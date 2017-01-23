Will Trump Appoint a Great FDA Commissioner?

As someone who has written about FDA reform for many years it’s gratifying that all of the people whose names have been floated for FDA Commissioner would be excellent, including Balaji Srinivasan, Jim O’Neill, Joseph Gulfo, and Scott Gottlieb. Each of these candidates understands two important facts about the FDA. First, that there is fundamental tradeoff–longer and larger clinical trials mean that the drugs that are approved are safer but at the price of increased drug lag and drug loss. Unsafe drugs create concrete deaths and palpable fear but drug lag and drug loss fill invisible graveyards. We need an FDA commissioner who sees the invisible graveyard.
Each of the leading candidates also understands that we are entering a new world of personalized medicine that will require changes in how the FDA approves medical devices and drugs. Today almost everyone carries in their pocket the processing power of a 1990s supercomputer. Smartphones equipped with sensors can monitor blood pressure, perform ECGs and even analyze DNA. Other devices being developed or available include contact lens that can track glucose levels and eye pressure, devices for monitoring and analyzing gait in real time and head bands that monitor and even adjust your brain waves.
The FDA has an inconsistent even schizophrenic attitude towards these new devices—some have been approved and yet at the same time the FDA has banned 23andMe and other direct-to-consumer genetic testing companies from offering some DNA tests because of “the risk that a test result may be used by a patient to self-manage”. To be sure, the FDA and other agencies have a role in ensuring that a device or test does what it says it does (the Theranos debacle shows the utility of that oversight). But the FDA should not be limiting the information that patients may discover about their own bodies or the advice that may be given based on that information. Interference of this kind violates the first amendment and the long-standing doctrine that the FDA does not control the practice of medicine.
Srinivisan is a computer scientist and electrical engineer who has also published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Nature Biotechnology, and Nature Reviews Genetics. He’s a co-founder of Counsyl, a genetic testing firm that now tests ~4% of all US births, so he understands the importance of the new world of personalized medicine.
The world of personalized medicine also impacts how new drugs and devices should be evaluated. The more we look at people and diseases the more we learn that both are radically heterogeneous. In the past, patients have been classified and drugs prescribed according to a handful of phenomenological characteristics such as age and gender and occasionally race or ethnic background. Today, however, genetic testing and on-the-fly examination of RNA transcripts, proteins, antibodies and metabolites can provide a more precise guide to the effect of pharmaceuticals in a particular person at a particular time.
Greater targeting is beneficial but as Peter Huber has emphasized it means that drug development becomes much less a question of does this drug work for the average patient and much more about, can we identify in this large group of people the subset who will benefit from the drug? If we stick to standard methods that means even larger and more expensive clinical trials and more drug lag and drug delay. Instead, personalized medicine suggests that we allow for more liberal approval decisions and improve our techniques for monitoring individual patients so that physicians can adjust prescribing in response to the body’s reaction. Give physicians a larger armory and let them decide which weapon is best for the task.
I also agree with Joseph Gulfo (writing with Briggeman and Roberts) that in an effort to be scientific the FDA has sometimes fallen victim to the fatal conceit. In particular, the ultimate goal of medical knowledge is increased life expectancy (and reducing morbidity) but that doesn’t mean that every drug should be evaluated on this basis. If a drug or device is safe and it shows activity against the disease as measured by symptoms, surrogate endpoints, biomarkers and so forth then it ought to be approved. It often happens, for example, that no single drug is a silver bullet but that combination therapies work well. But you don’t really discover combination therapies in FDA approved clinical trials–this requires the discovery process of medical practice. This is why Vincent DeVita, former director of the National Cancer Institute, writes in his excellent book, The Death of Cancer:
When you combine multidrug resistance and the Norton-Simon effect , the deck is stacked against any new drug. If the crude end point we look for is survival, it is not surprising that many new drugs seem ineffective. We need new ways to test new drugs in cancer patients, ways that allow testing at earlier stages of disease….
