. I am disappointed that there is not more celebration of the very good features of the plan on the table, that said big changes in the proposed legislation still are needed.
7. In terms of regulatory reform (WSJ), the administration has done better than my most optimistic scenario. In their worst area, carbon, progress on solar and electric cars is bigger good news than the bad policy news. And for all practical purposes, the carbon policy of Trump is not much different from that of say Angela Merkel.
8. The suburbs are rebelling against the Republican Party. There is a decent chance the Republicans will lose the House in 2018, as well as numerous governorships. Soon we may get a window of a very different Trump, plus more investigations.
9. Various people connected to Trump will be nabbed for crimes and perjuries.
10. Trump has personally “gone after” many political and social norms, but it is not yet clear if they will end up weaker or stronger as a result. His “grab them…” tape for instance seems, in the final analysis, to have empowered a major rebellion in the opposite direction. #10 is a major reason why many commentators hate Trump as a person and president, and I can understand that response, but I am myself more focused on what the final outcomes will be and there we do not know.
11. The cultural and intellectual force of liberalism — broadly defined — has been greatly weakened by a mix of Trump and Trump-related forces. I find this tragic and a major source of despair.
12. I do not favor “a decline in the dignity of the presidency” in the manner we are seeing, but I find many of these criticisms are stand-ins for not liking the substance of what is happening. I don’t think we know what are the costs (or benefits) are from this transformation of the presidential image. I could readily imagine those costs are high, but as a sociological matter I am seeing “the dignity of the office of the president has been insulted” as a stand-in for “my dignity has been insulted.”
13. The quality of discourse continues to decline.
You notice that TC’s analysis is always like a retrograde chess problem composition, he deals with and addresses secondary and tertiary effects, the mark of a true chess player. Sometimes in chess you don’t make an obvious move but instead make the move that will most create problems to your opponent anticipating your obvious move, or even the move to the move that anticipates this, or, so on ad-infinitum or as deep as you can without compromising your own position (compromise being you never in chess, unless you are dealing with a complete patzer or in hopeless position where you’re trying to swindle your opponent, make a move that assumes your opponent will make a mistake). Of course I’m not taking about moving to create an unstoppable mate-in-1, but something less obvious.
Indeed an excellent post, I agree, not because I agree with it nearly as much as you do, but because it is one of those genuinely very well-thought-out posts from a genius, without one of those ultra-provocative stabs. Posts like this are what make me unable to resist reading this blog, in spite of being frequently triggered.
Tyler mostly writes well thought out stuff.
But he has his set of prejudices. And that blinkers his vision and writing on occasion. Those include a fondness for China and a deep seated dislike for India and Indians.
And this is despite the fact that Indian readership of this blog probably outnumbers the Chinese readership by a big multiple.
“Abe is being treated like the most important leader of the free world — is that crazy?”
Why would it be crazy? Japan is the second largest high income democracy by population and gdp.
Japan is a criminal nation.
Japan is by far the best country in the world.
No, it is not. It is a rogue, racist empire that wants to achieve its mad dreams of wrld domination. They should apologize for their crimes.
Japan has a LOT more in common with US than China, morally speaking.
Yet Tyler has this fondness for China and dislike of democratic, albeit culturally conservative countries like Japan and India
“The cultural and intellectual force of liberalism” – it would be better to say that we are witnessing the decline of the enlightenment, and a return to romance instead of realism (Trump speaks an emotional truth, not literal truth, and it seems voters are lining up on whether they agree with that emotional truth).
I’m far more worried about the meta picture – the decline of the enlightment, and the trashing of careful responsible governance (by ‘conservatives’ more than ‘liberals’) than I am about temporary deviations around policy, though some of Trump’s decision set us back a few years (or bring forward the coming climate wars a few years)
Ronald Reagan was a very “romantic” speaker, yet he generally espoused the message of classical liberalism.
Politics is never going to be just about wonkism (until we change the specie’s DNA enough anyway). It will be mainly feeling over thinking.
Disagree. “Romance”, to use your terms, was the idea that America could absorb without friction over 1 million immigrants year after year after year. It is “realistic” to question bromides and idealism, as well as examine trade deals etc. Too bad it’s a disgraceful narcissist who’s challenging the romance, but that happens.
you can be a romantic with any politics. In fact, for some (further away fro the middle), it’s necessary. And yes there’ll always be a tension between wonkish (if you want to call it that) and feeling… but it’s too far over towards romanticism at the moment, all over.
