My Conversation with Rabbi David Wolpe

One of my favorites, David was great, here is the link to the podcast, video, and transcript. Here is the opening summary of the chat:
Named one of the most influential Jewish thinkers of our time, Rabbi David Wolpe joins Tyler in a conversation on flawed leaders, Jewish identity in the modern world, the many portrayals of David, what’s missing in rabbinical training, playing chess on the Sabbath, Srugim, Hasidic philosophy, living in Israel and of course, and the durability of creation.
Here are a few bits:
WOLPE: So as my friend Joseph Telushkin says, “Polygamy does exist in the Bible, it’s just never successful.” David does have many wives, and very strained and interesting and complex relationships with women. David has the most complicated and most described relationships with women of any character in the Hebrew Bible.
Those qualities that can be negative, in David are to some extent positive. One of the things that draws David out of the charge of simple narcissism is that he really listens, he pays attention — he pays attention to women over and over again. He listens to what they say and changes himself because of it. And that’s not a characteristic of men in the ancient world or the modern one that you can rely on.
And:
COWEN: So again, I’m an outsider in this dialogue, but say I were thinking of converting to Judaism and I were asking you about Hasidic philosophy. Now in terms of some social connections, I probably would fit better into your congregation than into a Hasidic congregation. But if I ask you, on theological grounds alone, is there a reason why I should be hesitant about Hasidic philosophy? From the point of view of theology, what do you think is the greatest weakness there, or your biggest difference with it, given how much you like Heschel?
And:
COWEN: How would you alter or improve rabbinical training?
WOLPE: I’ve given this a lot of thought. Let me just mention one area. When I speak to rabbinical students, I tell them all the time that the single most valuable commodity you have as a rabbi . . . you can answer that yourself, and then I’ll tell you what I think: your voice. Most people are going to come in contact with you when you speak to them. Not all of them, but most. There’ll be more people who come to your services than the number of people at whose bedside you will sit as they die.
And yet, most rabbis — most people — don’t know how to speak.
There is much more at the link, including about Israeli TV, where to visit in Israel, whether King David parallels Trump, the future of biblical commentary in a world of context-less social media, whether Canadian Jews are more likely to stick with the faith, whether Los Angeles is underrated, what is beautiful and significant in Islam, and the Iran nuclear deal and the settlements, among other topics. Self-recommending…
And again, here is David Wolpe’s most recent book David: The Divided Heart, which was the centerpiece for the first part of the discussion.
, the future of Mishnah in a world of context-less social media
I don’t know what you mean, but “Mishnah” is the wrong word here.
Rabbi Wolpe, a leader in conservative Judaism, supports what’s called biblical criticism. No, conservative Judaism doesn’t mean what you think it means, and biblical criticism doesn’t mean what you think it means. Given Cowen’s affinity for ambiguity, the conversation with Rabbi Wolpe must be stimulating. I intend to listen.
The Jews are good in this area, being critical about the holy books, I think there’s something about a guy wrapping his arm in a leather strap while he reads the holy books of Judaism that comes to mind. Something about a commentary being akin to the scripture that even God cannot challenge comes to mind (or maybe it’s a joke). But just like in Christianity you have several schools, some less critical than the others.
The natural law tradition is much more Protestant than suggested. Grotius, for instance.
“whether King David parallels Trump”
Hmm, let’s test this out:
“The king was shaken. He went up to the room over the gateway and wept. As he went, he said: “O my son Flynn! My son, my son Flynn! If only I had resigned instead of you–O Flynn, my son, my son!”
Nope, don’t think so.
But does Caesar parallels Trump? Et tu, Flynn? (No, I have no idea which is the vocative of “Flynn” – Flynne, or Flynnus, maybe?). Maybe he is more like Cicero: “Quousque tandem abutere, Flynnus, patientia nostra?”
Maybe there is a Western. Red River? With Ivanka yet to rebel, as Matt.
(I just watched “Call of Heroes.” Pretty good, and what seems like a Chinese cultural take on “High Noon.”)
The rabbi speaks the truth: “I tell them all the time that the single most valuable commodity you have as a rabbi . . . you can answer that yourself, and then I’ll tell you what I think: your voice.”
To become a good Greek Orthodox priest you must be a good singer, since the liturgy is sung. A squeaky, mousy voice won’t cut it. Nor will a voice like Maria Callas do, unless you have the balls to back it up. Balls as in XY chromosomes (women not allowed to be priests, but they can be in the choir, in Greek Orthodoxy).
Bonus trivia: the villain in this year’s “Bachelor” reality TV series is a hot blonde Greek-Am girl, she’s LOL funny, my sister says (I don’t watch it). She’s apparently wealthy and has a nanny as a bodyguard / chaperone so obviously she’s just doing the whole shtick for publicity. Possibly she’s not even that sexually active and just faking the whole thing, not uncommon with women, though a few preview outtakes of her shows she’s pretty hot and aggressive.
can be taxing, so many moods to draw in, yet a flower is a flower, as is a bud, a horizontal cellular transfer of iterations blossoming.
cf, von neuman and wolfram
http://www.spin.com/2016/02/lucinda-williams-ghosts-of-highway-20-car-wheels-on-a-gravel-road-interview/
can’t say, these comments, are apropos, to the conversation, just jumped in here, and went with the flow, of a pleasant artist. on this piecemeal spaceship, we find ourselves in; making due, knitting air, keeping the tender little garden of eden going, while we figure out how to expand into that big old dead space, the friken universe. and we are all special.
& u r lucky2 get this kind of observation, little papinos’
Terrific interview. Thank you. Maybe Joseph Epstein in the future?