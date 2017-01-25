“I Didn’t Read Tyler Cowen’s The Complacent Class Because Things Are Going Pretty OK for Me”

Got an advance copy. Between my non-manual-labor job, Netflix’s excellent recommendations (The OA is so good), and virtue-signaling to my in-group on Twitter, I guess I just wasn’t feeling it.
Besides, if I did read The Complacent Class, I’d have to write a review. The review would introduce readers to a bunch of new and challenging ideas about how Americans are losing the desire to embrace rapid change, and then I would explore some of the unexpected ways our complacency hurts us as a country, possibly challenging the author, or adding to his thesis with my own insights. Oh, people say they want new and challenging ideas, but they don’t. They’re happy with their current ideas, and why should I make anyone unhappy? No one ever considers whether the boat wants to be rocked.
Or is that Cowen’s game? To point out that our lack of urgency and general NIMBY-ism have led to less migration, more segregation, more inequality, dulled creativity, increased conformity, and faded activism, all of which portends a coming unavoidable chaos? What’s he after? Is Cowen trying to jolt us out of our zombie states so we can live in the sci-fi future of no diseases and flying cars and robot monkey butlers we all dreamed about when we were kids? I don’t know, man. Maybe. Anything’s possible, right? I literally didn’t read the book.
Here is the link. The terms from the previous promotion still hold, you don’t even have to read it.
“Reading articles from other perspectives isn’t enough. Try writing one.”
I’m so … meh … that Joe Donatelli is not unwell.
I remember reading somewhere, I think it may have been in McCloskey’s excellent review of Piketty’s book (I give a link at the end of http://necpluribusimpar.net/slavery-and-capitalism/, a post on the claim that much of the US wealth derives from slavery and that the industrial revolution wouldn’t have happened without slavery), that a ridiculous proportion of all the books purchased were never read, so it may well be that most people who buy your book already don’t read it!
I did just attend a talk by someone who said books are overrated and blog posts communicate the gist, but I forget who was speaking…
“The OA is so good” cannot be taken as face value. It signals something. But what?
I’ve explained to friends on not reading The Complacent Class: It didn’t matter if the first, second or even third time that I didn’t read it – I didn’t want to pick it up.
‘Is Cowen trying to jolt us out of our zombie states so we can live in the sci-fi future of no diseases’
Clearly not a loyal reader – otherwise he would know that the ‘no diseases’ area is Prof. Tabarrok’s responsibility.
Tonight the sort of people who throw Birthday Parties for Ernest Borgnine’s 100th birthday are doing their fair share not to be Complacent.
The AIs of the future will never ask what is Straussian and what is not one generation into AI reproduction they will know.
Putting complicated words together is often worthwhile.
“The our last hope is in the injustice of God.”
Don Colacho, last century, far away.
Happy Birthday Ernest!
“tout est grace”
1917-2012
That comment looked better left justified…Tonight…The…Putting….”The[“]…Don…Happy…”tout[“]…1917-2012
The book isn’t flying off the shelves, is it?
On the bright side, I could understand Joe Donatelli’s post
I don’t like when books are announced too much in advanc. It exhausts my interest. I prefer getting a book when the excitement of its discovery is still fresh in my mind. The book is still not available. One month delay would have been fine.
It will be 6 months from the first mention and now we have someone who says don’t bother and summarizes the book in three lines. I ordered it last July, I am getting it. Hopefully I’ll still read it.