As for being a trade deal sceptic…. same applies. Romanticism on either side. At least now we have a pretty good real world experiment on the table here; it will be interesting to see how Brexit turns out
I think that NK stopped the saber rattling thanks to China’s change in stance. Trump’s generally has been doing a good job in avoiding Thucydides trap by just allowing China to take leadership position in many fields such as clean energy/climate change, dealing with North Korea, making up space removing the US from international organizations like Unesco, abandoning the Transpacific partnership, etc. At this rate after 8 years of Trump, the world will have transitioned fully to a Chinese hegemon without any major conflict.
llowing China to take leadership position in many fields such as clean energy/climate change, dealing with North Korea, making up space removing the US from international organizations like Unesco
I am sure there is an appropriate fairy tale to tell here. But I can’t tell if it is B’rer Rabbit begging not to be thrown into the briar patch or B’rer Rabbit smacking the Tar Baby. Oh please China, please do take a leadership position in clean energy and UNESCO!
Surely only a nation as AUGUST and POWERFUL and WISE as ALMIGHTY CHINA, can assume the leadership of these IMPORTANT FIELDS in climate change and the UN. Despite the slight and no-doubt negligible costs that might, to a lesser power, seem daunting and the benefits, though doubtless real, appearing mostly spiritual….
*Must-Contain-Urge-To-Smirk…*
> #10 is a major reason why many commentators hate Trump as a person and president, and I can understand that response, but I am myself more focused on
> what the final outcomes will be and there we do not know.
Yes exactly. So we should just ignor the tweets.
>The cultural and intellectual force of liberalism — broadly defined — has been greatly weakened by a mix of Trump and Trump-related forces.
Since “liberalism” these days means “the selfish preferences of the urban libertine elite + Wall Street + Silicon Valley” this is a wonderful thing. Decent people who think that it is wrong to bring in drag queens to induct children into the dogmas of cultural relativism are finally managing to push back against the “liberal” goons trying to impose their nihilism over everyone.
> I find this tragic and a major source of despair.
I hope you are being Straussian.
> I do not favor “a decline in the dignity of the presidency” in the manner we are seeing,
What it means that the presidency is now “the voice of the people” against Congress and the unelected bureaucracy – which are basically looking out for the interests of the urban libertine elite and corporate lobbyists. That’s why Oprah is the best and likeliest Democratic presidential candidate for 2020.
> The quality of discourse continues to decline.
Blame network neutrality. If people paid for their information with money rather than personal data, where would we be today?
“Blame network neutrality. If people paid for their information with money rather than personal data, where would we be today?”
I don’t understand. Why would this change things?
Conservatives, being more rural, would be subject to more extreme rent seeking, ie, they would pay far more to use the internet.
The denser the liberals in urban area, the more options for internet access and higher bandwidth at lower prices.
Tip: every time, you see someone ranting about “cultural relativism”, be sure you are dealing with an idiot who can’t understand not everyone shares his (literally) tribal code.
“Trump has spent a great deal of time with Prime Minister Abe, the real “pivot toward Asia.” Abe is being treated like the most important leader of the free world — is that crazy? Merkel is now teetering.”
Abe’s new significance can’t be underestimated. The most recent election gave him two new mandates: 1) to rewrite parts of the constitution that limit Japan’s military capability; 2) to undertake economic reforms that had been blocked by a number of narrow interests including the agricultural cooperatives.
So, 1) consider that the world’s 2nd and 3rd largest economies (China and Japan) are next door to each other, and the latter is about to re-arm after 70 years of being legally constrained by a pacifist constitution (and also that US grand strategy has in the past consisted of playing regional powers off against each other) ;
and 2) consider that the world’s third-largest economy is about to open itself up to trade and investment in a big way and undertake significant economic reforms.
Add to that the following: Japan is now looking like the world leader in trade liberalisation. The EU-Japan FTA looks close. The TPP looks close (Canada aside — boooooo). It is steering the RCEP in the right direction (even though it may not deliver much). Sure, they don’t want to do a bilateral with the US and are unlikely to after getting burned by US steel negotiations in the 1980s under Reagan (and the one who did most of the burning was Robert Lighthizer ….), but we are potentially looking at a resurgent Japan in the Western Pacific. Interesting times.
1) Japan’s GDP is 4th after India
2) What does it mean that Japan is about to “re-arm”? Go nuclear? But what do you think 1 percent of the GDP has been spent on for decades?
