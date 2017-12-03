The new Chetty, et.al. paper on innovation and inventors

The authors are Alex Bell, Raj Chetty, Xavier Jaravel, Neviana Petkova, and John Van Reenen, here is the abstract:
We characterize the factors that determine who becomes an inventor in America by using deidentified data on 1.2 million inventors from patent records linked to tax records. We establish three sets of results. First, children from high-income (top 1%) families are ten times as likely to become inventors as those from below-median income families. There are similarly large gaps by race and gender. Differences in innate ability, as measured by test scores in early childhood, explain relatively little of these gaps. Second, exposure to innovation during childhood has significant causal effects on children’s propensities to become inventors. Growing up in a neighborhood or family with a high innovation rate in a specific technology class leads to a higher probability of patenting in exactly the same technology class. These exposure effects are gender-specific: girls are more likely to become inventors in a particular technology class if they grow up in an area with more female inventors in that technology class. Third, the financial returns to inventions are extremely skewed and highly correlated with their scientific impact, as measured by citations. Consistent with the importance of exposure effects and contrary to standard models of career selection, women and disadvantaged youth are as under-represented among high-impact inventors as they are among inventors as a whole. We develop a simple model of inventors’ careers that matches these empirical results. The model implies that increasing exposure to innovation in childhood may have larger impacts on innovation than increasing the financial incentives to innovate, for instance by cutting tax rates. In particular, there are many “lost Einsteins” – individuals who would have had highly impactful inventions had they been exposed to innovation.
Here is the paper, here are the slides (best place to start), here is a David Leonhardt column on it.
Florence! Motown! Kuna molas! David Hume knew this! The work looks very interesting, though I doubt if the main effect is actually channeled through absolute income, as evidenced by the immediately afore-mentioned examples. Also, I don’t think their tax analysis quite holds up once you see intermediaries as needing to cover fixed costs for the innovators. Taxing profits from innovation then lowers the number of potential innovators quite a bit, by discouraging investment from the intermediaries.
Chetty’s map of where patent inventors lived is straight out of Neal Stephenson’s theory that northern college towns heavily populated by people of Yankee/Puritan descent are central to American technology.
E.g., Robert Noyce, “The Mayor of Silicon Valley,” was the son of the Congregationalist chaplain at Grinnell College in Iowa (as Tom Wolfe pointed out in 1983).
I know. Let’s use the tax code to punish them!
One oddity.
In the section dealing with patent rates by city, there are no cities from the South in the top 10.
But for female patent rates by city, 6 out of 10 cities are in the South.
Even if their conclusion about increasing childhood exposure was correct, it’s got some very real practical limitations. Only so many people can live next door to Elon Musk.
Chetty et al? The Matthew Effect at work.
In regard to the missing Einsteins, I have a bunch of patents and I am certainly no Einstein. My patents are entirely due to the field that I entered, it takes a great deal of hard work studying to become proficient, plus it also requires lot of investment (from my employers) and thus I had few competitors looking for the innovations, It’s like being the first person to enter a remote rock climbing valley, all the easy climbs in the valley will be yours to claim even if you are not a genius climber. I suspect this is the normal way patents are created, i.e. the model Chetty etc have of a lone genius working away in a garage is not really representative of most patent holders. So you won’t really increase the number of patents by increasing the exposure of lower income children to innovators, it could well be a zero sum game, it is more about the number of patent creating jobs, which is probably a function of societies willingness to fund such jobs, which comes back to the payoff investors can get.
Also, doesn’t the raw result graph of 3rd grade reading scores validate the approach that if you are good at 3rd grade reading you are likely to have many patents? Sure via lots of statistical methodologies you can show there are some folks lower down in the reading scores who could do better, but the raw result shows at a gross level the system seems fair.
Whoo boy … First, third grade math test ventile is a poor metric of innate ability; second, most patents are worthless if not counterproductive and we need fewer of them; and third, Einstein did not produce any “highly impactful innovations” in the sense meant here.