DeVita is correct. One of the reasons we see lots of trials for end-stage cancer, for example, is that you don’t have to wait long to count the dead. But no drug has ever been approved to prevent lung cancer (and only six have ever been approved to prevent any cancer) because the costs of running a clinical trial for long enough to count the dead are just too high to justify the expense. Preventing cancer would be better than trying to deal with it when it’s ravaging a body but we won’t get prevention trials without changing our standards of evaluation.
Jim O’Neill, managing director at Mithril Capital Management and a former HHS official, is an interesting candidate precisely because he also has an interest in regenerative medicine. With a greater understanding of how the body works we should be able to improve health and avoid disease rather than just treating disease but this will require new ways of thinking about drugs and evaluating them. A new and non-traditional head of the FDA could be just the thing to bring about the necessary change in mindset.
In addition, to these big ticket items there’s also a lot of simple changes that could be made at the FDA. Scott Alexander at Slate Star Codex has a superb post discussing reciprocity with Europe and Canada so we can get (at the very least) decent sunscreen and medicine for traveler’s diarrhea. Also, allowing any major pharmaceutical firm to produce any generic drug without going through a expensive approval process would be a relatively simply change that would shut down people like Martin Shkreli who exploit the regulatory morass for private gain.
The head of the FDA has tremendous power, literally the power of life and death. It’s exciting that we may get a new head of the FDA who understands both the peril and the promise of the position.
Preventing cancer would be better than trying to deal with it when it’s ravaging a body but we won’t get prevention trials without changing our standards of evaluation.
There are endless people claiming to be able to prevent cancer. It is hard to see what is the point of any study that has to wait forty years. A lot of this looks like trying to rationalize away medicine’s failure to innovate. Instead of wanting to cure cancer, they now want to spend a fortune to tailor a solution to one, presumably extremely rich, man. The narrowing of ambition is sad.
This criticism is totally off the mark. Most medical care is pattern matching. Measure these symptoms, apply this rule to cure.
Personalized medicine can be a terrific public good if doctors are incentivized to discover and publish more patterns. What are the odds that you’re the only person in the world with a particular type of cancer?
Medicine is highly vulnerable to snake-oil salesmen because sick people are often desperate people. If the FDA collaborates with snake-oil salesmen, it will risk more than the lives of patients, it will risk the FDA’s credibility; and that credibility, once lost, will be difficult to regain. I appreciate Tabarrok’s desire to facilitate advancements in drugs. I’ve lost many family members to cancer, and shared their desperation for a cure to a terminal illness; indeed, I’ve shared their disappointment when when they were rejected for a drug trial, believing as they must that a cure is there if only they could be chosen for the trial. It’s heartbreaking. But the FDA’s mandate is based on efficacy: only drugs that are proven efficacious are allowed to be sold. That’s different from the SEC’s mandate, which is based on disclosure: as long as the issuing company discloses the risks, it’s up to the investor to evaluate the risk. Sure, sophisticated investors might be able to evaluate the risk of an investment, but people can’t evaluate the risk of a drug and must rely on the FDA. Do we really want to turn the FDA into the SEC?
Let’s hope the new FDA chief back the ban on antibiotics for cattle feed http://europe.newsweek.com/after-years-debate-fda-curtails-antibiotic-use-livestock-542428?rm=eu
Curious fact: the evil FDA that keeps the population in the dark has not shutdown Mr. Srinivasan’s genetic testing startup (Counsyl) http://www.forbes.com/sites/brucerogers/2016/06/15/counsyl-reinvents-the-clinical-laboratory-to-provide-better-genetic-testing-services/#2e8c4ca48c2a
The difference is that Counsyl offers the test results to be explained by a doctor. In dollar terms the difference is $349 (Counsyl) to $99(23andme). So, both companies do more or less the same. One is thriving, the other declared war at bureaucracy.
From the consumer’s side: is there a large difference between $349 and $99 for a novelty service? From the investor’s side: where put the money? In the business that grows or in the business that got political?
1) Not offering to have a doctor explain your product is “declaring war on the bureaucracy”? Even for someone who is generally OK with declaring war on bureaucracy, that seems a bit hyperbolic
2) Yes, there is a big difference between $349 and $99. To get an idea, picture someone who earns $350/week and calculate how much they would have left of there weekly salary after the purchase.
