My new podcast with Ezra Klein

Here is part of Ezra’s description:
I had a simple plan: ask Cowen for his thoughts on as many topics as possible. And I think it worked out pretty well. We discuss everything from New Jersey to high school sports to finding love to smoked trout to nootropics to Thomas Schelling to Ayn Rand to social media to speed reading strategies to happy relationships to the disadvantages of growing up in Manhattan. And believe me when I say that is a small sampling of the topics we cover.
We also talk about Tyler’s new book, “The Complacent Class,” which argues, in true Cowenian fashion, that everything we think we know about the present is wrong, and far from being an age of rapid change and constant risk, we have become a cautious, even stagnant, society.
This as information dense a discussion as I’ve hosted on this podcast. I took a lot away from it, and I think you will too.
Here is the link.
I listened to a little more than half of it when I was out walking this morning. Interesting stuff. It certainly surprised me that Tyler was “complacent” and used Match.com to find his wife. He’s also brave than I, in going to Lagos to experience Nigeria.
Good interview. It adapts Tyler’s blog format very well to a Socratic form – little thought-provoking squibs on a broad range of topics.
I’ve listened to Tyler on eight or so podcasts promoting The Complacent Class and this is by miles the best, mostly because it assumes his fans will largely be familiar with the premise and digs into dozens of interesting topics. Don’t skip this one. Conversations with Tyler is a great series, but a bi-weekly companion show that’s just Tyler opining on the news of the day would be fascinating. I’m particularly interested in which TV shows he enjoys.