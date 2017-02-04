Malcolm Gladwell bleg

On February 27, I’ll be having a Conversation with Tyler with Malcolm Gladwell. (Sorry the event is already sold out! In due time I’ll get you information on the live stream.) What should I ask him?
I thank you in advance for your intelligent and scintillating suggestions.
Foxes against hedgehogs. Does it matter when leading intellectuals make big predictions that turn out to be wrong? Is that justified by our needing narratives or does is it problematic because collectively we get inaccurate expectations when we might to better by being more humble in our forecasts?
How does he choose which project to work on next? Just his own interest? Or does he look into the current discourse and zeitgeist?
Where does Steve Sailor go wrong in his opinion?
Although at this moment we should be asking the author of Blink, Tipping Point and Goliath v. David where does he think the deadwood media went wrong? How does any of his works relate to the Trump phenomenon?
Ask him if the lull in violence between the terrorism of the 70s and the aggravated assaults of the teens was just a lull in leftist political violence due to them having won?
I would hardly call the period between 1980 and 2017 a time of leftist political victories
I do not see this thread going well
I think Malcom Gladwell is just awful. Ask him about his comments to the effect that Edward Snowden’s leaks were untenable but Daniel Elsberg’s were fine because the latter went to Harvard.
Agreed. I like to know if he is still passing other people’s ideas off as his own and how he is living with himself in that regard. Or if his notion of ‘exploring’ an issue by starting with a few/no known facts and then heavily editorializing and projecting is valid (Trump). Or how he feels about his life work now that his books full of pop misinformation have been recognized for what they are and are now selling for 75 cents in the bargain bin.
I think Malcolm Gladwell is one of the best observers of human behaviour and most morons just dislike him … Ask Malcolm what is the difference between 1930 Germany and 2017 America … Both societies and cultures were yearning for real change.
Cheers