Right person, wrong reason. It’s because of Trump that sexual harassment has been able to revive its 1991-1992 salience (Anita Hill, Tailhook, Bob Packwood). But that’s not because of the tape, that’s because, by denying Hillary Clinton the Presidency, he eliminated Bill Clinton as someone the Democrats had to protect. Now that the Clintons are a spent force in Democratic politics, the left can say things they wouldn’t have dared thirteen months ago.
It’s dishonest to keep calling it the “grab them” tape instead of “they let you grab them” tape. Half of the outrage about the tape was fueled by the public airing of this uncomfortable truth, and it is amply evidenced by the recent brouhaha around certain male entertainer personalities.
13. The discourse was very rarely “high quality.” The 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s were the aberration, we just don’t realize it because the people complaining about the discourse weren’t alive before then. I’m not entirely sure how partisans blog are any worse than the party news papers of the early 20th century.
Discourse in the 80s and early 90s was fine also. You could go to a bookstore like Shakespeare & co. and read intelligent opinion magazines (New Republic was actually readable and not at all braindead) and mainstream magazines like Newsweek and Sports Illustrated actually contained decent writing. The decline began around 1993 with the “dumbing down” trend.
The New Republic was excellent at its best and worth skimming at its worst. But I don’t know what to say about it now, other than it’s four tiers down, next to Slate.
In truth, the decline was very gradual.
People have noticed that even Salon actually had decent articles in the late 90s.
Interesting. How about the descent of The Economist? I’d have said ~1995 was about the start of the decline.
Of course the media getting worse may simply correspond with ourselves growing up. What looked like wisdom two decades past now seems self-serving bromides.
Scientific American was usually held in high regard until the early 90s, which happened to coinside with a new editor. So there is a case where growing up wasn’t the cause.
If discourse and governance were so much better in the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and early 90s, it seems hard to ignore the end of the Cold War as a cause.
> the carbon policy of Trump is not much different from that of say Angela Merkel
No, it is quite different. Independent of one’s views about climate change and the effectiveness of action taken to reduce it, Trump is moving away from such action and Merkel is continuing it.
I have a different read on the combination of #10 and #11: the loud voices criticizing Trump for his various misdeeds and his attack on the norms are just cover for the major mobilization of the “progressives” that in order to succeed actually needs Trump to continue to exist in his current form: outrageous and ineffective. As long as he’s there, these forces will grow stronger and more numerous, and, per Engels, those quantities will ultimately transform into qualities.
#12: Living in a country with no popular respect of its institutions sucks big time. Your wife can tell you all about it.
“ am disappointed that there is not more celebration of the very good features of the [tax] plan on the table,”
This is silly, and/or politically naive, on several levels. First, lots of people (on all sides!) disagree with you as to what the “very good” features are. So, no wonder there is not more celebration. But now, suppose I agree with you on a fair number of them, but think they make up, say, 30% of the plan, and that they other 70% is bad, and has a much larger effect than the parts I like – the good will be swamped by the bad. Should I “celebrate” the good parts? Probably not – my support for those parts will be used as support and cover for the plan over-all, and I’ll end up worse off, from my perspective, than if the plan doesn’t pass at all, given that it’s unlikely that my support for those parts will lead to _just_ those parts, or even _mostly_ those parts passing. When you mix this (rather obvious) point in with the first one, it’s clear why you see the pattern you note. But then, once that’s the case, this point is either silly or an intentional bit of misdirection. I am honestly not sure which.
“I do favor cutting corporate rates and targeting some of the most egregious deductions.”
If the corporate tax changes were consistent with that, ie, eliminating deductions for labor cost and lowering the rate to 15%, ie, a 15% VAT, then much business tax complexity disappears, along with the tax advantage of offspring jobs.
But instead the GOP is increasing the rewards on job killing, especially replacing jobs in the US with jobs in China.
After all, if the business tax rate were 50% or 75% instead of 35%, paying US workers with 100% of offshore profit/revenue would result in zero tax due. In the US, labor costs are a tax deduction and not subject to business profit taxes.
Conservatives see Amazon and Tesla and SpaceX as tax cheats because they create jobs so fast their employee counts go up 30-50% every year, but they pay not Federal taxes, but don’t need tax havens and other complex offshore structures, by paying all revenue plus some to workers, and none to shareholders. Yet share prices keep going up. Meanwhile competitors suffer at the mercy of shareholders, and must work hard to keep Federal taxes payments low.shareholders want workers fired, but that increases tax bills which shareholders don’t like.
