My Conversation with Atul Gawande

Here is the podcast and transcript (no video), Atul was in top form. We covered the marginal value of health care, the progress of AI in medicine, whether we should fear genetic engineering, whether the checklist method applies to marriage (maybe so!), whether FDA regulation is too tough, whether surgical procedures should be more tightly regulated, Michael Crichton and Stevie Wonder, wearables, what makes him weep, Knausgaard and Ferrante, why surgeons leave sponges in patients, how he has been so successful, his own performance as a medical patient, and much more.
COWEN: A lot of critics have charged that to get a new drug through the FDA, it takes too many years and too much money, and that somehow the process should be liberalized. Do you agree or disagree?
GAWANDE: I generally disagree. It’s a trade-off in values at some basic level. In the 1950s, we had no real FDA, and you had the opportunity to put out, to innovate in all kinds of ways, and that innovation capability gave us modern cardiac surgery and gave us steroids and antibiotics, but it also gave us frontal lobotomies, and it gave us the Tuskegee experiment and a variety of other things.
The process that we have regulation around both the ethics of what we’re doing and that we have some safety process along the way is totally appropriate. I think a lot of lessons about when the HIV community became involved in the FDA process to drive approaches that smoothed and sped up the decision-making process, and also got the public enough involved to be able to say . . . That community said, “Look, there are places where we’re willing to take greater risks for the sake of speed.”
People are trying to treat the FDA process as a technical issue. When what it is, is it’s an issue about what are the risks we are genuinely willing to take, and what are the risks that we’re not?
COWEN: The idea of nudge.
GAWANDE: I think overrated.
COWEN: Why?
GAWANDE: I think that there are important insights in nudge units and in that research capacity, but when you step back and say, “What are the biggest problems in clinical behavior and delivery of healthcare?” the nudges are focused on small solutions that have not demonstrated capacity for major scale.
The kind of nudge capability is something we’ve built into the stuff we’ve done, whether it’s checklists or coaching, but it’s been only one. We’ve had to add other tools. You could not get to massive reductions in deaths in surgery or childbirth or massive improvements in end-of-life outcomes based on just those behavioral science insights alone. We’ve had to move to organizational insights and to piece together multiple kinds of layers of understanding in order to drive high-volume change in healthcare delivery.
If FDA regulation were a choice between steroids, antibiotics and heart surgery vs. a few tragedies, one would have to be insane to not pick the innovations.
Hopefully it is more a choice between the innovations very, very slightly later and the tragedies, in which case one might rationally pick the regulation.
Likely, it is actually “considerably” later and the regulation is a net harm.
The Tuskeegee study has nothing to do with innovation or drug regulation, it is about informed consent. It would be completely fine to allow people to sell drugs that are not approved, with the informed consent of the people taking them. Indeed it’s a pretty bizarre example to toss out considering that the people in the study were explicitly NOT given any drugs. Medical professionals merely monitored them to see what would happen if left untreated. Besides the fact that the drugs available at the time weren’t great anyway, and hadn’t passed FDA approval. If anything the thrust of the conventional wisdom on the issue is in the exact opposite direction – it would have been better to allow them to take a bunch of unapproved experimental treatments then to let them live in ignorance with syphillis just to study them. Worse, it’s almost an exact analogy for the FDA’s current policy on genetic testing from companies like 23-and-me – better to let people live in ignorance of what their genetic risk factors have, because if they knew what they were they might get unnecessary medical treatment.
No kidding. “Let’s mention everything bad that happened in the 1950s and blame it on the lack of an FDA” is not convincing.
Yet sadly, this dope thinks it is, so someone must be buying it.
Probably the same crowd that thinks Trump is a Russian agent who is about to start WW3 with Russia.
“The Tuskeegee study … the drugs available at the time weren’t great anyway, and hadn’t passed FDA approval.”
Connecting the Tuskeegee experiment with the FDA process is just a rather stretched appeal to emotion. It’s a high class version of calling the other side Nazis.