An argument for regulatory capture. I would be more persuaded if the profit motive were taken out of early approvals, such as free provision in exchange for more complete data collection.
it already exists in the Treatment IND regulations. Companies can charge for investigational drugs to recoup full costs of the clinical trial.
23andme does offer its health-related analyses at this point, after coming to some kind of understanding with the FDA. Maybe there was a broader package that was once offered, but right now there are a bunch of diseases (mostly very rare) that it will provide carrier-status information on.
Does anyone know enough about the FDA to know whether the commissioner could institute reciprocal approval on his own or whether it would require new legislation?
It’s really a false issue these days. FDA and the European Medicines Agency collaborate closely. The pharma industry and regulatory agencies throughout the world meet under the auspices of the International Conference on Harmonization (ICH: http://www.ich.org/home.html) whose goal is to harmonize regulatory submissions and standard throughout all the member agencies. Over the recent past the majority of new drugs receive first approvals in the United States. Important new drugs get designated for priority reviews at the FDA with a six month review clock.
The issues of reciprocal approval are complicated. Would the drug given approval based on a EMA decision have to be in the review queue at the FDA? Would FDA have special authorities to revoke the approval? What happens if FDA makes a decision that the drug is not approvable? Would insurers reimburse for drugs granted such an approval? It’s not as easy an issue as one would think.
” To be sure, the FDA and other agencies have a role in ensuring that a device or test does what it says it does …”
well, to be sure, there must be some Constitutional clause granting FDA police authority over such things (?)
Many people somehow perceive such an original legal authority, but are completely unable to state any specific limits to that supposed authority. What are the Constitutional limits of FDA authority… and how did you determine those limits?
” In particular, the ultimate goal of medical knowledge is increased life expectancy (and reducing morbidity) but that doesn’t mean that every drug should be evaluated on this basis. If a drug or device is safe and it shows activity against the disease as measured by symptoms, surrogate endpoints, biomarkers and so forth then it ought to be approved. ” Hmmm, i don’t think this is a good idea, sounds like opening the door, to even more profit-driven medicine and overtreatment (and as if there wasnt enough already…).
Where to start criticizing this disjointed post? Of course I expected it from Professor Tabbarok given his past writings. Unfortunately, he appears to be falling into the trap of “alternate facts” that is becoming all the rage these days. Are we really entering into a new world of personalized medicine? Of course not, we have been in that world for lots of years now. It’s the primary reason that some patients do well on a particular drug and others do not from both a safety and efficacy point of view. We have not just discovered genetic disparities in the last 5-10 years. Most of the drug lag that is regularly complained about is the result of poor clinical trial design or inept regulatory filings. Prior to retirement, I spent just over 30 years working on regulatory affairs and drug safety within the biopharma industry and have been part of countless discussions with FDA over this time period. FDA wants to approve safe and efficacious drugs and does so. The companies that I worked with that had good trial design and regulatory packages all got their drugs approved in a timely manner (usually before the first approval in Europe). Now if we want to change this standard let’s have that debate. FDA recently approved a drug for Duchenne’s Muscular Distrophy that may not be either safe or effective (the trial size was just too small to show either). Now this drug enters the market at a huge cost to families who pressed for it ($300K per year). If anything we need a new paradigm for how to handle these drugs. I don’t know why the Treatment IND regulations are not used in these instances. Companies will have the opportunity of recovering clinical trial costs while the necessary studies are completed and it will relieve the health care system of having to pay for “snake oil” cures. Of course we can also move to a broad “informed consent” regime and let anyone purchase such products and others understanding that they are not been shown to be safe or effective. Also remember, no drug is ever proven to be entirely safe (just ask your doctor the next time a drug has been prescribed whether he/she has read the drug label; better yet, read it yourself at: https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/index.cfm (maybe ask the doc whether he/she knows of that resource)).
Yes, FDA does have a role in the oversight of new test methodolgies. 23andMe did get approval for some of their testing once they understood what was required. IIRC, lots of people were apoplectic about the way Theranos was treated early on. The FDA role in this case was appropriate and it was good of Alex to acknowledge that.