But the GOP is promising to cut tax bills even while workers are being fired, which really pleases shareholders.
If you want a dignified Head of State opt for a Constitutional Monarchy and then cross your fingers. Your Presidents are just politicians, often shabby politicians: jfk and lbj, for instance, were simply bad men with few redeeming characteristics. Nixon was less bad but dreadfully flawed.
Your most recent three have been odious. Clinton, in addition to his probably being a rapist, was the chump who began fomenting trouble with Russia. W launched the “let’s have a strategic disaster” war on Iraq. Obama was the teleprompter reader who made the unprovoked attack on Libya and started the unprovoked US war on Syria. Even the braggart oaf Trump may be an improvement on those three duds. Just thank God you didn’t lumber yourselves with the vile Heillary.
Apparently, health care/insurance as a political issue is no longer important to those you see around yourself? Really?
Could you elaborate on the upside of the coup in Saudi working out well? Just watched the 60 minutes piece on Yemen yesterday, I don’t see how anything regarding the current political situation in Saudi Arabia is helping to improve the humanitarian situation in this country. If anything I see it leading to more and more conflict. Is this what we want?
Even if we were to beat Iran into submission it’d take a while.
As for Japan, don’t count necessarily on Abe getting a full fledged repeal of article 9.
You didn’t mention the Philippines. Are improved relations with Dutarte a good thing for the world? Do you see him becoming less violent thanks to President Trump? If not, then what are the goals of US foreign policy? (Other than simply findng leaders that oiur president can get along with!)
I feel that this post seems to value power just for powers out of works leaders. Is this really all we care about anymore?
While America slept, it was defeated by the Russian bear. https://www.garynorth.com/public/17390.cfm
Were we aware of a N Korea nuke program when China won most favored nation trading status and WTO membership?
I think Trumpers r correct to ask why the US seems to have deindustrialized more rapidly than Japan and Germany, and r correct to privilege scissor-making or steel-making over haircutting, because manufacturing has had special roles in historical development, war, and innovations in manufactured products. To me it seems correct to have myriad redundant teams at work on growing mpg. Good pop lit on y this happened?
“I think Trumpers r correct to ask why the US seems to have deindustrialized more rapidly than Japan and Germany,… ”
The U.S. hasn’t deindustrialized faster than Japan or Germany but at about the same rate since 1970 up to 2010 (the last year on graph below) but Japan a litte faster. Japan and Germany started with a higher percentage:
https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/blog/post/manufacturing-s-declining-share-gdp-global-phenomenon-and-it-s-something-celebrate/34261
For those who worship disruption, Mr. Trump has delivered. Unfortunately, it’s disruption that may prove to be catastrophic. That’s the assessment of one-time Trump supporter Peter Thiel. That Cowen would offer this “not catastrophic yet” assessment reflects two things: (1) Cowen is still enamored with disruption (nos. 1 through 4) and (2) Trump has successfully moved the bar as to what is considered acceptable even if outrageous conduct (nos. 5 through 13). My view is that Trump has to be viewed through the prism of America’s rather checkered history of less than admirable leaders. One who idolizes Andrew Jackson may be misguided but why not idolize the myths that are uniquely American myths. Order and stability are the top priority of the conservative; America is not conservative in spite of what some may claim. Up is down and down is up. In the context of the recent financial and economic crisis, I would argue that the actions taken by the Treasury and the Fed (beginning with the Bush administration) were conservative, as the intent was to restore order and stability. Yet, those actions have been criticized by self-described conservatives as being radical. No, radical would have been to let asset prices plummet, hit their natural bottom, and then (hopefully) recover, setting the stage for a robust economic recovery and long-term growth. Ask Cowen and Cowen’s colleagues at Mercatus Center if they are conservative or radical. You say you want disruption, well be prepared for disruption of the radical kind. Up is down and down is up.
Re: 6 (Tax reform):
“…that said big changes in the proposed legislation still are needed.”
…and many minor changes, from the special exemptions for tree cutting to the taxation of student stipends (which have the potential to ruin graduate education, particularly in the sciences.) But without serious committee hearings on and revisions of the legislation and the immense pressure from the White House and certain lobby groups, the instruments for making any changes at all have been severely limited, in most cases eliminated.