Hazel wrongly writes, “Besides the fact that the drugs available at the time weren’t great anyway, and hadn’t passed FDA approval. If anything the thrust of the conventional wisdom on the issue is in the exact opposite direction – it would have been better to allow them to take a bunch of unapproved experimental treatments then to let them live in ignorance with syphillis just to study them. ” Penicillin was approved and widely available in 1947. All those in the non-treat group could have been cured at that point in time!!!
The study actually started in the 1930s, before penicilin was available. of course, you’re correct that once it became available they should have been told so they could seek treatment.
Or, I should say, really, they should have been told, from the beginning, in 1932, so they coudl decide if they wanted to participate in the first place.
Excellent point. Furthermore, it’s not clear to me that standard boards in the 1950s would have approved both Tuskegee and frontal lobotomies. The latter especially were sufficiently common that it suggests that elite experts would have approved. It’s likely that tomorrow’s view of many problematic things today would go against current elite wisdom.
I meant “would not have approved”
When the Tuskegee experiment began, effective treatments for syphilis did not exist. The problem is that the study continued for almost thirty years after an effective treatment for syphilis – penicillin – had been developed.
Right, the point is that saying Tuskeegee is an example of deregulation and innovation gone mad is just wierd and off the mark. We would obviously still require informed consent in all medical studies. The one has nothing to do with the other.
Interesting that high blood pressure is brought up as one of the biggest problems in the country- the US has right about the lowest rate of elevated blood pressure in the world.
http://ncdrisc.org/blood-pressure-raised-map.html
The answer by Gawande is so telling: Frontal lobotomies and the Tuskegee experiment have not much to do with the core and original task of the FDA. And his comparison to steroids and antibiotics (which saved billions of people until this very day) is just so laughable. Yes it’s just a “technical issue”, the issue about the risks we are willing to take indeed, and this guy would walk over billions of bodies without even blinking.
They have nothing to do with the CURRENT mission of the FDA. The modern FDA does not oversee longitudinal disease studies or medical procedure development. They oversee drug and medical device approval. Neither example Dr. Gawande gives is relevant to the FDA’s mission, or would have been prevented by the modern FDA.
“In the 1950s, we had no real FDA, and you had the opportunity to put out, to innovate in all kinds of ways, and that innovation capability gave us modern cardiac surgery and gave us steroids and antibiotics, but it also gave us frontal lobotomies, and it gave us the Tuskegee experiment and a variety of other things.”
The FDA has existed since 1906, evolving over time. The names was changed to Food and Drug Administration in 1930 and was moved to the forerunner of HHS in 1953. It was overhauled and expanded in 1955. I don’t know what he means by “no real FDA.”
The Tuskegee experiment took place from 1932 to 1972. I learned that on Wikipedia, not on Tyler’s broken link to the often-obnoxioius Medium. It was a government program and only stopped because of a whistleblower, not the FDA.
Frontal lobotomies reached their peak in the early 1950s and greatly declined in use after the introduction of chlorpromazine in the mid-’50s. Somebody like Alex might argue that a more active FDA would have delayed chlorpromazine and extended the use of lobotomies.
“not on Tyler’s broken link to the often-obnoxioius Medium.”
I registered on Medium to watch one of Tyler’s broadcast. Now they automatically email a daily digest. I am amazed at the quality of the topics. Quite often there just blog rants by people that have little to no knowledge of the topic they are ranting about.
I think the idea of Medium is good, but they need much better curation.
Indeed. This interview doesn’t give the impression that Dr. Gawande understand what the FDA actually does. They don’t oversee all human research trials, and are not in a position to prevent a recurrence of the Tuskegee experiment. Nor do they oversee the development of medical procedures, like the frontal lobotomy. The two examples he gave have nothing to do with the FDA.
The modern FDA has only existed since 1962 when the Kefauver amendments were passed to require proof of both safety and efficacy. I suspect that is the point Gawande is trying to make.
Maybe, but even if you grant him a charitable interpretation, claiming that the FDA is the primary agency stopping events such as the Tuskegee experiment and frontal lobotomies is a pretty tenuous proposition.
First time I was exposed to anything Gawande, even though I was familiar with his name. “Love does not follow a checklist” is a great sentence.