Before we get too carried away with personalized medicine, one needs to acknowledge the risk of small numbers. Ray Lopez commented the other day about a new NIH treatment for cancer. this was the subject of a New England Journal of Medicine article in December where 12 patients were treated and ONE had a response. Unfortunately, after seven months one of the lesions had developed a genetic resistance to the treatment.
I’ll not address the regenerative medicine issue other than to note that our bodies eventually break down (as most of us in our 60s and 70s find out). Experts in the oncology area are better prepared to address cancer preventative drugs/supplements.
Regarding surrogate endpoints, FDA approves drugs based on them and has for a long time (blood pressure regulation a classic example here). I and others spent a considerable amount of time establishing a consortium that studies biomarkers and their roll in drug development and approval (http://www.fnih.org/what-we-do/biomarkers-consortium) Similarly we worked long and hard to better understand how observational medical data can be used to better address drug safety and efficacy in the post-approval environment (http://omop.org/) and this effort has been transitioned on to the Reagan/Udall Foundation for the FDA. there are a lot of other efforts that are going on as well that collectively are improving the science behind drug development. There is no free lunch here.
Regarding the comment about FDA’s not approving generic drugs quickly that has resulted in several high profile cases of price gouging, it’s not the FDA that is at fault here. All of the drugs in the Shkreli and Valeant examples are small market items produced by a single manufacturer. Because of this, prices could be raised with impunity, a true example of market forces at work. At some point the price level becomes appealing for a 2nd manufacturer to enter the market. If you don’t want price controls, things like this will happen.
The FDA filled the vast unseen graveyards in one especially efficient way. It defined marketable innovation as shifting the population survival mean slightly to the right. Doing so collectivized the sick, de-personalized medicine and corrupted biomedical science by requiring drug companies to engage in the “null hypothesis racket.” And it is responsible for last week’s news about the disappointing results of efforts to reproduce 5 of the most exciting recent peer-reviewed cancer discoveries published in prestigious journals.
Incentives matter but with cancer research and treatment many of the current incentives aren’t aligned with either individual patient outcomes or even scientific rigor. The fact that so few researchers pause to validate reagents and cell lines is scandalous. The fact that so many patients are being misdiagnosed and thus mis-treated because “oops, somebody long ago got the mouse antigens mixed up with the human ones, nobody thought to check it out and so the immunohistochemical staining we did to specify your disease is fubar and we gave you the wrong chemo, sorry”, ought to be criminal.
If the people marching under pink banners in common cause against a common enemy ever realize how many of their sisters have been sacrificed for the sake of a lie there’ll be hell to pay.
The problem with a lot of Trump’s picks is the candidates don’t appear to be experts in the agency they lead. (Think Perry, Carson, Tillerson, Devos. But some do Sessions, Ross and Mnuchin.) So for conservatives they should be careful to ensure the right candidate
1) They need to prove how to fast track some of these medicines.
2) They show the importance of oversight. This is dangerous stuff and recklessly lowering regulation will hurt your cause in the long term.
3) They think about ways to increase competition to decrease patent drug prices. It is ridiculous that the US pays 2 or 3 times as much as other nations.
“Also, allowing any major pharmaceutical firm to produce any generic drug without going through a expensive approval process would be a relatively simply change that would shut down people like Martin Shkreli who exploit the regulatory morass for private gain.”
Even with instant regulatory approval, there is still typically a substantial up-front financial and time investment to produce a new generic drug. This means that any time there is a single producer remaining for an old drug, there will be the possibility of pricing far above cost for an extended period of time because it will take so long for a new competitor to respond and enter the market. Moreover, there is always the risk that the incumbent firm will move right back to pricing at marginal cost once a new firm enters (or, say, is halfway through making investments to enter), making entry unprofitable and thus discouraging attempted entry in the first place.
Of course, reducing the regulatory barrier to entry would reduce total barriers to entry and make entry more likely. I just don’t think you can say that it is entirely (or even necessarily mostly) the “regulatory morass” that is “exploited.”