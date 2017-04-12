My Conversation with Patrick Collison

Patrick is co-founder and CEO of Stripe, based in San Francisco. I recently told a reporter he was one of the five smartest people I have known; he is so smart, in fact, that he asked to interview me rather than vice versa, and so he and I created a new episode of Conversations with Tyler (transcript and podcast at that link, alas no video, and note that was recorded in January so on a few points the timeline may feel off).
We discuss whether macro is underrated, what makes Silicon Valley special, optimal immigration policy, whether Facebook is beneficial for society, whether I might ever vote for Donald Trump, how to start a new religion, Peter Thiel, Brian Eno, where I differ from Thomas Schelling, Michel Houllebecq, how to maintain your composure in an age of Trump, the origins of this blog, how I read so much, why Twitter is underrated, and the benefits of having a diverse monoculture, among many other topics.
Here is one bit:
COLLISON: …You’ve written a lot about how the study of economics has influenced your appreciation for the arts, and for literature, and for food, and all of the rest. You haven’t written as much about the influence in the reverse direction. How has your appreciation for and study of the arts influenced your study of economics? And is this a version of that?
COWEN: This is a version of that. Here would be a simple example: If you think about Renaissance Florence, at its peak, its population, arguably, was between 60,000 and 80,000 people. And there were surrounding areas; you could debate the number. But they had some really quite remarkable achievements that have stood the test of time and lasted, and today have very high market value. Now, in very naive theories of economics, that shouldn’t be possible. People in Renaissance Florence, they didn’t produce a refrigerator that we’re still using or a tech company that we still consult.
But there’s something different about, say, the visual arts, where that was possible, and it was done with small numbers. So there’s something about the inputs to some kinds of production we don’t understand. I would suggest if we’re trying to figure out, like what makes Silicon Valley work, actually, by studying how they did what they did in the Florentine Renaissance is highly important. You learn what are the missing inputs that make for other kinds of miracles.
Ireland and writing would be another example.
…COWEN: And I worry now that people in Ireland hear too much American English, too much English English, and that style of writing, talking, joking, limericks, is becoming somewhat less distinct. Still many wonderful writers from Ireland, but again, it’s like an optimal stock depletion problem, and maybe we’ve pressed on the button a little too hard.
COLLISON: The transaction costs should be higher?
And here is another:
COLLISON: Do we just need a sufficiently obfuscated version of the UBI and then we’re fine?
COWEN: We call it “disability insurance.”
And:
COWEN: Well, I voted on each of these hires. I voted for them. For a lot of them, I was on the hiring committee. Robin Hanson’s a good example. When we hired Robin, he was much older than a typical assistant professor would be. And of course, we don’t practice age discrimination, and neither does anyone else, but . . .
[laughter]
COWEN: Robin was going to have a tough time being hired. And I gave Robin some of my papers to read. He came in. He was a little, actually, obnoxious to me. Though he’s one of the nicest people you’d ever want to meet. He sent me back comments on my papers, that they were all wrong.
[laughter]
COWEN: There was no preliminary politeness: ‘I thought this was interesting, but…’ I thought this was great. So I thought, “We need to hire Robin. Robin is different.” And Robin wrote papers I thought were crazy, but he clearly also was a genius. I pushed very hard to hire Robin, and he made a good impression on a lot of other people. He’s been with us ever since.
COLLISON: Were the papers in fact all wrong?
COWEN: Robin’s criticisms were all good points.
[laughter]
COWEN: But they weren’t entirely wrong.
“English English”…I suppose it is marginally better than the usual Americanism “British English”…
With regards to Irish writers hearing too much non Irish accents, what is your recommendation, some sort of Gallic cultural protectionism? Surprised that you’re not in favour of miscegenation.
Judging by how many Poles have spent time in Ireland, I look forward to a rich Gaelic-Polish literature that approximately three people will understand.
“Finnewicz’s Wake”
Whoa, whoa, whoa! Let’s not do anything rash like dial back on the Globalism MagLev Train!
The Trump effect on public discourse: “Renaissance Florence was really something. Great people. Really had something going with those paintings. Don’t know what it was, but Silicon Valley ought to do it too. You know, with computers.”
I find it refreshing. Obama would drone on for 20 minutes and not say anything. Trump splutters and blurts out the same nothing in 30 seconds and we all have 19:30 minutes of our lives back.
I wonder if that is the source of flat productivity growth over the last half decade?
They go over Tyler’s idea of an obfuscated UBI, which is more politically viable.
I think a gray area, where suspicion of “freeloaders” getting away with something, would be just as much an obstacle.
“COWEN: We call it “disability insurance.””
Using disability insurance as a UBI will naturally ensure suspicions of freeloaders. The EITC makes a better case for being an obfuscated UBI. Granted, neither is “universal” but the EITC is certainly closer to claiming that status.
Meritocrats interviewed by nomneclatura is getting old. “Knows how to sit quietly and was good at taking tests and doing things the establishment values” on both sides of the interview table has run its course for me.
Stripe isn’t doing anything that’s not obvious, although they may be doing it better than rivals. But no matter what there will be a big winner in this space and very little will happen that wouldn’t have if Collison had never been born.
How about interviewing some frackers? They actually changed the world.
Find some real mavericks, the kind who have never been good at sitting quietly.
1) So the Great Stagnation may be about over (30% chance) and not go on until the 2040s as previously predicted?
2) TC: “I wrote a book in 2011 where I said A.I. will improve faster than we think.” That is, faster than “we _economists_ think.”
An ice road trucker, a fracker, a structural engineer, a bounty hunter, a Chinook helicopter pilot, a container ship captain…
You see where we’re going with this.
I’m not convinced that on-line shopping isn’t a passing fad. My reason: my ex and Walmart. My ex loves to shop. No, not buy but shopping. Indeed, she seldom bought anything. Yet, she’d spend many hours in stores shopping. I’m sure she is not alone. Walmart knows how to sell stuff, and I wouldn’t sell them short. I was more than curious when Walmart started promoting its on-line website (to compete with Amazon, among others). Why would a customer shop on Walmart’s website rather than Amazon’s? Now I know. Walmart is offering a discount for customers who buy on-line and pick up at the Walmart store. Getting the customer to Walmart serves two purposes: it reduces shipping costs and it gets the customer in the store to, perhaps, buy something else. I’ve never quite understood the economics of Amazon. Like a brick and mortar retailer, Amazon needs a big box to store inventory. I suppose the rent is cheaper for Amazon, but think about the much higher shipping costs for Amazon. My ex particularly liked a bargain. Now she can order something from Walmart on-line, save a bundle by picking it up at the local Walmart, and spend some quality time shopping in the Walmart store. It’s win, win, win. My point here is that Stripe and all the other platforms that facilitate on-line buying and selling but don’t actually make anything may see their comeuppance. Hope springs eternal.
Of course, I’m being ironic, but Cowen friend and Stripe investor Peter Thiel once quipped: “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 140 characters.” Wouldn’t it be nice if “one of the five smartest people I have known” did something besides design internet shopping platforms.
I was able to attend this talk in person, and very happy to now have the audio to reference! Glad it is now being shared.
Neat! Who are the other four?
I find it interesting how little the fraud of our Government systems bothers you. I tend to think that it would good for people to understand the how progressive SS is and how much taxes that they pay, and even a little about tax incidence, but you talk about hiding welfare from the recipients. You seems to think similarly about religion. Interesting.