The problem in McAllen, TX wasn’t too much capitalism it was too much fraud. The things he saw in medicine were going on in the law, in education, etc. when the State had had enough and began indicting lawyers and doctors and businessmen for kickbacks and bribery and extortion and pill peddling and etc. things got better across the board. Obamacare didn’t set McAllen back on the path of the righteous, the rule of law did.
“The problem in McAllen, TX wasn’t too much capitalism it was too much fraud. ”
There’s a tendency for people who don’t like capitalism much to classify fraud as an aspect of capitalism, even though fraud is a much broader issue than pure economic transactions.
One key point that Gawande gets wrong is how drug safety is studied. He seems to think that pharma companies totally are out of the picture once the drugs are approved which is untrue. Companies maintain strong pharmacovigilance departments that study the ongoing post-approval safety of the drug and are required by regulation to file yearly reports on the drug and expedited reports (within 30 days) when a serious adverse reaction is found in the patient population being treated. One can argue that the available tools are still in need of refinement but there is research going on right now to improve data base searching and algorithms.
Signal v Noise. How exactly do you tell if a drug works if you do not do a carefully controlled clinical trial?
Anecdotes miss the point. Sally Sue took X and she didn’t have a heart attack tells you nothing about X. Even if Sue took X and her cancer went into remission that still doesn’t tell you much about X.
This problem becomes even more critical when you consider some drugs are meant for long term management of complex diseases like diabetes or to lower the risk that a certain condition does not become a full blown disease.
Traditionally drug testing has been ad hoc. Someone tries something and reports whether or not it works. That is fine if the signal is very, very strong like with an antibiotic or a vaccine against rabies. If they almost always work you don’t need much of a clinical trial to prove that. But then that works in today’s environment. If some clinical trial starts and they start seeing 99% of the people getting the drug are cured it is common to stop the trial early and switch the control population over to the new drug. In that happy case drug approval is greatly accelerated. The challenge is not an earth shattering magically fantastic drug but a drug that modestly improves upon the existing drugs on the market. The first will sail to approval quickly and the company with that drug will be happy to do the studies to prove it. The second is not so obvious a win without a really controlled study.
I’ve not heard what type of ‘reform’ would help in those cases.
The Tuskegee Experiment started in 1932.
Moniz got the frickin’ Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1949 for the frontal lobotomy, which shows what medical science thought about lobotomies.
What does the FDA in the 1950s have to do with either of them?
OK perhaps Thalidomide would have been a better example. Absent an FDA how would the marketing of the drug in the US have proceeded?
When you realize how much power Dr. Gawande–a politically connected surgeon/researcher at an elite medical school in an major northeastern city–stands to gain from any sort of increased regulation, it is easy to see why he is all for more central planning and more rules. Telling all those stupid hick doctors in the flyover states how to do their jobs would probably be a lot of fun!
I’d be very curious to see how Guwande would respond to these counter arguments, and the fact that Tyler did not press him — although they’re all pretty obvious counter arguments – is why I don’t find Tyler’s conversations very valuable.
Guwande is a very bright guy. He might have convincing arguments. But there’s no way to know, unless the moderator discredits his superficial answer and forces him to give real answers. Tyler never calls interlocutors on sloppy thinking so he gets a lot of it.
Sorry, Gawande
Tyler should have Russ Roberts on the line to pipe in when push back against a guest is called for.
We won’t know for many years the extent of the damage being done as the result of parents having lost faith in the safety of vaccinations. If people lose faith in the safety of drugs as the result of loose oversight, the consequences could be catastrophic. Blind faith in markets to provide essential oversight and safety is cultish and equivalent to witchcraft and reliance on faith healers. I suspect that critics of FDA regulation would prefer desperate people to act as human guinea pigs to determine the safety and efficacy of drugs rather than rely on science. That certainly seems to be Tabarrok’s preference; he often defends loose oversight by referring to people with fatal diseases who have little to lose.
Bad medical stuff from the past happened because of misguided intellectual fads, of which government was just as susceptible as anybody else (think eugenics). The idea that FDA bureaucrats are more enlightened than the rest of us is just sully.